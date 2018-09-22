The EU has nothing we want that is worth £39bn

We must leave the single market and customs union when we leave the EU. That’s about the only thing the official Leave and Remain campaigns agreed about, and is also the view of the EU itself.
We cannot stay half in the single market, and we should not want to.
The government has to accept the verdict of Salzburg, that the EU don’t want Chequers either.
We should offer a good Free Trade Agreement. You do not pay to trade.
The EU is merely offering a Withdrawal Agreement. That is all take for them and no give to us. We should reject it.
We should not want to spend another 21 months in the EU in a so called transition. It would be a transition to nowhere, with 21 months of uncertainty and argument over what the future might bring.
If we just leave just look at the upside:
An end to business uncertainty, and proof that the stupid scare stories were as wrong as the Remain economic forecasts for 2016-17.
£39bn to spend on tax cuts and public service improvements over two years, giving a good boost to jobs and our economy
The right to settle our own migration policy, and to encourage more people settled in the UK into jobs with better wages
Taking back control of our fish to rebuild our damaged fishing industry
Setting out our own agriculture policy so we grow more at home again as we used to before we went into the EEC/EU
Deciding on our own tariff levels – with lower tariffs or no tariffs where we cannot grow or make the things concerned.
Signing trade deals with many countries that want even better trading relations with us.
The government says it is getting on with No deal planning. So bring on the fishing, farming, trading and spending policies that we need and want, to use our new won freedoms.
7 Comments
I’m not concerned with May’s public statements as such political devices tell us absolutely nothing about what is really happening behind closed doors.
What we saw on Friday was utterly concocted, deliberate and a charade. Barnier, Merkel and May are on the same page and all are conspiring to ensure total continuity after March 2019.
This British PM is utterly devoid of sincerity. She’s a ruthless political animal without any appreciation of that most fundamental of all human qualities, morals. Doing the right thing and knowing it’s the right thing to do is fundamental to how we are. May will never understand this
The EU (Germany – Merkel) do not want the UK (May) to leave the EU. May doesn’t want the UK to leave the EU. May and Merkel are on the same page. Do not expect the UK to leave the EU in March 2019.
May will find some reason as to why this won’t happen.
Most Tory voters have had enough of this PM and her pandering to all and sundry. It’s time for a PM that embraces the UK, its history, its culture and its heritage. No more trotting off to Africa on virtue signalling exercises. No more trotting off to see Merkel with her begging bowl and humiliating the UK in the process. No more pandering to vocal and vexatious rights activists. No more attacks on our freedoms and liberties using the social control mechanisms of PC and identity politics –
Come on Tory MPs, let’s have a proper PM that stands up for the UK, its people and its freedoms
On balance I think you are correct. This is a last minute cynical attempt to shore up Theresa May because they know she will crumble.
The problem lies with the pathetic so called negotiations and posturing that she has fronted, I won’t say led because I see no leadership, over the past two years._
The EU are only interested in the Withdrawal Agreement as this is a surrender document.
This gives Brussels control over large areas of our domestic policy and the latest addition is a clause stating no future government can modify it.
Duncan, hats off to you. There couldn’t be a better post than yours for the first of the day. It sums up so well what many of us will want to say so well. John is right too. £39b is not acceptable to pay the EU for nothing. They are taking the piss. May must not buckle. She must stand her ground and leave with no deal. She must keep to her word that no deal is better than a bad deal. She must be reminded of this at your Tory conference. Let her be in no doubt that we have had enough!
Exactly right.
Why on earth has this government been wasting so much time, effort and money on the Chequers (Vassal State) lunacy? One assumes they were given some assurances on it by the EU and the current impasse is part of the pantomime May and the EU are putting on before some dreadful deal is agreed at the last minute. May & Hammond cannot be trusted on Brexit, the economy, fiscal policy, their endless attack on business, home buyers, housing, pension pots, insurance …… or anything else.
Where is your plan? Give us detail not waffle and pie in the sky about nonexistent trade deals. Most of all, where is your plan on Ireland? You have had over two years now and you Brexiters have no pl,an at all
Reply All published and clearly set out. Read back through this website