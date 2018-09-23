Why I want to leave the so called single market

I accepted the verdict of UK voters as a young man in 1975 when I was on the losing side of the referendum on staying in the EEC. I decided I had to make the best of it. When I entered Parliament I tried to limit the EEC/EU to what people voted for, a common market. My worry had always been it was a much mightier political project, but Remain always told us in the early years it was not a currency and political union in the making. Later of course it became obvious that it was a currency union, with a political union in the offing.
So what changed my mind about the common market part of it? It was being given the role of Single Market Minister in the 1990s, when the EU wished to “complete” the single market. That turned out to be a double lie. The EU did indeed have a massive legislative programme which it called the single market programme in those days, and did more or less complete the stated programme by 1992. It then went on to invent many more legislative programmes in the name of its new creation for many years afterwards, proving the single market was in its view no where near completed in 1992 despite the claims. It was also misleading, because as I discovered it was not primarily a programme to open and liberate a wider market. It was a huge power grab. It thrived on the doctrine of “the occupied field”, pressing EU legislation into many new areas in the name of the single market to take powers away from national democracies and to place them in the hands of unelected Commissioners and European Court judges.
As I used to point out to the bureaucratic, legal and regulatory minds assembled, you only need one simple rule to have a common market. That rule, established in a famous European Court case, states that if a product is of merchandisable quality and has passed the tests to be offered for sale in one part of the common market, it should also be allowed for sale anywhere else in that market. It does not mean British people have to suddenly develop a passion for German sausage or French people need to learn to love English cheese. It does mean that as Germany tells us their sausage is fine for consumption their sausage makers should be allowed to offer it to British consumers to see if they want to buy it. It means each part of a common market has to trust each other part for their standards of safety, hygiene and the rest, or allow only limited specified national overrides for public health and safety but not much else to restrict the flow of goods.
Instead the EU embarked on a comprehensive legislative programme to superimpose EU law on top of member state law to govern everything from food standards to control of hazardous chemicals, and everything from labour rules to environmental protections, all in the name of the single market. The laws often told businesses how they were to make or design something. It was very clearly a programme to create a supranational government. It soon replicated all the main departments of national governments, with a foreign policy, a security and defence policy, an environment , transport and employment policy and much else.
The market part of it proceeded by the Commission working with the dominant companies of the day in each sector to draw up a set of rules which would be required of everyone. These rules were welcomed by the big business that helped inform them, because they already met them. They were opposed by some big businesses which had not been so successful in lobbying and drafting. They often acted as restraints on c0mpetition and innovation, as they prescribed the way firms were allowed to make and sell things. These rules were imposed in the name of cross border trading, but were also mandatory for the much larger flows of goods and commerce within each individual member state where they were not needed to assist international trade and might override perfectly good familiar national systems. Many smaller businesses found the extra cost of EU regulation, and greater prescription, made market entry and offering competitive product more difficult.
In the first ten years of our membership of the EEC our motor car output halved, unable to face the onslaught of German and French competition without tariffs and under EEC rules. Meanwhile in the areas where we were strong in services no similar market opening occurred, leaving us a growing and large balance of payments deficit which has persisted to this day. I came to the conclusion that the single market was not designed to help the UK, and we would be better off making our own rules and running our own global trade policy.
We must consider that because of EU rules around Article 50 we are in limbo as we must leave after 2 years and can only rejoin under article 49.
Remaining simply is not an option no matter how many tears and tantrums we get from its advocates. We would not be rejoining the same EU, it has already changed and the conditions of our membership would be completely different from now.
So the remainers must also offer their plan, describe and justify the value of the EU they are demanding we join.
If Remaining is not an option, Remainers would waste their time attempting to justify the EU to us to demand we rejoin it.
If they want to rejoin, they can seek asylum in a choice of 27 odd member countries.
The Remainers’ had their chance during the Referendum. But all they wanted to do was scare people into not voting Leave.
If you want people to vote for something you have to give them a positive vision. The Remainers’ couldn’t because there is not one. Just more of the same. Hardly inspiring.
There was a vote to join a Common Market. Then the Common Market was gradually turned into a more intrusive, controlling political regime.
I must say I have no time for attempts to generate false sympathy and support for the Prime Minister. Chequers is still dead in the water. It cannot be ‘polished’.
So she got laughed at. If you cannot stand the heat get out of the kitchen.
Do not sign a Withdrawal Agreement.
Peter agreed
The Chequers plan keeps all Uk companies tied to the legislation that JR outlines in his post today.
It appears Mrs May was informed weeks ago that Chequers would be rejected by the EU (if they are to be believed) and also by many of her own politicians, quite why she still thinks this huge complicated fudge still has some merit baffles me.
Is she really that out of touch ?
The answer seems to be a yes, because she and her advisors have almost Zero commercial experience.
We joined in 1973 and the referendum in 1975 was on whether to stay in.
Your criticisms are not without foundation, but what you fail to do is offer any alternative. If we didn’t have all these common rules, but only different national rules, then British cars wouldnt meet German standards and couldnt be sold there, British food wouldnt meet French standards and couldnt be sold there and so on – just as, in fact, will happen after Brexit! Common rules are the very basis of international trade in the modern world – you want Britain to go it alone, but that wont give you free trade, it will deny you free trade
Reply Rubbish. We will trade globally and meet customer requirements as needed
This post displays an alarming ignorance of the standards that govern the motor industry Worldwide. It is called QS9000 and comes in a number of parts. It derived from ISO 9000/1/2/3/4, and was tailored to the specific needs of the motor industry. I have been away from it all for the past twenty years but I would guess that ISO 9000 has by now percolated into just about every manufacturing industry going. It probably does not pertain in food or anything the government does, they have their own ways of screwing up.
I am sorry sir, but you will not. Exports from the UK will not be admitted to any markets until they prove their compliance with local standards. That means checks at the borders – slow and costly and, in the case of perishable goods like food and just-in-time production chains like cars, fatal. Right now, as a member of the EU, UK exports avoid much of those problems. But Brexit will bring all those barriers to trade back, causing a massive drop in UK export trade. All because you Brexiters do not understand how modern rule-based trade works
So all those products that met EU standard today, suddenly will not tomorrow?
What about all those Chinese CE marked products that flood in to the EU and don’t meet any standards let alone EU standards?
So are you saying that countries outside the EU can’t trade there? Yes, they might have to meet EU standards but a common rulebook is a very different beast. Exports have to meet the standards for each country but goods are tailored depending on where they are sold. What a UK company would not want to do is be bound by EU rules and standards for goods going to the rest of the world.
As our kind host has pointed out, if something meets the standard of the market you are selling into, then what it the problem ?
You also make the false assumption that it is just UK good being sold into the EU market and not the other way round. This is clearly false and so your argument does not stand. Post BREXIT, EU products sold into the UK market will have to meet our standards and vice versa. And as many standards, including those on car manufacture and food, are negotiated and agreed at international level, I see not reason for obstruction as you state. What would be different is that the UK would be sitting in on these international bodies in its own right and not having to rely on the EU Commission as it, Germany, France and others do now.
Twaddle. Why don’t you read the article ? John sets out the alternative “As I used to point out to the bureaucratic, legal and regulatory minds assembled, you only need one simple rule to have a common market. That rule, established in a famous European Court case, states that if a product is of merchandisable quality and has passed the tests to be offered for sale in one part of the common market, it should also be allowed for sale anywhere else in that market.” That was all that was needed.
Exactly right.
“it was not primarily a programme to open and liberate a wider market. It was a huge power grab” and of course “we would be better off making our own rules and running our own global trade policy”
Well we will be when we get a sensible PM and government with a working compass for a change. We really just need to cut taxes, cut tax complexity, cut bloated government, cut daft regulations, relax planning, cut subsidies for nonsense, cut the expensive unreliable energy agenda, have sensible quality controls on immigration ………Basically the complete opposite of the May, Hammond & Carney agenda.
So it seems Labour will not support a second referendum (but on what questions?). It should make Labour even less electable all we need now is a brain transplant (implant rather) for T May or a proper conservative leader to replace her.
Dan Hannan is right today as usual. Corbyn really might get to be PM. The daft socialists “Brexit in name only” May & “tax to death” Hammond will be to blame. A sensible Tory leader with a working compass would wipe the floor with the Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP challenge.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/09/22/corbyn-could-pm-terrifying/
Anything can happen at the next election, there is massive discontent with all the parties, far more than I have ever known before. Our whole political class seems to have been deskilled with crazy selection procedures selecting from an ever narrower range of views and backgrounds. Probably lots of people will sit on their hands and refuse to vote. And yea a few years of Corbyn nonsense may be needed to kick the conservatives back into conservative policies, probably people like Jordan Peterson will set the next agenda more than any current politician. Just hope Corbyn don’t last long enough to build the gulags.
May and the wets would tolerate any government here as long as we remain in the EU. The problem is these people are so naive they dont realise that the first thing a Corbyn government would do is to Leave. Why? Corbyn has been anti EU all his political life, the marxists want to renationalise rail and energy . You cannot do that under EU rules. Can you imagine the EU sitting there doing nothing while Corbyn takes the energy business from the French ?
Corbyn will not be PM. And it he ever ism it will not be for long. The Blairites will depose him and install one of their own.
The sole purpose of the single market is to undermine national institutions: trade unions, professional associations, parliaments etc., and supplant them with EU wide equivalents . The EU bureaucrats claims to care about consumer protection, innovation, economies of scale etc are a complete sham. They care about one thing only: ever deeper union.
Doesn’t this sound familiar? In 1914:
”The Mitteleuropa plan was to achieve an economic and cultural hegemony over Central Europe by the German Empire…..
”….was to be created by establishing a series of puppet states whose political, economic and military aspects would be under the control of the German Reich. …… Political, military and economic organization was to be based on German domination, with commercial treaties imposed on countries like Poland and Ukraine. …”
(Wikipedia with a nod to Gary Sheffield.)
A very clear and accurate analysis of the way the EU operates. I have witnessed it myself at first hand. We need to be out of the EU.
The problem is that May and others around her want to remain. Chequers remains her strategy to do so – that was her message to to EU post Strasbourg. In effect she said to the EU it is Chequers or no deal unless they come up with an alternative which keeps the UK bound to the EU. So long as she is permitted to remain PM by Conservative MPs, and lever the huge powers available to her, she and her associates will continue to frustrate and neuter Brexit. I trust that you and your colleagues have worked out how to do so.
oldtimer, I fear your “trust” in MrRedwood and his colleagues is misplaced. I have watched as Mrs May has tried to slip the UK into remaining in the EU. I have waited for someone to intervene. But it has not happened. Mr Rees Mogg speaks very well. But words are cheap. Where is the action? Mr Redwood too, he gives a lot of very good interviews, but does nothing to change government policy. A little while ago we were promised the ERG’s alternative manifesto – it vanished, amid tales of star wars and the Falklands. I am VERY unhappy with Mrs May, but she was always a remainer – I am shocked that Conservative MPs who voted for leave are letting her get away with this
Reply How little you understand about the battle for a good Brexit going on around you. Watch the media, Parliamentary debates and other public exchanges as we seek to persuade the government to do the right thing for the UK. The ERG has published alternative plans for all the main matters through the published work of Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, William Cash, myself and others, and is busy reminding people of this work as a Group with its recent launch of the ERG NI border solution with others to follow.
The Single Market is still not completed, especially in services. That is one of the causes that a startup company like ‘Spotify’ migrated to the US in order to have a larger base. The EU developments often go (too?) slowly.
And of course, the whole European Project (ECSC, EEC, EU) has always been political, be it with a large economic dimension. The Netherlands public has never been lied to in that respect. This political nature distinguishes the EU from e.g. the EFTA, co-founded by the UK in 1960.
EFTA is not what it was and not a suitable alternative to Brexit.
PvL, your first sentence “The Single Market is still not completed” vs Dr Redwood’s “you only need one simple rule” – the point being?
Apologies for the length of my reply..
In may this year even Elna Solberg, the PM of Norway, advised the UK not to adopt the Norwegian deal.
The EFTA is not what it was. The EEA agreement would require us to comply with EU legislation in all policy areas of the single market – the four freedoms, competion and state aid rules, comsumer protection, company law, environment, social policy and Article 6 demands that ECJ case law is also respected. In particular all ECJ rulings before 1992 apply to the EEA.
1. We should not have to pay to trade, the EEA requires Norway to pay around £740m pa
2. Yes – See above, Norway is required to honour the 4 freedoms as other EU policies as dictated by the EU and ECJ
3. What does that matter if we have left the EU.
4. Discussion is meaningless, Norway has no part in the decision and must adhere to the EU policies dictated to the EEA.
5. The EU has stated we will not have access to Galileo. We should withdraw all funding, personnel, materials and resources immediately and focus on an alternative solution with partners we can trust. Why would we want to trust the EU with such a strategic capability anyway after witnessing their behaviour over the last couple of years.
6. Immaterial, we should look to comply with appropriate international standards and rules and not have the EU middle-meddlers between us.
7. Not as I understand it, they are exploiting “safeguard measures” from EEA articles 112 and 113. The EU has ruled this out for the UK despite England having become the second most dense country currently in the EU.
Peter vL
You are right there is no single market in services ( 82% of UK economy is service based) . Germany has veto consistently attempts to set up a single market in services as they operate non tariff barriers in some sectors. Now that the EU has decided to get the 27 blocked from the internet ( via article 11 and article 13 ) and that EU countries are currently blocked by more than 1,000 US news and information sites due the GDPR gibberish more and more digital businesses will move. Holland has a decent Digital economy unlike the rest of the EU, so I expect to see far more Dutch hi tech companies moving to London and USA once we’ve left.
John, Peter Hitchens believes there is a plot to make Brexit a disaster so we beg to rejoin the EU again. Peter believes we can thrawt this plot by accepting the Norway Option. Will you please address this conspiracy theory, does it have any merit in your opinion?
Mrs May wants to sign up to keeping us with the EU rule book and agree no future government can unwind the Withdrawal Agreement .
BRINO.
My last sentence should have been “I trust that you and your colleagues have worked out how to neuter May’s intent.”
I understand it is a complicated and convoluted task. Some insight is provided by an interesting article over at Political Betting.com titled “Six impossible Things before Brexit”. I have come to the conclusion that the best outcome is your preference – exit next March. How you get there will be marked by many twists and turns.
Mr Redwood some questions for your posters:
1. How much does Norway pay into the Single Market?
2. Is Norway under the judgement of the ECJ?
3. Which trade agreement was signed by Norway in the last year with a country outside the Single Market?
4. Are Directives discussed in the Joint Committee before becoming part of the Single market?
5. Is Norway part of Galileo and Erasmus?
6.Can anyone name just three international bodies from whom the EU draws its Directives (Clue, one is in Zurich and one in Rome).
7. Has Liechtenstein got a bespoke immigration policy within the EEA?
I bet this won’t get many answers – and Mrs May got them wrong too!
It is doubtful if a Norway type deal would acceptable to either side, so your quiz is all a bit irrelevant.
No ability to make our own trade deals, having to accept the four “freedoms” and paying large sums to the EU are all big stumbling blocks to your preferred option.
All pay but no say is what critics call it.
Excellent post. Peter Hitchens today too.
Reasonable questions Mike…which I can’t be bothered to answer 🙁
I think we know that you are in favour of a Norway EEA type solution, but is that achievable?
I far as I know Norway pays in to the EU as much as we do and has to honour freedom of movement, but pays directly to other EU countries not in to the general EU coffers…
Mike S
When will you get it through your head that we DO NOT want to stay in the so called single market? Therefore we do NOT need a hare brained scheme to stay there !
WTO please, now.
I bet you won’t even be around to see if there are any answers, you will have flown off to parrot your master’s message in other parts of the forest.
Very clear from our host. I was much more sceptical from the lanch of the Single Market. By that time I and many others I know were extremely worried about the EEC/EU and its ‘executive bodies’, effectively doing an invasion of the UK and elsewhere by stealth. William the Conqueror in today’s Europe. William the Conqueror who proceeded to plunder everybody who wasn’t Norman and didn’t sign up to his team.
Spot on JR
Also the EU is hell bent on encompassing the former Soviet territories to get it’s borders as close as possible to Russia. Why ? Is the folly influenced by the fact that both france and Germany have ‘historical scores’ to settle ?
Makes you wonder.
We need to get out of the EU totally, just walk away without a Withdrawal Agreement and start being British again.
The EU knows it must knacker this country to achieve it’s aims, and it’s metamorphosis into supranational pariah is not why we and our allies liberated it.
The time is right to get the world famous British Spirit out of the loft and show them what we can do.
What you have omitted to mention, JR, is just how little economic benefit the UK has derived from the creation of the EU Single Market. If we had got the EU average it would have been about 2% of GDP, according to EU Commission reports including one issued by Michel Barnier in 2012, but there is good evidence that our benefit has been below that EU average at more like 1% of GDP. And that is the GROSS benefit, once the extra costs of the Single Market have been taken into account it is very likely that the NET economic effect has been negative, certainly for the UK and probably for most other member states as well. If we say that the marginal 1% of GDP gross benefit is concentrated just on the 6% of UK businesses which export 12% of UK GDP to the EU then obviously it becomes much more important for them; so if we only listen to large exporters to the EU and their advocates, including their advocates in the political parties and Parliament and the government and the civil service, then we will tend to get a very distorted view of the importance of the EU Single Market, what is marginal overall will be falsely magnified to crucial.
“Single Market Minister in the 1990s,”
Thank you for th voice of experience.
The UK car industry had problems not relating to the EEC/EC/EU. These problems led to its downfall, notably from non-EU member, Japan.
The making of rules and regulations, including fines on EU member countries I found plain wrong. It, as stated above, allowed greedy corporations to lobby for more complex regulations to stifle competition. It also allowed them to create policies that benefited them e.g. TEN-T Network, of which HS1 has not made any money and, HS2 is going to cost us billions and be of no use whist diverting much need resources away from small but more beneficial projects.
https://ec.europa.eu/transport/themes/infrastructure_en
I do not agree that we should automatically accept that sausage from another country will be OK just because the government of that country says so; we should always reserve the right to say to that government that although the sausage is up to their national standards it does not meet ours, so please stop your people sending it to us.
There has to be trust between governments, that they will not knowingly and maliciously permit their residents and companies to send unwanted goods into each others’ territories, and communication and cooperation to ensure that the goods traded will always conform to the requirements of the destination markets.
Which ties in with my latest letter to our local paper, the Maidenhead Advertiser:
“Dear Sir
Prime Minister Theresa May insists that nobody has offered an alternative to her Chequers plan, and so EU negotiations are now at an impasse.
Yet as a good constituency MP surely she will keep an eye on her local newspaper, in the Viewpoint pages of which an alternative solution has been suggested in a long succession of letters?
Starting on February 22 with “Easy solution to EU border conundrum” – which is still available on the Advertiser website.
Then running through successive letters to “The solution to the Irish border question” on July 5 – which was copied directly to her, and gratefully acknowledged by her assistant with an assurance that she had taken on board the thoughts it contained.
And so on to later letters, in a seemingly interminable and increasingly repetitious sequence.
The July 5 letter even offered a draft of a letter to be sent to the Irish Prime Minister, starting:
“Dear Leo
Just to confirm that we do not intend to make any changes at all at the border … “
and offering to pass strong laws to prevent hauliers taking unwanted goods into the Republic.
It is not too late to make use of that draft, and avert a complete collapse of withdrawal negotiations.
Yours etc”
Reply I think we should only stop the
sausage being offered if we can prove it is a threat to public health or has some other issue with national or public security. Otherwise it should be freely traded under WTO rules. If the country it comes from cheats then we can impose penal tariffs under WTO rules.