The contradiction of the Remain business case about Brexit

We often have the parade of those few Remain advocates claiming to speak for big businesses that want to stop Brexit. They frequently repeat themselves, going public to help the Remain cause. They argue more than one foolish contradiction.
The most obvious is their statement that leaving the EU without a very costly Withdrawal Agreement is plunging off a cliff, conjuring false images of sharp falls in output. They then follow this with their number one complaint that once out of the EU we will lose access to cheap labour from the continent which they say is needed to deal with the increased demand and expansion of business which they will be grappling with.
If they truly believed output will fall and stay lower as they imply, they would not bother to seek more labour. They would be planning an orderly reduction in the size of their workforce as people retired or left for other reasons. Their economic forecasts have been so bad for many years. The pro EU lobbyists wrongly wanted the Exchange Rate Mechanism, which did lead to a sharp fall in activity and business output and led many businesses to sack people without warning because they had failed to foresee the results of their ill judged lobbying for the ERM. They wrongly went along with or encouraged the Euro, which did considerable damage to UK export markets on the continent after the banking crash, when that was extended and worsened in the Euro area by the Euro crisis.
Next they wrongly forecast a fall in UK output in the months immediately after we voted to leave, which did not happen . Nor is there any no good reason to think that actually leaving should lead to that. Of course the UK needs to follow good positive domestic policies to thrive outside the EU, just as we needed to do that to grow or to offset harmful EU policies when in it. If we just get on with spending domestically all the money we save on leaving, the economy will perform well.
Let me reassure them again. UK output will not be damaged by leaving. It could expand more than currently if the government stopped its ever tightening monetary and fiscal squeeze. The correct thing to do would be to offer tax cuts and increased spending in this autumn’s budget, covered by ending payments to the EU.
Business needs to turn its mind to productivity, and wean itself off the ever more cheap labour model. Together we need to build a world of higher pay, high skills and more computing and machine power to help people be more productive.
As you say:- Business needs to turn its mind to productivity, and wean itself off the ever more cheap labour model.
Indeed but for this we need capital at sensible rates (so get some real competition in banking and cut the many government obstacles to bank lending and fire Carney), we need cheap reliable energy (so cut the green crap), we need better premises (so cut the planning obstacles), we need easy hire and fire and different sorts of employees will be needed, we need far smaller & more efficient government that actually delivers value, better education (with vouchers and more vocational training), a health system that actually works and treats people promptly so they can get back to work, we need lower and simper taxes (so fire tax to death Hammond) and we need a bonfire of red tape (so fire the interventionist, socialist dope May).
It seems we finally have a cabinet majority for ditching the dead as a dodo Chequers agenda. Thank goodness at long last the penny had dropped it seems. You cannot respect the referendum result and support Chequers.
Please can we ditch the appalling May and Hammond with Chequers? It Ollie Robbins really going to still get his bonus for this Chequers lunacy.
Boris today is surely right in the Telegraph today:-
Corbyn is really not so very different from the tax borrow and waste interventionist PM that we have currently. A very similar agenda of – Tax, boss about & regulate business to the death, attack landlords, tenants and the gig economy & the usual “Government know best” lunacy.
The difference is that he would go for it 1000% rather just 90% with May and thus kill the economy dead in weeks rather than just half strangle it.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/09/23/boris-johnson-must-ditch-chequers-condemned-crazed-corbynista/?WT.mc_id=e_DM842501&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2018_09_24&utm_campaign=DM842501
Boris surely rightly concludes:-
We need to get back to the elegance and uplift of that Lancaster House vision, because I am afraid that Chequers = surrender; Chequers = a sense of betrayal; Chequers = the return of Ukip; Chequers = Corbyn. The Labour leader is set to betray the referendum result by offering – absurdly – another vote. We Conservatives must show that we can and we will deliver.
I thought the ERG’s Brexit was about importing even cheaper labour (as well as food) from further afield (Subcontinent, Ukraine, US food, etc) .EU does not bar the UK from imporing highly qualified people now. Holland (with 1/4 of the UK population attracts about as much non-EU graduates via a variety of schemes, all EU prof. But government has to make the effort. Cheap labour is the bottleneck and the UK is the #1 destination for economic migrants from Africa crosing the Mediterranean. No residents’ registration system, lots of eager employers who will pay cash and an NHS that does not ask questions. Do you think Party backers who thrive on that business model would be happy with peoperly enforced immiogration policy?
As to what international businesses say, their message has been consistent. They want to stay in the customs union and single market. Sovereignty is not their thing.
There may be an entirely different class of businesses that want to set up shop (or expand) in the UK for different reasons than having a relatively convenient, English speaking location in EU territory (no rudeness intended) but I have not heard much about that so far, except in areas where EU consumer protection is too demanding. But that would basically aim at the UK home market.
Media (including new media) may be an exception, given EU data protection policies (in their infancy unfortunately and not very effective, given the rubbish still possible on social media) and the role of the English language.
If you observe a “business as usual” attitude among multinationals, it may well be that they refuse to believe that a hard brexit is actually going to happen (hard borders, no transition). To me that is a more plausible explanation than lots of businesses (I mean foreign controlled ones) being so optimistic about their future in the UK that they would be expanding. There may also be the case that the prospect of curtailed immigration leads some with “cheap labour” business models to stock up in anticipation of scarcity down the road. And of course very low numbers crossing the med may require replacements in the formal sector (though record numbers of Albanians caught recently as they try to climb into lorries about to cross the North Sea)
Let’s just wait and see what happens during the next six weeks. Maybe by then there will be some clear heads to sort out these problems in an intellectually respectable way.
I think their number one concern is not access to cheap labour it’s delays at the border due to new inspections and other bureaucracy on exports and supply chains etc. The latest to raise this fear is M. Poirot, the CEO of Astra Zeneca. There is also a general fear that planes, eurotunnel etc won’t be able to run as there will be no legal basis for doing so. Seems bizarre to me but that’s what’s said. I suggest these are the issues to focus on, not cheap labour, which if need be can clearly be sourced from anywhere.
Reply These are myths not real issues. THe UK government is not planning new barriers at Dover!
M. Soriot, apologies to him! Autocorrect
I rather liked that – it brightened my morning and fired my imagination! 🙂
It’s a pity Brexit can’t do the same … yet!
Companies that have interest all over the EU can easily be “encouraged” by the EU to make such daft statements. There is no need for delays at borders unless the EU choose to deliberately create them and thus damage both the EU and UK economies as a direct result.
Or perhaps they just feel that such statement might well ingraciate them with the EU bureaucrats and regulators.
And what will the UK government do about barriers at Calais, Zeebrugge, Dunkirk, Boulogne, then? Illegal in the EU. Mandatory under WTO rules once we leave. Brexit gives up control!
Reply The WTO promotes smoother trade. It does not force people to put up barriers!
“Mandatory under WTO rules once we leave. ”
Come on then, give us chapter and verse of those rules.
Maybe not but it is said the EU will impose them, in possible breach of WTO rules.
LOL that must be why Easyjet and other airlines have been bombarding me with adverts for flights/holidays to Europe post April 2019! It’s a load of tosh – all the schedules are up and there is no flightless Europe post Brexit!
Zorro
me with cruising, brochures out and we have one booked over the March/April period 2019.
Tui are selling flight into the UK and so are all the major airlines. Just check on Google.
John, people are warning the French are planning barriers to cause maximum disruption and teach the UK a lesson, not on the Dover side, alternatives to France need to be set up and quickly because we also read that Macron needs a popularity boost at home.
Reply There are plenty of channel ports not in France, and the French exporters will want to sell to us
It’s highly improbable that the French govt would suspend revenue generation from their own assets.
They want to close the Channel Tunnel, seeing it’s majority French owned, I would like to see that.
UK checks at border is only half the story. With the UK becoming a “third country” the EU will increase their Border Inspection Post checks to the same level as other third countries. Delays with trucks leaving a ferry due to increased inspection means time delays in returning ferries and a build up of lorries at Dover waiting for them. Sorry but this will be a real issue and not a myth.
Reply So you think France and Germany will delay their own exports, encouraging us to buy from someone else?
No, Mr Redwood, they will delay OUR exports. I really dont think you have thought this through
Reply Yes I have. There are international rules under WTO and the law of contract. The EU has not tried to legislate to impose new barriers against imports into the EU and has to offer us the same access as any other country not a member of the EU. There doesn’t seem to be any problem getting Chinese exports into the EU.
Having the exact same access as we do now was your promise, and David Davis,s. Yet another falsehood. But then if you had said “after brexit we will face the same tariffs and barriers as China does” you wouldnt have won the referendum. Sneaky
Reply No, I said no such thing. I always said before the vote that the only exit the UK could guarantee was a no deal one, and that entailed trading on WTO terms as we do today with the rest of the world.
The Remainers campaigning for a second referendum to get the people’s verdict on the terms of the UK exit seem to have forgotten that was the very issue settled in 2016. That followed attempts to negotiate reforms to the EU by Mr Cameron . These failed totally. The EU did not budge. Mrs May is making the same mistake in thinking she can persuade the EU to change to accommodate a half in half out arrangement. It will not – and indeed probably cannot without undermining its raison d’etre. The many issues raised by membership of the EU, both business and others, were decisively settled by the referendum. The issue was you were either in or out. Most ordinary people understand that. Many of the metropolitan elite, including many politicians , still have to wake up and smell the coffee.
In a democracy issues are never settled. I, for one, do not want a second referendum. Mainly because I think the best way of permanently destroying Brexit is by letting you all fail and then picking up the pieces afterwards.
But you do realise, don’t you, that you actually only have a mandate to deliver Brexit on the terms outlined by Vote Leave? Anything else was not voted for by the people. And, remember, the people ejected hard Brexit in the 2017 general election too. So go on then. Deliver what you promised.
It shows how embarrassingly incompetent Brexiteers are that you can’t.
@Andy, by the same token our membership of the organisation that is now the EU, from the Single European Act onwards (1987) was not mandated by the first UK referendum.
Considering the deceit used to con the electorate as detailed in FCO 30/1048 there was never any mandate to even remain in the CM as it became the EEC.
You have been living a lie.
Mrs May took over two years to ask the EU what they would give her, I can remember Mrs Merkel saying on more than one occasion, we do not yet know what Mrs May wants.
Just like Cameron she then paraded around the EU to ask first what they would give, and after getting little response, then came up with the nonsense of Chequers.
The second huge mistake was to allow the EU to dictate the detailed timetable for each section of talks.
May and her close advisors do not have a clue about negotiation, thats why we are where we are.
The back stop of WTO Terms should have been worked out first, complete with proposed rates of tariffs, it should have been made public, and then alternative/better terms of free trade offered to the EU as an option.
Everyone including business would have then been able to plan for at least the backstop arrangements, knowing the worse case scenario well in advance, so no need for any transition period.
Negotiating with the EU has always been a waste of time.
Major, Blair, Cameron, Greece, May. All failed.
If you decide from the outset not to negotiate then there is nothing they can do.
Is there a international organisation that behaves as badly than the EU?
Countries can leave the Commonwealth, UN, NATO, FIFA without being punished. With the EU it’s different.
If the EU was so brilliant they would not consistently lose referendums and would not feel the need to punish countries for leaving.
Whatever harm the EU think they can do to us when we are not a member of the EU it is nothing compared to the damage they can inflict upon us when we are inside the EU and subject to their directives, rules and regulations decided either by unelected bureaucrats or by QMV.
Exactly. It also is nothing compaired to the damage Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP will inflict should the Tories fail to achieve a real Brexit.
You mean the rules and regulations which protect your rights as a worker or consumer? The ones which ensure products are of a high standard or the ones which ensure goods and food are safe and thatvthe environment is looked after?
Even though you do not realise this now, you will miss these things when the Tory pensioners take them away.
Fully agree OR, these remoaners keep harping on about how bad it’s going to be when we leave but we don’t seem to be bombarded with a counter argument by leavers how bad it will be to stay in the dreaded Eu, all these snowflake remoaners who wish to stay in the Eu should move to Europe then have there land of milk and honey and conscription into a federal European forces, they would not think much of there precious Eu then 😁 and soon come running home to jolly old England 😁
It is false to claim that access to cheap labour is the number one complaint of business. The number one complaint is the loss of guaranteed and unrestricted access to the EU’s single market. Nowhere else in the world is trade frictionfree and costless across national borders. That is what Brexit is making us businessmen give up. I believe in free trade, the EU gives me that. Brexit is anti free trade.
Despite his multiple other failings John McDonnell is a very astute politician. He says a second referendum would lead to the resurgence of right-wing populism in UK politics and so he is opposed to one. I think he is right.
I think we’ve now passed the stage were these arguments have ceased to retain any meaning or purpose.
The future travel of the UK political and democratic journey will be determined by Tory MPs. If they fail to instigate the change that we all know is needed and necessary then the UK will be subsumed into the melting pot of the EU and will disappear forever
The existential threat of Marxist Labour and the existential threat of the EU as created a political environment in the UK that I haven’t seen in a generation
We need a proper Tory leader that understands what needs to be done. We don’t need a Macron who talks the language of reform prior to election and then capitulates following his elevation to power. We need a conviction politician who tells it as it is and does what needs to be done. We need another Thatcher in times of trouble
If Labour achieve power or if May continues as our leader then this country is finished
The UK’s handling of the negotiations appears unbelievably weak and strange, in particular the government’s refusal to refute ridiculous claims of a “cliff edge” if there is no deal (or rather, we revert to WTO terms).
This is because Mrs. May, a remainer, and her EU supporting colleagues, persuaded the EU that if they threaten the UK and make leaving seem difficult and expensive, if not impossible, then sufficient UK voters will change their mind and vote to remain in a second referendum.
All the time they have threatened the UK with predictions of economic disaster forgetting that leavers voted for freedom and sovereignty ahead of concern for the economy.
They started with a large withdrawal bill and a return to violence in N.I. but this did not work.
Chequers was another plan cooked up by Mrs. May to see if the UK voters would swallow a proposal whereby the UK remained in the EU in all but name and became a vassal state/colony of the EU.
Since this proposal has been largely rejected by UK voters, both leavers and remainers, the EU are now saying they also reject this plan and in frustration are now turning on Mrs. May because of her inability to change the minds of the UK electorate.
We saw the result at Salzburg.
“Since this proposal has been largely rejected by UK voters, both leavers and remainers, the EU are now saying they also reject this plan and in frustration are now turning on Mrs. May because of her inability to change the minds of the UK electorate.”
Interesting theory. EU anticipating May’s Chequers failure and preempting it?
EU have three desirable options :-
Abandon Brexit.
Delay Brexit.
A different punishment Brexit, pour encourager les autres.
I don’t think the EU are that bothered about us leaving on WTO basis myself. There are more objections to this from our own side.
What on earth was Andy talking about yesterday ? “We’ll be voting back in the EU soon.” (because of demographics)
Only 30% of the electorate voting to save our membership of the EU is hardly a ringing endorsement of this organisation.
Companies like BMW, Airbus, JLR would reject your allegations that they rely on cheap labour.
On the contrary, they offer well-paid, highly skilled jobs – many of which will be going after your hard Brexit.
It is the inevitable consequences of the trade barriers Brexiteers are deciding to erect.
Reply I did not name them in this piece. I had in mind the Remain lobby groups
Good morning
I am of the opinion that the UK economy, no matter what, will suffer to some degree as we readjust to new arrangements. This is inevitable. To what degree it is unclear as no one has ever left the EU. Clearly those that wish the UK to Remain in the EU want to use such scare stories. What concerns me is, that not only the arguments about cheap labour are false, that those that wish the UK to Remain are clearly acting against the democratic will of the people of the UK. Further, by arguing for cheap labour that are showing contempt for the people of this country by denying them a decent job and wage. I am all for competition but the greedy corporate what their cake, complete with cherries, and eat it. They like the Single Market and the Customs Union because it keeps out non-EU competition. Hypocrites !
Can these” John Redwood assurances” be exchanged for goods and provisions then ? If so our troubles are over , gee thanks .I like the argument , don`t worry about losing your Labour force you will have lost your output anyway ( and your customers )- sorted !
Whether or not there is an overall loss of output over a few years is hard to know , it will certainly be much lower than it would have been which is the point
Looks as if your Trot allies are going to be forced by their deluded support to go for a new vote . If so Brexit is toast,Corbyn will sail in and many peope who loathe and fear him will help
We now have the PM and Eeyore wanting to give priority to EU nationals . The silly Morgan wanting the Norway model.
Your party really has a death wish.
And what would happen if the result of a second referendum was to Leave? I think politicians don’t want another referendum because of this fear. They would find it difficult not to comply. We had a democratic vote. EVERYONE, young and old was invited to take part. The fact that the younger generation couldn’t be bothered is not the older generations fault and we are the ones that take issues like this that affect our country more seriously. The time has come to stop negotiations. The EU has said non. Let’s not humiliate ourselves any more. We can make it on our own and we can show others it can be done.
It is interesting the way public debate proceeds, and I think it’s an effective and healthy way of arriving at good policy – rather like a price discovery process in a market – even if it is painfully repetitive and acrimonious. It is now clear that the Canada+ model is the obvious and sensible arrangement to aim at, and has wide public support. It offers pretty much the same trade and economic relationship with the EU as now without the political control and integration. All that stops it is the supposed issue of the Irish border. With the EU now acknowledging that electronic checks away from the border work just fine – this is how they suggest the U.K.-N Ireland checks should work should the U.K. cave in to the N Ireland land grab – that is the clear and obvious solution to this bogus issue.
So the government should acknowledge the rejection of Chequers by the EU and propose a clear Canada+ arrangement, with technological solutions to any new checks the EU feel are needed in Ireland (I don’t see why the U.K. should feel a need to impose any). If the answers no to that it’s WTO.
In the majority of cases where businesses say they have to recruit from overseas as they can’t find suitable skilled labour it’s because either they refuse to pay the going rate for those skills or because they refuse to train up existing staff with those skills.
For example, if the NHS trained more nurses in this country they wouldn’t have a shortage.
The people recruiting from overseas have a vested interest in maintaining a steady flow. For example, Filipino nurses have to remit a certain percentage of their earnings home by law.
The Philippine economy relies on foreign remittances to function so they train vast numbers of professional people with the sole objective that they work abroad.
TT, remember that old saying:
“cheaper is always more expensive in the long run”?
JR writes: “We often have the parade of those few Remain advocates claiming to speak for big businesses that want to stop Brexit.”
It appears that the value of business leaders’ contributions to a referendum debate may depend on the subject of the vote.
For example, yesterday, BBC reported that “Voters in Switzerland have overwhelmingly rejected two proposals on ethical and sustainable food”. A caption under the leading photograph in the article reads as follows (emphasis added):
“Local, high-quality food is already popular – but the Swiss do not seem to want to pay more for ethical farming“
That reads to me like a criticsm of the voters, but who was “responsible” for the outcome of the vote?
The article goes on to write (again, with emphasis added):
“[O]pponents, including business leaders and the government – which advised people to vote no – had warned of higher food prices and less choice…. [I]n the closing days of the campaign, warnings from the government that the measures were unenforceable, and from food retailers saying prices would rise, clearly swayed voters, our correspondent says.”
(Source: BBC News Web site, “Swiss voters reject ‘fair food’ plans”, 23/9/2018).
So, BBC, should the Swiss people have ignored business leaders in that referendum?
When Mrs May is replaced with a strong Brexit-leading PM, both the UK-doubting Remainers & the EU will realise the uselessness of their negative stance.
The UK shall then advance into the freedom of independence with greater vigour, sweeping aside the presently-recurring Referendum losers’ nonsense.
Business needs to be charged the full cost of open borders policy.
The cost of:
– schooling
– housing benefits
– crime
– anti terrorism
– NHS
– welfare top ups
and
– welfare benefits to displaced workers
These businesses are a net cost to us as the debt and tax figures show and this applies especially where those businesses use clever accounting to minimise their own tax profiles.
The sole aim of the EU commission is and has been for nearly 40 years, to beat this country into submission. THEY WON’T.
Their whole approach and attitude has been hostile ever since Article 50 was triggered and they have been encouraged by the remainers propaganda. ‘Original Richard’ is absolutely right when stating that the harm the EU could do to us after we leave would be absolutely nothing compared to what they will do to us with rules, directives etc if we stayed.
News seems to be coming through that Canada ++ is gaining traction within the cabinet and let’s hope they provide a ladder for TM to climb down gently
There was some confusion over import and export percentages yesterday, the latest is at
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/nationalaccounts/balanceofpayments/bulletins/uktrade/july2018
Alas, my number crunching project has been brought forward, (matching electric vehicles to electric generators through old street wiring). To do with “Connecting Europe Facility energy funding if there’s no Brexit deal”. So, au revoir see you at the Brexit Stargate if not before. 😉
There is talk of not paying the £39bn EU ransom unless the UK gets a satisfactory deal.
As I understand it, the £39bn has been made a legally binding commitment to be paid regardless of the ultimate deal or even if there is no deal. As such it would be regarded as a debt default if we refuse to pay with all the negative consequences for the UK in the debt market.
Can anyone please enlighten me on the true position?
Reply NO, it is not an obligation. It only becomes one if the UK government ratifies a Withdrawal Agreement with it in and Parliament then approves that Agreement and legislates to put through the money and the rest.
It is the EU that are saying under “Core Principles” –
Here – http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2017/04/29/euco-brexit-guidelines/
So, as of today everything is not agreed, so no to the £39 Billion.
I saw the Tory MP Nicky Morgan on TV dismissing out of hand the option of a trade deal like the one Canada has with the EU, on the grounds that it would do nothing to solve the (largely fabricated) problem of the Irish border.
She was actually right about that, insofar as that CETA agreement does not involve Canada entering into a customs union with the EU.
However she then went on to recommend that when we leave the EU we should join EFTA and use that to stay in the EEA, and be like Norway, apparently oblivious of the fact that Norway is also not in any kind of customs union with the EU, and the Irish government has categorically rejected the idea of a “light touch” customs border like that between Norway (EFTA/EEA) and Sweden (EU/EEA).
It is now nearly a year since Sky News put this question to Irish ministers, no doubt with malicious intent, and their 3 minute 50 second feature broadcast on November 24th 2017 is still available to watch here:
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
“Is the Norway-Sweden border a solution for Ireland?”
“Sky’s Lewis Goodall takes a look at the border of Sweden and non-EU Norway and whether it could work as a model for Ireland post-Brexit.”
And the answer from the Irish ministers was a clear and unequivocal “No”, with their Europe Minister Helen McEntee propounding their absurd, extreme and intransigent doctrine from just after 3 minutes in:
“We have been very very clear from day one, there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”.
I repeat that this was broadcast on November 24th 2017, eleven months ago now; it has been continuously available to view on the Sky website since then; and moreover it is far from having been the only public statement to the effect that the Irish government led by the robotically intoning “No hard border, no physical infrastructure on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland” Leo Varadkar is not prepared to tolerate any changes at all at the border, not even Boris Johnson’s small and unobtrusive changes like those needed to collect the congestion charge in London.
Frankly it staggers me that eleven months later there are still UK politicians like Nicky Morgan and Stephen Hammond, and other people like Mike Stallard, around in the UK, who are unaware that the Irish government has effectively vetoed the “Norway option” which they favour as either a temporary or a permanent post-EU future.
Personally I no longer see any major “Irish problem” with either the Canada or the Norway options, but that is because in late 2017 I concluded that the UK government should take the Irish government at its word and publicly declare that in view of the absurd, extreme and intransigent position it was adopting we would drop any idea of making any changes at all on our side of the land border, they can do what they like on their side but to be helpful to them we could pass and enforce a new law to control what goods could be taken across into the Republic.
I was in a big multi national at the time of the referendum. They sent all the UK staff an email instructing us to vote remain, and made it clear there would be consequences if we did not. They also sent an email to their US staff telling them to vote for Clinton. Its hardly surprising that people are reluctant to express main stream views now.
On what planet do businesses think its appropriate to impose their political views on their rank and file staff?
Of course it’s ‘inappropriate’ to impose political beliefs, but given both the UK and the USA have secret ballots systems, how the heck would they know who you had voted for?
Remain continues to promote Project Fear as if everything is a fact. Notice how they only ever concentrate on the trade argument. Move the discussion to topics like where the EU is headed. Rather than always being on the defensive go on the attack. Most of the UK public have no idea what the EU has planned for their future. They think that the EU cares about the people when all it cares about is big business and lining its own pockets.
A second referendum is not going to solve the problem- there is far too much division and
confusion in the land about this whole matter- probably a general election is the best way forward now to clear the air, and so what if Corbyn gets in for a term, it might give the country some direction and allow the tories time to regroup. Then there is the other matter of a rump Ulster unionist party the DUP propping up a British government with ten votes can hardly be the best way for decisionmaking and for democracy. We are out of the EU now, that is accepted, but how far out is another thing-
What would be so wrong with going for a Norway style for the interim period? it would give us some room to look at the world outside for other trade options, why does everything have to be so black and white? we could ease ourselves out without the crash.
Nothing we say or do matters much here now because we are in the middle of a storm- with the Labour party conference just finishing, the Tory conference about to begin and we are only weeks away from the EU Council meeting- we know full well what the sticking points in the departure deal are, they will just have to be addressed, but best thing to do now is to ask the EU27 for an extension of A50 so that we can have a general election.
“What would be so wrong with going for a Norway style for the interim period?”
The absurd extreme and intransigent position of the Irish government, see above, plus a series of other objections, plus admissions such as these made by one of its foremost advocates only today:
http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=87003
“Thus, in my advocacy for the Efta/EEA option, the biggest mistake I made in the early days was to argue that it was an “off-the-shelf” arrangement. It isn’t, and the process of negotiating the necessary adaptations would doubtless take a long time, with the expenditure of considerable diplomatic effort.
Furthermore, while the EEA Agreement would be a necessary step, it is not sufficient – even with adaptations covering such issues as freedom of movement, customs cooperation (with special reference to Northern Ireland), and technical matters such as rules of origin and external tariffs.
In addition, we will need separate agreements on a wide range of other issues. Norway, the largest of the Efta/EEA states, has 56 recorded bilateral (and more than 20 multilateral) treaties with the EU, including an all-important agreement covering administrative cooperation on VAT. In fact, on this one subject, we will need to go much further than Norway if we are to secure frictionless borders.
If we also include the negotiations required for us to rejoin Efta – which will be necessary in order for us to access the institutional structures of the EEA Agreement, without re-inventing the wheel – then it is unarguable that we do not have sufficient time between now and 29 March to conclude the necessary arrangements.”
Delay and uncertainty are surely doing more damage than leaving could ever do.
Remaining and/or a second referendum are not the solution.
John Redwood is right. This is from the ONS this morning
From 1998 to 2000 the UK had an average £3.5 billion trade in goods surplus with the EU. In 2001 the surplus turned into a deficit and by 2017 the trade balance with the EU was £93.7 billion in deficit with most EU countries contributing to the deficit.
We’ve gone from surplus in 1998-2000 to a £94 billion trade deficit with the EU in 2017. You’d think our marvellously clever business leaders might turn their attention as to how domestic producers can meet increasing demand in the UK economy.
This deficit must actually represent a drag on our GDP. A widely recognised measure of calculating GDP is the Expenditure Approach which is represented in the following equation.
GDP = C + G + I + (X – M)
where C = Consumption; G = Government Spending and I= Investment
ALSO X = Exports and M = Imports
As far as Goods Trade with the EU is concerned (X – M) = -£93.7 billion. That’s around -4.5% of GDP (i.e. negative). While Consumption and Imports are not independent factors clearly more domestic output would improve GDP hugely.
I agree cheap labour and low skills is the road to no where
We need to innovate and aspire to being a highly skilled economy
Higher rewards will naturally follow
This means investing in our people and stop taking the easy option
I attended the Leave Means Leave rally in Bolton on Saturday. Very interesting speeches from Kate Hoey, Nigel Farage and David Davis. The whole rally can be watched on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBOt3GOB-zs&t=1222s
This is the first of several rallies being held across the country over the next few weeks with different speakers at each. Venues: Torquay, Birmingham, Gateshead, Harrogate and Bolton.
Try and get to one if you can.