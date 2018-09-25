Let’s go for higher wages, not more cheap labour

Many people are tired of the model of business which keeps inviting in people from the continent to take low paid jobs. No wonder we have a productivity problem, as recruiting tens of thousands each year to low productivity low paid jobs has become common.
I want business to employ more people who are already settled here. I want them to offer better wages to encourage more people into work. Because wages have to be earned that means offering training and investment support to each new worker so their productivity justifies the better pay. More computing power is needed to raise productivity in clerical and administrative functions. More machine power is needed in warehouses, on building sites and in older factories, to make the task easier for employees.
It is better to employ fewer people on better pay, and to seek to motivate and mentor them so they earn their wages and get more out of their jobs. There are many good firms in the UK who do a lot to nurture talent, to give people a second chance if they did not do well at school and need some educational support as adults. There are companies that like to promote from within, to give people a clear sense of career progression and opportunity within the firm. Good bosses welcome talent, foster better standards and higher achievement, and understand the training and motivational needs of their employees.
Getting the right structure of rewards and incentives is not easy. If there is no financial recognition of superior effort and achievement it is difficult to drive a business to higher levels of quality and efficiency. If there is too much emphasis on one or two variables that determine a bonus, it can distort the efforts of staff or even lead to unwelcome practices as we have seen in some companies where bonus calculations lead to conduct which is not in the customer interest. Successful bonus and pay rise schemes align the interests of the employee with the interests of the customer, and therefore also work for the shareholder.
In every business all staff need to know they are important and what they do is important. They need to know there is plenty of opportunity to learn and to gain higher pay and more responsibility if they are good. They also need to know above all else that everything they do has to be for the benefit of the customers, who pay their wages as well as the shareholder dividends.
67 Comments
I cant add anything to your excellent post today. You have articulated what this country needs, so well.
well its not just “low paid jobs” it is also in other parts of the pay spectrum. there are plenty of relatively higher paid jobs that are being squeezed by large numbers of immigrants displacing Brits from the workforce.
I was recently admitted to hospital and there was a large contingent of Philipino nursing staff who were excellent in every regard. I do not see why the UK needs to discriminate against people of the world for EU citizens. We should want skilled labour and the best from anywhere.
There are plenty of Brits who want to train as nurses, and would be capable of doing the training. The NHS prefers cheaper more compliant workforces so uses large numbers of immigrants. The NHS is only going to be encouraged to train more locals if the visa taps are turned off.
Good morning
As mentioned by others yesterday, greedy corporates use cheaper EU labour that they do not have to spend money on to train. Many companies in my field do this and I find that companies are looking only at cost and not necessary quality. They cannot see that that these people, once they have obtained the experience they are not getting elsewhere will soon leave them.
But there seems to be hope on the horizon. With the pound falling against the Euro the UK is becoming less attractive.
I agree. In my own field of IT, costs have driven employers to move work to third world countries where the quality is often substandard. Realising this error my old employer is desperately trying to reemploy the staff it made redundant. Maybe this is the reason why there have been so many banking computer system problems recently?
If you wish to claim that immigration reduces wages I would like to see evidence , I have not seen any serious work able to maintain this case.
This , sadly , is what the Conservatuve Party have become , a sugar coating for the same old
scurrrilous anti immigrant myths that have been used by the far right for a hundred years.
There is a great deal of evidence, and it all shows that immigration does not reduce wages. On the contrary it generates growth. Immigrants pay a great deal more in tax than they take out in benefits – that is clear, and there is no argument to the contrary from any economist. It’s hardly a surprise: trade brings prosperity. Mrs Thatcher knew her Adam Smith. The modern zealots who have hi-jacked her party and turned it into a nasty inward-looking nationalist mob do not.
There is abundant evidence. It is just the law of supply and demand, more labour supply gives a lower wage leval just as night follows day. Try talking to people running a typical UK building site.
More economically active people increases aggregate demand and pushes up wages . That one you mean …or are you by any chance referring some dimly recalled O Level
See how quickly this is turned into a race hate issue ?
Debate cannot be shut down like that anymore.
More supply = lower price
Simples
Contradiction. No counter argument. Then finish off with a nasty slur. A typical Newmania contribution. And remainers wonder why they are losing the argument on Brexit. They have none and never will.
In fact that argument is entirely won as the polls now show. there is large anti Brexit majority
Let’s call a spade a spade shall we. This article is an attack on Labour’s idiotic employee share-ownership plan. Of course the author doesn’t make reference to McDonnell’s sneaky plans to ‘get inside’ the boardroom of each UK listed company but that’s what this article’s really about
McDonnell is a Marxist. His contempt for private property rights and the profit motive is renowned and it drives his vicious politics. If he can infect UK companies and take control of them from the inside then that’s exactly what he’ll do if he can achieve power
McDonnell along with McCluskey have one simple aim. It is take control of anything they can lay their hands on and they’ll use the law to do it. The unions will be playing a huge role in taking control of many of these listed companies. I am sure Labour will also legislate to infect non-listed companies with new pro-trades union regulation transferring powers and control from the owner to the ’employee’ (the union collective)
And we have a Tory PM bending over backwards to facilitate it. May’s terrified of offending the left and the unions.
If Marxist Labour achieve power they will be so radical. Their feminist wing will target their hate at their enemy using new laws to criminalise. Laws surrounding immigration will be ripped up, deliberately to encourage mass immigration ala 1998.
Hate and intimidation will become common place
The Tories need a massive change of culture to counteract this Marxist threat. We cannot allow May to continue pandering. The EU is a threat but a Marxist Labour government would be catastrophic for all of us
Just the threat of Mc Donnall & Corbyn is already killing much investment in the UK (made worse by May & Hammond who seems merely to be warming up for Labour and trying to destroy the Tories at the next election).
If only he had become the Catholic Priest as he apparently tried to. Then he could have just talked compete drivel in some church (where people expect it witness socialist dope Welby). This rather than threating to kills jobs, growth and investment throughout UK economy with his insane agenda. Let us hope the voters are bright enough to see through Labours fraudulent magic money tree agenda.
May is just Mc Donnall light, she does not even point out as to why this Labour agenda would be so hugely destructive. She just apes it in her Mc Donnall light version.
Fully agreed. Organisations like the CBI – and indeed the bank of England, now that that institution has also become politicised – should be much more vocal on the appalling damage which the gang of Marxists now running Labour will do if they ever get near power. Any alleged economic damage from brexit pales into insignificance compared with the risk of Labour.
I share your horror at the thought of this leftward lurch. True, Brexit may be less damaging that an reinvention of the Soviet Union on British soil.
As faint praise goes, however , this is up here with” Mussolini is my least hated Axis leader”
Brexit is still a catastrophe and I find the old Stealers wheel track going around my head ” Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right …”
…and the next line is of course “stuck in the middle with Eu”
Newmania – instead of constantly burbling on about ”Brexit being a catastrophe” perhaps you’d like to remind us of the golden future we forfeited by voting Leave. Describe it to us. Spend a little time attempting to win hearts and minds to your (admittedly odd) way of thinking by extolling the virtues of your beloved EU, rather than denigrating (y)our country.
Perhaps you think that by sneeringly insulting people you actually win ground?
Personally,from the same era,I would prefer : “I love the sound of breaking glass”.
It all starts with education. The Left have a firm grip in the schools and the media, so we have a hill to climb if we are to avoid the inevitable disaster that will result from the move towards socialism.
The only party resisting it is ukip. Their latest manifesto includes abolition of the BBC Licence Fee which will be essential if the Long Marchers are to be thwarted.
The only thing that would stop me supporting UKIP is that it might split the vote and let Labour in.
Their manifesto contains a lot of sensible stuff.
and the universities, and the nhs, and social services depts…
Higher wages requires a reduction in benefits paid by government.
Otherwise we are subsidising business.
The apprentice levy fund could be better used for other training schemes run by companies, which could attract tax breaks if they genuinely improve staff’s prospects
Who is the “we” in “Otherwise we are subsidising business”. The only people creating wealth are businesses and the people working for businesses or for themslves. Benefits are really a tax on the productive to augments the feckless. This lowers productivity and makes everyone poorer.
Clearly some benefit are needed for those who really cannot work for health reasons but they are totally out of control in the UK. Often people are rather better off on benefits than when working.
As the tax office knows every person and who employs them, why not charge back any benefits paid plus an admin charge (10-20%) to the employer. This will should make the employer pay more to save the admin charge.
So May is sticking to the Chequers paper despite everyone saying it’s draft.
Is this the final act in the carefully choreographed opera where she makes final concessions and the plan is agreed.
Single Market, Customs Union and FoM should just about swing it with Brussels.
We are doomed.
“Is this the final act in the carefully choreographed opera where she makes final concessions and the plan is agreed.”
This, I suspect, is her and the EU’s plan. She is a very silly woman indeed.
Morning Ian,
I believe you are not far from the mark. Due to events last week, Mrs May yesterday, had a huge and convenient opportunity to ditch her chequers plan that nobody wants and go back to her Lancaster house speech. She didn’t do this, why ? – she must have a hidden agenda which we all suspect is complete capitulation and subjugation to Brussels.
Yesterday was the final straw – she must go and go now.
Unbelievable isn’t it? She’s sticking to Chequers to save face in the face of virtually everyone else opposing it. This stubborn woman is determined to carry on with her treacherous plans come what may. Let’s just hope that all those Brexiteers who have done absolutely nothing to depose her have got something up their sleeve for this week’s conference. For the sake of the country she has to go but will they have the guts to put country before party?
It is always a case of ‘give her another week’ or ‘wait until after conference’.
A difficult woman to understand. I have no idea what she really thinks. By the way, she hijacked a ‘bloody difficult woman’ and changed its intent. It was supposed to mean she was a ditherer – not that she drove a hard bargain.
Chequers is dead
I sincerely hope so.
May will call a General Election and lose it on a Chequers manifesto rather than take advice and go for a trade deal that Tusk has said is acceptable. She must have a truly awful deal to put to s second referendum or ‘people’s vote’. The whole political class is pushing for this, except for small minority. When May says we will not be having one, we can be certain that’s what she’s plotting. Just like the last election.
.
More likely that she will use the threat of a general election to try to bring reluctant Tory lobby fodder into line behind Chequers.
Fraid so… The future’s not looking good.
Come on, Nigel – it’s time for a fight.
What more can Nigel do? He’s already touring the country and has his excellent show on LBC. It’s time others in the Tory party stood up for what’s right and I don’t mean the Brexiteers.
The next few months should be hell for the average Brit. There will no doubt be a crescendo of scare news/propaganda to swing the voting public (as occurred in Ireland). I can’t look!
It’s started: the IMF has just produced the big lie warning us that things will get bad once we leave. I think this is just the start.
Time for people to turn off the TV now, and read a good book. :/
To be honest the way she still clings to her crazy Chequers plan, even after it has been rejected on more or less all sides, is making me wonder whether she has gone crazy herself. I tried to warn against the ……………… influence of Olly Robbins many months ago, but my submissions were vaporised.
Indeed, but companies do need to be able to fire staff who are not performing or are swinging the lead. They also need capital to invest in better technology, cheaper energy, cheaper and better property for the business and for staff (so relax planning laws and get some real competition in banking) they also need the goverment to get off their backs. So we basically need the opposite of the May/Hammond agenda of tax, borrow, piss down the drain, building on workers “rights”, regulate to business to death, attack the gig economy and forcing them to use expensive green crap energy.
Listening to Mc Donnall and the shadow housing secretary John Healey yesterday was truly depressing. Basically both we saying (very loud and clear), do not ever invest UK businesses or UK property to rent out as when/if Labour ever get in they will steal your assets off you. Do not employ anyone as you will have to adopt them for life and they will destroy the UK economy in very short order. Tax to death, Brexit in name only socialists, T May and P Hammond have essentially the same agenda but in the light version, (this as they have a sensible wing to pull them back a little from their total inablity to understand the needs businesses, job creation or the economy).
It’s a depressing choice. But at least Labour know at heart they’re planning to destroy the economy whereas May is daft enough to think she’s doing just fine.
Perhaps for the first time there would be mass abstentions at a GE with these two.
There remains certain jobs which will never attract higher wages, but still need to be done.
I suppose the country could give up fruit growing if pickers can’t be economically engaged. What about home care? Is the answer to abandon the elderly because there is no scope to upskill care work and make it more productive?
Can I have a whinge about housing costs? Much better if people’s incomes weren’t devastated by rent and mortgage, so they have more money to spend. We need buyer controls to limit the housing stock being bought up for second homes and holding tenants to ransom on buy to let.
“I want business to employ more people who are already settled here. I want them to offer better wages to encourage more people into work. ”
How about you reform the Educational system so that it produces people qualified with useful grounded qualifications?
Oh no education now mainly about indoctrination in bogus science, enforced “equality”, the need to pay higher and higher taxes for little value in return, to respect people who hold bonkers religious views, the gender pay gap drivel, climate alarmism, “renewables” and green crap.
Just look at many of the GCSE exams nowadays.
And so called “rights”!
Corbyn and McDonnel understand this. Open door immigration of low-paid low-skill workers from Poland etc. depresses wage growth at the lower end of the labour market and means companies don’t need to invest in higher productivity via training and technological improvements. Wage growth in these jobs in UK is amongst the lowest in the EU. Wage growth in these jobs in Poland is amongst the highest in the EU. Simple supply and demand. I suspect many of those who oppose Brexit – including on this blog – are in public sector jobs nicely insulated from this reality. For example if you are a teacher it doesn’t much matter to your wages if a million workers in hospitality or the building trade arrive.
Companies in the UK are always looking to employ cheaper labour and avoid training. That’s the nature of the beast and it is usually down to the targets they are set by the board of directors – it is always about the next quarter rather than two years down the line. Too often company directors are pocketing large bonuses whilst those on the shop floor get no pay increases. Pay ratios are pretty lousy too. What are the Conservatives going to do to address any of that ? Any plans at all?
Any IT person worth their salt already does their skills development on their own time and paid for out of their own pocket. And we have learnt through experience that the best way to get pay rises is to move jobs.
In my experience for UK based roles I’m competing against people from India rather than the EU. The visa controls set by the Home Office are pretty loose. Brexit isn’t going to make this any easier for UK staff.
Recent DWP papers showed 37% of households received more in benefits than they paid in taxes. Low paying employers are part of the ‘privatised profit – socialised cost’ business model so prevalent. The young need proper education, skills training and the opportunity of decently paid work. Without this, the hope of a home and a family, some would say the bedrock of a sustainable society, are impossible. Surely it is time to take a hard look at the prospects of the indigenous population . TM and Co have lost the plot.
Well said.
It’s a pity more politicians didn’t take those points on board, but they’re part of the problem, rather than the solution.
Tad
Is there a conservative economic model which considers the hypothetical situation where the employee is better educated than the employer? If so, does such a model include proposals for increasing national economic efficiency by helping the former to switch places with the latter?
One of our biggest importers of ‘cheap’ labour is the NHS which fails to train and retain enough of everything from cleaners to surgeons. Forcing them to reduce their dependence on immigrants by training more people who are already here and making a lot more capital investment in productivity enhancing equipment would go a long way towards raising NHS productivity and delivering better value as well as better wages.
To incentivise workers higher pay needs to give them a competitive edge in life.
The current benefit system and the concept of universal credit equalises those on low pay and allows them the same standard of living as those on higher pay.
Why should I commute an hour and a half each way to a job with responsibility and stress when my famiy circumstances would allow me to take home £35K per year on universal credit?
Where is the incentive to self improve if a shelf stacker can take home as much as a manager?
Not only is there a lack of incentive but we are importing families who take up school places and with benefits earn the same as much higher paid workers. This pushes up the cost of living for all. Where is the benefit for anyone except business.
In seeking to help the low paid, the benefits system disadvantages the next level of earners and acts as a magnet for economic migration.
The reality is somewhat different of course.
Certainly technology can help with productivity in some sectors. Fruit picking is one often mentioned on this site – and, yes, here it could help a bit. (Though some fruits will still need to be pricked by people for the foreseeable future).
But in other areas the result of your policies is that jobs just don’t get done. Ah – but train up unemployed Brits, scream the retired Brexiteers. Alas, an unemployed pastry chef who lives in London would be no use if the job you have is for a carpenter in Kidderminster. And, if you can’t find a trained carpenter, the job then just does not get done because the angry pensioners consider it low skilled work, unsuitable for ghastly foreigners.
But worst of all is the flip side of this all. Free movement of labour is not just about them coming here. It is about us going there – to more than 30 countries – to pursue our dreams in an easy, beaucracy freeway. A bunch of mainly old white people sat around the Cabinet table have decided to deny this opportunity to future generations in an attempt to appease angry pensioners. Actually they should be standing up to the pensioners, telling them to deal with their xenophobia.
Over the longer term, demographic trends require huge increases in productivity in all walks of life to maintain let alone enhance living standards. That in turn requires a highly skilled workforce and creative, inventive thinking to produce solutions.
Off topic:
Is this right?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1022299/brexit-news-chequers-agreement-eu-theresa-may-salzburg-summit
When is this nonsense going to stop?
Every time the can is kicked down the road more is given away, it’s time to go to WTO, get us out now and let the EU waffle on forever after.
It’s been proven time and time again . . . . . . . . . . The EU do not deal they demand and take!
In addition to training, increased productivity also needs capital investment in equipment, tools and facilities. The UK’s investment in industry and commerce is pitifully low barely replacing obsolete and broken items. Compare a typical U.K. factory in a Victorian building designed for different processes and full of old equipment, with the modern purpose built factories in China full of new equipment and robots.
For the last thirty years nearly all net investment in the U.K. has gone into public infrastructure for transport, education, healthcare and housing to support a larger population.
The total value of the capital stock in the U.K. is about one million pounds per head. Adding to the population leads to a decline in available business investment per worker and hence a fall in productivity.
Turning to immigration, looking only at the contribution in terms of taxes paid vs. benefits received, is to ignore totally the balance sheet impact. Low U.K. productivity is almost entirely due to the hollowing out of business capital, because of the investment in public infrastructure.
Employing fewer people on higher pay is more sensible than drawing excessive numbers of people into the UK & attempting to pay & house them all at any price.
Excellent news: I see that Theresa May is going to meet with President Trump tomorrow to talk trade. I do hope she is prepared to learn something from him. This meeting could be hugely significant for Brexit and for our country. Interesting reported quote from her:
About time too.
“The Prime Minister also insisted that she trusts him.
She said: “We work together, we have a special relationship.”
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1022248/brexit-news-us-uk-trade-deal-donald-trump-news-eu
Presumably, Labour (in its generous application of equality to all) will ensure that shareholding and office-bearing “workers” will participate in all the downsides of being an SME owner/director: in the bad times, they will forego all dividends, take no wages, work 48hrs on the trot when necessary, and take few if any holidays?
However, that is not to say that a good many private companies/financial institutions/public&State enterprises have not behaved in disgustingly greedy ways that lend fuel to the Shadow Chancellor’s policies.
The economic philosophy of this government is simple. Exploit and take advantage of the private sector’s productivity improvements to finance the political spending of the unproductive, dependent public sector
Essentially, finance the placation of the whingeing, entitled union dominated public sector through the efficiencies and margins generated by the careful private sector
Politicians. Honestly
We have a hard left opposition desperate to achieve power and whose intentions are pure, unadulterated political control of all things. And we have a soft left Tory government led by a pair of liberal left panderers who are terrified of upsetting anyone and everyone
The UK will pay a heavy price for Tory appeasement of the left
The hard left has one aim. Infect and control. The Tories are standing back and doing nothing about it
What you mean is you want to employ more young British people to do the drudge jobs that the EU eastern europeans used to do but pay them more..and if it takes extra training and perks then ok- better young british that EU European- well whatever we offer the young british people are not going to get out into the fields early in the morning or work on the building sites in all weathers if they are not so inclined- that boat has sailed a long time
Reply Higher pay and more automation will work!
Recently BBC news ran a piece on needing agricultural workers, filming some Romanians picking corn outside Peterborough. A cursory perusal on the internet shows no end of corn picking machines for sale.
The question I keep asking is what has happened to the previous year’s migrants? Without a system to check people leaving the country, we will never know. Also, the Government should make it much harder to obtain a National Insurance number. Previously a temporary number was issued whilst checks were carried out. I hate to think of the fraud being committed. Also, look at the perverse incentive of only working 16 hours per week. No wonder our productivity is so low. Go back to encouraging students to do our fruit picking jobs. The whole model is broken with us the taxpayer subsidising bad employers. Dumbing down Tier 2 visas is going to make the problem even worse. We are sinking to the level of a third world country with single people crammed into HMOs.
Well said, that man
For God’s sake, not mentioned on the TV news, it turns out that this Tory government is still secretly prepared to link trade and immigration.
Which is what the EU insists on doing with its inseparable “four freedoms”, and all Tory leaders over the past sixty years have always been perfectly content to accept, but which the British people do not like and have very clearly voted against.
https://www.ft.com/content/b66a56c4-c01e-11e8-95b1-d36dfef1b89a
“Under the MAC proposals, backed by the cabinet, these high-skilled migrants could come from anywhere in the world. There would no longer be any preferential status for EU citizens coming to the UK once Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.”
Fine so far, but then there’s the next bit:
“However, the cabinet agreed that this could change if and when Britain signs a comprehensive trade deal with the EU.
“That would mean a better deal on migration, but the same offer would be available if we struck trade deals with other countries around the world,” said one cabinet insider.””
In other words, notwithstanding the objections of the great majority of the citizens the Tory leaders still want to carry on giving away free shares in our country in the hope of getting more favourable treatment for exporting companies.
And how well that has worked out, with over 3 million EU citizens sharing our homeland in exchange for an annual trade deficit now running at about £70 billion a year.
I repeat that in 2017 I put aside my normal objections and lent my vote to Theresa May, but now I shall never again vote for any Tory candidate in any election.
I find this article a bit rich coming from a member of the Thatcher government. A government that succeeded in getting rid of huge swathes of productive industry.
Reply Not true. The sharp decline in steel, coal, shipbuilding took place under Labour in the 1970s. It was not a result of the Thatcher govt.