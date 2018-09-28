A message for the Conservatives at Conference

It is time to be bold.
The world teems with opportunities for us once we leave the EU on 29 March next year.
We must show how we will use our new financial freedom from paying so much to the EU.
We must become again the low tax party. We believe individuals and families are best spending their own money on their own priorities. We need to cut the rates of Income tax so people keep more of what they earn.
We must be the party that backs enterprise and lets people enjoy the rewards of success. That means cutting the rate of Capital Gains tax.
We must be the party that helps people own their own home. Lets begin by getting Stamp duties down from the high levels George Osborne wrongly imposed.
We should want to have a strong car industry, and allow people to buy good modern cars made in the Uk . That means taking Vehicle excise duty back down to more realistic levels.
Its not just a case of cutting corporation tax for the bigger companies , but cutting taxes on small businesses and individuals who take risks, create jobs and drive innovation.
Whilst we are about it lets cut business rates as well.
Some of these measures will raise more revenue, as the Treasury has imposed high rates which bring in less revenue. Others have a cost to be paid out of the savings in the EU budget.
We need to make the case again for freedom and free enterprise. This week we heard the marxist alternative. They tried that recently in Venezuela.The nationalised oil industry which was meant pay for it all now struggles to produce half the output it used to produce when in the private sector. They ended up gravely damaging the golden goose, a country with more oil reserves than any other now has empty supermarket shelves and an economy in collapse. Marxism has driven them into needless poverty.
So lets explain that price controls, nationalisations, government interventions may look well meaning but end in tears. Those policies hit the poor instead of helping them, and drive the rich out of your country. If government does not support and promote free enterprise it makes the country poorer. You can tax an economy into poverty. You can spend and borrow too much in the public sector leadig to a rapid inflation and a fall in your currency, which also hits the poor you are trying to help. You do not make the poor rich by making the rich poor.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
11 Comments
My younger members of the family, nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews would be grateful for a cut in inheritance tax to help them finance their expensive future education.
Not a mention of employer’s national insurance?
The government should be encouraging employment, not taxing it like it was some kind of social evil.
You must educate the public on the Lafffer Curve, bang on about it, quote it, use actual data to prove it works, keep on about it etc to shoot down Labours plans.
If you don’t, people will believe more and more taxation means more to spend.
That would make a fine mini-speech at a conference fringe meeting – but this year, conference is going to be all about Brexit and the Chequers “agreement”
One hopes that this time a failure of the fixings of the signage behind the PM, as she makes her keynote speech, will not detract from the message
Excellent message but you need a new leader to first believe in it and second to enunciate it. Boris is showing up the grey machine politicians in your party for what they are. Opposing him not because of his message but out of sheer jealousy.
No doubt Theresa May will present a well scripted speech with as much punch as she can summon and the lackeys will all stand and clap but we know there is nothing behind the facade.
We are in some respects living through what future historians may call an age of idiocy. From “climate change” nonsense to “bad” economics. You would think that there has been enough evidence to show that Marxism and it’s ugly little sister Socialism simply don’t work. Have never worked. Will never work. It seems that more or less every generation needs to relearn this and avoid the siren voices of boneheaded politicians and others who keep spouting such drivel. Fortunately we do relearn, and will correct the course.
The aim of this Labour party is total political and trades-union control of the British economy. There’s nothing ‘well meaning’ about it Mr Redwood. It is pernicious and deceitful.
Corbyn and his gang talk the language of justice and equality but such language is a guise for their true intentions which is total politicisation, economic control and social control.
When will people wake up and realise that this Labour party is not the party once led by Clement Attlee. Attlee fought all his life against people like Corbyn, McDonnell and McCluskey. The Labour party is dead and it died in the 1970’s. It’s now a mere vessel for liberal left fascists and the hard left. It does not in anyway represent its core constituency
May is contributing to the spread of this deceitful and totalitarian form of politics
Individuals matter. Social groups are a contrivance
“You do not make the poor rich by making the rich poor.”
Yet eight years of making the rich richer doesn’t seem to be doing a very good job of making the poor richer. Your party needs to sort that out quickly.
Real Conservatism, and what a refreshing change that would make, but are there enough Real Conservatives to carry this bold vision which chimes well with Boris superb essay in the Telegraph today.
Just one of the totally unforgivable actions by Mrs May is the two wasted years. I am confident that this was deliberately planned for nefarious reasons to break down the will of the people and finally reverse or dilute leaving the EU. Chequers does that.
An inspired vision for tax reform. At the same time the tax code should be drastically reformed and simplified. Every small businessman should be able to easily compile and submit their tax returns.
Given different taxes have different impacts on the economy you shouldn’t cut all of them by a little bit. Instead
– abolish stamp duty.
– abolish inheritance tax.
– Get rid of the withdrawal of personal allowance (a stealth tax on high earners is truly dumb – those paying it can see the cost, and those not paying it think that the rich don’t pay enough).
– Get rid of the ultra high earner tax band