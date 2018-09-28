Visit to the Willink School, Burghfield

I spoke to the Sixth Form at the Willink as their local MP today. I gave them a brief description of the job of an MP, how elections are held, governments are formed, issues are raised and policies changed. I also talked in a non partisan way about how schools are financed and the relationship between a School and the government on funding and educational performance.
There were questions about diversity in Parliament, gay marriage, and the attitudes of the Polish government.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
