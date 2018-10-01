The problems with socialism

Some socialists start with the best of intentions.
They say, let’s pass a law to cut the prices of basics so people can be better off.
If they do it too much businesses stop providing the goods and supermarket shelves empty.
They say, let’s tax the rich more to give money to the poor.
If they do that too much the rich take their money and their businesses, their jobs and their ideas, to a country which taxes less.
They say let’s take over profitable businesses, so we can use the profits to pay for public services
Once they’ve taken them over they usually starve them of investment and talent, driving great industries into loss and sacking employees to balance the books
They say let’s just print some money to give more to the poor
That way leads to more inflation, often leaving the very people they wanted to help worse off, unable to afford the basics.
This is something we can learn from our history books
Labour’s great nationalised industries sacked hundreds of thousands of people, lumbered taxpayers with huge losses and failed to serve the customer well.
Labour’s big spending sprees led to too much borrowing, to sterling crises and to high inflation
The final ignominy came when their policy meant the UK had to beg for a loan from the IMF, an organisation designed to help poor countries, as the country struggled from recession to recession
Labour’s tax assault on success led to the brain drain, as energetic and able people moved abroad.
This is also something we can learn again today by looking at poor Venezuela.
Mr Corbyn heralded the government of Venezuela as a new way, an alternative to the capitalism he hates in free western societies.
Thanks to laws cutting prices,to nationalisation, printing money , high taxes and state control, the economy is in collapse.
The rich and the not so rich are rushing across the border to get away from the regime that torments them
The nationalised oil industry produces precious little oil despite the huge size of the reserves, starved of capital and good management
Supermarket shelves are largely empty, with companies unwilling to make and trade in such a damaged economy
The poor have been given large increases in benefits, only to end up worse off as inflation soars to make their money almost valueless
The state keeps spending money it does not have, so inflation surges making trading almost impossible.
The UK must say No to such a dreadful diet of policies.
We can offer a much better alternative.
Suppose you really cannot decide if you dislike Corbyn or Brexit more ? There is no-one to vote for at all
The so-called Liberal so-called Democrats should suit you, sir.
Newmania, Presumably you still support the British Empire then? After all, you obviously hate the idea of a nation being independent.
And we are left with the choice of Corbyn or subjugation under Chequers. Some choice.
I’d prefer Corbyn for five years rather than Chequers for decades with the prospect of sliding back into the EU, which is what the pro-EU Tory leadership is planning. Not that it will affect the way I vote; in 2017 I made the mistake of trusting Theresa May as our local Tory candidate, and that will be the last time I ever vote Tory.
Socialists do not take account of motivation when setting policies. They resort to authoritarianism when setting rules and then look in shock when motivated people circumvent their laws. Or in extreme circumstances fudge the results.
Protect the weak, clip the wings of the strong slightly and step back.
Socialists also suffer from an extraordinary level of smugness which clouds their authoritarian law making. They are so convinced they have the answers that they do not consider unintended consequences. Their hubris knows no bounds (although this is a trait of politicians the world over).
The problem is that naive younger people like Andy can’t remember when we had a real socialist government. For that reasons they are taken in by arguments like “There will be a better service on nationalised railways because their main aim will be service rather than paying shareholders”. What we experienced older people who remember the last time know is that their main aim is actually pandering to their workforce who demand and get higher and higher pay rises and strike to achieve this. Another example is the low quality and reliability of the cars we got when the car industry was nationalised – you still see it in French cars.
I’m not a socialist. The political centre looks a long way left when you’re looking far from the right.
If the Tories don’t deliver a PROPER Brexit the electorate will punish you at the next GE and Corbyn is what we’ll get.
and quite rightly too.
Did I hear correctly, someone asked May at the conference if Chequers allowed us to have an FTA with the USA and she replied “Yes” if the EU negotiate one.
So if we accept Chequers, we can only have trade agreements if the EU let us, brilliant.
And, ironically, if the Tories do deliver a ‘proper’ Brexit the electorate will punish you not just at the next election, but at every election for the next 30 years. Sophie’s choice.
Socialist policies are often anti-social.
politics in UK is in a truly dreadful state and there’s no need for me to spell it out
We need to bring back the basic values of decency honesty integrity. We have to get away from f— business and go whistle
Very soon we’ll be on our own and whether we have Tory or Labour led government giving us capitalism or socialism matters little and will be ok if it is managed in a responsible intelligent way- we have the politicos but am afraid that quality is not there- unfortunately
Your government is timid lacking courage or ideas. It is the Labour Party that is offering the alternatives and, if the Marr interviews are anything to go by, a relaxed chatty Corbyn versus a closed body language, nervous almost gulping Theresa May, also the leadership.
Corby offering alternatives, doesn’t mean they are good alternatives.
Socialism also traps people in poverty by investing in their disability. When people are paid to be sick and lose such payments should they get well, they are financially incentivised to stay sick. If they could get well, they won’t, as they are dependent on their illness.
Help people who aren’t well – absolutely, but don’t equate that to higher benefits.
I know a man that was certified as severe ADHD so that all of the benefits rolled in for him as a child and the father didn’t have to work outside the home, they got a blue badge he was considered so incapable of self-control. When he got to 17 he was suddenly cured enough to learn how to drive and now has his own car, he finished his college course and immediately got a job and is totally and utterly capable to cope alone and his father had to go back to work too after ten years.
A lot of people vote socialist out of spite and for revenge.
– Those unable to afford housing despite working hard might
– Those not running households yet but indoctrinated in our universities (of which Labour socialists ensured there were many) might too.
For most socialist radicals it is about the revolution and waving of banners, the exciting journey and not the arrival.
I don’t think the Tories can do much to attract the students but they could do a lot to attract the working poor.
Scrap HS2 – it’s a waste of £56bn, urges Andrea Leadsom amid rail review. I see.
Indeed except it will be more like double that in the end, and they are grabbing assets of people without proper and prompt compensation which is an outrage and is damaging the economy further.
Some very broad statements there and not the generality you speak of in all cases, however the other side of the coin can also be as damaging. ‘ Moderation in all things’ until safe to branch out.
As Charles Moore puts it today:-
May “ does not seem to understand that if you are steering the ship of state, the engine room is more important than the sick bay. The creation and widespread ownership of wealth is what makes all the rest of it (including the care of the sick) work: that is where the necessary energy comes from. At the risk of exhausting the metaphor, I would add that the captain, once he has ensured that the ship is well-provisioned and well-crewed, must put out to sea. Mrs May has been at the helm for more than two years, yet we are still in port.”
Time to ditch this dithering, socialist, dopey, robotic, tedious, electoral liability and her Tax to death, grim reaper neighbour. Replace with real small government Conservatives please.
One last grain. Do not read those books in front of a new girlfriend you wish to think you are strong. You will cry like there is no tomorrow. Trust me.
Can you tell us the effect of waving in hundreds of thousands of foreign freeloaders every year, who haven’t come to work, only to get a free life on our taxes – and how much this has cost the UK taxpayer in the last year? Please include all their benefits, their housing, their kids schooling, their NHS treatment including translators, and the crime they have committed. I won’t hold my breath for an answer as these figures would NEVER be released.
The ERG group research finds East Europeans paid £300 million in taxes whilst accessing £4.5 billion in benefits.
How is this paying our old age pensions?
Dead right, socialism is always and everywhere a disaster. I can recommend listening to President Trump’s address to the UK General assembly, which has been scandalously mis-reported by the BBC. I do not think he was “laughed at” I think he made an in character and remark and then a light hearted response which got a laugh. His message was clear and robust and very sensible. Amongst the things he said was the solution to migration crises is to make the countries from which people are fleeing “great again”. He gave the example of Venezuela where 2m people have fled the appalling socialist regime for which Messrs Corbyn and McDonnell have had such strong words of praise over many years. If Labour get in that’s the way the UK will go – a country from which he people wish to flee. etc ed
UN
I’ve failed the edit – i suggested that there is one…category…of UK citizens who might be at the front of the queue to flee a Corbynite Labour regime.
I see Hunt accuses the EU as behaving like the Soviet Union. Hardly surprising seeing how it’s modelled on the USSR and staffed by ex commies.
“The UK must say No to such a dreadful diet of policies”
How can we?
All political parties that have any chance of forming a government are offering socialism.
The current Remain regime is taking nearly 50% of our money in tax.
Just the thought of another round of socialism gives me a fright. How about telling many of the feckless to get out and earn their own money? Those with children already rake in more in benefits than many that work full time. Nothing has been done to address this. There are many things the feckless could be made to do to help society for their free hand outs. Continuous years of sitting on one’s bum should not be allowed. Unless Mrs May comes out with some truly inspiring policies the Tory party is toast. We don’t want to see more tax put onto people who are working for a living. We also want to see a credible Brexit plan and not the pie in the sky Chequers agreement with more concession on our part.
Well, Ken Clarke was right for once when he described Mrs May as that “bloody difficult woman”. She repeats over and over again her message in a tedious and robotic way in no way contributing to any discussion. Lets keep our hope of a new face in Dominic Raab.
I can’t disagree with this article except that it doesn’t explain why the Tory govt are dancing to the Labour’s tune with their tax and spend policies; you recently highlighted the effect of such policies on the car industry.
If the Tories want a conservative manifesto then I suggest you start by having a look at ukip’s policies which include an increase of the personal allowance to £13k p.a. and the abolition of:
– Foreign Aid
– Inheritance Tax
– Stamp Duty
– BBC Licence Tax
– Tuition Fees on STEM subjects
Instead of the above, the Tories .want govt to micro manage the way restaurants distribute their tips to waiters.
That’s because what you have listed cannot be reduced because May has signed up to a non regression clause in the Withdrawal Treaty.
They didn’t include tips so they can include it in their manifesto.
JR – I agree – The Tories can do much better than labour – So why aren’t they…. All we get is socialist policies that mean more tax and more hardship – Time to awaken the true Tory before your party becomes a second labour party
Labour have moved so far to the left, they have gone past socialism and are bordering on communism and their place has been filled by the party calling themselves Conservative but who are mainly socialists at heart. The tax take is now the highest in 40 years and this from a ‘conservative’ Government and yet Hammond is pledging to put taxes up further in England to pay for an un-reformed NHS.
What a choice for the electorate – Marxism or Socialism.
When we have May and Hammond in charge then expect Corbyn. Hammond slagging off Boris is another example of his ineptitude and pots and kettles come to mind.
Thank you, this now needs to be shouted from the roof tops, put on social media, and Conservative politicians who get on the mainstream media primed with all the facts and figures so they can put down Corbyn’s Labour when they promote this Socialist fantasy world.
I cannot be the only one who sees the terrifying spectre of Michael Foot in Jeremy Corbyn.
I know there are many young voters who don’t remember the 1960’s and 1970’s, before Mrs T put us back on a sensible prosperous path, but the idea we might be about to repeat those mistakes is depressing and frightening.
I do not agree with Labour’s policies but at least they have some. I’m at a loss to know what the Conservative policies are. You have May and Hammond who propose policies that damage our productivity and just seem to involve increasing taxes. If your party don’t get rid of these two I fear that Labour will get into power. They are staid, old fashioned and have no vision. How much more evidence do you need about the damage these two are doing before you take action?
But the current form of capitalism said “let’s print money to save the banks…”
So there can be no problem with “let’s print money for those purposes the people want ”
That’s really all Corbyn has to say. And there is no good answer as things stand. Certainly the current Blairite Tories have none.
With a leader like May, you are living in a fantasy to hope she thinks like that. She is in effect a facilitator for the acceptance of socialist views. I do not believe she is a conservative. She must be removed but sadly Mr Redwood is unlikely to help that along judging by what he has said in the past. I have many fears about her character and etc ed.
Why can so few Tories be persuaded she is a danger and how life could be restored with her and the smug Hammond at least gone? Just how far does loyalty stretch?
I wonder if in my lifetime a distinguished author will explain in detail how we ever got into the mess we know as the EU. I know there are already many books about the workings of the EU but my point is who, what, when made what now look like some very fatal decisions that are causing so much trouble to escape from as Mr. Hunt so nicely puts it.
Not to mention that both Stalin and Mao each killed millions more than Hitler.
It is only competition and freedom to choose which keeps things optimising and efficient.
Mandarins rationing always leads to corruption.
As ever Jordan Peterson is worth watching on this topic
I thought JR was writing a personal blog, not a party political broadcast.
(Still, I suppose this being conservative conference week, needs must.)
Theresa May remainer blew it at the last general election. So she will the next if leader. I recommend Tory MPs to dump her now and take P. Hammond with her. With a strong leave
leadership team in place, everything in the vision can be achieved. Otherwise, back to candidates who do stand up for independent Britain.
Off topic
Just been listening to the bile being spewed out by your colleagues sourbry and greening about a people’s vote, it’s not a people’s vote but another referendum vote to try and overturn the 2016 referendum vote, I’m not bothered if we leave with no deal we will survive hopefully with the likes of sourbry and greening and others not anywhere near Westminster, and do these muppets honestly think for one minute that should they get there rig vote in there favour of remain that the leavers and patriots to Great Britain would let that happen Not on you Nelly we wouldn’t, the seeds of a civil war will have been sowed , think on muppets you are few in Parliament but we are the boss and we’ve made our choice and that was to leave and if you cannot except that then hand your notice in and go live in your beloved Europe bye bye you’ll not be missed