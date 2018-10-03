The UK government sent every household a leaflet about the EU referendum.
It has as its headline ” A once in a generation decision”. There was no mention of two votes or a second chance to decide. Nor do we need a second ballot.
It said about the decision to stay or leave “This is your decision. The government will implement what you decide”. It also made clear the government strongly recommended staying in, and warned that we could not stay part of the single market whilst leaving the EU.
Many of us voted Leave in good faith that if we won we would leave the EU and its single market, as we wished to do. We also voted secure in the knowledge that the government would implement our wishes and not expect us to vote twice.
We now want to get on with the benefits of leaving. We want the government to energetically pursue new trade deals with non EU countries. We want a new migration system that works for us. We want new fishing and farming policies that boost our home industries.
A Remain oriented Parliament has made heavy weather of honouring these government pledges, but has now reluctantly passed the EU Withdrawal Act. Taken together with the Article 50 letter which Parliament sent by an overwhelming majority, the UK has now done all it needs to do legally to leave on 29 March 2019.
A possible Chequers deal does not implement the wishes of the majority to leave, but looks unlikely to find favour either with the EU or with a significant number of Conservative MPs. Yesterday again at conference members of the party made crystal clear their dislike of Chequers and their wish to get on and leave quickly. There were large crowds for pro Brexit speakers at fringe meetings, and a muted response to Ministers pushing the government line. I urge the government to make clear to the EU that we are currently planning just to leave in accordance with the Acts passed and with the decision of the UK electorate. The sooner the EU believes this is what will happen, the sooner they will want to sort out those things about their continued access to the UK market that some worry about. In practice the UK government is not planning new barriers, but does need to get on with setting out its post 29 March tariff schedule which might provoke a wish to trade tariff free by the EU.
17 Comments
I for one appreciate your articles considering you must be very busy during conference week. Thank-you
I admire the restraint shown in your articles. I don’t believe most of those on here would be able to contain our anger at such betrayal and contempt shown by this PM
It is obvious to all that this leader has no intentions of implementing the result of the EU referendum result of 2015. Her allies in government will argue she is adhering to the referendum result but we’re all conscious of the fact that this is little more than posturing and that May’s aim is to keep us tied to the EU in whatever way she can
The Tories that I speak to hold May in total contempt for her lurch to the left, her mild excoriation of Corbyn and her embrace of liberal left political strategies.
We all know what needs to happen. May and Hammond must go. We want a radical Tory leader who will confront the EU and Marxist Labour. We don’t want a consensus Tory leader.
Exactly, but the appalling PM Appeaser May, the ‘tax to death grim reaper’ Philip Hammond, Brandon Lewis, most of the Civil Service and the rest of the EUphiles are simply not listening. They are just going round saying they did not see the Boris speech, or threatening an election if May does not get her way and accusing Boris of betraying the people of Northern Ireland.
Good morning,
Watching the party conferences and the posturing in the EU parliament over the last few days, I’m increasingly of the view that the participants are play acting and deluded. Brexit is fundamentally about sovereignty, terms of trade will adapt to it. People/businesses trade with each other, politicians are the hired help; they will facilitate as required by those who trade and pay their salaries.
Stop this nonsense.
No chance with May and Hammond in charge. Brussels has already agreed subject to more capitulation.
Just watch and listen to her. Every thing she says is pure semantic.
Thank you for reminding us that we are leaving on the 29th of March 2019.
Meanwhile is seems that once again (in the James Damore style) male physicists, engineers, mathematicians, computer programmers etc. are expected to suffer very clear and very strong anti-male discrimination when applying for jobs or promotions at many publicly funded institutions and even private companies. If they dare to point this simple truth (even gently & with very clear and overwhelming evidence) it seems they are suspended or sacked.
This is hardly an efficient way to run science research programmes, promoting by gender and politics rather than by (gender blind) genuine ability. Certainly it is a good way to piss off most of your best staff. Doubtless Theresa (gender pay gap warrior) May would approve.
We can hardly expect women to be equally represented in these areas when so few choose even to study these subjects (at A level let alone higher degree levels).
A level computer studies is about 9:1 male and Physics about 8:2 and Further Maths about 5:2 male for example.
I listened to the PM being interviewed on BBC R4 yesterday. It appeared to me that she was considering yet further compromises in her attempts to get an agreement with the EU, this time restrictions on our ability to strike trade deals outside of the bloc.
The EU is using the Ireland border issue to delay/prevent an agreement. Having recently returned from Eire, it was obvious reading their press that the anti-Treaty party Fianna Fáil was making much political capital out of this.
Once again the issue of the border is polarising opinion across the water. Hard men on both sides in Ulster are carrying out punishment beatings and “kneecappings” in their communities again, as a new generation of activists comes to the fore. We must beware of further erosion of the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement lest a resurgence of the internecine civil war of the 80’s and 90’s occurs.
I hope Mr Redwood supported Mr Johnson yesterday by attending his meeting, and that today you will stay away from your leader’s.
She will misuse any show of loyalty and throw it back in your face.
Even today informed sources say Theresa May is planning more concessions to keep us in the customs union, is she real?
Again as usual the Remain side resorted to personal attacks on Boris rather than the substance of his arguement, indeed they have never addressed/countered your propositions over the months making it transparently clear the sterility of their position.
Their sudden interest in the Good Friday Agreement, in itself, dubious democratically using the NI border as a reason to thwart our wishes, or the EU to promote a united Ireland is disgraceful and again obvious to all and sundry.
My Pinocchio nose award will be to all the lackeys leaping to give her a standing ovation, gush over her speech etc when the truth is contained in your comments about the real people around the edges and their muted ( you are too polite!) responses to Ministers.
The PM is our main blockage. A leader honouring Brexit would achieve what our nation decided.
I was at the meeting last night at the City Library. I was very happy to be able to hear the views of Jacob Rees- Mogg and yourself. It was great to see that the venue was packed out with supporters. You spoke for so many. It gave us renewed hope.
Good morning
I am still waiting for post from yesterday to be put up. No links. Not long, two short sentences. No names and on topic. Just the truth.
—
This is what puzzles me. We the people had a clear choice. Our system of government and MP’s with all its faults or, a Supranational government over which we have little say and no control. And yet our parliament despite being given our preference does not like the decision. To them I say this. Either you want to do the job or stop taking the pee and let someone else who does do it. Simple.
But what Camerons government meant was ‘a once in a generation decision’ provided you vote to ‘remain’
It falls exactly in line with EU policy. Vote, vote and vote again until you give us the answer we want.
With a ‘remainer’ PM at the helm we should expect EU tactics. We need a ‘leave’ PM, but who …………………
I do not think you understand the very basics of our constitution. Parliament decides, not “the people”. Parliament can and does change its mind (so can “the people”). March 2019, when we leave the EU, is already almost 3 years since the original vote. The lapse of time, plus the fact that so many Leave promises have been broken, makes a new vote imperative to maintain the health of our democracy
Your arrogance is breathtaking, how dare you presume to know what I and millions of others voted for. I voted to Leave. I want us to join the EEA – trade but no politics. Millions of others want the same. Chequers will do me. Your brutish shrill “no deal”, with our ports clogged up and food rationed and firms like Toyota, Nissan and Siemens leaving, will NOT do me
The EU probably thinks it has got Mrs May and her government over a barrel. They are encouraged in this belief by briefings from Remainers and the official Opposition. They will continue to push her into a corner. It will require a parliamentary defeat of her final proposals unless, against all recent form, she changes tack and reverts to her Lancaster House strategy. I no longer trust what she says. But I am curious to discover what form of words she cooks up for her conference speech today.
JR.
Nice to see you at Boris as the Guardian called it second rate speech.
Wold it not be a good idea to widen the themes you cover on this site?