The missing agenda

By johnredwood | Published: October 4, 2018

The government used conference to announce a few modest policies and spending plans. There was the much promoted ban on employers deducting money from tips, the freeze on fuel duty, £2 m for the Midlands Engine Partnership, a welcome £240 m extra for social care, future guidance on the maximum time young people should spend on social media, a higher rate of stamp duty for foreigners and a statutory duty for employers to consider flexible working for new jobs.

The financial items made no overall difference to a £2 trillion economy being slowed by a combined fiscal and monetary squeeze, which went undiscussed. The other big gap in proceedings was the absence of detailed positive plans department by department on how they are going to take advantage of Brexit from next April. We did have a confirmation again that the new migration policy will reduce numbers of people coming to seek low paid work or benefits, and will be fair to the whole world. But where was the detail? Where is the draft legislation so we can have it in law by March?

It was the caution, the refusal of the whole government to engage with the big picture and to show energy in using the new freedoms and the freed money which Brexit will bring which drove delegates from the main conference hall to the fringe. There on the fringe were the bold ideas, the bigger picture, the wish to grasp the opportunities Brexit brings. The irony was not lost on many that the single word slogan was Opportunity for the conference as a whole, but all too many cabinet Ministers chose not to take any of the opportunities on offer for our country as we leave the EU.

So lets have the agenda filled. Lets have a farming policy that promotes home grown food, a fishing policy that puts UK interests first, a borders policy that provides the law to back up the aspirations,spending policies that reflect popular priorities. Above all, lets have some tax cuts which can be the best driver of enterprise.

17 Comments

  1. Ian wragg
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 5:18 am | Permalink

    BRINO.
    No change Sherlock.

    Reply
  2. Bob Dixon
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 5:20 am | Permalink

    I was not enthused by The Prime Ministers speech.

    Reply
  3. Roy Grainger
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 5:34 am | Permalink

    I assume May didn’t announce any new policies to take advantage of us leaving the EU because she thinks we’re not actually going to leave the EU.

    Reply
  4. The PrangWizard
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 5:45 am | Permalink

    It’s because your leader May, and Hammond want us to stay tied to the EU and thus they don’t wish change, and they don’t intend to plan for it. They are betrayers of our democratic will. You will not get your wish while they remain in post.

    They should not be leading us.

    Reply
  5. Richard1
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 5:58 am | Permalink

    No surprise to me, completely as expected. The problem, as in any organisation, starts at the top. You’ll have to make a change.

    Reply
  6. Gary C
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:06 am | Permalink

    While welcome it’s hard not to think of these modest announcements as merely a smokescreen attempting to cover the elephant in the room.

    Reply
  7. Peter Wood
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:10 am | Permalink

    Dr. Redwood,

    Seriously, what did you expect? Mrs. May is not about embracing seismic change, she’s slow, plodding, and unimaginative, a dinosaur who doesn’t know the meteorite is about to hit.

    After Chancellor Hammond I’m surprised there weren’t many delegates who hadn’t gone home to slit their wrists. He wants to raise taxes!

    The ladies and gentlemen of your place of business, who understand what our referendum means, are our last chance to prevent a political disaster. Please don’t let us down.

    Reply
  8. Dave Andrews
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:20 am | Permalink

    “flexible working for new jobs”
    We’ve had much debate on JIT manufacture. Doesn’t this need JIT workers as well, not ones who are working their own peculiar hours?

    Reply
  9. Hold Matrain up!
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:29 am | Permalink

    Raaba poor do’s I’d say

    Reply
  10. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:39 am | Permalink

    And there lies a big problem

    The establishment is doing well and continues to have its trough filled by the efforts of PAYE serfs so they have no reason to seek change.
    Labour under Corbyn has its bile and doctrine to fall back on but the Conservatives have become comfortable as part of the establishment. Tweaking reactively rather than disrupting.

    Reply
  11. Andy
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:42 am | Permalink

    The failed Tory party is so busy pursuing plans to make us all poorer and less relevant that it has no time to think about anything else.

    Still, you needn’t worry. Brexit all but guarantees that your party will be out of power for the rest of your life. In permanent opposition you don’t need an agenda.

    Reply
  12. Kevin
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 6:52 am | Permalink

    JR writes: “the new migration policy will reduce numbers of people coming to seek low paid work or benefits, and wil be fair to the whole world”.

    To be fair to the whole world must include being fair to the British and Northern Irish. What about a policy of no skilled immigration until every UK child has had access to the same standard of education as competitor would-be immigrants?

    Reply
  13. hans christian ivers
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 7:03 am | Permalink

    JR,

    Interesting analysis and one for further consideration and reflection.

    The only question is, will there be more money once we leave the EU (without a deal) I am pretty sure there will not be more money available. The reason for the slow down in the economy is not government policies but lack of commercial investments due to lack of confidence it what will be happening going forward. So basically Brexit uncertainty, Which can be seen in our economic statistics.

    Reply Not what the figures show. Look at the hit to car output from government tax policy and withdrawal of car ooans

    Reply
  14. Glenn Vaughan
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 7:10 am | Permalink

    John – You appear to have forgotten Michael Gove’s commitment to save the elephants which presumably has the full support of elephants everywhere as well as from my fellow elephant lovers.

    Reply
  15. Peter
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 7:21 am | Permalink

    May lives to fight another day.

    This seems to be an ongoing theme.

    Reply
  16. Bob
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 7:31 am | Permalink

    “big gap in proceedings was the absence of detailed positive plans department by department on how they are going to take advantage of Brexit “

    The PM danced for you after that rousing speech from her warm up act, Geoffrey Cox QC. What more do you want?

    Reply
  17. Anonymous
    Posted October 4, 2018 at 7:36 am | Permalink

    Get her on Strictly.

    Reply

