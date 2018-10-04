The missing agenda

The government used conference to announce a few modest policies and spending plans. There was the much promoted ban on employers deducting money from tips, the freeze on fuel duty, £2 m for the Midlands Engine Partnership, a welcome £240 m extra for social care, future guidance on the maximum time young people should spend on social media, a higher rate of stamp duty for foreigners and a statutory duty for employers to consider flexible working for new jobs.
The financial items made no overall difference to a £2 trillion economy being slowed by a combined fiscal and monetary squeeze, which went undiscussed. The other big gap in proceedings was the absence of detailed positive plans department by department on how they are going to take advantage of Brexit from next April. We did have a confirmation again that the new migration policy will reduce numbers of people coming to seek low paid work or benefits, and will be fair to the whole world. But where was the detail? Where is the draft legislation so we can have it in law by March?
It was the caution, the refusal of the whole government to engage with the big picture and to show energy in using the new freedoms and the freed money which Brexit will bring which drove delegates from the main conference hall to the fringe. There on the fringe were the bold ideas, the bigger picture, the wish to grasp the opportunities Brexit brings. The irony was not lost on many that the single word slogan was Opportunity for the conference as a whole, but all too many cabinet Ministers chose not to take any of the opportunities on offer for our country as we leave the EU.
So lets have the agenda filled. Lets have a farming policy that promotes home grown food, a fishing policy that puts UK interests first, a borders policy that provides the law to back up the aspirations,spending policies that reflect popular priorities. Above all, lets have some tax cuts which can be the best driver of enterprise.
BRINO.
No change Sherlock.
I was not enthused by The Prime Ministers speech.
I assume May didn’t announce any new policies to take advantage of us leaving the EU because she thinks we’re not actually going to leave the EU.
It’s because your leader May, and Hammond want us to stay tied to the EU and thus they don’t wish change, and they don’t intend to plan for it. They are betrayers of our democratic will. You will not get your wish while they remain in post.
They should not be leading us.
No surprise to me, completely as expected. The problem, as in any organisation, starts at the top. You’ll have to make a change.
While welcome it’s hard not to think of these modest announcements as merely a smokescreen attempting to cover the elephant in the room.
Dr. Redwood,
Seriously, what did you expect? Mrs. May is not about embracing seismic change, she’s slow, plodding, and unimaginative, a dinosaur who doesn’t know the meteorite is about to hit.
After Chancellor Hammond I’m surprised there weren’t many delegates who hadn’t gone home to slit their wrists. He wants to raise taxes!
The ladies and gentlemen of your place of business, who understand what our referendum means, are our last chance to prevent a political disaster. Please don’t let us down.
“flexible working for new jobs”
We’ve had much debate on JIT manufacture. Doesn’t this need JIT workers as well, not ones who are working their own peculiar hours?
Raaba poor do’s I’d say
And there lies a big problem
The establishment is doing well and continues to have its trough filled by the efforts of PAYE serfs so they have no reason to seek change.
Labour under Corbyn has its bile and doctrine to fall back on but the Conservatives have become comfortable as part of the establishment. Tweaking reactively rather than disrupting.
The failed Tory party is so busy pursuing plans to make us all poorer and less relevant that it has no time to think about anything else.
Still, you needn’t worry. Brexit all but guarantees that your party will be out of power for the rest of your life. In permanent opposition you don’t need an agenda.
JR writes: “the new migration policy will reduce numbers of people coming to seek low paid work or benefits, and wil be fair to the whole world”.
To be fair to the whole world must include being fair to the British and Northern Irish. What about a policy of no skilled immigration until every UK child has had access to the same standard of education as competitor would-be immigrants?
JR,
Interesting analysis and one for further consideration and reflection.
The only question is, will there be more money once we leave the EU (without a deal) I am pretty sure there will not be more money available. The reason for the slow down in the economy is not government policies but lack of commercial investments due to lack of confidence it what will be happening going forward. So basically Brexit uncertainty, Which can be seen in our economic statistics.
Reply Not what the figures show. Look at the hit to car output from government tax policy and withdrawal of car ooans
John – You appear to have forgotten Michael Gove’s commitment to save the elephants which presumably has the full support of elephants everywhere as well as from my fellow elephant lovers.
May lives to fight another day.
This seems to be an ongoing theme.
The PM danced for you after that rousing speech from her warm up act, Geoffrey Cox QC. What more do you want?
Get her on Strictly.