What should a charity do?

Many charities do good work, helping people who need support and assistance.Educational charities provide some great education and assist the many who cannot afford fees where payment is required. Health and wellbeing charities offer the extras beyond those that can be afforded from the NHS and benefits system.
There are some other charities that see part of their role to be as a campaign organisation to press a government to do things. This is a more questionable use of charitable donations and the tax exemptions that go with them. Political parties and political think tanks cannot claim charitable exemption from tax. A think tank that wants tax exemption has to demonstrate party political neutrality and an emphasis on education and independence of view.
There is also a divide over money. Many good and successful charities have built up endowments. This enables them to maintain a decent and usually rising rate of spending, without having to raise money to pay the monthly bills.Other charities live hand to mouth, establishing large support organisations with people drawing salaries that requires continuous fund raising to pay the bills. In some cases it encourages aggressive techniques to get the money to meet the salaries of the staff raising the money. Sometimes well endowed charities get criticised for being “ rich” which seems odd. Given that all the money is held as a fund to pay future benefits to qualifying people and causes, surely it is good news that this has been guaranteed for future years by using the endowment model.
There is a growng concern about the charitable model that employs large nunmbers of well paid staff to fund raise and to demand that the government does something about their chosen area.Charities can attract a lot of volunteer talent or able people who understand rates of pay for a CEO of a charity will be lower than for a CEO of a competitive private sector business.
Charities also have to be careful not to compete using their tax free status as a competitve advantage against struggling private sector smaller businesses.
You fail to mention that big charities like Oxfam are paid money directly from the government despite the fact they campaign against it taking an exclusively left-wing position. It is an odd situation.
Not wanting people to die or suffer is not an ‘exclusively left-wing’ position.
It is an ‘exclusively decent human-being’ position.
Andy, Roy Grainger did not say what you claim he says. As usual you cannot stick to the facts.
Sounds like you have plenty of spare to give, Andy.
Gawan then. Get giving.
They don’t just campaign against the government: they campaign and act against the interests of the country, their country.
This is simply another example of the parasitic nature of New Labour’s client state construction. The primary aim is to generate employment and income for liberal left acolytes using the guise of charity and compassion. It is deceitful and the most appalling abuse of other peoples suffering
Many of these charities and indeed think tanks are also political pressure groups of the left and left leaning who constantly bombard government and the State with reasons as to why taxpayers money should be spent in a particular area.
All of this helps to spread their influence across a wide area. And when the do secure public funding the precedent is then set for many fruitful years of cushy employment for Labour voting, liberal left types at our expense
It defies belief that the Tories cannot stand up and explain to the public the dynamic at play since 1997.
What is it with my party? Why are they so clueless?
The Tories capitulation to liberal left ideology is becoming quite concerning.
Indeed ,and one of the worst aspects of charities is the receipt of government money in return for adhering to government policy .
A few years ago now I wrote to Archbishop Rowan Williams about Christian Aid .
It was clear that government money was some 20% of the income and equalled by chance[ ?] the total bill for personnel . In return the charity followed the line that they would only fund renewable energy in Africa to the clear detriment of many poor Africans.
Immoral !
Once you receive government money you have to account for it very fully and have a precise audit trail at any time . This means more staff and cost .
A few months ago I tried to find out the staff costs and government contributions to Christian Aid on line under Justin Welby .
The accounts on line were very difficult to read and I failed to find the answers I wanted but there was plenty of Climate Change guff .
Surely any charity receiving government money should cease to be one !
I agree with you Duncan and Common Purpose is the prime example as I have said in my post below. It is a subversive organisation.
This was borne out on the Today Programme this morning when it was considered reasonable to object to the appointment of a sometime Conservative Life Peeress, now a Crossbencher, to oversee these left wing interests. They are so used to having everything public run by the Left, for the Left, as in the USA, that they aren’t going to take reform lying down.
I never give money to ‘campaigning ‘charities. I prefer to give my hard earned money to those who actually ‘do’ something for the good of society.
We are body and soul behind our local Hospice.
Cheshire Girl, I agree with you. I do not give to charities that prefer statist political posturing.
For many years, at least back to the 1980s, governments have funelled significant sums of money to charities. It does this to enable them to provide services the government is not equipped to provide itself. As much as half or more of some charity income has been provided this way. The foreign aid budget has provided rich pickings for some.
Governments have also given money to promote causes. This was obvious in the promotion of the global warming agenda. In short, governments have helped corrupt the original concept of charity for their own purposes. There is a strong case for review and reset. the
Charities should certainly not be political; many are. The money charities raise should be spent directly on the charitable purpose for which they exist.
It may be sensible to limit the size of charities, probably by size of revenue, in order to limit their power.
MickC, Many of the larger “charities” get large amounts of government (ie taxpayer’s) money. That should be curtailed, if not stopped. Certainly there should be a limit on pay in any registered charity – I suggest a maximum of twice average pay.
I have my charitable money deducted automatically from my pay. It is called Tax.
Regularly, I try to see, but cannot see, some of it going overseas in a big bag “Overseas Aid”
I would wish to see the receipts. Each one of them, in detail,an audit, of where every single penny is spent., and in detail what good is done with each, each, penny.Also how much the bag costs in which the money is placed and postage costs.Until then, all Tax should be autonatically stopped, of course!
You can get a break down of your tax bill from HMRC.
The reality is that the amount you personally contribute to overseas aid is almost certainly pretty close to zero – a handful of pence per week.
The money is spent on things like preventing the spread of disease and stopping people from starving to death.
Rather than feeling angry about your, frankly, negligible contribution you should feel good that for the price of a handful of beers a month you have helped save children’s lives.
You should also celebrate your good fortunate to have been born in a rich country. It was entirely an accident of birth that you are not one of those in need.
Andy
Again having an opinion on something you know nothing about.
Overseas aid doesn’t fund anything of the sort. It goes mostly to despotic governments who spend it on limo’s, arms and other nefarious activities.
The time I spent in East and Southern Africa talking to local people who all said the same thing. We dont want aid, we want trade. They want the ability to be able to sell their goods to an open market. Your beloved EU prevents that. You and the supporters of the EU are what cause the problems in Africa
Loving parents take care to avoid accidents.
Andy
“You should also celebrate your good fortunate to have been born in a rich country. It was entirely an accident of birth that you are not one of those in need.”
Most interesting, the other day you had nothing but contempt for your country.
Not during austerity and certainly not to corrupt states.
People like you CAUSED Brexit, Andy.
Many (perhaps even most) charities are not really charities at all to any real extent. They usually do not justify their over generous tax reliefs. Far better to lower and simplify taxes for all people & companies (perhaps having income tax at perhaps 20% for everyone and giving no gift aid releif). Charities are, as you say, very often just unfair competition for the private sector combined with expensive slick money raising adverts and systems. As indeed are many government activities – such as social housing, the NHS, “free” state schools …..
Many charites are really political pressure groups (generally left wing and usually demanding yet more state money and intervention for almost everthing). Often even given government money to use to demant more government money for this or that or for pushing government propaganda.
A very good ( and very cheap) book by David Craig on this Subject. The great Charity Scandal. Other good books from him too on the Univerity Con etc.
So will the sensible wing of the Tories bring may down or when push comes to shove will they meekly support her to avoid an election? Just as they did with the appalling & electoral liability John Major? May is very clearly not going to deliver a real brexit.
May I suggest some good ways for May and Hammond’s appalling left wing, bloated state, tax borrow and waste goverment to save money and get better services too.
Cancel HS2 and Hinkley it is the wrong nuclear project (see EDF’s Flamanville reactor budget problems and start again delayed to 2020).
Cut funding and student loans for the pointless university degrees (probably about 2/3 of them).
Give part vouchers and or tax breaks for school eduation so that far more can go privately and this save on state eduation costs.
Cut Hammond 12% tax on medical insurance and give tax breaks so more can go privately saving the NHS and state money and releasing them for others.
Abolish tax breaks for charites (just cut all taxes for everyone instead to sensible levels).
Encourage the private housing sector to provide more homes for rent of to buy giving tenants and buyers more choice and do not have unfair subsidised by taxes competition for them.
Simplify Taxation, Employment Laws and loads of other regulations so that the “experts” and advisors in these field can be released to get some real & actually productive jobs instead.
Have some real deterrents in the criminal justice system so their is less crime to investige, police and prosecute.
Basically the compete opposite of the current idiotic May/Hammond tax and regulate to death government agenda.
I am sick of chuggers.
Overpaid CEOs in charge of charities are the outcome of politicians using charities and quangoes for patronage.
What should a charity do?
How about caring for elderly in need, who have no means to support themselves?
Supporting young, single mothers, providing shelter for those in need, helping vulnerable children, providing facilities for the disabled?
All these things, and more, I am required to pay for through the tax system – an enforced charity. I wouldn’t mind putting my hand in my pocket, but then find the money has been taken already, not just to pay for the genuine need, but the spurious and fraudulent claims as well.
Return these things to the genuine charity sector, and relieve the tax-payer.
Dave Andrews:
You make intelligent comments.
The state has indeed part-changed into a charity, turning more of our population into becoming dependent.
Not only our population Adam- people abroad get sent ATM cards with UK taxpayer’s cash on them. Or the others come here and get a free life on our taxes – whether we want them too or not.
Let me guess – all of the things you think should be done by charity are things you think you personally do not benefit from. Help for single mothers, the disabled etc.
No doubt there are parts of the state that you rely on. Maybe the NHS. Perhaps highways. Pensions? Whatever it is – and there will be something – why should we pay to subsidise you?
Yet you have made many posts on here complaining about your taxes being spent on the elderly.
…and the money tends to corrupt and go into the pockets of the wrong people. What is needed is only known to the people on the ground and they are often people who live in hotels, drive nice cars through the tattered streets and help themselves.
Haiti?
Good morning
Thank you Mr.Redwood MP sir for this. This subject has never received the attention it deserves.
In my view any so called charity that revived more than 5% or more of its funding from government bodies, whether they be local or supranational, should have their status as such removed.
Any so called charity that pays vast sums in salaries, pensions and benefits to staff is no charity. I do volunteer work for a registered charity. The work of mine and others is unpaid and we do not claim expenses. I do not expect other charities to be exactly the same but I also do not expect them to act like large multinational.
The aggressive begging tactics that some use must be made illegal. No more pictures of starving children please to con those with too kinder hearts of their money.
Labour softened the law on which charities can behave in politics. This must be seen as a grave mistake and the government should now tighten this to prevent clear abuse. When one investigates so called charities / research groups, one finds common themes as mentioned above. One also finds that those running said charity have worked for government and or political parties. This sham must stop !
Always difficult to put labels on things, If a family member looks after another family member is that a charitable duty, or a social /family duty.
The only real and pure Charities are those who’s members work for free.
All others where people get paid for working, are a variation of a business.
Some are a hybrid of the two, with some workers being paid and others volunteering.
Sad in this day and age in a major developed Country, that so many “Charities” are completing tasks which perhaps should be completed by government organisations which are failing in their own so called duty of care..
Portillo, on This Week, actually seems to think that May’s strategy (of essentially moving to an Ed Miliband agenda) will be proved right politically, also that May will be brought down by some Tory MPs in a vote of confidence yet will still lead them into another election and will win.
Wrong, wrong, wrong. Thatcher won three elections (four really with Major as her man until the people sussed him) by moving to the right. This whenMichael Foot moved Labour to the loony left. Anyway Miliband economics just does not work and destroys the economy. May must go. We need lower taxes, smaller government and a real Brexit with real economic freedoms.
The Tories moved right under Hague, Howard and IDS. And again in 2017. That went well for you.
Please try moving to the right. You’ll lose bigger.
Reply Did not move right under Hague
Well whatever Hague, Howard and IDS did would not have helped much after the fool, John (ERM fiasco) and EUphile dope Major (not even an apology) buried the party for many term.
I was really surprised by his saying this, and not a little shocked. He generally has good political judgement, better than most.
I agree with you.
Brexit is bonkers..absolutely
Voting to leave a ready made economic bloc of 500 million people with huge spending potential right on our own doorstep for a mad stab in the dark at recreating another Empire with countries far away is pure bonkers
James neill
No what is bonkers are people like you with absolutely no idea about business and trade telling those of us that do that we are bonkers..
Trade is NOT geographic, trade is NOT between countries, trade is between buyers and sellers and there are 7 billion potential customers in the world, surrendering the right to negotiate free trade with them in order to only deal with 500 million is bonkers
If only you’d mentioned that before we voted in the referendum, it’s far too late now if you have any belief in democracy …
James
What price Sovereignty ?
Do you prefer a foreign power to Govern your Country, or our own Politicians who YOU can vote out of power.
Do you really think we will not trade with the EU after we leave the EU.
Do you really think the EU will not want to sell us their goods after we leave.
James neill:
We are not ceasing EU trade, nor leaving Europe, but regaining the freedom to act as we choose better.
Bonkers to let a foreign power rule us?
”Countries far away”? Where have you been for the past few years? Heard anything about the world wide web, etc?
The EU is no longer simply an ”economic bloc”. Even Facebook will give you that much information.
Charities should be left free to do good work with supporters making donations via money or work effort as they think fit. Govt topping up donations with Gift Aid is needlessly complicated. If Govt feels charities need & deserve support, they should pay it efficiently, direct.
Charities collecting funds or campaigning aggressively should be curtailed. Plenty of CEO-calibre voluntary supporters exist to provide leadership. Salaries should be capped.
Donating only 10p to each UK registered charity would cost you £20,000! The 200,000 include far too many wasteful ‘organisations’. Maintain higher quality with fewer.
Good to see charities 235351 and 1131448 addressed. BTW these are the Institute of Economic Affairs and the Global Warming Policy Foundation. As said above two “left-wing” leaning charities.
GWPF left wing !
I think not with climate sceptic Lord Lawson in charge !
man of kent
I think Hefner was being ironic
Two Oases in a desert. They are roadblocks in the way of the continual march of the left. Investigated by the left-leaning Charities commission?
I gave up giving anything years ago after seeing a program or article on some of the bosses of the world’s biggest charities. One had 3 mansions spread across the world and flew between them in his private jet.
How much money was raised by Live Aid 30+yr ago – for the famine people in Africa? and what did it change in those countries? I’ll have a guess that nothing changed there – except the population has grown and more and more money is expected.
What a surprise, Liam Fox is not resigning, he’s selling out.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-05/u-k-s-fox-would-back-less-than-perfect-deal-to-get-brexit-done
“Liam Fox Would Back Less-Than-Perfect Deal to Get Brexit Done”
“Trade Secretary says Brexit treaty can be revised after split”
Yeah, sure, we’ve heard that one before …
“Says he shares concern of purists but calls for pragmatism”
Dennis
Decades of arguments if we do not leave in the correct manner.
Liam Fox and Gove are simply daft !
May moves ever closer to her objective. That we never quite leave the EU.
Mrs May in her conference speech made a reference to the coming (in December) UN compact on migration; apparently we will sign this, as we signed the recent Marrakech Declaration, and without any public debate. Both provide for the migration of millions of people into the countries of the West, but only the West, for ever. In short, the entire country, while it remains viable, will become a charity for the incomers. It is past time for an open discussion of this suicidal policy.
There will be no end until you stop voting for the liblabcon. The Tories are controlled by backers and gatekeepers who don’t like the English much and would much rather select their fellow countrymen by importation.
Purge Labour’s client state before it purges us.
Dear John, On a related point, the number of ‘charities’ supported by the Government should be ZERO. If the government needs to deliver a service to the citizens, it should be a government solution, honestly budgeted for and paid by taxpayers money. If citizens think a cause is a good one, they have the means to support it.
BUT taking citizen’s money as a tax and then giving it to ‘charities’ is downright dishonest. I firmly believe that this policy was undertaken by a government who’s entire policy revolves around ‘tax and spend’. Of course, if you start giving millions to a charity, you will be able to count on their help and support come election time, and this is what happens.
What is our net contribution to the EU if not charity?
What is overseas aid if not charity?
What are all the additional government contributions to Oxfam and others if not charity?
What is the total per capita contribution that we each make to all of the above whether we wish to or not?
The Govt does my charity because they know best so don’t come to me asking for more.
I tell you one type of charity I would like to see. The NHS needs to introduce modest charges to get rid of frivolous demand (it is estimated that 20% of medical interventions are unnecessary but I couldn’t tell you which 20%). These could be £20 per GP appointment and £150 per annum for any use of hospital services. Charitable funds could be set up by GP services and by hospital trusts to pay these charges for the poor; whether you are ‘poor’ would be at the discretion of the doctors, not the State.
GCHQ are not doing their job.
Dave Andrews
“How about caring for elderly in need”
Means test them first. If they own a house which cost them £500, or a brand new car at taxpayers expense….they obviously don’t need my help.
“Supporting young, single mothers, providing shelter for those in need, helping vulnerable children”
Fully agree with that.
“GCHQ are not doing their job”
They’re civil servants, what did you expect ?
I volunteered for years at a charity that worked in Romania, I felt then as I feel now that the way to care for people is to bring their country up to standard rather than have them all move here.
I and the other unpaid volunteers were all replaced by paid staff after we criticised the way charity money, donations from the public, were being spent. It does make you wary of charities and their motives.
I worry about Charities when I learn that around 80% of their income is spent on Salaries, Pensions and expenses.
|Does anyone know which Charities receive funding from the EU? And why?