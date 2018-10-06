Wokingham Town Centre re opens

By johnredwood | Published: October 6, 2018

It is good news that Wokingham Marketplace is now open again. People are welcome to come to enjoy the restaurants, cafes, street life and shops. It is good that the roads near the Town Hall are back in use and you can now get to the shops without detours and pavement restrictions. I look forward to the arrival of additional retailers to fill the new shops that are nearing completion on the old Rose Street car park site.

Do you like the new Town centre? I would welcome feedback for the Council on this matter. Do come and gave a look and see how good the shops, restaurants, cafes and facilities are.

  1. Nigel Seymour
    Posted October 6, 2018 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

    J, Look forward to you setting up a little business or providing some venture capital for whomever…I suppose a lifelong career politician distances his/herself from such trivial activity though?

    p.s. There was a good piece in BrexitCent by now Lord Lilley – the chequers deceit? Do you personally have any comment to make on it? Again it points to Robbins being in the Brexit driving seat so to speak?

    Reply I have set up and run businesses in the past but am a bit busy now

