Interest rates, savers and borrowers

Many people over 50 have money on deposit. They would like interest rates to go up. Some retired people think it is unfair that they have been prudent, not spent all they earned, and now find tiny returns on the cash they put by to supplement the pension.
Their children and grandchildren may see it differently. Lots of people in their twenties and thirties think house prices are too high and think they cannot afford to buy. This generation of twenty somethings has more graduates and higher wages than previous generations, but a lower percentage of home owners than their parents at the same stage.
So what is the right answer on interest rates? To keep them low for a bit longer. There is no great inflationery pressure to worry about.The UK government is pursuing a fiscal squeeze and keeping taxes very high, so higher rates as well would be damaging overall. It would redistribute a bit from young to old which we do not need to do.
Relieving the pain of higher taxes would also help. Take down the cost of buying a home by cutting Stamp Duty. Cut business rates which are worsening the pressures on traditional businesses. Upward only rent agreements for shops are being overthrown by market forces, by renegotiation and by bankruptcies and financial restructurings. Business rates remain obstinately high and rising.
These judgements are always a difficult balance between the interests of borrowers and lenders. Past gross mismanagement by Central Banks and the commercial banks they lead and control has made an extended period that favours lenders more of a necessity. Japan had a more spectacular boom and bust crash at the end of the 1989s and is still living with zero interest rates as a result. Japan also has no inflation.
During this period when long term borrowing costs are very low by historic standards, there is a good case for businesses and individuals to borrow more for worthwhile projects and investments. There is also still a good case for shifting borrowing longer where possible to take advantage of still relatively low long term rates. The UK is short of capital investment in a wide range of areas, and needs to press on with substantial new investment in the digital wave, to increase productivity to allow more better paid jobs and to replace future low cost jobs with technology.
3 Comments
Anyone who has more than rainy day money either isn’t listening or is being badly advised because the return on equities has always out performed interest bearing accounts and in any event, even a ]n unachievable 5% increase only gives £50 on a £1000, so that is a red herring but yes to the rest but when you have acBlairite tax and spend Prime Minister and massive inefficiency in the public sector, what else do you expect.
I was in Oxon on Saturday and was told by someone complaining about the sport and leisure department of their District Council that it had 9 tiers of operative from the person cutting the grass etc, through many levels of supervisiob and management to head of department!
This could have been written by a central planner which is indicative of the direction in which the Tories have been heading now since 1990
Debt needs to be considered in the context of ability to service it and also to repay. So far as business is concerned the government needs to start making the case for the system on which we all depend – people willing to risk capital in equity investments which is the only secure base for business debt. By default Mr Corbyn and Mr Macdonnel have been given a clear field to argue the case for confiscation of risk capital.
Some areas of the system do seem to be functioning as intended. There are many businesses listed on AIM who succeed in raising risk capital, grow fast, generate cash and are debt free. But in other respects I do wonder if some of those in charge have any idea about the impact their words and actions (regulatory and tax) have on the ability or willingness of businesses and investors to take the risks on which innovation and growth depend.