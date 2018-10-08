More money for social care

Published: October 8, 2018

I have been lobbying for more money for social care for both West Berkshire and Wokingham. We are the bottom end of the grant levels and have a high cost area for making provision. I was therefore pleased to hear the Health Secretary offer an additional £240 million and have asked for details. He has not yet published the list of allocations by Council area.

One Comment

  1. HK1
    Posted October 8, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    Apologies for being totally off topic (feel free to delete – I would be happy to post on a more relevant discussion, if there was one), but the latest quote from a “European ambassador” that “Avoiding a hard border in Ireland has to be an all-weather fix — that means British election-proof” really means that this fix has to be “democracy-proof”.

    Any party that accepts that will lose the trust of the British nation, perhaps forever. I sincerely hope the Conservative party doesn’t consign itself to the electoral rubbish heap by supporting this.

    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

