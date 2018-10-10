Let’s grow and rear our own great English breakfast

In my speech to Parliament on the Second Reading of the Agriculture Bill I will ask the Secretary of State to improve his Bill. It should have at its centre the provision of laws and government policies that support growing food at home, and promote more UK output. Mr Gove presents himself as a champion of the environment. What better cause than to grow more food at home, slashing food miles and taking care of our countryside for a useful purpose at the same time. It will bring big carbon savings on transport, refrigeration and storage.
During our time under the control of the EU Common Agricultural Policy we have watched as we have become more and more dependent on food we could produce for ourselves coming in as imports from the rest of the EU. Meanwhile food we cannot grow for ourselves faces substantial tariffs from non EU sources, with no benefit to us.
So my questions are
Will he put food production at the centre of his Bill? Why is he relaxed that the Great English breakfast often has Danish bacon, continental pork sausage and Dutch tomatoes? Why does traditional English roast beef often use imported beef with Spanish and Dutch vegetables? Can’t we do these things for ourselves again?
Will he with the Trade Secretary publish now the schedule of tariffs the UK will impose on the rest of the world including the EU on 30 March 2019 if we leave then, or at the end of the Transition period if we reach an Agreement? Will he cut the tariffs on non EU products we cannot grow for ourselves? Will he set a sensible tariff on worldwide temperate produce, which can be lower than current EU tariffs as we will be levying on rest of EU produce as well?
Will he examine how the current EU subsidy levels could be better spent to reward those farmers who boost output and productivity as well as dealing with environmental concerns?
That a Conservative MP could spout such anti-trade, anti-business drivel shows just how far the party of MacMillan and Thatcher has corroded
Allow any food in from anywhere; but allow landowners to do what they want with their land instead of them being shackled with planning use. Simply re-classify agricultural land to any use. This would solve the housing problem overnight.
Shire Tory, This is about fairness in tariffs, and is not therefore “anti-trade”. The CAP has had an anti-trade, anti-business, and anti-sensible farming effect. Go back to sleep.
Gove has swallowed all the environmental crap.
I listened to him on Country File. Su subsidies only for his favourite projects.
No mention of increased food production.
PS. Each level ( tyre-width ) sends out leaves and grows sections of potatoes. Loads of them. Fresh. Leave a slight half inch gap between each tyre! Good use for bits of German cars
Every home is not complete without a dog and a Yorkshireman like me.:-)
So, we can Leave now!
The question is, will we have a farming community to supply the full English breakfast?
When the next generation is being forced out of the countryside by people with money buying up rural property for second homes and holiday lets.
What we need is an extension of categories of use for housing, to distinguish between houses for owner-occupier or long term letting, those that are second homes and those that are holiday lets. The council can apply planning rules sensitive to the farming needs.
There is a leaked letter signed by May with a transcript available on Conservative Woman. If genuine, it proves that May has taken the advice of the civil service and big business lobbyists and has been plotting a second referendum and reversal while concealing her plans. The cabinet too, addressed as ‘right honourable, have been in on the act.
Urgent action is needed. This appears to be a resignation issue.
“If genuine” are key words.
I did see the letter though I cannot find it on searching again.
While May has proved deceitful and duplicitous there is no proof this is genuine and I would have expected more reaction by now if that was a possibility.
I do expect May to keep us all in the dark and try to pull strokes, but I am not sure there is much in this story.
That does not surprise me one bit, Stred. This should indeed be a resignation issue. I believe it is quite disgraceful. If she is not challenged, then, to the public, it appears as though all Tory MPs are complicit.
Of course proper British breakfasts should offer, grilled kidneys, black puddings, eggs, kippers, bloaters, kedgeree, haggis, proper bacon, real smoked salmon (not the nasty wet injected stuff), mushrooms, proper toast & real butter, fried potatoes and the likes. The UK really can provide excellent ingredients if you hunt about a bit.
Freshly squeezed Orange and Grapefruit juices might be rather harder to source locally. Replace with excellent English apples, pears, plumbs, cherries or better still black currents, raspberries, black berries & cream perhaps. Bumper crops of grapes this year too.
Had Manx kippers recently on the Isle of Man. Not technically British though.
Porridge is a very healthy option and can be easily sourced in the UK.
Mr Redwood – let’s get real.
We both know a hard Brexit is not on the table for the EU or for us.
We both know that a second referendum and rejoining the EU is also out of the question.
We both know that the only show in town – Efta/EEA – has never been considered.
So stop kidding around.
What are your views on Associate Membership? Things continue as they are, but just until the end of 2020?
We would of course lose our MEPs, our Commissioner and also our invitations to Council Meetings.
I notice that the EU Settlement Scheme for immigrants kicks in at the end of 2020. Is this a sign of what the government really really wants?
Mike Stallard, We both know that the EFTA/EEA route has not been offered, is under the control of the EU, and isn’t Leave. So stop kidding around.
Mike Stallard
“We both know a hard Brexit is not on the table for the EU or for us.”
But it is for me because that’s what I voted for.
The nonsense of protecting the environment can be summed up with three contradicting policies.
On the one hand farmers are asked to leave at least a three metre margin around the perimeter of all of their fields so that nature can take its course with regards to wildlife, thus reducing productive land area by very considerable amounts.
On the other hand we are building Houses on farm land again reducing productive land by considerable amounts.
In addition to the above two policies we are allowing hundreds of thousands of people every year to settle in the UK which increases our population, they all require food !!
Not really joined up thinking is it.
So pertinent, once again JR. Why do these simple solutions have to be spelled out though ? It is self-evident that we will benefit hugely by producing our own food wherever possible.
Does anyone have the figures (Denis ?) that membership of the EU has cost us in lost production and unnecessary levies ?
This is the kind of information that needs to be propagated widely to spike the Remain guns.
The Remain guns should have spiked a long time ago, if only we’d had MPs who really believe in Britain and its potential without the EU shackles/expense/waste/control.
Why hasn’t there been a concerted campaign to do the spiking?
The information and future plans missing from the bill is, to me, a strong indication that that Brexit is being further diluted by No 10 and this is supported by their reaction to play down the recent EU statements. The Secretary of State is not to be trusted and tries to ride ‘two horses’ too often.
Wriggling puff adders looking for their own personal end games. Quintin Letts got it spot on. Your questions are excellent. Let’s see how one of the main wrigglers, Gove, responds today.
John
You have omitted Polish mushrooms and a whole range of other similar items which we are quite capable of producing ourselves. Why do you think the Dutch and the Danes, in particular, are worried about Brexit. Unfortunately, this has not changed their mindset to push for a mutually beneficial Brexit deal with the UK. When will they wake up?
@ Norman Porter – they will wake up only when we impose tariffs – as Canada, Mexico and China have been awoken by the Trump tariffs.
JR typically proposes intelligent remedial action. One wonders why the Environment Secretary’s original version of the Bill was so lacking to need such improvements.
But we shall still be in a Customs Union after 30th March 2019
Cheaper imported food etc and new non-EU trade deals are no longer on the agenda.
The May sell-out is full steam ahead with a complicit Cabinet
We eat too much in the UK. We need to cut down on meat eating. We’d be healthier for it and the NHS would benefit too.
If Brexit is to reduce our wealth then what’s for Remainers not to like ? We’ll be a greener and fitter coutry.
We have too many people to be self sufficient. We have long passed the point of self sustainability.
The medics told me yesterday that i’ve got high cholesterol. I’m fond of a full english breakfast to start the day, but apparently i’ve got to stop eating it and have porridge or a glass of hot water instead. I’m only allowed two eggs a month.
What concerns me is the post-brexit availability of the statins that are going to reduce my blood cholesterol level. A quick google of “UK statins usage” tell me that about 18% of the population is taking them; doubtless this results in vast profits for big pharma. Maybe you could mention that in your forthcoming speech along with a rider about the side effects of enjoying a full English to start the day.
It is up to the NHS what it buys in from abroad, not the Commission.
John what is needed is a guaranteed fair price for the Dairy Farmers, Cheep discounted Milk in the supermarkets is killing the Farmers.
Very aspirational..but not very practical though.. the farmers have gone too soft..too used to their mercs.. the traditional farm workers have disappeared into the cities and there’s no chance that the young ones are going to get out into the fields like fifty years ago. The only hope is to get the east europeans and they are fast disappearing too- same goes for the fishing boats and the hospitality industry. Of course there will always be some home grown willing to work in these sectors but not in the numbers required.
That will change.
Michael O’Sullivan, Stop making things up.
We should buy our food from wherever it’s cheapest. For the most part that means outside the EU and outside the UK.
And use our own land, labour and capital for things that make the most profit for us, and pay us the highest wages.
It’s called free trade.
Free trade ? Not in a welfare state like ours, it isn’t.
Some truth in that but we can compete in several areas of food production, if the government gets out of the way and stops pushing energy and water costs up artificially.
Mr Gove will slither and slide at his leaders becking. Lower your expectations if he is still in charge. Having said that I still look forward to a traditional English Breakfast about once a month. Here in Spain the normal bacon is air dried and does not exude a white slime when you cook it, the sausages contain a high percentage of meat and the morcilla (black pudding) comes in many varieties. I know you can get the equivalent in the UK ,but you pay premium prices for it. Here it is the norm. In principal I agree with you on home grown, but lets try educating the public on what is good and not so good.
agricola, All the items you mention are available in Britain, as consumers now demand them. Anyone can buy (at affordable prices) very high meat content sausages, superb black pudding, Leicestershire speciality mushrooms, and air dried bacon, at several local supermarkets.
Indeed they add salt and other things so the meat takes up lots more water and thus weighs far more and can be ( superficially) cheaper per pound (as water is cheap) as with “smoked” salmon and many other products. Water and CO2 are a very cheap way to bulk it up or make products heavier. Then you get the packaging cons too.
Quite so but no chance. We have had some bad governments since the war, but this is becoming as bad as any Labour one. Mrs. May is no longer worth listening to and this Chequers plan is symptomatic of someone who hasn’t a clue.
JR, I have taken the matter into my own hands. I deliberately avoid EU produce. For example the last time I bought German pork was 2017. Danish pork is a bit more difficult to avoid, but I always buy British pork products where I can in preference to it, including bacon. And of course British beef, not inferior meat from Eire. British or New Zealand lamb fits the bill too. There are plenty of vegetables from the UK, and countries such as Kenya, Peru, Senegal, India, Morocco, USA, etc for the more exotic.
@ NickC
Same here and to be honest it’s not that difficult.
We’re going to have to do a damn site more than this in the UK. Yorkshire and the North West needs a skilled job boost so that our offspring don’t have to move South to make any sort of skilled career for themselves. Arts and Culture follow the money and the regions get starved of talent. Southern MPs and residents constanly complain about over-crowding, property costs, transport costs well share out more and people will move and rebalance.
30-40 Labour MPs now poised to vote with this person who leads the Tories.
Either you bring May down or we can wave goodbye to the UK
Reply I don’t think there are anything like 40 Labour MPs who would defy a whip to support a Chequers plus type deal
May and Hammond really must go anyway. They are wrong on everything and not just the Brexit in name only attempted fraud agaist the voters. Even Andrea Leadsom was appalling on Lbc last night about 7.30 pm it was I think. Sounded like she would have done a May con trick too had she not given up in her leadership attempt.
jr, chequers plus I don’t think so, it is chequers minus she is planning, no trade deals with other nations because she is going to tie us to the eu customs union indefinitely!
All of this salmonella and listeria recall food today are we allowed to ask where is the origin of this food?
Nuncle, why don’t you grow this food yourself? What stops you from buying or leasing farmland and facilities and starting dairy, meat or vegetable production? You said the UK needs capital investment? Why don’t you engage in that investment? There’s a reason agriculture is suffering – labor and energy costs are high and not everything can be replaced with technology. Let me more immigrants in and agriculture will flourish.
English breakfast? Come on John, what have you got against a good old Ulster Fry??
Did you hear what the PM said about fishing at ‘questions’ – whenever we are free from EU restrictions we will take up our fishing responsibilities as a coastal state free of the EU – her use of the term ‘coastal state’ speaks volumes as does her turn of phrase ‘when we are free’
I just wish more MPs shared your practical positive outlook.
O/T Mrs May alarms us more every day by aiming for an ever worse deal. And her ability, with a straight face, to state as good that which is bad, takes some beating.
Is there no stopping her ?
Breakfast nationalism? Really. This shows how genuinely pathetic Brexit is. Ken Clarke was correct in the Commons today. Brexit is about a bunch of right-wing nationalist allying with a bunch of left wing Trots to undermine our country.
Consumers and workers will suffer because you object to Danish bacon. You know you are perfectly entitled to buy non-Danish? At least you are now – after Brexit I suspect bacon will be a luxury.
Andy
Ken Clarke is 78 years old….. You hate him remember, he’s caused ALL your problems, doh
Andy
It’s often said you are what you eat. Consequently I don’t think much of your breakfasts.
I have just witnessed Ken Clarke slander decent Tory MPs by invoking Godwin’s Law. I am speechless at such an appalling slander. This is from a ‘politician’ who was quoted as saying that he looks forward to the day when Westminster becomes little more than a mere debating chamber of the EU or shall we say, the destruction of British democracy.
Moral, decent Tory MPs cannot allow our party to be taken over by these grotesques
Told you before that this DUP crowd were bad news.
they are not irish..not english..not even Ulster scots..just a tribe unto themselves..british when they want to be although not born in britain..a kind of tribal people..the lost tribe..and now they are threatening to vote against the budget if they don’t get their way over the NI backstop..you reap what you sew
Again this seems rich coming from a Thatcherite.
Surely a central tenet of that creed is free markets. If a product can be obtained cheaper by importing it, then that is what we do.
Reply Food is far from being a free market. EU food is currently heavily protected with tariffs and subsidised.I am seeking a policy which is better for UK farming as we move on from this rigged position.
From Mrs May’s reply at PMQ’s, to a Scottish LibDem, about a return to our control of UK fishing grounds, it is clear that she intends to keep us under the thumb of EU rules for the foreseeable future.
I see Nat has once again that after Brexit UK fishermen will get a “fair share” of fishing rights in UK waters but once again she has failed to explain why that fair share is not 100%. I wonder what figure she has agreed to with the EU ? I suppose we’ll soon find out.
Mr Redwood,
An entertaining post. All those imports are from countries with production conditions (land, labour, transportation cost etc) similar to the UK. Why are UK farmers not doing this now? They are in a free trade area and someone is making purchasing decisions that lead to supermarkets buying Dutch tomatoes etc. No reason why the Dutch could not build decent greenhouses in the UK, manage them and staff them with Britons. Would that do, after Independence Day? You will not be banning foreign investment I hope? That would not make Mr Fox’s post-brexit work very easy.
Mr May has gone overboard in our negotiations with Brussel. Perhaps she can find dry land where she can mince coconuts on her own allotment and cover them with New chocolate.