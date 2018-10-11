“The Treasury keeps the UK under the control of EU austerity policies.”

The UK solemnly goes on complying with all requirements on a member state of the EU. This year they dutifully filed their “2018 National Reform Programme and their 2018 Convergence programme”. The Treasury has long accepted the EU’s demands that we keep throttling back the deficit and move to getting down the debt as a percentage of GDP. There are times when the EU are right about this, but at issue is who makes such a judgement and who actually runs our economic policy? The EU has overdone the austerity in some cases causing more unemployment and lost output than needed. Mr Osborne turned this into the keystone of his economic policy and claimed it as his own, but it was just the UK version of EU economic policy which we were obliged to follow by being members.
The EU duly marked our homework this year and concluded formally “The Council is of the opinion that the UK needs to stand ready to take further measures as of 2018-19 to comply with the provisions of the Stability and Growth Pact”. Presumably seeing that this would go beyond our membership, they mentioned in the supporting text the possibility that we will stay in for another 21 months transition when they would expect this policy to continue to be binding. The Council has instructed the Treasury to keep the nominal growth rate of public spending down to a maximum of 1.6%. That is a real terms cut at current inflation rates.
I want the UK Treasury to step aside from the long shadows cast by the European Semester and to announce a new budget strategy for the years ahead following our departure on 29 March 2019. We need a policy which is kinder to growth and to public service provision than the EU strategy has proved. The PM has said she is ending austerity. This is incompatible with following EU rules beyond next March, and depends on getting our money from the EU to spend at home.
31 Comments
Whilst we are still members of the EU we must comply with all the agreements and rules. Or are you suggesting we break those agreements ?
For the PM to admit something that the opposition, quite falsely, claimed that the government were doing, is terribly naive politically. To claim that you have ended austerity when in fact there was no austerity and, only now with higher tax and interest rates, the private sector is bearing a higher proportion of the burden so that the public sector can have more money wasted on it. I am astounded.
Any chance of having this up some time this week rather than having it held in moderation whilst others post multiple times and usually off-topic?
Indeed the PM and Hammond also seem to think they are actually pro business and that with them Brexit means Brexit. They must think voter are total fools if they will swallow this drivel.
Alister Heath is surely spot today. He concludes:-
“A Vote Leave-style party could grab 30-35 per cent of the vote in swathes of the country, destroy the Tories and win seats even in a first-past-the-post system.
I don’t wish for this outcome: Corbyn would seize power, with cataclysmic consequences. It would be infinitely better if the Tories could do what they do best, come to terms with Brexit, find a new language to sell capitalism and reinvent themselves, absorbing and civilising the new populism. The question is: do they have the guts to listen to the voters? Or do they have a political death wish?”
It seem to me that May does indeed have a political death wish. Any budget for Hammond will be full of further back door tax increases, further tax complexity, endless government waste and misdirection, further attacks on landlords, tenants, pension pots, higher earners, businesses, the hard working, the gig economy, the prudent, business efficiency and most of the private sector. It surely richly deserves to voted down, just as the DUP say they will do.
It’s also reported on ITV that May had agreed to indefinitely staying in the Customs Union as a back stop.
Game set and match to the Remainiacs
It sounds, from reports, that the great betrayal is well underway in the so-called Brexit negotiations. So continued Treasury compliance with EU rules is no surprise.
The ability of continuity remain to hold two mutually contradictory views at once is remarkable. They are – in many cases – loud in their criticisms of ‘Tory cuts’ and ‘austerity’, yet adamant the UK should be in the EU and follow EU strictures. They are adamant that the appearance of any tariffs or even slight changes to trade arrangements with the EU would be a disaster, yet it’s essential we retain tariffs against the rest of the world.
Stop pandering to the public sector vested interest. It’s becoming grating.
Putting to one side the issue of sovereign control over UK government fiscal and economic policy. The waste and abuse of public sector provision is an offence to those who finance it. The private sector is abused continually by the British political class for its own ends. You take our taxes to finance the placation of public sector unions instead of public sector reform
Now, I despise the EU but I despise even more unprincipled politicians who believe they can use the taxpayer to finance convenient political decisions that deter damaging headlines
Stop throwing our money at the bottomless pit that is the public sector. We know what the game is ie buying off the unions because you won’t confront them.
If buying off the unions to keep them quiet is your policy then simply say so and stop abusing the tosh about austerity
The idea that austerity exists in the fantasy world of the public sector is laughable and you know it. The insincerity is beyond belief
FS pensions. Job for life. Flexible working. Early retirement. Generous sick leave. Generous maternity and paternity. That’s austerity is it? What utter tosh
Meanwhile , in the real world of the private sector where we have to live according to our cash balance it is sell more or die. There’s no magic money tree to abuse
The private sector (millions of small companies not conglomerates) is sick of being abused by the political state for its grubby ends
@Duncan
Bear in mind that this is supposed to be a “Conservative” govt.
Rumours abound that Hammond is eyeing the 25% pension lump sum, perhaps with a £100k cap.
The political class in Westminster are totally incompetent; at everything. They are completely incapable of delivering change. Everything they touch is rubbish.
Incompetence fits, but intensifiers such as totally, everything & completely may exaggerate beyond belief.
Afraid too few people and politicians recognise how far the long tentacles of the EU stretch into our everyday life.
If they did perhaps we would have left years ago.
JR – ‘The Treasury keeps the UK under the control of EU austerity policies’, that’s because TM and Hammond are hoping to keep us in at any cost.
‘The PM has said she is ending austerity’ – more lies from this lame duck PM, but you put it more diplomatically than me.
Please forgive me for going ‘off topic’, but I’ve just seen on the BBC that the Prime Minister is considering making companies reveal whether there is an ‘ethnicity pay gap’ in their employees.
Well my Son ( white) in London is relatively low paid, and guess what – he works for the Government at the DWP.
More ‘virtue signalling’ by the Prime Minister. When will it ever stop!!
And one of the BBC’s hot topics this morning was “obesity discrimination”!
So the PM and Conservative Party intends to keep UK regulations aligned, stay in the CU and fiscal policy will follow the EU. It’s so nice that Brexit clearly means Brexit.
… and not being allowed to build our own naval support vessels without going out to EU mandated competition.
So now the EU is responsible for Tory pensioner austerity! Brilliant.
I note Sir John Major and Gordon Brown have both had rather uncomplimentary things to say about Tory pensioner Universal Credit.
Iain Duncan Smith’s policy of stealing from the poor to give to the rich. A Brexiteer policy. A nasty policy.
I have long thought Brexit will bring the Tories down. Turns out UC might do it first.
In the meantime well done to Mrs May. She has completely out manoeuvred the Brexiteers. Your choice is to accept a deal we all know is lousy (Brexit) or to watch the government fall and Mr Corbyn become PM. When that happens contributors current rantings on this site about taxes will start to feel really rather quaint.
Sabotage, out manoeuvering… call it what you will.
As soon as May became PM my heart sank. I knew then that we wouldn’t be getting Leave and said so.
(Austerity was needed because younger generations maxed out their credit on bling. Pensioners rarely spent money they didn’t have and went without. )
Don’t suppose you had a mortgage when John Major last tried to align us with the EU.
His stewardship saw the Tories out of office for twenty years.
Wrong then and wrong now.
Reply I did. His crash made houses more affordable, but not a method we wish to repeat.
May’s Brexit deal is not much different from Corbyn’s official Brexit policy so I’m not sure why you and your public sector chums think it’s bad ?
Presumably one of the areas that you wish to protect from EU mandated austerity is Universal Credit.
The outcry about families losing £2,400 per year is understandable. However many of these dissenting voices were cheering from the sidelines when I lost £2,400 per year child benefit, when £114,000 earners lost £2,700 per year tax free allowance and top rate tax payers lost £11,000 per year as the top rate of tax increased to 50%.
Many of the above households are forced by market demand and commuting costs to spend most of their disposable income just to live. Are they any less worthy of consideration than benefits recipients?
Reasonable take home pay does not a comfortable life make in Conservative Britain. Especially when competing against those in receipt of generous benefits.
Reply Yes, Universal credit needs to be properly funded, as Iain Duncan Smith made clear when he resigned from the government over this issue.
The Treasury acts as if we are not leaving the EU. Do they know something that we don’t?
BOF – You could have at least put a sarcastic ( cough cough ) comment at the end.
I don’t think Hammond has the imagination necessary to come up with a budget strategy along the lines you suggest. Also, the Remainers in the Treasury, who must be the overwhelming majority, can’t think for themselves either. They’ve spent far too long being servants of Brussels.
We need a clean sweep of the civil service to make Brexit a success because a whole new way of thinking is necessary in every department. As long as we don’t end up with a Chequers-based deal, our current lot of officials would have to learn that they no longer need to look over their collective shoulders at what Brussels will think before they make a decision, and I mean pretty well any decision.
Does anyone posting here think that’s remotely possible
or even likely ?
Thought not…..
With the news that she is keeping us in the customs union it is clear we are going to leave in Name only. The EU is desperate to keep our competitiveness to a minimum and the Treasury/Civil Service is complying.
I am coming to the view that the referendum and my vote was a waste of time.
We are a Democratic country – in name only now. May will presumably announce soon that the EU have decided it.
We do need to get the country’s finance into surplus. This can be done by getting rid of the worthless jobs which infest the public sector. The bureaucracy in the NHS needs to be culled. The rot set in there following the change to online management in the 1970s under the Heath government.
I think there is almost unanimous agreement amongst readers of this site, that we must get rid of this daft pledge to spend 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid. Aid should be set aside for disaster and humanitarian relief only.
Yes,but given the monolithic state(who will cast the first stone?)that’s not going to happen until we implode and the IMF take over.
I am reading Yanis Varoukis book – Adults in the Room – it is compelling, revealing, frightening. The shenanigans that went on post 2008 are worse than I thought, Corbyn and McDonnell and the UK would be financially eaten alive if they ever implemented their ideas.
This book should be compulsory reading for all Remoaners, the concept of the benevolent EU is a fairy tale.
“The Treasury keeps the UK under the control of EU austerity policies.”
Our teachers are not at fault.
They are asked to train…. pupils and students. They go along the rails of thought and practice. Not bad really for a nationalised education system. One would imagine they would stop, be late, or go off the rails sometimes. Corbyn is right!
Your continuing revelations about the perfidy of H.M. Treasury are astonishing. A clear-out of personnel is long overdue.
The next disaster for this hapless government (diarized rather than unexpected or imposed) will be maladroit Chancellor Hammond’s budget. You are quite right to have stopped asking us what measures we would like to see included given the extreme improbability that good ideas would be adopted.
Ref and Brexit are looking like a red herring and more like a bailout for the EU with billions upfront and ongoing payments every year which starts off low but rises up to what you are paying today as new budgets come in as the years go by.
A well-laid plot where hardly anything changes.