My speech during the debate on the Agriculture Bill, 10 October 2018

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): There has been a big decline in our self-sufficiency as food producers during the 46 years in which we have been in the common agricultural policy. As a result, we are now net importers from the continent of Europe, to the tune of £20 billion a year—a very large part of our balance of payments deficit—of food, including processed food, that we could rear or grow for ourselves, or process for ourselves if we wished. I hope that, as the Secretary of State works away at the Bill during its passage through the House, he will take on board what is being said by all of us who are urging him to make good production—high-quality food production, and local food production—a central part of his mission and what he is trying to achieve in conjunction with our agricultural businesses and our farmers, because much more can be achieved.
One of my colleagues has already pointed out that we could have new procurement rules that would allow us competitive procurement that also takes into account food miles. A really good green policy is to get the food miles down. We do not need ships and trucks carrying around bulky and quite heavy items of not huge value, when we could be growing them for ourselves and the farmer could be making a profit because transport costs would be lower, so can we please do that?
Will the Secretary of State understand that perhaps the most important thing farmers need to know, from 30 March next year if we leave without an agreement or from 2020 if we leave with an agreement, is what our schedule of tariffs will look like, because Brexit is not a great threat or problem; it is a massive opportunity? Here is an industry that has been wrecked and damaged and pillaged for 46 years, almost as badly as the fishing industry in some cases, which was probably the worst hit, and we have the opportunity to take it back in hand and encourage those who work on our behalf in the industry and to bring a bit of sunshine to the operation to show that there is a huge market opportunity out there.
The great joy is that this Bill rightly takes powers so that the Secretary of State and the Government can do what they need to do with the WTO, which will be running our trade framework whatever we do by way of agreement or no agreement. The WTO also has a pretty important role in this today, but of course we cannot influence it directly because the EU handles the account, and very badly it does so from the UK point of view.
If we look at our tariff schedule, we see at the moment that we have eye-wateringly high tariffs on temperate foods that we can grow or produce for ourselves from outside the EU, but zero tariffs on temperate products we could rear or grow for ourselves from inside the EU, and that competitive onslaught from some of the intense, and often subsidised and highly capitalised, farming on the continent has done enormous damage to our market share and undermined the businesses of many of our farmers over the 46 years we have been in the EU.
The Government should set out urgently for consultation what our tariff schedule will look like if we are leaving on 30 March 2019, because I assume the tariffs will be above zero for the EU as they have got to be the same as for the rest of the world, but I assume that we would want lower overall tariffs than the EU imposes on the rest of the world, and I assume that we would want to flex the tariffs down more on the things we cannot grow and rear for ourselves and would also want to make sure there is protection in there, in the spirit of our current regime, which is heavily protected against non-EU products.
I am not sure what the right balance is; that is something I am sure my right hon. Friend and the International Trade Secretary have either worked out or will work out quite soon, but the sooner we consult on it, the more hope we will give the farming industry. It must feel part of this process, because these will be its tariffs and they offer us this great opportunity to get access to some cheaper food where we are not competing and have uniform protection at a sensible level for both the EU and the non-EU, because it is the EU that is causing the main threat.
May I remind my right hon. Friend that he is our English Agriculture Minister and we want him to speak for England? Who in this Government does speak for England? I come into the Chamber and hear debates about the Scottish problem and the Irish border, but we must not forget England, our home base for most of us on this side of the House. England expects; England wants better; England wants to be able to compete; England wants a policy designed to promote English farms. I find that a really good English farm, with really good farming, looks beautiful and deals with the environment as well as food production.
It is a bit easy to blame the EU for anything and everything.
How come that little Netherlands in those 46 years grew to be the world’s number two in agricultural exports? We had to suffer the same Common Agricultural Policy, which, it is claimed, was just there to help French farmers.
Have your young people been forced out of your pretty villages by those with money buying up the cottages for second homes and holiday lets?
@Dave Andrews: There is a severe housing shortage in and around Amsterdam (to some degree in other cities) as houses and apartments are being bought by “investors” and companies (for the influx of workforce). The so-called starters on the housing market hardly get a chance. The problem you mention will probably exist here as well, but maybe to a lesser degree?
Who is selling the houses and profiting by selling to these people? Mainly the locals who owned them! Who benefits from all the jobs they create in property maintenance, gardening, build work, shops, restaurants, all the council tax they pay but use few local services …..
What about all the young from villages coming to London and pushing up prices there?
It is a bit easy to blame the EU for anything and everything. Indeed and the EU certainly does all they can to make it easy.
@Lifelogic: The EU doesn’t own any tabloids. If somebody call them “dirty rats” or describes us as a USSR-style prison, there may be a reaction, but in most cases there is no defense that reaches the public. Who bothers to read the 800 debunked EU-myths, invented and published in the UK by your poison-press?
What do you mean the EU has the BBC propaganda unit with such drivel every single day! The Brussels Broadcasting Corporation.
They are also dedicated to left wing, big government, magic money tree economics, political correctness, anti-male sexism and endless totally unscientific climate alarmism, “renewable” and general green crap propaganda.
Perhaps, Peter, you might start a trend, then, by debunking one ”EU myth” a day – just so that we can all be informed, as you think we should be. Because we never hear a good solid argument as to why our country should remain shackled to the EU, why it is good that we should pour money into it, why we should be pleased to be part of its protectionism, imperialism, expansionism, corruption, etc.
And, believe it or not, many of us believe that all these negatives are NOT ”myths”.
Interesting; is there a cost of production difference of a Kilo of spuds between Dutch and UK? Subsidy, seasonality, land use limitation? Perhaps there is an expert here to advise.
Thank goodness for the DUP; the Tory MP’s seems to consist of only hand-wringers and cowering spineless quislings.
@Peter Wood: I’m by far no expert, but I do know that the export growth of “seed potatoes” is very steep, so there is the influence of technology/innovation.
(Similarly there is a development from flowers to seed-breeding.)
Then there is a lot of ICT and robotica in greenhousing, but I suppose in Britain as well.
Well there are about 80 on the sensible, real Conservative wing with principals that want a real Brexit, lower taxes and smaller government. But it is not very many alas the leader and chancellor seem to be well to the left of Ed Milliband and inept with it. Very few problems that T May cannot make worse as someone put it yesterday.
John said “competitive onslaught from some of the intense, and often subsidised and highly capitalised, farming on the continent has done enormous damage to our market share and undermined the businesses of many of our farmers over the 46 years we have been in the EU” perhaps the “little Netherlands” are who John alludes to.
I re-read the article above and nowhere did I read “French farmers” as you accuse – a strawman argument.
@a-tracy: You’re right, no countries were mentioned, although it is pretty common knowledge that the French, not the Dutch, have always been the staunch defenders of the CAP through the decades.
(lack of) Competitiveness is not an EU problem, but a national one. Had the UK chosen to give more priority to its farming and its competitiveness, things surely would have been different by now. Not the EU to blame.
I agree with you PVL there is something really troubling about the way our UK governments and Devolved governments have not been as successful as the Dutch to get the UK the best deals. Our governments over time have blamed quotas, price restraints, costs of importing grain e.g.
The European Union has been criticised for botched agricultural subsidies on a number of occasions. Most famously a guaranteed price for milk in the 1980’s leading to butter mountains and an oversupply of milk.
I checked on google for the French thing and found this ‘French farmers burned tyres, hay and manure as they blocked the highway in protest against European Union food import laws and poor deals with distributors Farmers complained they pay too many charges which makes their pork more expensive than other big European Union producers, like Germany and Spain.’
PVL do we in the UK have EU farming quotas or not? Are we encouraged to buy foods from certain EU markets such as Cheddar from Ireland or is this just the UK supermarkets choosing to do this? At least after Brexit we can hold just our national executive to account and not allow the buck to be passed and nothing to change.
My father lost his career in a Dairy when cheap imports saturated our UK markets with inferior plastic bottled milk being heavily supplied at very low cost from the continent in Supermarkets. He found another job quickly in a car parts manufacturer that went to Poland who got all sorts of EU grants at the time but that’s another issue. I read the EU paid UK farmers not to compete is this another lie?
PvL, Don’t worry about the over-expansion of Dutch farming, I will help by not buying Dutch. There, that should make it more even. You see, it isn’t a wise move to sneer at and belittle your customers as you and the EU do. What? – you thought you could do and say anything and we’d just roll over? Think again.
”Rolling over” is something that we don’t do.
Though we could name a couple of countries that HAVE proved in the past that they think it’s the best way to deal with threats.
The Netherlands didn’t suffer the same reduction in quotas as we did. Dairy farms only allowed to produce 70% of our annual consumption, similar with beef cattle.
The CFP where our allocation was so small fishermen couldn’t service the payments on their boats and sold them to Spain and Dutch who had much bigger quotas even though it was UK waters.
The EU has been a disaster for Britain in many areas and looking at the tossers in Parliament it looks set to continue.
@ian wragg: Adapting to changing circumstances would have been possible though.
When I noticed some years ago that there were any more sheep and fewer cows in the Dutch countryside and asked about it, it apparently had to do with EU policies. It also gave rise to a Dutch variety in goat cheeses, different from the French ones. Nothing wrong with going with the tide.
The Dutch have had great success with agriculture.
Apart from the usual flair for business (so many great Dutch companies), they have used Wageningen UR to harvest funds from many eu research projects and used it as a Trojan horse for de facto state subsidy to the agriculture sector through many collaborations with growers.
We have never been good at “working the system”…another good reason to get out of the eu.
Although I am keen to get out the EU completely, I agree with PVL. There is something rotten at the heart of our government and administration which has for decades contributed to the UK’s decline.
From what I can glean and observe the Dutch people and government do not live in the fantasy world that many of our people and government do. It is crazy to imagine that we can put ‘pretty pretty’ policies and attitudes ahead of making and growing things for ourselves. The rest of the world does not exist so we can buy things from it that we are too lazy or arrogant to make or grow for ourselves.
These are excellent ideas. The question in my mind is whether anything like this is at all possible as Mrs May reportedly continues to salami slice opposition to her Chequer’s proposals. She, it is said, plans to keep the UK inside the customs union with the EU if she can get away with it. She appears to be obdurately opposed to any Canada style deal. So far as respecting the result of the Referendum is concerned it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that she is unfit for its purpose. Furthermore, if MPs are foolish enough to support her intent, they will render themselves unfit for purpose too.
Indeed she is totally unfit to be PM. Wrong on almost every single issue and not just Brexit and a Conservative bone in her body. She is a diet coke version of Corbyn on many issues. A tax borrow and waste, ever bigger government, dishonest, PC interventionist of the worse sort.
Brexit means sweet F.A. May. Preparing the way for Corbyn and a trip to Venezuela.
JR, wake up and smell the coffee. Your party is finished. There is no trust in May or Hammond to deliver on anything they say.
The facts, not lies and spin, are clear and plain. Highest taxation, structural deficit not balanced three years after it was promised and May, to deflect her betrayal of the nation, announces unfunded public sector spending, to which Hammond is trying to find ways of taxing us further to achieve!
May’s vassal state plan lets the EU make all the rules on agriculture products, non regression clause on environment, employment and energy! Do you think the EU will allow the vassal state U.K. to be more competitive or work it into all our businesses further to the advantage of the EU27- as reported Merkel thinks the U.K. Should suffer a little bit!
I am not sure what all you Tory MPs are waiting for. May showed her vassal state plan to Merkel before her cabinet and parliament! What does this tell you about her? The twelve EU extremists in your party will bring it down. It appears the highly educated Clarke does not understand the difference between, nationalist, patriot, traitor and extremist. Also 17.4 million people voted to the leave the EU, hardly all hard right wing, some were Labour strong holds! Sensational false language from a QC. As he missed the beginning of the debate he should not have been allowed to speak.
Highly educated? Clark read law (Caius) and got a second. He initially held Labour sympathies (still does!), his grandfather having been (left wing ed), but while at Cambridge he joined the Conservative Party. Better parties perhaps?
Or he preferred a Tory constituency perhaps as they are usually rather nicer (rather like May I suppose). Two pro EU lefties. But is law really much of an education? All lawyers seem to say is that is a tricky problem and how long is a piece of string, Then three judges come to three different conclusions on the same issue!
Lifelogic, Theresa May is supremely obdurate. Therefore the only way of avoiding Chequers, or worse, is to remove Mrs May. Of course her removal will be difficult, perhaps impossible, but unless the attempt is made we are certainly looking at serfdom to the EU and constitutional turmoil – including the break up of the UK – over the next quarter century.
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2018/10/lee-rotherham-whats-the-point-of-brexit-if-were-shacked-to-a-customs-union.html
This article is well worth reading.
Thanks.
I offer in exchange an article in CityAM talking up the CP-TPP:
http://www.cityam.com/265469/going-pacific-cp-tpp-perfect-trade-partnership-post-brexit
“Going Pacific: The CP-TPP is the perfect trade partnership for post-Brexit Britain”
Which states:
“Of course, were the UK to remain in the EU’s customs union or bound to its regulations, CP-TPP access would not be an option at all.”
an important point here being that it would not be necessary to remain in the EU customs union – which would be difficult, if not impossible, to wangle from a legal point of view – to remain bound to its regulations, when it could be “a” rather than “the” customs union, as Labour likes to formulate it.
I admire your tenacity but you’re whistling in the wind. May couldn’t care less what you think John. You’re little more than a minor irritation in her grand plan to circumvent the EU-Ref. result and impose upon us all her liberal left vision of hell and in the process destroy our personal freedoms, independence and sovereignty
Moral Labour and Tory voters made a big mistake by voting for your two parties. You are not what you seem.
Duncan said: “You are not what you seem.” That is dark. But without any further information I fear you are correct.
And how did the Minister respond?
So now, haing pulled the Uk out of the EU, you try to sow the seeds of discord to get England out of the UK. Really nasty petty nationalism
Presumably you feel, STV, that the desire for Scottish Independence, Irish unification and Welsh self-government is also ‘nasty, petty nationalism’?
Shire Tory Voter, The UK has not pulled out of the EU, or haven’t you noticed? The problem with not supporting (actually, sneering at) your own nation is not that you get no nationalism, it is that you get someone else’s nationalism. Are you quite happy being a really nasty petty EU nationalist?
Where was any of that in the speech? You seem to have difficulties in reading through the ad hominem red mist clouding your lenses.
In which ‘shire’, pray, do ‘Tories’ have contempt for the English?
Lanarkshire, perhaps?
Sown already. The West Lothian question.
Well no one can say you are not trying John, problem is you are talking to rather too many deaf ears and closed minds in Parliament.
Would seem me that the vast majority of Mp’s do not have any vision of our future, and do not want to even think of our future, other than with their beloved EU, they can then just drift along with an easy life as before, and not be accountable themselves for anything.
Shocking really when the Nation as a whole wants to move forward and join the real and larger World, with all of the opportunities which that holds.
Nice speech. Shame it will only fall on deaf ears.
I see that judges are to get large pay rise. Will this include the judges who (in the two lower courts) who came to the totally absurd judgement on the gay marriage cake? Can we not employ judges who can think rationally?
It is hard to see how small companies can possibly be expected to know the law when Judges endlessly come up with such different, conflicting and often totally idiotic opinions. They change the laws endlessly by stretching or even ignoring them. Similarly on the bonkers rulings in relation to the gig economy and self employment and the absurd stretching “human rights”.
Just why are we still sending people into space when unmanned space craft and robotic systems make far, far more sense (at least the astronauts managed to survived this time). Lord Martin Rees was right on radio 4, the case for manned space exploration is now harder to justify. Just another waste of tax payers money in general – for daft vanity and government propaganda reasons.
It seem the large increase is “justified” by changes to pensions taxation (pension pot muggings by Hammond). But judges (and MPs) have some of the very best pensions going. The increases will be paid for by higher taxes on people with generally far smaller pensions which have mugged by Hammond. Where is the justice in that.
The UK has one lawyer for every 400 people not as bad as the USA but nearly. We should be aiming to more like Japan about 1 for every 10,000. The country would be far more productive and competitive that way. Simplify taxes, laws and more to easy hire and fire, far fewer court levels limit damages and legal cost recovery. Kill much of the largely parasitic industry and let them get other more productive jobs?
Establishment parasites. So the huge pay rise will get nodded through, even if they have to get some ridiculous “independent” body to recommend it.
The legal profession are now “taking in washing” by adjudicating on libel/slander case cases that occur in the rest of the world. Nothing to do with English Law. Still, it’s a nice little earner.
Great speech John filled with common sense and things that will turn this country around again. If only our PM felt the same and our useless agricultural minister. I feel your remark will be ignored as usual and the gang will carry on ignoring common sense and keep us tied to the EU. How depressing is that? Meanwhile they are handing power back to Labour. OMG. It will be the ruination of the country. And, yes, it’s about time someone mentioned England!!
Fedupsoutherner, Indeed, the establishment gang will go on ignoring common sense and keep us tied to the EU. Yet with all their wealth, power, and stranglehold over the media (the BBC), they still cannot tell us what the EU does for us that we cannot do for ourselves; nor can they tell us why it is impossible for the UK to be as independent and successful as New Zealand or Japan.
It would be sensible for the government to offer zero % tariffs on food, cars and just about everything and also on non-tarriff barriers from 1.4.19. This would make it unnecessary to stop goods at borders and simplify prepayment and paperwork. This could be conditional on the EU matching tariffs etc. They would then have to decide quickly whether they wanted to wreck Irish agriculture and harm German. Dutch, Belgian and Danish producers or not.
We have to ask why May is refusing to do this and instead makes speeches warning about huge rises in food costs, when we would be able to buy cheaper food and wine from outside the EU. The answer is that the plotters want the worst outcome so that, when they pretend to be forced to offer their ‘people’s vote’, the mistake of ever thing they could leave would become most evident. The plot is so obvious.
thinking – not thing. Another smart correction.
We have to be prepared for the innitial hit on JIT deliveries – the creation of a lorry park in Kent.
Food will not be cheaper for a long while.
The lorry park would have to be at Calais and Dunkerque. Plenty of room in the disused camps where we paid for the walls.
Getting better by the day, 10 miles of emergency lorry parking being planned on the M20, 13.5 miles on the M26. But as Grayling said, not likely to be ever used: what a relief.
Why should it become necessary to stack INCOMING trucks?
The ones which are waved through now can still be waved through after we have left. Unless of course we think the EU is going to start sending across rubbish, goods which would be illegal in the EU under EU law. Do we think that the EU intends to do that? Has anybody asked them whether they still intend to uphold their EU laws after we have left?
In any case, I read here:
https://brexitcentral.com/debunking-myths-trade-friction/
that we only inspect 1.3% of the containers imported from WTO countries, that is containers coming from outside of the EU, so why on earth should we start to inspect large numbers of containers from the EU?
If we had a decent truthful government, instead of a pack of eurofederalist liars and cheats, then they would have explained all this to the public rather than deliberately propagating anti-Brexit falsehoods.
It is now many months since I first pointed out that the Department for Exiting the EU had nothing like a rapid rebuttal unit and rarely made any effort to contradict the constant flood of anti-Brexit propaganda, and when it did respond the response was invariably feeble.
This is a vile hypocritical government which does not believe in its officially stated policy, will do nothing to defend that policy from attack, and will add to those propaganda attacks in an effort to undermine its own policy.
Yes, but only as temporary measure and on the proviso that Brussels will release us from it’s jurisdiction sometime in the future, when the time is right. Even Ken Clarke is happy with that,
Income tax was temporary beginning in the Napoleonic wars. 210 years ago!!!!!!!!!!
May is quite happy to destroy the Tory Party at the altar of the EU. No matter what damage she inflicts on the country, “le projet” must not be impeded.
We have a bunch of charlatans in Westminster.
Because the time will never be right unless the EU implodes!
And Ken Clarke knows this.
Bob, If none of the dreadful Remain warnings will apply to the UK when we leave in the future, why will they happen if we leave now? And if you trust Theresa May after she has fiddled to keep us in now, what guarantee can you offer that she or someone like her won’t pull the same trick in this mythical future? The advantages of leaving the EU are so great that we need to leave as soon as possible.
Farming can contribute more to the quality of our country & its environment than choking it with dense concrete blocks full of more & more people.
It seems we’ll have to rely on the DUP to bring down this grotesque PM then.
She cannot be allowed to betray the peoples will.
The UK is OUR country. It belongs to the people of the United Kingdom. It is not the property of this government and it is not the property of the EU
It was reported in the press that she is going to offer the DUP very significant funding for NI in order to get their agreement. If true, pure bribery, and there should be uproar about it.
Link for my comment above:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1030358/Brexit-news-Theresa-May-DUP-EU-northern-ireland-backstop
Brexit BRIBERY: Theresa May to hand tens of MILLIONS to ensure DUP backing on EU exit plan
“THERESA MAY is set to pay the DUP tens of millions of pounds more in order to ensure she obtains their backing on her Brexit plan, as the Northern Irish allies have threatened to revolt if the EU’s backstop is accepted and Northern Ireland is treated differently from the rest of the UK…..”
Oliver Cromwell ’20 April 1653, London,
Ye are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation. You were deputed here by the people to get grievances redressed, are yourselves become the greatest grievance.
Remember that if we continue to operate free trade with the EU, the big buyers will always buy where they can get the best deal. Their margins come way before the customer and the nation. We will still find ourselves using surplus milk production from low cost states before home produced milk is bought. In a WTO situation there is a better chance of being able to offer protection to home producers. Question is how much protectionism turns us into the mind set of a mini EU. Sugar could be considerably cheaper were it sourced from cane rather than beet. Cane is tariff blocked by the EU to protect it’s beet growers. As cane comes from largely developing countries it fits with my mantra of trade being better than aid.
More important at present is to find out and expose exactly what May is planning with her so called backstop and then to kill it dead. Any suggestion of half in and half out of the EU is totally unacceptable, but that is I suspect what she is planning with her largely supine cabinet.
“May I remind my right hon. Friend that he is our English Agriculture Minister and we want him to speak for England? Who in this Government does speak for England?”
Good luck with that one John, you’re flogging a dead horse there. NO-ONE speaks for England despite more and more UK Government business being English only. It is the English who predominately voted Brexit and yet May has had numerous talks with the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and of course the DUP to appease their demands but there is no First Minister or representative to push what England wants which is why we won’t get Brexit.
We hear most of the powers coming back from the EU will be directly repatriated back to the devolved parliaments but as usual, the UK Government will continue to control those powers over England. How can a UK Government that purports to speak for the whole UK’s interests also stand up for English interests? It can’t which is why England’s interests always come a very poor last and why England now needs it’s own First Minister and Parliament too.
Lastly John, if you care so much about fairness for England, you could start by demanding those departments which are English only are labelled so. It is a deliberate ploy of UK Governments to deliberately conflate the UK with England in their ignorant belief that we all think their punitive and often discriminatory measures apply to the whole UK which of course they don’t – just England.
Whiny victim culture. It is English votes that have taken the UK out of the EU and yet you want to wallow in how badly treated you are. Toddlers have more sense of maturity and responsibility than you Brexiters who dont seem able to come to grips with the fact that you have won and so whatever is going wrong with Brexit is YOUR fault. Grow up and Own it
After 2 years of so-called ‘negotiation’ our Great PM has come away with what?
Answer —> Complete humiliation!
Showing all the abilities of a Tortoise trying to cross a 3 Lane Motorway…Theresa May has failed miserably to uphold the democratic will of the people.
She has blatantly denied Democracy.
Chequers + Staying in the CU is the real “Crashing Out the EU” the Remoaners talk about.
If May’s plan involves this (under a sneaky disguise):-
Obedience to the EU Courts
No ability to sign our own trade deals
Unlimited freedom of movement
Even higher payments to the EU than now
No say in EU policy
Then Mrs May can put her deal where the Sun don’t shine.
We will be far better off with a Clean Brexit on WTO terms.
Unless the Tories ‘grow a pair’…boot May into touch immediately…and go for a Canada +++ deal…it’s game over for the Country…democracy… and especially for the Tory Party.
A friend of mine voted remain and now sits there and tells me that he won the vote. How humiliating is that? It has almost put me off wanting to see him anymore because I am so angry. f May keeps us in the EU then I am not voting Tory again.
A very interesting idea as arose. That the DUP put forward a candidate in every single seat at the next GE. If people won’t vote for UKIP then should be given the choice of voting for a proper Tory party rather than the faux Tory party we now have
I don’t believe the DUP would capitulate to every single whining, screaming minority activist group who play the victim card in the same way May does for absolute political advantage
In the north of England, I believe if this happened millions would transfer from Marxist Labour to the conservative DUP
Great idea !
How do you see it happening ?
A stream of Ulster prods applying to be candidates here?
Or UKIP and us ‘right wing nationalists ‘ applying to be honorary Orangemen ?
@Duncan
Why do you think people won’t vote ukip, do you think it’s because they support free speech regardless of who it offends?
There is a potential new party waiting in the wings with funding. I may certainly not vote Tory again if this fudge goes through.
Good you are positively speaking up for farming, and that out of the EU, tariffs can be more sensibly applied or withdrawn. We could also apply a better means of farming support, such as we had before 1973. Just wish some other MPs could be more positive – its not difficult.
O/T Mrs May has worked hard to prove she is unfit to represent our country, she shouldn’t even be in the HoC (and to be fair, Corbyn is far worse). It’s down to MPs and Maidenhead CA as to the future direction of the Conservative Party – currently it looks bleak to me.
Agree Jools. Everywhere I go in Scotland I see the saltire. Its on loads of products in supermarkets. Funny, but I don’t remember seeing an English flag that often. Products here are clearly labelled Scottish with the flag too. England is downtrodden and its as if its a sin to mention you are English.
The really funny bit is that a lot of products in Lidl and Aldi (dairy, vegetables, fruits, …) have the Union Jack …
JR, Good speech. Of course the benefits of leaving the stale corrupt clutches of the EU oligarchy apply to the whole of the UK, not just England. Since England is the most densely populated country in Europe, the farming and fishing industries that will be revived when we leave will benefit mainly Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Whilst I agree that generally it is greener to grow our own food rather than import, I remember a report a few years ago which pointed out that this is not always the case. The example given was that of tomatoes. Whilst Spanish tomatoes have to be transported to the UK, the Spanish climate means that growers there do not need the massive energy input which British growers require, thus making it greener for us to import tomatoes from Spain than to grow them ourselves.
However, with climate change…!
An explanation of why we will be unlikely to be able to buy fish caught by British fishermen if May and Gove get their way is given today in The Conservative Woman. Your party really does have a death wish.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-death-sentence-for-our-fishing-fleet/
Off topic, the OBR has produced a 103 page discussion paper entitled:
https://obr.uk/docs/dlm_uploads/BrexitDiscussionWebVersion.pdf
“Brexit and the OBR’s forecasts”
Which states at the bottom of page 4:
“As shown in Chart 1.1, four quarter GDP growth in the UK slowed in the period after
the EU referendum, the UK moved from being close to the top of the G7 GDP growth range in early 2016 to close to the bottom in 2018.”
And then helpfully goes straight on to give that Chart 1.1 at the top of the next page, with GDP growth very obviously having slowed even more during the five quarters BEFORE the referendum than during the period AFTER the referendum.
Yet the authors at the “independent” OBR still think that it is worth citing a number of specious studies designed to demonstrate that we have already suffered economic loss as a result of the referendum vote, although of course not the immediate and deep recession that George Osborne’s Treasury forecast if we so much as dared to vote to leave …
Personally I don’t think we should give the EU the whip hand by trying to negotiate a free trade deal before we leave, we should just say that we only want to sort out the legal and practical details of continuing trade on the default WTO terms.
But clearly that is not how Theresa May sees it; in fact it has now become pretty obvious to me that the British people are faced with the combination of Michel Barnier, Olly Robbins and Theresa May all working together in the interests of the EU.
Here on the Sky News website:
https://news.sky.com/story/downing-street-pm-wont-agree-brexit-deal-that-traps-uk-in-customs-union-11524206
“Downing Street: PM won’t agree Brexit deal that ‘traps’ UK in customs union”
I read:
“Brexiteers fear that if Britain signs up to any sort of “temporary” arrangement, Brussels will try to drag it out.”
but that is only half the story as it could equally be treacherous UK politicians – like the liar Theresa May herself, or her successor from any of the main parties.
If we fail to achieve a clean break now it will be easier for the eurofederalist scum floating at the top of our political system to take us back in.
Off subject. After being reminded to get a flu jab on commercial radio endless times, my wife came back from and flight with a virus and I called my GP. They only do flu jabs at a clinic on Saturdays and the earliest is nearly a month away. The chemists don’t have flu jabs, only yellow fever and hepatitis. How do they manage to pay for a commercial advertising campaign and then have insufficient facilities to actually do what they are advertising?
Walked past a chemists this morning offering ‘walk in’ flu jabs. No appointment necessary.
To complicate matters there are apparently two sorts of flu jab: one for over 65s and a different one for those younger. Our surgery has run out even though we are priority, and no more till beginning of November. At our local pharmacy, we had the last two. Next batch due early November. Useless government planning.
I don’t think anyone is listening to you about tariffs John..they are all in the tunnel of love..and there’s no point either in blaming the EU for all of our woes..we sat up there for forty years or more at the top table with them making the decisions..so let’s put the mirror up so that we can have a good look at ourselves first before mouthing off. Also am afraid that the England you speak of is of English Nationalism which in the end will destroy the very thing you’re trying to protect..the UK.. In Ireland they know all about nationalism..in the end it counted for very little..ourselves alone.. or Sinn Fein..gave them hardship, poverty and emigration on a huge scale..so can detect a lot of bitterness here but but..be careful..try to think of the bigger picture
Then rather recently our PM started getting a prodding and went to the EU to ask “May we have some concessions ? We’re having this referendum, you see. Our people are restless about certain issues.”
Similar restlessness exists across the EU.
“Non. Nein.”
“OK. I’m sure everything will turn out alright anyway.”
Is there any chance at all of the EU top table seeing that they need to change course a bit ?
It is meant to be a democracy, after all.
You are asking a lot, aren’t you.
Mrs May can’t have a cabinet meeting and just exclude Ministers who disagree!
Resignations are pointless you are going to have to bring this sorry mess to an end and all resign. You will have to bring back Conservative MEPs and bring into the fold experienced European MEPs who are going to be out of work soon and get them to stand against Ministers not complying with the manifesto promise to open up World markets, and stop the EU having control over our fishing, farming and quotas, our benefits payments and free treatments.