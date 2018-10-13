Tax and spend

I read in one newspaper that we will be offered tax cuts in the budget. Just what we need to stimulate an economy being put through a combined monetary and fiscal squeeze. Then I read in another paper that the Chancellor will tear up the promises to raise Income Tax thresholds, and find some more money for Universal Credit. I read elsewhere that the Treasury still thinks it needs to raise a tax or two to pay for the increased NHS spending that has been outlined.
Who knows which of these leaks is informed. They could all be right with a governmet still trying to make up its mind. What is clear is many of us who will have to vote on the budget when they have decided and announced it want to honour the promise to raise tax thresholds , want to cut taxes to provide a stimulus to enterprise and want to boost spending on crucial public services. We do not however wish to run up excessive debts and do not think there is a magic money tree.
The good news is there is an easy way to do all these things. Make it clear to the EU that we do not owe them money after we leave, and announce we will be leaving on 29 March 2019 with or without agreement to a Free Trade deal. The EU can decide whether they want one or not. It is in their interest to want one and I suspect they would offer one if they were sure we will just leave otherwise.
The government also has the option to review the large spending planned on HS2. There does need to be more spending on better targetted rail investments in the North, but even after alllowing for these the cancellation of this vastly expensive project would also free substantial resource to do other things.
The extraordinary thing about current Treausry thinking, as they dither over any increased spending tax cut, is their persistent wish to give £39 bn to the EU. Why cant they transfer some of the toughness they show about desirable UK spending and tax cuts into determined resistance to paying so much money to the EU when there is no legal requirement to do so.
I have one simple piece of advice for the Chancellor. Dig in against more money for the EU and all your money problems for the next three years drop away. Grasp that we will trade just fine on 30 March 2019 if we just leave. That is what we voted for. We want to spend our own money on our own priorities. What part of £39 bn doesn’t the Treasury understand?
But Hammond is the beating heart of remain. He is the pusher of the highest taxes for nearly 50 years. He is also ratting on the IHT threshold promise, is a mugger of people’s pension pots, a mugger of landlords and tenants, and a pusher of absurd tax complexity. He has put insurance taxes up by a further 20% and he has the demeanor of an undertaker.
Tax cuts would be a huge boost for confidence and the economy but what is really needed is to cut the vast waste in government and the bloated size of government. So much that could usefully be cut and much of it doing positive harm. Start with the EU membership fee, HS2, Hinkley C, all the greencrap subsidies, simplify taxation, encourage private medicine and education (to save on government provision) and have a huge bonfire of red tape and bonkers regulations.
Another even better way to boost confidence would be for May and Hammond to resign, replace with people who will avoid Corbyn.
Proposals now even to limit the calories in or size of pizzas and ethnic pay reporting! What total halfwits we have in power!
Hammond was one of the main Eurosceptics in the Cameron government. To describe him as ‘the beating heart of remain’ is, frankly, away with the fairies. He is simply a man who, presented with overwhelming evidence, chooses to believe it rather than simply ranting about it. It’s basically how sensible adults behave. Brexiteers should give it a go sometime.
Evidence like those 500,000 job losses the Treasury promised in the year following a Leave vote eh Andy ?
The overwhelming evidence at the moment is that a Corbyn government would be a catastrophe for the economy – presumably you’d advise us to just to ignore any general election result which Labour won ?
Anti-democratic maverick Philip Hammond plays Jack of Diamonds with HS2, recklessly gambling with our economy, while his Queen dances with her Ode of Joy.
LL, I think you have included all of my priorities.
I have never felt more depressed about politics.
Theresa May.
Jeremy Corbyn.
The level of dishonesty from this Tory govt is breathtaking. Last night Hammond on TV said he was a low tax conservative. He has presided over the Treasury where taxation is at its highest for decades! Fake Treasury and OBR reports to scare the public. How much lower can he sink? May announces end of austerity before the structural deficit is balanced- used to get elected in 2010 and failed to deliver 8 years on. The same threats used then about Labour! Tories have racked up the highest debt in history under their watch, lied to say both deficit and debt will be reduced by cuts when in fact taxation has been used at every turn. Both are completely untrustworthy.
May’s behaviour is beyond disgusting over Brexit. HER proposal to keep the U.K. as a vassal state indefinitely to the EU until our minds can be changed is disgraceful. It is a BAD deal and should not have even been entertained thus far let alone continuing with the madness. May is detmined to make the U.K. less competitive than the EU, not be able to strike independent trade deals, give away vast amounts of our taxes for nothing in return and be subject to EU rules and laws. May tried to sell out N. Ireland in December and got caught out. It appears she is going to try to do the same thing for the U.K. and N. Ireland. The U.K. simply does not need an punishment extension, leaving the EU does not take that long to achieve. March 2019 is long enough, 3 years, for the small amount of businesses who trade with the EU to adjust.
At what point will JR and chums do the honourable thing and get rid of her? She has proven to be underhand and a liar. Her vassal state plan goes against what she said to the nation. I am sick to death of reading May’s scare story notices. She even desperately wrote Netflix and Spotify might not be used when traveling to the EU! Wow, is this the best scare she can do? What an absolute disgrace she is.
Charles Moore today:- Mrs May’s catastrophic handling of Brexit has been marked by U-turns and broken promises. She cares, above all, about “burning injustices”. She often tells us so. Yet she seems determined, next week, to ignite the biggest injustice yet. She goes to Brussels ready, it seems, to frustrate the result of the EU referendum.
It’s not catastrophic, it’s deliberate. A catastrophe is an inadvertent event with an absence of intent. What May is doing is absolutely intentional. It is planned. It is deliberate. This PM, her advisers and the EU’s various apparatchiks have all conspired to bring events to this current point in time.
She’s been allowed to go ahead by a Tory party that is spineless. Tory Eurosceptics appear either unwilling or unable to bring her down. They have their reasons. They are ‘on the ground’ while we are outsiders looking in trying to gauge what is actually happening.
Today, nothing happens in politics that isn’t planned or catered for. Yes, you’ll get the odd Black Swan event but by and large we live in an almost hermetically controlled environment. Some would call it quasi Fascist. Control of speech, thought and deed is monitored unless of course you’re afforded protection by Westminster’s party system
It is a test of courage for Eurosceptic Tories. Has a Tory PM ever been defeated on a budget bill?
It’s very simple. She’s either defeated in the Commons on a ‘vote of no confidence’ (a budget bill defeat would fall under that description) or the UK will face a future with Parliament with May as PM and the UK under the umbrella of the EU
Think about it Duncan, which Home Secretary “lost” the paedo files?
Ever heard of Lost & Found?
It’s a rather academic question but I think one which is still worth asking: was there any time when Theresa May genuinely intended to carry out the wishes of the British people as expressed in the referendum? Was it all deceit from the very beginning, before she became Tory leader and Prime Minister, or did she start out with a completely honest purpose but was suborned? I may well be wrong on this but I suspect it was when she was so publicly cold-shouldered by the other EU leaders in December 2016 that she began to feel a deep emotional need to ingratiate herself, and her favourite eurofederalist civil servant from her time as Home Secretary was available to show her how to do that. Certainly she has since seemed a lot more comfortable with them, and she was obviously pleased when they arranged to give her that special football shirt … we may never know what happened, the biographers will delve but there will always be uncertainty.
“21 times Theresa May said that the UK is leaving the customs union”
May also publicly said six times she would not call an election. May also said she will is acting on the referndum result and manifesto etc. May also said half in and half out or remain in parts is not leaving the EU. May claimed her dementia tax changed nothing, the public voted with their feet! How about the previous failed/reneged promises on adult social care! May’s vassal state plan does not keep faith with the referendum, manifesto, red lines, Lancaster speech, following comments etc. her ambush of her cabinet and showing her plan to Merkel before cabinet and parliament shows she is untrustworthy. Davis said he was stitched up, Baker says he was blind sided. It is reasonable to conclude she is a liar.
Of course if Tory MPs vote against the budget bill May will accuse them of attacking healthcare funding. The NHS as we all know is a State employee vested interest, run by the employee for the employee. It’s a well laid trap
May is using my taxes to play politics with. May is using the prospect of a Marxist government to keep her detractors in line. May is an offence on so many levels
Eurosceptic Tory MPS should be working with the DUP and Eurosceptic Labour MPs to vote strategically to bring down May’s government in October’s budget bill.
Duncan, you are spot on; where is the Tory party of the Thatcher years. During those times the 1922 and others were always in the corner sharpening their knives. May would have been long gone by now if we had a Tory Party with Conservative beliefs and ethics.
And yet, when you get sick, I bet you have no qualms about going to see an NHS doctor. And I bet you are happy to complain about the level of service at an organisation you refuse to properly fund.
I must admit, though, I would like to see an NHS opt out for people like you. Tick a box and you don’t have to pay for it. Then, when you get sick, you’re on your own. Which is okay if you only ever catch a cold. Not so great if you develop cancer or MS. It would need to be a one off choice though – we wouldn’t want people opting back in when it benefits them. Plus, of course, we know that Brexiteers believe that in a democracy you are not allowed to change your minds anyway.
Yes. This is the only way out. I get the impression that even if the rest of the cabinet resigned, she would soldier-on with her pal Hammond and a bunch of puppets until some capitulation deal was signed, then she’d slink away.
Time is running out for the democratic unionists across all parties to put these quislings out of power.
The NHS is a dire (thousands of avoidable deaths causing) virtual state monopoly and rationing system. No amount of money will fix it with the current structures and funding system. Patient “customers” are just a nuisance from them and it shows they have you money already. Pets get better customer service at the vets.
Meanwhile Simon Stevens, CEO of NHS England, has said that the government should consider requiring social media companies to contribute towards treatment for mental ill health, amid a growing consensus that overuse of social media can have a negative effect on mental health (particularly of young people).
Perhaps he should have other more urgent priorities such as preventing the NHS killing so many each week through negligence, delays, incompetence, hospital infections, lack of the right staff (particularly at weekends as is clear from the death and mistake statistics) and rationing.
It seems he too read PPE at Balliol which perhaps explains a lot. Would we not be better with someone who experience of being a doctor or surgeon running it. Or had at least done something rather more substantive than PPE?
She is totally untrustworthy. After the 2017 snap election debacle she feigned contrition and said “I’ll stay as long as you want me”.
Who’s gonna break it to her?
May is going to use your money to pay the EU a bailout of their pension incompetence.
How many nurses could you get for 100 bn?
So will you get the right of consent, the right to say yes or no?
Nah, consent? Plebs making the decision.
No, its pay up or go to jail.
MeToo matters when it comes to sex and the state.
The state doesn’t believe in informed explicit consent.
You have two robotic, risk averse, pro EU machine politicians as PM and Chancellor. There is your answer.
Totally correct. Why are they still in post we must ask ourselves?
Not just risk averse but totally wrong & misguided. What part of killing the golden goose (with over taxation, over regulation, over complex taxation, daft employment laws, green crap, expensive energy and bloated largely parasitic government) do they not understand?
What part of taxed and regulated too much already do they not grasp?
“Grasp that we will trade just fine on 30 March 2019 if we just leave.”
We lose all the agreements that are the basis of trade with our most important partner, the EU! We lose all the agreements that are the basis of trade with the rest of the world too, unless every single country comes running to our rescue (not one has done so so far) as yesterday’s excellent government report on the insanity of no-deal makes clear – read https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/existing-free-trade-agreements-if-theres-no-brexit-deal. But John Redwood says it will all be fine!
Hammond was interviewed by the BBC yesterday. He said taxes need to go up to pay for the NHS. In his next breath he said he was a “low tax Conservative”! The Treasury is in the grip of an apparently unshakable mindset. This has provided us with the discredited long term economic forecasts and the apparent failure to recognise how lower tax rates can actually boost tax revenues in a thriving economy. This will only change if or when a Chancellor is appointed which capable of shaking the institution up.
John, I would LOVE to see this article as REQUIRED READING throughout the UK.
“Why cant they transfer some of the toughness they show about desirable UK spending and tax cuts into determined resistance to paying so much money to the EU when there is no legal requirement to do so”.
Because May and Hammond are ‘Poodles’ of the EU.
And they called Blair a Poodle.
May and Hammond behave like Poodles, on a double dose of tranquilisers…
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I would think that a good number of your fellow conservative MP’s also read your excellent blog. Those who who have marginal constituencies should understand the following. If they allow the prime minister to implement her plans, including tying the UK to the EU for an indefinite time period, voters will surely punish them at the next general election.
I, for one, will take a perverse delight in voting for another party should May achieve her goal. Sometimes, one has to get worse to get better. A period of several years in the political wilderness should help to focus feeble conservative minds somewhat.
Mrs May has made a ‘career ending decision’, by trying to thwart British Democracy.
Nobody gets away with that.
Whatever she does now, there is no way back for her in UK politics.
Perhaps she is gambling, that the UK will stay in the EU and she will gain a ‘cushy’ appointment, with her colleagues, over there.
She needs to get out of our UK politics now…we are into ‘damage limitation territory’, all thanks to her…May must go now!
Surely we are well past the point where matters can be debated in the hope that leaders are open to reasonable argument. Dithering and stubborn arrogance are not leadership qualities to be admired.
Another commentary mentions to a sense of panic in Cabinet. All of the problems we have are sourced back to the PM, and as long as nothing is done to get rid of her by MPs and the party nothing will change, the country will end up with betrayal and disaster, permanent loss of sovereignty, and shamed in the eyes of the world.
Cabinet members who believe we are being misled must resign now if they have any self respect or honour, to follow those who did so recently. It will be no use afterwards saying ‘there was nothing we could do’ or ‘we didn’t have the numbers’. And the time has come for MPs too who hide behind ‘loyalty’ to the party to find some courage to change the leader, or they will be despised along with all the rest. The time has come.
So now we know. Mrs May has decided the UK will remain in the customs union, and GB will leave the single market, so there will be checks between GB and NI. A long way from what you promised, Mr Redwood
As ever your comment is informative and persuasive; but the people with whom you are really reasoning – Hammond and May – are unlikely to heed you. Until and unless they are removed and replaced (by genuine Tories rather than horrible Heathite hangovers), your words will prove ever more ghostly and futile. To have possession of truth without significant power to act on it is a terrible burden; but unlike the various characters in history and myth who find themselves in this predicament, you can at least do something: topple our dreadful, overpromoted PM.
May and Hammond think that by promoting socialist policies some Labour voters will vote for them. They won’t. All that will happen is that some Conservative voters will stop supporting them. Still, John and his colleagues enthusiastically arranged a coronation to install May as leader so it is a bit rich now for them to complain about her.
After the Asher’s Bakery debacle, perhaps it’s time to abolish the Equality Commission?
Discrimination law is fine, but it needs to be applied fairly, not by individuals with their own political agenda.
It seems that Mr Hammond thinks that tax relief on Pension Contributions are ‘ eye wateringly expensive’.
JR,
I might have misunderstood but as far as I know negotiations are still going on, so should we not let them complete the negotiations, before we come up with new solutions?
Reply We also have to prevent them signing a bad deal for the UK which I and my colleagues will not vote for.
Many of us didn’t want Mrs May to become leader of your party and Prime Minister. We gave her the benefit of the doubt in the hope that she meant what she said about Brexit meaning Brexit, her Lancaster speech and hearing her mantra over and over againthat we would be leaving the single market, the customs union et al. It became clear quite some time ago that this was all a charade. Her actions were capitulation to the EU. Can anyone name any significant “concession” made by the EU. I don’t like writing it but the two things in which she excels are duplicity and mendacity. She should have been removed before the summer and a new Prime Minister put in place who believes in the opportunities that leaving the EU brings. Listening to MPs still talk of having confidence in Mrs May’s ability to ‘negotiate’ a good deal is tiresome and disingenuous. She must go.
It is staggering that that a CP leadership contest has not been triggered. May is in the process of killing off the Party. Whatever happened to the Whigs?
Why have the Leavers in the Cabinet not left?
From his first budget it was clear Hammond was going to be a dangerously useless Chancellor. He will not change.
Cancelling HS2 will be devastating for the Midlands i.e. the heart of England, so much has already been planned around it and it’s development. Anyone with a voice for England would recognise this. The Curzon Street to Old Oak Common (with interchange to cross rail) section should be accelerated to be made operational for the Commonwealth Games, a chance for the UK to demonstrate to much of the world that it will continue to perform, and perform better after Brexit. Whether HS2 to Old Oak Common and transfer to Elizabeth Line is sufficient, instead of the costs of going further into London is debatable (so skip Euston for now). The often childish (Osbornish) nature of some politicians to refer to, and to treat England as a dichotomy between North and London is of course self-fulfillin, divisive and ignores the Midlands. Yes the North needs better integrating transport, and hence there remains an argument for the route shape North of Birmingham, but HS2 and developments around it are the start to bringing England together, the danger of not getting on with it, slipping into a Hammond-like analysis-paralysis in Hs2 will just show the UK as delay addicted. Too slow on Brexit, too slow on Hs2. Any England supporter would wish to speed both up. At least get the Old Oak Common to Curzon Street section built, and built quickly.
I see that Corbyn is now the bookmakers favorite as next PM, at 4/1.
It seems to me that the bookies are being uncharacteristically generous here.
I can not conceive how the Conservatives will win the next election, which may be nearer than we think, in the face of the greatest British humiliation since Suez.
You must surely know, Dr Redwood, why there aren’t more MPs who think like you, whether they be for IN or OUT. All this you speak of seems to be right-thinking stuff, for the good of people and the country.
Why on earth are so many hell-bent on giving away a huge amount of our country’s money to a foreign entity, to support and shore up what is increasingly a German hegemony? Saying it is in the interests of trade, no less. It all seems breathtakingly immoral, if not worse.
Can we assume self-interest on the part of those who prefer the good of the EU over that of the UK?
We have a Chancellor who, from day one, has run down the Economy and forecast, seemingly on a daily basis, doom and gloom every time he opens his mouth. He is also currently forecasting for the next budget to yet again hit the Tories core pensioner vote with a new tax.
We also have a prime minister who perfectly captured in her Lancaster House speech
that our vote to leave meant that we take back our Laws, leave the single market and the customs Union. Since then she has offered to pay the EU 39 billion of our money that we do not owe, broken every promise she made in her Lancaster House speech and yet still has the brass neck to tell us that Lancaster House is what we will get.
For both of these underwhelming political chancers I suspect their race is nearly run.
I cannot describe their collective attitude over our leaving as cognitive dissonance and would also not subscribe to a stupidity theory either but that leaves me with the only answer left which is they are both Traitors of the foulest kind having sold out to Brussels and are determined to keep us shackled to this rotting corpse at whatever cost.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6271435/Hard-line-Eurosceptics-forgotten-roots-row-Irish-border-PETER-OBORNE.html?offset=3&max=100&jumpTo=comment-357080833
You are accused of risking the break up of the United Kingdom when actually it’s the Scottish and Irish nationalists who do that. Being a nationalist is romantic if you’re on the Celtic fringe, hated if you’re English.
The DUP, it seems, are the ones holding Mrs May’s feet to the fire so I am ambivilant on letting the nationalists have their way. Instinctively I am an unassuming Little Englander and proud of it. I love the union flag, would prefer the United Kingdom to stay together but not under duress. I do not want us to be poking our noses in other nations’ affairs and our recent ventures have been utterly disasterous.
Britain remaining in the EU is Britain only in name and not worth keeping. We are not returning to the deal we had before the referendum, whatever happens.
Ye Olde Country is long gone. I am actually among the realists and an modernists. I cannot understand the duality of Remainers who purport to love Britain and the EU at the same time. They are the ones clinging to continuity as though it really exists . I suppose I once loved Britain and England at the same time though.
No comment today John. Anything to say about this chancellor who is soul destroying, job destroying, economy destroying and traitor to his own party and country is a waste time.
The Chancellor, with his boss, is committed to remaining as close as possible to the EU, whatever the cost.
When we have a PM who appoints a civil servant who was president of a club promoting a federal EU and wrote a thesis extolling the achievements of the USSR, the idea of not paying the federal HQ as much as they can be away with is not on.
OT. Paul Goodman on Conservative Home reports this morning of a shortage of candidates to stand in elections. Where will they find these candidates who would want to serve under May?
but we aren’t going anywhere. May is about to sign up for another year extension to the go nowhere, do nothing transition period.
Pray do tell us John’ what profound miracle will happen after 33 months which can’t happen in the next 6 months.
We all know it’s a ploy to indefinitely keep us in the single market and customs union.
As a serious political party, you are finished if you let this happen.
John, you have two socialists in charge of the Conservative party at the moment. Enough said.
I would say you’re dissatisfied with your government’s performance John. A substantial number found themselves in that position quite some time ago, but try as they might, they could not alter May’s direction. It seems their government’s actions no longer represent nor coincide with the majority of their member’s views.
So what is likely to happen as a consequence of May’s and Hammond’s intransience and unwillingness to see common sense, a Corbyn government by default because the public are so fed up with the way the country is run, they will vote for anybody but the Tories?
If that happened, it would add massively to the national debt. If a Corbyn government then got themselves into a mess and ran to the IMF, as happened before with a previous Labour administration, half their legislative programme would probably need to be curtailed anyway leading to more dissatisfaction and disaffection with politics in general.
It makes no sense for May and Hammond to carry on this way when they have a golden opportunity to do this nation a great service, but how do we legislate for incompetence, insanity, or some underhanded backroom ploy to keep us chained to the EU in perpetuity with all the disadvantages that brings?
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Halfwit Hammond is targeting entrepreneurs in his budget. It’s been leaked.
That the Tories are on a major tax increase path is inevitable
It’s down to that 13 trillion pound state debt that you, yes you John, are in complete denial about.
Obvious as to why. If you came clean about how much the state owes, people would very quickly work out that they have been defrauded. Socialist redistribution for you comes with a sting in the tail.
The public then shoot the messenger.
So there will be no tax cuts. There will be tax increases. There will be massive spending cuts bar one area. Debt servicing.
What next? Another default on those state pensions to the long list of the government screwing the population over.
I think it incumbant on HMG to fulfill the wishes of the UK electorate expressed in the 2016 referendum and all that necessarily goes with it.
Hammond’s latest plan is to punish Tory voters by reducing SIPP allowances and hitting personal pension plans.
It is no good merely threatening May and Hammond. She has engaged in so much bluffing herself over the years that she does not believe even credible threats.
No, the only course left is to vote against the budget, bring down the government, and fight a GE with a new, more visionary leader on a policy to leave the EU, if necessary with no deal.
Won’t happen John. I admire your optimism but Hammond and May were out in place by pro-Brussels, crony-corporatist big-businesses in whose pockets the Tories dwell, in order to destroy Brexit