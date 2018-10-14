Mrs May damages the Union she wants to defend

Here’s an irony. Mrs May says defending the Union of the UK is one of her fundamental principles. Yet in three of her misjudgements over Brexit she puts its future more at risk.
In Northern Ireland the upholders of the Union are the majority community who vote DUP and similar parties. Mrs May instead accepts the analysis of Sinn Fein and the Republic of Ireland, used by the EU to damage Brexit. All of this group wish to end the union of the UK and create an island of Ireland economic area, as a stepping stone to an island of Ireland country. This is proving damaging to Brexit, threatens the end of Mrs May’s coalition and is incomprehensible to Unionists in Northern Ireland. Mrs May needs to be on the side of the Unionists who want to support her.
Most of the people of the Union live in England. Mrs May ignores us. The word England rarely crosses her lips. No one speaks for England in the endless devolution/Brexit talks. The strong pro Brexit vote in England is never mentioned.It is as if Mrs May is forgetful of the voting base that gave her the largest Conservative vote since Margaret Thatcher. It is high time she balanced her view of the Union with recognition of England’s needs, to create a more realistic and even union.
The third mistake is in her handling of Scotland. If you want to keep the union together you cannot keep giving concessions to an Independence party called the SNP who do not speak for the majority in Scotland upon the only issue that matters to them. Their understandable habit of turning every issue into one about independence wears thin after they lost a referendum on this very question. The PM has to appeal over the heads of the SNP to the pro Union majority in Scotland, Labour, Conservative and others. She has to say No to anti Union demands by the SNP where these are against the spirit of Brexit. Fortunately the SNP lost two referendums in the right order. They first lost the Scottish independence referendum, so they then had to accept the validity of the UK wide EU referendum. It’s no good them saying Scotland voted Remain, as the electorate was the whole UK. Their refusal to accept the UK wide result shows how anti democratic they are. They have become the neverendum party wanting to have more referendums on the same topics until they get a result they like.
Mrs May should try disagreeing with the enemies of our Union more, whilst being more in harmony with its defenders. The defenders of the Union accept Brexit, as that is the will of the majority in the Union referendum. It is central to the future of the Union that Brexit is delivered properly and promptly. England expects. Wales expects. All those Leave voters in Northern Ireland and Scotland expect. We only keep our Union if Union decisions matter and are implemented by the politicians.
Reading the DT this morning matters seem to be coming to a head with everything untavelling. She through Ollie Robbins aided by a supine cabinet, indeed they have a lot to answer for, crumbled to EU demands whilst dissembling to the public with utterances that are contrary to the reality of what is happening.
Is there no one in No 10 with the balls to tell her how risible much of what she says comes over. We have to be close to the end game in more ways than one. Time for a stalking horse.
Exactly. Surely May must now be pushed out. She has proved to be wrong headed (as you detail above) on nearly every single thing on the Brexit strategy. She is also profoundly wrong on economic policy, the size of the state, her endless interventionism, on HS2, Hinkley C, building on worker “rights”, on rental property, on OTT bank regulation, on the tax levels, the gig economy, the subsidies for daft green crap, the second rate state monopoly NHS, the endless waste, on her choice of chancellor, on Carney, on prices and wage controls, the sugar tax, on the NHS, on education, on the gig economy, …. indeed on almost everything she ever touches.
Why do the Tories endlessly elect such misguided and disingenuous left wing PMs who pretend to be Conservative then do the compete opposite of what is needed? Heath, Major, Cameron and now Appeaser May. Even Thatcher killed many good grammar schools and rather failed to cut the state down to a sensible size and she signed very damaging EU treaties. Plus she selected the economic illiterate dope Major as Chancellor and even let him join the ERM disaster and then to replace her.
Northern Ireland voted Remain. The DUP are an extremist minority party. Your habit of thinking you know better than the people who actually live and work in Northern Ireland is sickening but, as we have known from English Conservatives treatment of Ireland over the centuries, typical
Reply The pro Union voters are clearly in the majority which is why NI is part of the UK. We only have volunteers in our union which rests on majority consent
Extremist? When the argument is lost invoke Godwin’s Law. Mendacious, infantile and intellectually bankrupt.
“We only have volunteers in our union which rests on majority consent” – indeed people will stay only if it is worth staying (it is) and they know they could leave at any point should they wish to.
Rather unlike the EU’s agenda.
reply to reply..Not so..the reason NI is still part of the UK is because in 1918 the General Election result for Ireland threw up a 70 per cent vote for Sinn Fein against 20 per cent for the Unionists which the British government at the time didn’t like so after years of war forced on us they drew the border..against the wishes of the vast numbers of Irish people. On top of that the UK government then turned a blind eye to the great injustices heaped onto the NI nationalist people for the next fifty years until we all know what happened. We have now reached the stage where demographics are taking over and soon again the Unionists will be overtaken by the nationalists..it’s only a matter of a very short time..might even be in the next GE. The making of the UK was never anything about consent not for Scotland and not for Ireland
What a mysterious post. Mrs May has made no concessions to the SNP. Why would she? Are you losing your grip on reality, Mr Redwood?
Reply Yes she has made concessions to all these anti Union forces.
Well, what are the concessions? I have seen none at all.
Reply Allowing the Scottish government various roles and say in Brexit matters and over the future relationship which are clearly Union matters, not devolved matters. The Customs Union discussion reflect Scottish as well as Irish concerns.
The post is absolutely correct. She clearly “caters” “bends over”, however you like to put it for a long list of people who have nothing to do with her constituency:
Sinn Fein
Irish Republic
Greens
SNP
Labour
Merkel
Juncker
Classically, now we’re prosecuting English folk who might make a mistake with their prescription charges while Scots get theirs free anyway! Imagine if this was the other way round! May would be calling immediately for abolition of prescription charges for the Scots!
Totally misguided – it’s difficult to believe that the people of Maidenhead aren’t noticing something’s adrift here!
Even Dan Hannan who initially supported Chequers thinks it is now is a step too far.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/10/14/brexit-theresa-mays-terms-would-worst-worlds/
Also Boris today in the Sunday Telegraph:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/10/13/backing-telegraphs-campaign-capitalism/
Indeed the lack of understanding (particularly by younger people) plus a few brainless oldies (like Corbyn, Mc Donnall, May and Hammond) that capitalism works and it is the goose that lays the golden eggs is breathtaking. Schools, universities, the BBC and government propaganda is filling our children’s minds with endless misguided, big government, high tax, green crap, NHS *the envy of the World) drivel.
A good podcast interview by James Delingpole of Yaron Brook (of the Ayn Rand Institute) on this topic this week.
Not sure where Hannan’s brain went initially with that support- her Chequers deal was always nuts, looked at practically or academically.
Meanwhile Esther McVey warns that the final bill for the high speed rail line could exceed £100 billion. Did anyone sensible really expect it to be less than this?
Surely it is not too late for government to cancel this massive and very damaging waste of tax payers’ money?
Lifelogic
Only £100 Billion ?
Think I can guarantee it will be much more than that.
No change No Chance, as someone once said.
Saving £100bn on HS2 for lternative use over the next 10 years or so would be one of the most immediate boosts from a Change.
As for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, we intend to have a non-physical border.
If the Republic wishes to add physical checks on its side, that is a matter for them.
Talk of back-stops is eu/BBC talk and the government shouldn’t play this game.
We should have a plan to remove ourselves from the eu by the end of March 2019 and stick to it.
No fudge. No extension. Just leave.
Kenneth
We did have a plan to leave the EU, it was called the referendum, which meant as you say; no fudge just leave.
It was derailed by shysters within government and big business who only respect democracy when it goes in their favour.
The idea in this technology driven day and age of having a physical border where people unpack goods to check they are as described and meet certain standards actually at a border is totally absurd. That is not how it works anywhere really you just tackle the criminal element with intelligence and sensible fines, prosecutions & such selective interventions.
On the contrary, that is how it works everywhere. Where states have different tariffs and regulations, there is ALWAYS a hard border – true across the world
Yes wrong priorities again.
Last General election the Conservatives gained votes from UKIP and Labour because of her Lancaster House speech, and Brexit means Brexit.
Doubtful if she or the Conservatives could do that again given her performance over the last 12 months.
Only needs a half sensible leader from Labour, and the Conservatives would certainly be toast.
Mrs May is in a tail spin towards earth and taking the rest of us with her, what happen to the No Deal is better than a bad deal speech, we are never going to get close to leaving the dreaded Eu again in my life time, so just force her to leave with no strings or your party will be unelectable for a very long time, time is running out fast so just do it or get rid of Mrs May and get someone in charge who can
Dear Mr Redwood.
I have been reading your blog for several years now, and I just want to tell you how refreshing it is to read such common sense views. This particular article I agree with 100%. Thank you for taking the time to update this site as it gives me hope that there are some MP’s who are rational and have common sense.
Please keep up the great work, this country desperately needs people like you right now.
You are of course correct to point out Mrs May does not respect, mention or care about England. Though in this she is hardly unique. Of 650 MP’s only about four acknowledge our existence.
The country is apparently made up of Scotland, Wales, N.Ireland and the UK…………….
You are absolutely right and let’s hope the cabinet follow David Davis’s advice in his article in the Sunday Times today.
We should also never forget the man who put us in this appalling situation Michael Gove who stabbed Boris in the back which opened the door to No10 for Mrs May. We cannot turn the clock back so it is imperative that we turn Mrs May OUT before she brings this country to it’s knees and finally gives in to the EU dictatorship
May’s behaviour over Brexit is disgraceful and unacceptable. After stitching up the Cabinet at Chequers she seeks to stitch up the referendum result next Wednesday. It is time for Conservative MPs to say No.
I am puzzled why she thinks she can get away with her planned course of action. Does she believe that the majority who voted for Brexit would let her get away with it? I don’t think so. She is on course to provoke the biggest constitutional crisis since the 17thC.
No. It is yourself and all your Brexit Ultra buddies that have damaged the union.
Your alternative would be to ignore the majority wish of the Union to leave the EU, then?
Wouldn’t you see this as having a greater potential for fissure than proceeding with the majority wish?
Mrs May has been. a disaster for the UK and the Conservative party. Not only has she betrayed us on Brexit, despite her rhetoric, she seems to have no ideas other than being Labour light. The pity is that your colleagues haven’t acted sooner and removed her.
Politics in Ireland are complex in both Eire and Ulster. In the south the folk memory of the terrible famine (over 1 million starved) in the 1850’s is very strong and was the prime driver of the 1916 Easter Rising and subsequent secession from the Union in 1920.
The British supported the Unionist side in the civil war of the 1980s – 1990s as the majority in Ulster wished to remain part of the UK – the government had no choice but to support a population that wished to remain British, as they did in the Falklands coflict. The DUP is the largest party in Ulster and firmly wishes to remain part of the Union; following the last general election and the Confidence and Supply arrangement they do have the capability to bring down May’s government should the Brexit agreement with the EU weaken the Union.
What bothers me is the very poor relationship that Mrs May has with the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, leader of the pro-treaty Fine Gael party. To my knowlege they have never met and do not speak to each other on the phone; this is unprecedented between British prime ministers and Irish leaders since the Good Friday Agreement. The dangers are obvious, particularly since the NI Stormont devolved government has been suspended for months over the issue of the Irish language.
The EU negotiators are using the Irish border to hold up the Brexit negotiations, this is extremely dangerous as clearly Barnier etc wish to weaken the Union, this is anathema to the DUP – Arlene Foster recently met with Barnier in an attempt to break the deadlock and recieved a very hostile response. If another round of sectarian warfare starts over this issue (and paramilitary groups on both sides are already arming themselves and imposing “discipline” on their respective communities) Junker, Barnier, Merkel etc will be to blame.
Theresa May would do well to consider meeting with Leo Varadkar and discussing a way forward out of this impasse.
What should be patently obvious to the vast majority is that May is hopelessly out of her depth. How she got into any government post is beyond me, never mind organising the biggest operation since D Day.
I’m glad you have mentioned how England is ignored John, not just in the Brexit talks but in everything. It is this betrayal of England by the political elite which will finally break up this so called union.
We hear this morning that the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock (England only) intends to clamp down on prescription charge fraud. As the Head of Pharmacy (England only) has quite rightly stated, this cannot happen in the rest of the dis-UK because of course they don’t pay prescription charges. Instead the idiot in charge of health in England and this anti-English Tory Government would rather pay millions/billions on a new digital fraud prevention system instead.
You’re right about the word England never coming out of May’s lips but then that applies to most of the 650 self serving MPs sitting in the UK Parliament, even those squatting in English seats. The word England isn’t even mentioned in Department names even when more and more departments are becoming English only.
Who can forget May in her duplicitous and deceitful way standing behind a placard ‘Future fit for Britain’ when talking about (kicking the can down the road) tuition fees knowing full well it is only English kids who pay £9,250 fees. This after she acknowledged fees (England only) were the second highest in the world again without bothering to say she was only talking about England. Who does she think she is fooling?
Your party is every bit as anti-English as the rotten anti-English Labour Government before it who could only inflict these fees on our kids with the help of Scottish & Welsh MPs and your party, the then opposition, did not utter one word of protest about this affront to democacry.
The anti-English Con/Lab/Lib parties deserve England’s contempt instead of it’s votes.