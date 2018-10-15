MPs are receiving copies of a lobby email asking us to sign a pledge not to report illegal migrants if they come to our surgeries. Let me explain the nature of an MP’s surgery and the legal position to those who send in this email.
The main purposes of an MP’s surgery are to take up cases for constituents where government has let them down, treated them badly or failed to apply its own rules fairly, and to listen to constituents who have advice on how laws and government policies should be changed to make life better. Constituents often stray beyond their relations with national government into their relations with Councils and sometimes even their contractual relations with private sector suppliers and employers. The MP has most chance of helping with national government, where more direct access to Ministers can sometimes trigger a review of an action or policy which resolves the problem, or where legal change can sometimes be generated to fix the problem for the future. I work with local Councillors on local matters, as the Councillors have privileged access to local officers that the MP does not have. Just as collectively MPs can change offending national laws, so Councillors collectively can change offending local policies. Occasionally an MP letter to a private sector company that is misbehaving can help , but as a general rule contractual disputes between constituents and private companies are best worked out in direct dialogue with the company and through the usual complaints processes available.
Attending an MP’s surgery does not give the constituent sanctuary from the law. Whilst an MP will handle information carefully, in order to process a complaint or resolve a problem with government the MP will usually have to share the information with the government. I wish to repeat that if someone comes to my surgery they should understand I have no special privilege to give them to protect them from the law, and will normally share their information with the authorities to seek to resolve their issue. If someone is living in Wokingham as an illegal migrant and they wish to seek legal permission to stay then I will assist them if they have a sensible case by contacting the authorities, but I cannot give them some indemnity or help them cover up their illegal status. Similarly if someone comes to me and tells me they have not paid tax I am happy to take up their case with the authorities if they believe they do not have to pay the tax or if they think their assessment is wrong, but I am not in the business of condoning tax evasion and have no blessings to give to tax law breakers.
Quite often an MP has to explain to a constituent that the law is as it is for a good reason, and they like everyone else will just have to accept it even though they do not like it. Sometimes I find advising someone not to pursue a complaint but to accept the world as it is can prove to be good advice which they accept. You can cause yourself a lot of trouble and distress by pursuing complaints that are not going to result in a good outcome. Show me a just cause and a clear unfairness from government and I will fight tenaciously to have the injustice remedied.
The writer of the lobby email needs to be investigated.
An ideal subject for a fly on the wall tv documentary. You could become a Reality star next.
Talking of (potential) reality stars, there’s a good article in Prospect Magazine this morning(google-able):-
“An island apart,the inside story of how the Foreign Office is failing to prepare for Brexit”15/10/18.
They would,apparently,rather be tweeting pictures of Palmerston(the office cat) than Brexit.
I think that it is shocking that you are being asked to sign that pledge. What message does it send out to those who would live here illegally!
The Government did the same thing with Grenfell. They are so keen to be thought of as ‘caring’, they jump in far too soon. MPs should not be asked to aid those breaking the law. Whatever next!!
JR that is clear.
Some people believe that their MP is really the Head of the Head of the Council. I made that mistake. The Head of the Council does not have surgeries, not where I live.
Yet he is photographed in the company of the MP on doorstep canvassing. He appears on electoral leaflets showing himself and the MP side by side with the prospective Councillor.
Rank and role is attributed by the recipient of the leaflet at first, second, third look.
A Team:. Manager, Captain, footballers.
The Owner of Goods for Sale Company, a Party member, is not on the leaflet.
MP, Head of Council and Councillor should have a sign, on their coats:
“It’s not me you want, it’s him” ” He’s the Messiah”-> ” No I’m not he is->” ” Not me, it’s him->” Now that IS clear!
Your Council Leader is a Ward Councillor, and can be contacted as such – s/he and possible colleagues may hold surgeries. Unfortunately, even some ward councillors do not bother to maintain any contact with their constituents.
All the Councillors in the District where I live hold surgeries whereas I am not aware if the County Councillor for our area does.
Folic acid will be added to flour to prevent birth defects I read. At last something sensible from this appalling government.
Floride in the water supply (in areas where levels are naturally low) would be very sensible too while you are at it, saving billions in dentistry. It seems currently that only around 10% get the optimum level in their water. It would cost a trivial sum to do. Perhaps less than one millionth or so of the sum saved in NHS dentistry costs. In both cases the fact have been know for years yet almost nothing has been done by our politicians.
On the other hand, too much fluoride can have deleterious cardiac effects, and some doctors I know are very much against it being an automatic addition to water.
This story is without a conclusion. So where does this leave you vis a vis the document you received? Signed or unsigned?
By signing it, surely MPs won’t therefore be in a position to assist illegal immigrants by contacting third parties, even if they wanted to?
A kind of neat Catch 22 situation.
So the NHS is to hand out dance lessons but cannot afford trigger finger or hemmaroid operations? Sheer absolute madness WHERE THE PROPER POLITICAL OVERSIGHT OF THE IDIOTS RUNNING THIS FAILING ORGANISATION?
Exactly. Thought process goes or there is a popular dance programme on TV lets use that to pretend we are doing something with the NHS. Oh much concern over plastics in the sea (with good TV footage) how can we climb on that band wagon too?
Ian
The problem is with the system, and availability of money from different budgets.
Dance lessons are available in most Local Authority areas, but can cost a small fortune because LA’s put up the cost of renting the halls, because the Government have cut budgets, thus many dance clubs have ceased.
Same with foreign languages, at one time it was possible to go to a low cost lesson in the evenings, now they cost hundreds of pounds because of LA’s fees for halls and courses. So few bother.
Same for keep fit classes, hire of football pitches etc etc, the costs is rising by huge amounts every year.
Its the true cost of unintended consequences, instead of Councils cutting back on staffing costs and trying to work more efficiently, they cut back at the point of use, but still retain the same fixed overheads.
And I’m glad Corbyn wil never ever allow him real power>Long Live Corby. He knows the fools.
Meanwhile we have little idea as to who will be arriving legally or illegally in 6 months time. It’d be nice to see definitive policy before we leave the EU for what happens after independence day!
All sounds logical and sensible.
One wonders whether this lobby would also expect an MP to keep quiet if a constituent admitted to being an undiscovered murderer, rapist or thief?
I’ve got a sneaking feeling he sensed I can take quite good care of myself. I don’t know why.
Illegal immigrants have by definition shown that they will break laws when they perceive it to be to their advantage.
Once they are here what is to stop them breaking further laws to gain advantage. Why do many of us assume these people deserve the benefit of the doubt?
An example from the papers today shows a planefull of travellers preventing the deportation of an illegal because he claimed to be being removed from his family. The passengers assumed this to be the case and took his side over the authorities.
It is reported in the papers the deportee was being removed when half way through a jail term for a heinous crime against a female.
Illegals should not automatically garner our sympathy, that way anarchy lies.
I have as much pity for them as they would have for me if I entered their country either legally or illegally. If I were to act according to their own values on pity I would be imprisoned for quite some time. I’d hate jail.
Are you going to tell us the source of this lobby email?
Asking you to sign up to this is to condone the breaking of our laws and is a disgrace. I wonder how many MPs will sign up to this? There are a lot without your integrity.
Well said ; I feel the same and it is very interesting that some think that the law does not apply to them. There are legal titles , legal positions and other points of law which may be too hard for some to abide to as they have not followed the correct route, but the difficulty they are faced with can be overcome by going through the correct routes.
There are problems trying to execute this though as bands of people take the power into their own hands and blatantly ignore the rules. They agree with those in power to whose advantage it is to change the law for their own, often financial gain. The police will not be interested and call these civil problems , meaning it should be in the hands of a solicitor and any complainant would have to pay huge amounts to a solicitor.
Recently in my town there has been posters high for the population to see which talks about fraud being illegal and a police matter. Fraud ruins peoples lives and victims are left to pay the price for criminals , yet the complaints are not addressed as they should be. No one wants to take responsibility and will be bias to some even in the wrong ( to save hassle) Omission can be just as devastating as wrong action and I can only ask MP’s not to take any notice of these lobbyists requests.
Responsible citizens should report illegality. A lobby email seeking to conceal illegal evidence from the authorities may be tantamount to promoting crime. It is probably similar to hiding or destroying evidence to hamper police in pursuit of their duty, & could be an offence in itself.
I hope the virtue signallers who were – absurdly – able to prevent the deportation on a plane will be prosecuted for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Can anyone explain why a criminal being deported to Somalia is being flown to Turkey. Are they kept in custody by the Turks, then flown the same distance across Saudi to be dropped off? More likely they will come straight back to May’s madhouse.
We have a due process for people doubtful about their own legal status.
They (as we do) have to trust our hierarchy of professionals – from police to judges – and their judgement.
Otherwise immunity is handing illegals even more privilege than we have. They have broken the law to get here and the ease with which they could do it was a major cause of Brexit. They may also be able to influence politicians that they are ineligible to vote for.
Could I expect to live in America/Canada/Australia without a visa and try to influence a sitting politician ?
All sounds very sensible. Congratulations on being the only one talking sense on ITV GMB this morning. The other two contributors, an exaggeration in reality, were just noise generators.
They never seem to do many polls on whether we’ve changed our mind…about Brexit.
I think it must being faced wih yellow sharp pointed teeth that puts them off. And, someone commenting on the question a hundred yards away. With their back turned. Eeerie
The one I was foolish enough to take part in (our local high street) saw me hectored and ridiculted in public from the moment I put a pro Brexit mark on question board.
I ended up not completing it and walking away, such was the aggression against me. I thought the objective was to see if I’d changed my mind – not to make me change it.
Interesting that the left-wing here are always so in thrall to the USA that they just parrot whatever is fashionable over there at the moment – I thought we were supposed to look to our partners in the EU first ? – this time it’s the USA “sanctuary city” policy. Surprised if they referred to them as “illegal migrants” though, the preferred phrase is “undocumented migrants”.
I’m no legal expert.
However, if the MPs handbook or if there is primary or secondary legislation which says that you must report then you must report. That might be something akin to the money laundering rules which apply to financial institutions and to certain professionals.
My question is whether or not it is a crime to assist a lawbreaker unless maybe you are a qualified barrister or solicitor.
If someone comes through your door and asks your assistance maybe you should first seek a written assurance from a qualified barrister or solicitor that they have not broken the law before you help them.
Presumably the individual who has asked you to sign has legally covered their backside.
What if it were a scam (unlikely I admit) to entrap MPs?
Anyone in the country illegally should be deported automatically; that is the only way of training the third world to obey our laws.
“Attending an MP’s surgery does not give the constituent sanctuary from the law. 2
Does an illegal immigrant have the status of “constituent”?
(Our MP, a socialist, proudly declares she spends most of her time helping these people.)
I find it odd that Conservatives forget the way the world was 50 years ago when the Windrush people came to the UK. In those days the UK border inspector looked at your passport and either
1) Waved you in
2) Frowned, pulled a long face, flicked through a few pages of your passport and waved you in.
3) Looked at his list of baddies and followed 2 above
4) For visitors/immigrants might have stamped your passport and did some paperwork (on real paper) – depends on the mood the inspector was in for what ever reason.
It was not the database state we have today.
The Windrush people…………. and did not realise the importance of hanging on to any old stamped passports etc. How many over 60s in general could find their government paper work for 40 years ago?
So we have people who are legally here but cannot prove it to a standard for today’s database state.
—
You comments are generally correct above but I wish some on here would realise that immigration status for some is a nightmare.
We also have to realise that examples are being made to show Brexit voters “Well it’s what you wanted ! ” as they eject nurses and quite obviously legal people while allowing newcomers to flood in.
No. It’s not what we wanted.
(If I had emigrated to Australia my immigration papers would have been in a vault. I would not have rested until they were there. There are some things that you just do not lose.)
Again off-topic, here’s a little letter I’ve just sent to some national newspapers:
“Fair play, under the clever and determined leadership of Leo Varadkar the Irish have done exceedingly well by persuading the EU that the UK should remain shackled to the EU customs union and the EU single market in perpetuity, with the Irish government holding the only key which could release us. Of course they have had some help from the UK government in accomplishing this, but congratulations are still due.”
MPs may need surgery if they vote for a Brino or non-Brexit and 17m constituents turn up at their surgeries.
Off topic, but amused to hear of Ruth Davison yesterday threatening to quit and wittering on about her red lines if May’s latest deal is accepted. Only a month ago she was lecturing the likes of John (from the Telegraph).
“Speaking at an event in Edinburgh promoting her new book, she told them their job was to “get behind” Mrs May during the Brexit talks.”
So, in summary, MPs have to support Mrs May but only when she proposes something Ruth Davison agrees with.
My my! Just where is this country going to, when MPs are now asked to turn a blind eye to a criminal. And an illegal immigrant is a criminal because they have entered our country illegally. This country has become over populated already as is demonstrated in lack of Housing, the overloaded NHS and our diminishing Welfare State provisions. So why would we open a door to even more who will come here? Because we are naively too generous to all. And all of the money handed to them has to be taken away from those that have to earn it.