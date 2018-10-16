How not to negotiate with the EU

Too many in the UK government have always wanted to do the EU’s bidding. The preferred style of negotiating in the EU has been to ask the Commission what it is seeking to get through, then to tell Ministers that is what they have to accept or ask for. Labour in office had a fear of disagreeing with the EU, so they railroaded through measure after measure whilst claiming it was of little significance or something they had wanted all along. They fortunately realised they could not do this with the Euro, so they used the opt out the Conservatives had negotiated. Labour went on to sign us up to the Treaties of Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon, with the sacrifice of many vetoes, whilst claiming it was all unimportant and still left us as a powerful independent country. That claim when you pressed revolved only around our right to vote to leave the whole thing, as we could no longer make many changes we wanted to our laws, our budgets and our borders on our own initiative.
The EU itself used the system of rotating Presidencies to push its own vast power grab. When a new member state took over the Presidency of the Council, officials would recommend items from the large EU programme of work that they thought that country or the particular Minister would like to see, and then use them to try to accelerate the passage of those particular items. The UK was always marked down as a member state which under either a Conservative or a Labour government wanted to pursue the single market agenda, so it was brought into play to help put through regulation after directive to control business, stitch up specifications and ways of doing things, and put more and more under the control of the EU and European Court of Justice.
It is therefore not surprising that the civil service defined the Brexit task in a similar way. They forgot or did not worry that they had tried this foolish way of negotiating when Mr Cameron set them the task of negotiating a better deal for the UK to enable the country to stay in. The civil service talked him into flying from capital to capital to ask them what they would be prepared to grant, to avoid the embarrassment as they saw it of asking for things they would not allow. As a result Mr Cameron ended up asking for very little. He then discovered the hard way that that did not mean he would be granted the very little he asked for. The EU saw it as a negotiation and were presumably pleased that the original ask was so modest. The civil service were then ready to tell him he needed to moderate his very modest demands in order to get an agreement! The final deal was an insult of a renegotiation, which led the UK voters to reject the whole thing.
When it came to Brexit Ministers and the civil service were sent full details of how a good Brexit looked by Eurosceptic thinkers and politicians. Ministers and officials accepted the advice that we needed to send a letter to get out in international law, and to enact the Withdrawal legislation to get out in UK law and to create legal continuity under UK control. They then set about watering down or delaying everything else. The Home Office failed to follow through with the recommended new migration policy.The Home Secretary promised an early Migration paper which never emerged. The Environment Department failed to set out an early new fishing and farming policy ready for March 2019. The Treasury not only refused to set out a post 2019 budget to spend the savings but went out of their way to avoid savings, by encouraging more and bigger payments to the EU after we technically leave. The Business Department worked with a few international companies that did not like Brexit, instead of preparing a policy designed to make the most of the new freedoms once we are out.
Too many civil servants defined their role as to ask anyone in business or elsewhere who disagreed with Brexit to give their best scares over what might happen if we left, and then confront Ministers with these as obstacles to a full or early Brexit. They seemed to suspend their critical faculties, as many of the scares were absurd. A whole series related to the UK not being able to import things after Brexit because we would clog our own borders! Why would we do that, and where was the policy to do it, which was certainly never defined nor announced. The task they were set was to identify those things that we could change and resolve for ourselves, and those things that would work more easily if there were agreements with the EU or individual member states. The task became a vast new Project Fear, with many bogus problems and few of the obvious answers.
Worst of all has been the negotiating strategy. Once again there were endless Ministerial visits to countries that disagree with us, to get Ministers to water down the ask. There were also lots of meetings with those parties and interests in the UK who disagree with Brexit, but precious few with all the forces for Leave to provide a balance or refutation of what was learnt from the subverters of leaving. The officials and Ministers swallowed the idea that the Irish border was an issue, that we do have at least a moral obligation to pay lots more money for much longer to the EU though there is no decent legal base for that, that there is something called smooth trade at borders which only EU membership can sustain. Why did they not understand we have very smooth access for Chinese imports for example under WTO rules from a country which was not a member of the EU when I last checked. The UK Ministers accepted advice that put the UK in the position of petitioner or offender, rather than rightly posing as the customer of the EU’s big exporting industries that wants a better deal. The irony was, however, on this occasion officials did not seem to limit the UK’s asks to things which they knew the EU would accept. The Prime Minister of course has to take responsibility for the Chequers plan as she welcomed and supported it , only to find the EU disliked it as much as UK Eurosceptics.
Let me provide a one sentence summary of this whiny rant for people who are short of time – Brexit is going extremely badly but it is not John Redwood’s fault even though everything he predicted has proved false.
Absolutely spot on Dr Redwood – and not once did you mention the reason for all this – Mrs May.
Reply Mrs May was not the reason for Mr Cameron’s failed renegotiation nor for Labours long series of surrenders to the EU
So after March 29 2019 We are faced with Civil Servants who are inexperienced in the new working environment . Where are we going to find their replacements?
They forgot or did not worry that they had tried this foolish way of negotiating when Mr Cameron set them the task of negotiating a better deal for the UK to enable the country to stay in.
Because both sets of negotiations were carried out by people who believed the EU was a cause for good and did not want to to change it.
We have been outmaneuvered by the EU and its supporters in this country time and time again to the detriment of this country. An 80 billion deficit and payments totaling 39 billion plus surrendering our share of assets should have been a reasonable negotiating position.
Plus ca change
It’s all very much academic. We can talk, discuss, compose articles and stamp on feet until the proverbial cows come home but if May remains leader of the Tory party the UK will be tied to the EU, will come under its jurisdiction and will forever remain a EU vassal state
Marxists have found a way of infecting and taking over Labour.
We must find a way of taking back the Tory party from the forces of the Europhile liberal left. If that doesn’t happen then the Tory party as I certainly know it is dead.
Only Tory MPs have the ability to depose May. We are all powerless to act
If May isn’t stopped the Tories will become just another valueless, morally bankrupt political animal without regard for principle, values, liberal democracy and freedom of the market and the individual
There is smooth trade – which we have with China. There is frictionless border-free trade – which we have with the EU. Brexit is a step backwards, away from trade without tariffs and border controls to a world of tariffs and border controls. Smooth ones maybe, but ones that impose costs which our traders do not face now thanks to membership of the EU. Brexit is the first time in history that country has willing torn up Treaties that secure free trade and replaced them with something inferior
Unifying the UK against a perceived common enemy will likely soon be tried under a now likely no-deal Brexit.
Dirty rats in USSR style prisons from which the UK has to escape.
Still, how could the EU ever allow that lots of cheap Chinese goods in a future UK-China deal are dumped over the one land border the EU will have with the UK. There is already a claim for 2bn euros for Chinese goods fraudulently dumped into the EU by British ports. How will the UK square, under WTO rules, to have borders with other WTO countries but not with the EU in Ireland?
But the negotiations continue. The PM should draw a line under these and ensure all departments are 100% focussed on preparation to leave, including publishing the UK tariff schedule. Continuing the misapplication of resources will cost UK dearly.
Exactly.
But what else can one expect from a left wing remainer PM, clearly completely out of her depth, a remainer chancellor who gives us the highest (and absurdly complex) taxes for nearly fifty years and the UK’s top civil servants (nearly all based in London & who are (probably without exception) pro remain. Rather the same as the BBC ‘group think’ policies in fact (big government, high taxes, climate alarmism, government knows best, absurdly PC, selection by identity group and pro EU).
I would like to see another Brexiteer negotiate with the EU. It’s funny.
The trouble with your tough talk is that it quickly collides with reality.
Like David Davis who arrived in Brussels all macho – but waved a white flag in seconds.
The sheer comic incompetence is brilliant to watch.
One indication that Barnier is a very good negotiator is to note that up to this point he hasn’t had to make a single concession, he is just holding his opening position and waiting for UK to move towards it. The Remainer press have recently been telling us what a genius Olly Robbins is but this single piece of evidence shows he is a dunce when it comes to negotiation. I’ve seen a couple of very good negotiators in my time, both private sector multinational high-level people, it is a rare and specialist skill.
If Barnier follows normal negotiating practice eventually, after having achieved all his aims, and after running the clock down, he will make a very small concession, one of the (several) he prepared and built in to his position right at the start and then May/Robbins will trumpet this as a triumph and a validation of their own negotiation ability. It is laughable really.
John, I’ve reached the stage where reading the endless roundabout of ‘you did, you didn’t’ comments from politicians, journalists, experts and the public, has become a torture that I will no longer subject myself to.
HOWEVER – I do keep reading your blog (and most, though not all, of the comments), because it is a rare island of sanity. Your post today clearly sums up the impression many of us have gained over the years of the way our relationship with the EU and our exit from it has been handled.
The many UK friends I remain in contact with – regardless of their views on Brexit – are utterly baffled and horrified by the Government’s almost criminal incompetence in dealing with the issue.
Presumably Leave means Leave has been ditched. Chequers showed that to be a lie. We are still being spun the bollocks that we are leaving the Customs Union and taking back control etc. Your post shoots that down.
Now we are told that something can be time limited (the backstop) without an end date, how stupid do they think we are, we got a clue with the Project Fear tosh and how stupid/feeble/indecisive do the Goves, Mcveys, Leadsoms, Mordaunts etc look trying to protect their careers defending the indefensible.
If they think they have and are demonstrating kesdership potential they need a large injection of reality. No wonder we are in the ordure.
Good Morning,
This is the issue; Mrs. May on ‘no deal’ and returning to parliament for reaction:
“If it were the case that at the end of the negotiation process actually it was a no deal… then actually that would come back to this House and then we would see what position this House would take in the circumstances.”
Dr. Redwood, lets say around end of this session there is no agreement with the EU, and the PM declared that to the House, is it possible to enact legislation in time to defer or reverse Article 50 before 29th March 2019? How?
Reply Article 50 reversal requires consent of 27 other member states as well as repeal of domestic legislation. The Acts of Parliament meaning we leave on 29 March 2019 could only be repealed if the government introduced legislation to do so, and if there was a Parliamentary majority for that – in other words a grand coalition of anti Brexit Conservatives, Labour and the SNP.
It really is all a depressing disaster.