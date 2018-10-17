The UK after Brexit

Freedom day is the day we leave the EU. It is one of those curious cul de sacs of history that the UK, a fiercely independent and democratic nation, spent 47 years with increasing shackles over our decisions in the EU. Like Gulliver, the UK found herself bound by more and more rules and regulations from Brussels, tied down by something UK voters were told was just a trading bloc. This so called common or single market was of course nothing less than a political Union in the making. The project of full economic, monetary, social and political integration was fully understood on the continent, but constantly denied by dishonest UK politicians. They were aware that UK voters were unlikely to sign up to the full scheme, so they pretended it was not happening.
Reality kept threatening to break through. Early skirmishes about whether Brussels should settle our labour laws or not were on party lines, with the left once in charge giving these issues away to the EU. The UK had a proud record of leading improvements in employment standards before we joined. Both major parties in the UK grasped that UK voters would not accept the abolition of the pound and the substitution of the Euro, so the UK negotiated an opt out from the biggest push so far for full union. There was an attempt to side step a common migration policy, but the EU found ways to require the UK to join them in a large part of their common borders regulations. Many UK voters disliked intensely the idea that they could no longer decide their money, their borders and their laws through UK elections and by lobbying their Members of Parliament. When they were given the chance to decide, they decided to leave the EU to take back control of their government.
Once we have left the UK can start to exercise her democratic rights again. The country that did so much to spread democracy around the world, provided the Mother of Parliaments, and had some of the earliest struggles to control the executive and create a proper democratic franchise, will need to learn again how to do things for herself through her own democratic institutions. It is true the UK did not distinguish herself by resisting the democratic forces of the Founding fathers of the USA. It is one of those ironies that those early Americans who championed the rights of the settlers did so from English precedents and from English political and philosophical writings. Today, as with the American revolution, the Mother of Parliaments at Westminster has to be taught a lesson in applying her own beliefs. Too many MPs and members of the House of Lords regret the decision of the people, and have sought to deny democracy her rights. They will have to accept that the UK is leaving the EU and will be better off from doing so.
So what we will we do with our freedoms? We will become a keen advocate of free trade globally, signing deals with those who share our vision of the power of free trade to spread and increase prosperity. We will liberate our fishing grounds from the Common Fisheries Policy, which has been unkind to our fish and to our local fishermen and women. We will put in place a migration policy that is fair to all corners of the world, eliminating the European preferences in the current system. We will be able to spend the large annual sum we currently send as tribute to Brussels on our own priorities at home. We will regain control of our tax system, permitting us to amend and change the system the EU has imposed on taxing transactions through a Value Added Tax.
I find the delays in getting out unacceptable and the fears expressed usually ludicrous. What part of “Leave” did the politicians not understand when they asked the people to decide? Why do they not see that spending our own money and making our own laws must be better, and should lead to greater prosperity for the country. The good news in all this is once again the people have proved to be more sensible than the political and administrative establishment who advise them and seek to control them.
Long live freedom. There is nothing to fear, and everything to welcome. I want my country to be self governing once again. Then if the politicians get it wrong, the people can kick them out and try with a new team. All the time we live under Brussels we have to accept the inflexibility and injustice of their laws.
13 Comments
I am looking forward to 29/3/2019. We will be free. Your post yesterday drew attention to the civil service and our parliaments having to be re educated. So the full benefits of being free will take many years. I am looking forward to the improvements as the years pass.
With Theresa May as PM of this country the UK will not be leaving the EU in March 2019.
Fact
Freedom to lose frictionless trade with the EU! Freedom to lose all the trade deals the EU has with the rest of the world! Freedom to see inward investment collapse! Freedom to see dark shadows fall once again over Northern Ireland! Freedom to see recruitment of nurses and doctors to the NHS collapse! Freedom to see a brain drain from our colleges and Universities! But, yeah, blue passports. Made in France.
Good morning
Our host should be smelling the coffee not putting mind altering substances in it. Sorry Mr.Redwood MP sir, but I and I am sure many people here do not share your optimism.
We will be leaving the EU in name only, thanks to your leader and the Civil Service.
If only Mrs May had written that………………………
It seems Labour have recruited John Bercow as an extra vote to thwart Brexit. Hard to imagine public trust in politicians being any lower than it is today.
Sadly, this vision of freedom is complete fantasy. Without a change of policy the Government is effectively committing us to remain under EU control. This parliament has conspired to reverse the referendum result and looks like succeeding.
Please could you explain, John, how we actually achieve the vision you have set out and that so many of us want.
Wonderful prose Dr Redwood but will it ever happen? Far more likely the duplicitous Ms May will bounce us into a second referendum that will be so rigged as to guarantee that your bucolic vision will never come to pass. The globalist/establishment fix is already in, and sadly, it is the Conservative party that will deliver it. History shall not be kind to the treacherous May but neither to the prevaricating, cowardly(?) ‘Leave’ elements, especially those within the Cabinet, who allow this to happen.
Mark, it certainly looks that way. I find it hard to believe that the PM is going back to the same 27, who summarily dismissed and humiliated her and our Country, now in bended knee. How sad and pathetic we must appear to that arrogant band!
There is no alternative, Mrs May must go.
Nice in theory but the EC is desperate not to have HMS UK, a low tax, low regulation, competitive aircraft carrier floating off their mainland and our so called leaders and civil servants, being compliant, are doing their work for them. So I am still expecting a tautological sell out.
Nothing more sums up their contempt for us ‘sensible people’ as you put it, on both sides of the debate, by the pejorative ‘populist’’ people that supposedly don’t understand and how dare they question their superiors, that think they do.
I saw yesterday, Anna Soubry and David Lammy last week claim to know more about the Good Friday Agreement and the border issues, than Lord Trimble, Nobel laureate. Maybe she values my Pinocchio award more.
Will someone tell them how ridiculous that is and destroys their credibility on anything else they may say. Actually that went years ago! Whatever they are on, they should take more water with it.
Your right John, what part of leave do they not understand. This comment of Tusk to extend the negotiation period for me is totally unacceptable they have had two years to get their act together. Any attempt by Mrs May to extend anything regards the leaving period, I sincerely hope that the politicians will vehemently vote down. The frustrations that are being felt by the leave voters. The majority of people want it over and done with. Just leave and go to WTO rules and lets get on with it. The EU is not going to speed up negotiations, the only way they will speed up is if we leave on WTO rules. That would surely help them focus. NO DEAL NO PROBLEM
The Guardian reports that Donald Tuck wants Theresa May to come up with a “creative solution” to the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/oct/16/eu-scraps-plans-for-brexit-summit-statement-on-future-trade-deal
“EU: May must deliver ‘creative solution’ to save Brexit summit”
In fact Theresa May and her euromaniac sidekick Olly Robbins have already exhibited too much creativity, but within the bounds of the EU’s own single market ideology.
If they had been willing and able to think outside that conventional EU box they would have gone to the core of the problem, which is how to prevent unwanted goods crossing the border from Northern Ireland into the Republic, and so into the EU Single Market as a whole, without the EU having to erect barriers on its side of the border.
A practical problem solved more than two decades ago for the border between Switzerland and Liechtenstein by a rather simple legal fix, as reported by the FT back in May, when UK officials were said to be examining that specific case and the general concept of “parallel marketability”:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/16/how-not-to-negotiate-with-the-eu/#comment-966928
“One senior Whitehall official described it as “a very interesting idea”, with relevance to the effort to avoid a hard Northern Ireland border. “It is a good answer in theory,” said the official. “We need to look at how it would work in practice.””
SO WHY HAVE WE HEARD NOTHING MORE ABOUT IT?
Agreed 100%. These are the reasons I voted leave. But we are not out yet.
One question. The BBC states that May agreed the backstop last December. I thought the parts that were agreed were highlighted in green. The backstop agreement was not highlighted in green. Furthermore the EU itself drafted the words “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. So what is the evidence that the UK government has “agreed” the backstop?