‘No more delays – just get on with it’…

As the EU does not want to do a deal on our future relationship anytime soon the UK must leave in March 2019 without signing the one sided and damaging Withdrawal Agreement they propose. We can then proceed to negotiate a free trade agreement with them if they want to. Many Conservative MPs are making it clear to the government that we will not support legislation seeking to prolong transition, nor will we support 21 months transition and large payments for no good reason. So far there is no sign of any deal better than just leaving. Extending our period under their control would take us into another 7 year spending period where the EU would not doubt want even more money from us.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
34 Comments
Mr Redwood,
Honestly, why not? There must be good reasons for the government to ignore your advice. Might there be a problem? None whatsoever?
The Conservatives are already on a razor thin margin.
It appears to me May would rather be in the EU with Corbyn than out the EU with the Conservatives.
It’s clear that the EU are working as hard as they can to prevent us leaving while giving UK voters the impression that it’s so hard to leave we should abandon the idea. The only way to deal with a bully is to stand up to them. Our spineless government should be making firm plans for leaving with No Deal. There may be a little disruption initially when we leave but we will be better off in the long run. In any case the usual EU mode of operation when faced with strong opposition is to complete a deal at five minutes to midnight before the deadline.
In your opinion Sir, how long is “a matter of months”?
Indeed. Delay solves nothing. However it is May’s standard way of operating.
It really is a question of removing her now. Otherwise Brexit will not happen and all that will occur is voter revenge at the next general election.
There are a lot of us out here that share your frustration but we are not in a position to do anything about it .
Don’t you just love it . . . . . . .
TM this morning saying “What we have proposed……”
NO, it’s what you have proposed, we the 17.4 million proposed leaving not kicking the can further down the road.
This is another ploy to water down Brexit, get rid of TM and get on with the job.
Why would the EU ever want a transition period to end? They would always be able to engineer project fear at tHe end of the period to persuade the UK to have a further extension. On and on it would go with the UK in limbo with control over nothing that matters
They say, Theresa May can’t progress a plan to extend the transitional period because it will upset Tory Brexiteer MPs.
What about the upset to the democratic majority who voted to leave the EU? I’m neither Tory nor an MP, why does the MSM ignore what I feel about it?
Was watching Peston on ITV last night with McDonnell and him giving the labour bile that the government must meet there 6 tests and for us to stay in the custom union, the 6 tests we all know is just a excuse to vote against any deal because the test are aunachievable and we all know that labour would keep us in the Eu given half the chance, then he had Mr Farage on who said what most people are thinking is for you Mr Redwood to ditch Mrs May and put in place a Brexiteer for the sake of our country and not your party who can stand up to the Eu and tell them enough is enough we will leave with no deal unless we get what we want with no strings or back door dealing that some future government can us to get us back into the federal state of Europe at a later date
Sadly she reminds me of a ‘wounded animal’ surrounded by hyenas and jackals, making a few feeble gestures to delay the inevitable.-
Stop posting these rants and DO SOMETHING, man
‘No more delays – just get on with it’…
The same message should be emailed to every single Tory MP regarding the removal of May as the leader of our party
Please someone save the Tory party from itself, the threat of liberal left infection and the nation from the sclerotic grip of the EU
Anglophile Grybauskaitė (black-belt Lithuanian president) said it best, during her “doorstep” comments:
“We do not know what they (UK) want, they do not really know themselves what they want” And “It’s very difficult to negotiate with someone who has no strong mandate”
So somehow, the UK first has to come together as a nation.
may must go
May and Hammond are indicating they are hard line Remainers, the show is over EU, we are off should be obvious to all bar that group.
If you and we can see this then why can’t the government and the cabinet? It defies belief that they might even consider a transition period especially when it will cost so much money. No need to raise taxes if we kept this money to spend at home. I despair.
Mrs May has no idea what to do next. It’s time for you all to put her out of her misery.
May and the Remainers are trying their best to keep us in. Lots of backhanders and EU gravy train jobs could be lost to them, they’re desperate.
What can be agreed in 5 years of talking that can’t be agreed in 4? The proposal for an extension is a nonsense, the whole dither and delay , extending the time when we continue as a zombie country, is costing our country dear. Perhaps that’s the whole aim of it, suck the life out of our country in the hope we recant from our heresy to leave the EU.
Conservative MPs have to find the courage to end this nightmare. May does not have the wherewithal to negotiate our exit from the EU. Please find somebody who does.
In law, justice delayed is justice denied. Brexit delayed is freedom denied.
Might Conservatives agree to appoint a Quick Exit PM to replace Theresa May rapidly, solely to conclude our leaving the EU now? The chosen person could pre-accept having to resign soon after, enabling selection of a full-term replacement to be voted in without disruption to the presently-crucial process.
The ball is in Conservative MPs court, you and your colleagues are the only ones that can oust Weak & Wobbly now…
Just get on with it…
Mrs May has turned negotiations into a total bloody farce, one can only assume this has been intentional. Either way she needs to go now, and take Hammond with her, who insanely wants to pay the EU £39bn for nothing.
I and many others are at a loss as to how Conservative MP’s continue to support her, unless it is due to TM threatening you all with a GE as stated by Andrea Jenkins on the Peston show,
Time to call her bluff.
It is vital that sensible MPs hold their nerve and vote down the Withdrawal Bill.
No more money for nothing. No more dragging things out.
I assume the Withdrawal Bill cannot also be delayed?
We’re fast reaching the point where Leave politicians need to prepare their supporters for disappointment and to tell them that Brexit cannot be delivered.
What is as clear as day is that we do not have the personnel nor the will to extract ourselves from the EU.
No second referendum.
A People’s Vote is device by which to hand the EU back its mandate – under duress.
We will be peaceful and orderly (as we always have been) but we must not do what other nations in the EU have done before and give the EU legitimacy. There is widespread disharmony throughout the EU.
There is a deal better than all forms of leaving – membership.
This has always been blindingly obvious to sensible people.
In the meantime I am enjoying Brexit.
The incompetence of your mob is beyond staggering.
You dismiss 17.4 million people as a mob?
‘Former’ Prime Minister Theresa May has form.
She stated ‘Leave means Leaving the EU’ & was right then.
She acts as if Leave means ‘Accept an EU Withdrawal Agreement’ & remains wrong now.
We don’t need her or their agreement to Leave. We just Leave.
If they want our business they can compete for it at a price we accept, just as we as a free nation shall do in the other parts of the world with higher values.
How on earth did the Tory party come up with this woman to lead this negotiation? This is now capitulation moved into yet another dimension of time, prolonging the uncertainty and agony totally unnecessarily. She talks meaningless drivel. Please take her away from our TV screens and our lives.
And it could have been all so very different had we offered them EEA / Norway + as a transition arrangement. Yes they may have refused. But why, when we meet all the criteria. Everything could have been arranged.
Personally I still believe an 11th hour deal / EU-Lite will be struck. The EU love a drama.
The government’s negotiation strategy has clearly failed. There is total impasse on the backstop and the EU will never accept Chequers as it does not respect the four freedoms.
Why doesn’t May replace her negotiating team and handover overall responsibility to someone else? Surely this is a better outcome for her than facing a leadership challenge? If a small group of lesser known eurosceptic MPs were to quietly give her this ultimatum, this would change the dynamics of the whole process.
It beggars belief that a Prime Minister could behave in this way.
Surely her dismissal must be number one priority!
More power to you and your Leave colleagues for representing the expressed political wish of the voters.
I have had enough of May/Hammond etc. I have enough of so called democracy!
My placard will be outside Downing Street tomorrow. NO DEAL. NOW!
We desperately need some politicians with guts enough to challenge the establishment!