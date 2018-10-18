The nationalised railway lets us down

I am still getting complaints about late and cancelled trains. I was sorry to see how many people were left stranded by a failure of the overhead power system on Great Western yesterday. Network Rail has decided to spend a lot of money on changing over to overhead electrical current to power the trains, but this leaves the system more vulnerable to accidents and to adverse weather doing damage to the power supply, with knock on effects to many trains.
My own recent experiences reinforces the view that there are problems.
I went to Yorkshire to speak two weeks ago, and to Cornwall last week. All four trains were around half an hour late. Most of the delays seemed to come from Network Rail issues, the fully nationalised part of the railway.
The train to Yorkshire was delayed by half an hour at Kings Cross owing to an unexplained incident to the north of London which delayed all Kings Cross departures. The train from Reading to Cornwall was delayed by a tree on the line. The train back to London from Yorkshire was delayed by slow trains ahead, with Network Rail unable to provide track capacity for a faster train. The train from Cornwall to Reading also fell foul of slower trains as well as service delays owing to quite high winds.
Why can’t Network put in more passing places? Why can’t they accelerate digital signalling to provide more train paths and instant re routing where possible and necessary?
It is true some of the train companies also have problems. GWR have recently acquired expensive new Hitachi trains to adapt to an expensive and partial electrification by Network Rail. My recent journey had no reservations on seats. I was told by two staff members that the GWR and Hitachi seat systems don’t work together. The new trains have to have several heavy diesel engines to generate power to run on the lines that are not electrified. This entails a double energy loss, once on power generation and once from the electric motors. This loss is presumably bigger than the double loss on using power station power from electric overheads where available, as the on board generators are likely to be less efficient than a large power station. The need for two forms of energy to turn the electric motors is an added burden on the train operating companies from the actions of Network Rail. As much of the power station power comes from fossil fuels and all the diesel generator power comes from fossil fuel it is difficult to see the environmental win from this development.
GWR also often runs two five car train sets joined together which makes an odd train with no ability to walk from the front five to the back five whilst staying on the train. Passengers complain that the seats are less comfortable than the 125 diesels they are replacing.
I have a theory. Taxpayer funded organisations self-sabotage to generate more funding. Self-sabotage increases costs and an increase in costs provides the perfect pre-text for calls for further funding from the taxpayer.
This tactic is repeated across the public sector. These organisations deliberately search for ways to push up costs. They plan inefficiency rather than plan to improve efficiencies
Network Rail is deliberately incompetent. They are not inadvertently incompetent.
When the public sector becomes politicised their only concern is protecting and indeed widening their interests.
What we are seeing is a subtle policy of politicisation across a taxpayer funded entity. Subterfuge and deliberate ‘sabotage’ to create end-use resentment which inevitably ups the calls for nationalisation with people labouring under the delusion that nationalisation (control by the unions and Marxist Labour control) is the answer
The answer is the market. The unions and Labour can’t politicise the market. It’s simply too powerful. Privatise as much as possible
Failing Grayling said it was tough for a Politician to overrule the advice of the professionals and with hindsight he should have been a bit more sceptical.
Classic sloping shoulders. In that case, why have a Minister at all? Any CEO is aware that he/she cannot know anything like the experts in their teams.
Their skill is to pick the right people, patently not true in the DOT or Network Rail and to challenge every major assumption. The Japanese when they were leaders in quality initiatives were said to ask the question – Why? Five times before moving on.
Grayling is one of those mediocre politicians quite patently out if his depth, in post only because of his loylalty to the PM.
The new Hitachi trains cannot run North of York on electric, a complete failure of department of transport and network rail procurement.
I have been in the big network rail HQ buildings in Milton Keynes and Manchester. I have seen the culture up close. It really is terrible, completely dysfunctional.
Sadly the NHS and DWP are similar, mod not quite as bad but nearly.
Failure after failure, it is sad to see conservative ministers defend this stuff.
Indeed. Electric trains are not very environmental at all in general if you take into account the energy used at the power station, the transmission system, the track maintenance, the stations the ticketing systems, the connections at each end (the lengthen the journey considerably) …… Why else do they have to charge sometimes as much as 30 times what it would cost to send four or five people there and back (and door to door) by car?
New trains are nearly always less comfortable as they have smaller and much more vertical seats to pack people in.
Plus of course many of the trains are largely empty outside commuter rush hours as are are the ones travelling in the opposite direction to the general commute even during rush hours.
So how do other train networks in other countries compare? Would be nice to know from others.
I do not want to go back to nationalisation. It did not work before and it will not work again.
These are very complicated systems but you do not hear of comparable troubles in the airline and shipping services. Maybe because there is no government subsidy keeping them afloat. 😉
All this (at the moment) failed modification at great cost.
Surely the idea of a transport system is its flexibility and availability of use, hop on, hop off, try that on the train without booking in advance and you will pay a fortune.
Three of us went to Brighton the other day, had not been for about 15 years and weather was nice, so thought it would be a change and a nice day out, it was far too expensive by train so went by car, but what an unfriendly place that is for visitors, anywhere from £11.00 to £20 for up to 4 hours parking in the Town, unless you went to the Marina Car Park (2 miles out of town, 4 hours maximum stay) and then travelled in by bus.
Do not think I will bother for another 15 years.
They wonder why town centres are dying !
“Why can’t they accelerate digital signalling to provide more train paths and instant re routing where possible and necessary?”
Why aren’t they working on driverless trains to go with the digital signalling, a far easier task than driverless cars ?
They are. It’s more problematic than you think. No mainline railway in the world has managed it yet.
‘Driverless’ is a false economy when a 1300 passenger train breaks down in an inaccessible location and a fitter has to reach it by road and then via a hole cut in a fence.
Dr. Redwood,
With Apologies;
Does our political class have no backbone? Are they a bunch of snivelling hand-wringers!
The letters MUST go in, TODAY!
Insufficient numbers would risk causing the opposite effect, by securing the present PM for longer.
Customer information.
Unexplained “incident” will most likely be a euphemism for a suicide.
I gather part of the problem that rail users were suffering from Paddington yesterday was the result of British Rail doing their electrification on the cheap back in the 1990s They strung overhead electric cables on wires rather than pylons. So when the Hitachi train they were testing had a problem, it brought down all the overhead cables on all the tracks, rather than just keeping the problem to the track it was on.
Railway management is incompetent, causing much of the problem. Beyond that, too many people engage in needless journeys to work to tap keys on a computer. Travel, time, energy use & hassle could all be reduced by working more sensibly than hard ways.
The new, much hyped, GWR trains to the South West, are all two five coach sets relying oin a trolley for catering which is not much good for a journey that is over 2 1/2 hours, but that is called progress.
Last year I was on a train that was delayed for 1 1/2 hours by a broken down goods train which might have been moved into a siding provided for a disused quarry, but the key to the gate could not be found. Once again this weekend the rail connection to the far South West was cut, by a collapsed culvert which the land owning farmer had been asking to be repaired for four years. I suppose all the money to pay for maintenance of this kind is being spent on HS2.