The government has to understand there is no deal on offer from the EU

The government says it wants a deal. It means by this it wants an all embracing agreement on the future relationship including a free trade deal within it. The Opposition says the government must have an agreement, whilst making it clear it will seek to vote down the kinds of agreement the PM has in mind. All this is an irrelevance. The EU has been clear and consistent throughout. All it is offering is a one sided surrender Agreement or Withdrawal Treaty. Its main aim is to sign the UK up to this to take £39bn off us which they are not entitled to unless the UK is foolish enough to sign such an Agreement. Only if the UK signs up to such a damaging idea will they then discuss the details of a Future Partnership Agreement.
There are several good reasons why the UK must not sign any Withdrawal Agreement before we leave on March 29th 2019. We will leave in accordance with the two laws Parliament has passed to do so, unless Parliament repeals or amends those laws which this government assures us it will not do.
First, the UK will have no bargaining clout at all once we have signed the Withdrawal Agreement. The main thing they want is the money. If we also throw in accepting all their rules and regulations for another 21 months or longer, they have no incentive to move on or to make a decent offer.
Second, we need to spend that money at home on our priorities. That was one of the main reasons many of us voted for Brexit. A government which promised in its Manifesto to implement Brexit and take back control must not give the money away again.
Third, the UK needs to get on with implementing a fishing and farming policy that is good for home production and for our environment. We cannot stay another 21 months or longer in the CAP and CFP, as they are very damaging to us.
Fourth, the UK needs to put in place its own migration and benefits policies, as promised by the government following the Referendum
Fifth, we need to respond positively to the many offers of Free Trade Agreements from other countries, which we could not do if stay locked in the Customs Union.
Those who think there is an Agreement to be had need to come clean and accept that as far as the EU is concerned the only thing on offer before we leave is a penal Withdrawal Agreement. There is nothing in the drat of that Agreement that guarantees something better in a possible Future Partnership Agreement.
As the government has failed to table a free trade agreement during the 2 years 4 months they have so far been negotiating, accepting the EU false sequencing of the talks, there will not be one on offer before March 2019. We must therefore just leave, and then table one the day we leave and see what happens. The reality of us leaving without signing a Withdrawal Agreement is the best way to a Free Trade Agreement in reasonable time. Otherwise the EU will continue delaying and they will be laughing all the way to the bank to pay our large contributions in. There is no cliff edge, and trade will continue after March 29th. It’s more imports than exports, and the UK will not stop the food and medicines coming in to our ports which will by then be completely under our control.
You claimed we hold the cards. We don’t hold the cards. You lied.
Your post needs to be published and read by a far larger audience. It is excellent. I am looking forward to reading the Remainers comments to your post as the day draws out.
You complain the government has failed to table a free trade agreement. Well, so have you. Where is your free trade agreement? You extremists carp about the government’s alleged failings but you NEVER produce anything constructive as an alternative.
Hi John,
I agree with all of this post but wish to make an additional point. Jean Paul Junkers has categorically stated that in the event of a “No Deal” Brexit the E.U. will not require Ireland install a “Hard Border” between the Republic and Northern Ireland. This same statement has also been made by Leo Varadakar. There is video of this on Guido Fawkes website ( with a link to You Tube ).
Given these statements why is there any need for a “Backstop”.
This does not sound like the E.U. is negotiating in good faith.
/ikh
Dear Mr Redwood, I must admit to being a little confused. You say that without further legislation we will just leave the EU anyway. However in the media we keep being told that Parliament will not allow us to leave with a no deal situation. Presumably they mean that Parliament will legislate to stop this happening.Who is right?
How many times does it have to be said, ‘The EU do not Deal.’
It’s far past the time to remove TM and replace her with a Brexitier, it will soon be too late to do the decent thing and save the country.
How much more of this humiliation have we to suffer before you take action?
What the EU wants it one unified European Union – a political and economic unit.
What we all want on this side of the Channel is your list of things plus no more integration.
What is so very maddening is that we can have every single one of your points if we stay in the EEA by joining Efta when we leave on 30/3/19.
Canada-style FTA, to be hammered out by the UK requested implementation period, that was the EU offer, already early this year. Why can’t the governments party unite?
Even after honoring its commitments (39bn, including the commitments made towards the N. Ireland PEACE program and hundreds if not thousand other programmes until end 2020)
it will still be true that:
“They sell us far more than we sell to them”.
That owuld give overwhelming negotiating power to the UK, at least, that is what I learned on this websire.
Very clear and concise. All that is on offer is a Surrender Agreement – to surrender £billions that will be better spent on the citizens of this country. What you want to achieve will not be achieved while Mrs May occupies No 10 and she is advised by Olly Robbins. The negotiating dynamic will only change with a new PM and the course you propose of a No Deal Brexit.
Mrs May’s capitulation yesterday was the final straw. She has to go and be replaced by someone with the ‘balls’ to do the job. I can think of only one person who fits the bill.
In summary, the Redwood plan would have the UK just leaving, ripping up all previous agreements – with all the friction that will bring – drafting a free-trade bill in order to see “what happens”.
Good luck with that.
In a way we can’t blame the EU. They are being truthful in saying they don’t know what the UK wants based on the PM asking them for ‘creative solutions’ (to non existent problems) and on what they read – on your website no doubt and in UK media reporting – which shows a strong desire to get on with leaving. Barnier was also accurate some time ago in saying the UK government is behaving more like an accession country than a country leaving the EU.
In terms of preparing for ‘no deal’ all we seem to have had are papers showing pessimistic scenarios rather than a pragmatic implementation plan.
It’s all down to dreadful leadership of course – by a PM and Chancellor who’ve been ‘promoted’ beyond their capabilities and who simply don’t believe in taking back control.