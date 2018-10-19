I attended the debate on Wednesday 17 October. I have lobbied the government to ensure people in need do not lose out from the transition to Universal Credit, and to encourage them to be more generous with benefits for the disabled. As the Secretary of State made clear in the House, and as the government statements which I published on Wednesday confirms, they are improving the scheme. It will pay more to most disable people than the old scheme. They will roll it out gradually, making improvements as they go if new issues arise.
“They will roll it out gradually, making improvements as they go if new issues arise. “ – indeed! That is nice as well as prudent as they have shown clearly enough that they do not know what they are about. Another triumph for the weak and vacillating approach.