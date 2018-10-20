Stamp Duty revenues fall with higher rates

I see others are now writing that Stamp Duty revenues have been adversely hit by the imposition of much higher rates, as predicted here. Official figures show Q2 2018 housing Stamp duty revenues down on a year ago, with sharp falls in transaction volumes for dearer homes following the higher tax rates. So why doesn’t the Treasury set rates that increase the revenues instead of hitting them?
Ah the Laffer Curve again. Can there be any leftists out there who still deny it? Let’s hope the Chancellor takes the opportunity in the budget to reverse George Osborne raises in stamp duty, the resulting increased revenues can be used to sort out universal credit following Osbornes damaging cuts.
Good evening.
We are facing a double-whammy. Higher interest rates, which does need to happen I feel, and higher taxes. This is due to government spending in order to keep the economy, or more to the point big business, afloat.
Socialists never lean 😉
Why indeed, well the people at the Treasury are obviously totsl idiots one assumes. What did they think that up to 15% turnover tax on houses would do? They are also hitting landlords and thus tenants by taxing ‘profits’ that are not even being made.