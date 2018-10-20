Why we will get an economic boost from leaving the EU on 29 March 2019

Many commentators wrongly assume the EU will impose some kind of economic blockade on the UK once we leave the EU. They are not making any legal provision so to do, and it is difficult to see how they would do it. They cannot break the many outstanding contracts to supply or to import. Were Calais to work a go slow the Belgian and Dutch ports would willingly divert the business and gain market share. The planes will fly on March 30th, and Airbus will still be buying UK made wings in order to meet its customer contracts. The EU has many powers over the UK government, but it has limited powers over importers, exporters and multinational companies when it comes to stopping them doing business. National governments employ the border and customs staffs.
What most commentators then ignore is the big gains we will be able to achieve from repatriating our money. The balance of payments will immediately improve by £12 bn a year as we stop sending net contributions to the EU. We will be able to spend more money on our essential public services, and have some tax cuts. If we spent the full £39bn they are proposing to spend on so called transition on the UK economy over a two year period, that would provide an immediate 2% boost to incomes and output over that time period, all other things being equal.
There is also the question of how much stimulus to the economy we could achieve by setting a different tariff schedule from the EU one that met our own needs. Imposing some tariffs on EU exports to us where we have capacity to make at home could provide a boost on a net basis, given that we import more than we export. Cutting tariffs on products from outside the EU that we cannot make or grow for ourselves would boost our real spending power. I am not going to put a number on this, as it would not be nearly as great as the impact of spending our own money, but it could also be a positive figure.
I am still awaiting a formal reply to my letter proposing the government now publish our tariff schedule for next March. They have told me informally they agree, so will they get on and do it.
Exactly right. Plus we could have a further economic and confidence boost by replacing Hammond with someone with sensible low tax and pro business policies, a bonfire of red tape and far less of government pissing money down the drain. A further boost too if it looks like Corbyn/SNP will never get into power. He will not if we replace May with a Real Tory PM who is at least vaguely competent.
Juliet Samuel in the Telegraph has a good take on the total uselelssness of the May govt on Brexit. The only thing going you can say is Corbyn would be far far worse
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/10/19/government-has-made-fool-great-country/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_em
JR, I’m glad you’ve mentioned tariffs because a comment from somebody else yesterday reminded me that in general import duties have now been reduced to levels where they have become an inefficient and costly way to raise relatively small sums of revenue, and it is all at ultimately at the expense of consumers.
I think in the future we should consider abolishing all customs duties and the associated paperwork, and if some domestic economic activities need and deserve protection from cheap imports then we could do that via direct support from the government, that is from the taxpayer not the consumer.
I hope you will permit me to simply reproduce my comment from July 16th:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/16/a-3-option-referendum-would-not-work/#comment-948036
“JR, in relation to this afternoon’s Commons debate on the Customs Bill, I have just been catching up with a July 11th meeting of the Public Accounts Committee:
http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/public-accounts-committee/customs-declaration-service-progress-review/oral/86727.html
and without copying and pasting a large chunk of that text I was so forcibly struck by a line of questioning from Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, starting at Q67, that I had to look elsewhere to check that the total customs duties collected by HMRC really do amount to little more than £3 billion a year.
And I find that is true, Table C here:
http://obr.uk/box/customs-duties-assumptions-post-brexit/
Of course at present all the duties are collected on behalf of the EU and are remitted to the EU, less the 20% retained for collection costs, but that is besides the point I wish to make that not only is £3 billion a relatively small sum in the context of UK public finances but the present cost to importers just of customs compliance will be more than half of that*, and surely nowadays there must be a cheaper and less economically damaging way for the UK state, or indeed the EU proto-state, to raise a mere £3 billion of revenue.
* 55 million customs declarations at an average cost of £32.50 = £1.8 billion.”
Two possibilities are now left.
The first is that we will be absorbed into the Associate Status which Jacob Rees Mogg has described quite rightly as “colonial status”. That is pencilled in for 30th March in the spring.
The second is that all trade will be tied up in a skein of bureaucracy the like of which nobody has seen in their lifetime. This will ruin the JIT system, the AEO system and the CAP system. It will also ruin the CFP system too.
Should have gone to Specsavers – sorry Efta.
All this would be true but, we have a government committed to Remain as close to the EU as possible, so that it can engineer rejoining in someway later down the road. The game was given away when someone here stated that, Bernier thought the UK was negotiating more like an accession country rather than one that was leaving.
On March 30 we are no longer in the single market or the customs union. That means border checks, tariffs, VATchecks, phytosanitary checks and lots more. You dont even understand the basics of international trade
One billion can go to the alleged black hole caused by a loss of the penal stamp duty raised from high value homes. If true, once again political virtue signalling that went contrary to the Laffer theory, has cost us money.
The EU nation states are each divided internally into at least two parties,
Right and Left.Also,
Trades unions defending jobs +- +- Employers not into closing factories for one minute.
The EU cannot impose santions of any kind on us.
Remainers are soring their feet on London streets. Evicted. Victory is ours. V
Good Morning Dr. Redwood,
Will you kindly also ask of the Government (PMQ’s?) :
If we accept the ‘common rule book’ concept with the EU as proposed, does that mean that all items purchased or sold to NON EU countries, whether or not they have a FTA with the EU, such items must also comply with the common rule book?
Thank you.
I see the demonstration ends in Parliament Square. I say end the demonstration at St. Pancras, so the demonstrators can board Eurostar and go to their beloved EU, where they can fulfil their ambition to Remain.
Having seen your comment I looked up the march and was confronted by a board proclaiming “WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK”
Bearing in mind they want to give it to unelected bureaucrats in Brussels I found myself puzzled
It’s ridiculous, John, that we are having to make the case, again, for Brexit. All because of our disloyal leadership.
The cases, for and against, were made before the Peoples’ Vote of 2016.
There is no turning back now…if the Remainers manage to shatter UK Democracy…and overturn the Will of the People, by staying in the EU…we would almost certainly lose any EU ‘rebates’ we had…have to agree to monetary union, and all the rest. The game has changed, forever.
Time to leave behind the anachronistic EU…and move into a better, modern, future outside the EU.
The UK ought to ready itself for hostile if petty acts against us by our Evil Empire enemies. It will not of course, as we have a soft, credulous government that fondly and naively supposed a mutually rewarding deal could be struck and will not learn from its bad experiences (that include seeing quisling civil servants undermine it).
The fake £12 billion again? Not so much post truth as post cognitive thought. Militant Nationalists, and their fellow travellers within Blue Kip, are working for a car crash; inflicting third country status on horrified importers, exporters manufacturers, the City et al. The EU, has, self-evidently played no part in this.
The Centre for Economic Performance estimates that “No Deal/ WTO” will reduce UK trade with the EU by 40% in 10 years .The interaction of lost investment and position, however, is not modelled and a tipping point is inherently unseen.
Only next year’s visible chaos at shops pharmacies ports and factories , concerns the Party. They will soon daub “Nothing to do with Brexit” on the crumbling farmyard wall, and the sheep will believe it for a while.
Someone help us.
Reply EU trade is around 13% of our GDP. I do not for one moment accept the large decline you forecast, but were there to be a decline we would sell much more to ourselves at home through import substitution, so why would there be a hit to our GDP?
It looks like at least 46 million of those 46.5 million who voted in the 2016 referendum will not be turning out at the march for a People’s Vote today.
If these marchers get their way it really will have been by *mob rule*, Newmania.
That’s a lot of sheep. Are you absolutely sure about that ?
Our Government seems incapable of making a decision John, unless it is to raise taxes, it seems they would much prefer to keep on kicking the can down the road.
No vision, no real strategy, no passion, no determination to change into a sovereign nation.
Mrs May is not letting us leave on the 29th.
No-one is going to sack her or take her place. Remain are winning the propaganda war.
Even if 500,000 turn out at today’s People’s Vote march (I detest the name People’s Vote) then 46,000,000 of the people who took part in the 2016 referendum will not have turned out.
If they get their way then this really WILL be mob rule.
The main argument made seems to be we automatically become a third country so tariffs will automatically be imposed on UK exports. From what I’ve seen and read this is false, there would be no obligation to impose tariffs so long as there was an intention either to sign an FTA or novate an existing EU arrangement. It’s a rather incoherent public debate and various remainers are popping up calling themselves ‘trade experts’ and making such assertions.
Anyway it’s all academic, it looks like there will be a more or less indefinite ‘transition’ period with chequers minus minus. I wonder whether Labour, or a large part of it, might abstain so they can look both ways in the public mind, which would allow Mrs Mays dreadful plan to go through?
Reply The truth is if we just leave in March 2019 we decide what tariffs we impose, but we do need to impose the same tariffs on the EU as we impose on the rest of the world. That is why I am suggesting a lower tariff schedule than the current one the EU makes us impose on non EU.
Actually the IFS, OBR, IMF and others have all looked at the ‘boost’ you talk of. Some have called it ‘the Brexit dividend.’
It does not exist. It is false. It is fake news.
The additional costs your Brexit causes in erecting trade barriers more than outweighs any claimed savings.
Put simply there is no scenario under which your Brexit makes us better off in your lifetime.
Reply What costs? There is no evidence that we will lose from trading under WTO terms and with our own properly chosen tariff schedule.
You are ignoring the elephant in the room that the way of trade will change..RORo through Calais will not be the same, goods will be shipped more by container through Rotterdam and Antwerp from Felixstowe and Southampton, so there will be an interruption in flow probably affecting JIT because of the customs checks that will have to be made..it will be just the same for them as cargo coming from China or the US or South America.
Reply Important items for JIT systems come from outside the EU already and all works fine
Interesting perspective with a number of important observations
1) We will continue to trade with the EU
2) Calais will continue to trade with the UK
3) Airbus will continue to by wings from the UK
4) There will be discussions on potential tariffs and non-tariffs.
5) But not everything will be equal financially according to IBR, IMF , Treasure and OECD and this is where the UK will loose out and according to Nomura we have al. ready lost £ 60 billion, so whatever money, we might have to spend.
We will still lose out.
Economic boosts are a bonus. Regaining our sovereignty & being free of EU nonsense are worth more, even without such a boost. However, many of us would be happy to pay a fee of £1k a year or more solely for removing the shackles of the EU if such a service existed.
A case can easily and conveniently made, in political and economic terms, for the equivalent of the net savings to be spent on current ‘running costs’ of the economy. But we should not think in such a short-termist and unimaginative way. Any such expenditure will barely be noticed if frittered away, on any number of budget lines, and it will soon be forgotten about. I think I can say confidently most of it will be wasted if used this way.
Instead, government should open some form of wealth or strategic fund into which all the money year on year can be placed from the first, and calculated for subsequent years, and protected, while a far more beneficial use can be found for it. Independent minds should address the UK’s strategic deficiencies and when funds are drawn they should be carefully targeted publicly announced and accounted for.
We won’t get an economic boost if May and Hammond get their way. There are no signs that we are leaving fully John. In fact at the moment it looks like we may be staying in the customs union. Another lie from Mrs May.
JR
You’d think it would be in the PM’s interest to grasp these resources, rather than continue as she does because she stubbornly won’t admit Boris and others were right.
Desperately panicking to prove to her way is right and Boris is the bad boy in the classroom, while everyone including the EU watches her attempts just collapse more and more. Despite the fact that the tools to ensure brexit and electability are on a plate in front of her, as you well show in your latest post.
It’s gone from farce to downright embarrassment quite honestly.
While I would usually suggest this woman must go, and be banned from ever holding publicly funded office, it’s got to the point where I just think it’s game over.
The responsibility for the dissolving of our county lays firmly at the feet of every conservative MP, because the cowardly invertebrates did nothing to remove her.
I suspect the buggers know it’s all over and what they’re doing is just clinging on as long as they can for as much personal gain as they can grab before the inevitable.
They should hang their heads in shame, and be made to give back their salaries under the proceeds of crime laws.
I hope you are better informed than we are John because your boss seems determined to destroy democracy and with it the Tory Party.
I am still at a loss as to what extending the transition period would achieve as there would be the so called “cliff edge” in 2021 when presumably the indefinite backstop would kick in.
Being a lowly engineer with only an HNC I bow to the knowledge of our PM with her degree in geography and County Council experience.
1. How many nurses get sacked to pay the 100 bn the EU demands?
2. How many nurses get sacked to pay the #12 bn a year the EU demands because May won’t say no?
3. Why is the EU demanding control over UK taxes?
Barnier has let the cat out of the bag on this. The UK can’t leave and get a competitive advantage he says. That is the same as saying the EU damages people living in its countries.
Have a press conference, say the UK won’t have it taxes controlled by the EU and point out why Barnier’s comment means the EU is damaging people.
Go direct to EU nationals where ever they live. Suggest they get in touch with their politicians and ask why the EU is damaging them.
When they complain that’s political interference point out EU spending to organisations for political ends.
We appreciate removing the Prime Minister is considered too difficult on the basis she might survive a vote of confidence.
The Withdrawal Bill is a different matter. We are told there the numbers to defeat it. This must happen. Once May’s plans are in tatters we can take it from there. She might even be shamed into resigning.
Reply There are quite enough Conservatives to defeat the Withdrawal Agreement unless Labour decides to back it.
Reply to JR’s reply;
Whoever backs the Withdrawal Agreement will be out of power, permanently.
JR – It is looking highly unlikely that we will be out by next March….. But what I want to ask you is this:
WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO CHALLENGE MS MAY FOR LEADERSHIP OF THE TORIES?
It would seem that nobody else is going to do it, and it needs someone with courage to start the process to remove Ms May.
Bryan I am sure I read somewhere that Nadine Dorres has signed a letter to this effect and one other but if this is the case then it doesn’t look as though anyone else is going to. One has to ask what is the matter with them? They say it’s not about a leadership contest and they are happy with Mrs May but I don’t see how they can be. She has mucked up Brexit big time and deserves to be thrown out as a failure. As I have said before they got rid of Maggie for far less. At least she had a moral compass.
Mr Redwood,
When I read the title of this post/article, I thought that this time I would learn something new and positive for the UK. Unfortunately there is nothing but the same litany of “benefits” without mentioning the costs. I agree with you in one respect: UK imports will continue because in many cases there is no short term alternative. As everyone must know now, the supply chain-intensive flows will not tolerate a lot of new formalities. Many manufacturers have already said that their UK manufacturing businesses may become unviable under certain Brexit forms. Clearly the government does not want to run the risk that the “doomsayers” are right.
Of course the planes will be able to fly, assuming there will be an agreement for that. But flights within the EU will be problematic. And so on.
So, Redwood, why not come up with plausible evidence that Brexit will be good for the UK economy in the short term?
We are not leaving the EU for better trade.
We are leaving to become an independent nation.
Because we can use the money saved from EU contributions to reduce corporation tax and VAT and reduce tariffs on non-EU imports. Next question ?
When will you silly people realise that Brexit is not about money but the choice of the majority of the British people to assert their right to sovereignty, self determination and the joyous freedom that has been hard won by generations of our forebears.
If you are happy to be ruled by unelected bureaucrats in Bussels, you are welcome to follow your star
According to Raab and the Express, May is going to agree to an open ended Irish backstop.
This removes any vestige of hope that the EU will want to do a deal. She has finally reached where she wanted to be at the beginning.
In the SM called common rule book.
In the CU citing the GFA.
Free Movement renamed migration facility.
You may as well sell off the Tory HQ and pack your bags because Corbyn it is.
Ian..the closer we stay they the easier it will be to fully integrate ourselves back again in the next generation..or am I missing something?
Hoorah ! Cloggy is off to live in California, my only regret is he is not taking Blair, Major, Heseltine, May and Hammond with him.
If, or more likely when, May breaks her manifesto promise to get us out of the CU surely her only objection to Canada+ has gone.
Can we at least then expect her to check Chequers. Can you ask her this at the earliest opportunity please.
News today that the Conservative’s attempt to raise more money by increasing stamp duty on the purchase of high-value houses has resulted in a reduced tax take because the market in high-value houses has slowed down as a result. Over in USA Trump’s reduction in corporation tax has resulted in an increased tax take from corporation tax. The Laffer Curve in Action. Maybe the Conservatives will come to the conclusion that Socialist punish-the-rich policies don’t work but I’m not holding my breath.