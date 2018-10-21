“Mrs May’s 2017 Election Conservative Manifesto said only sign a Withdrawal Agreement if there is a good Future Partnership Agreement as well”

The Conservative Manifesto for the 2017 election made pledges on the matter of the EU, and has never officially been renounced or amended by the Leader. I and many others stood for election on it and supported the Brexit pledges in it. I did not support the elderly care proposals in the same Manifesto as I made clear before the election. The PM subsequently dumped these.
It might be helpful to remind the PM and others of what the Manifesto said:
“We continue to believe no deal is better than a bad deal”. The Manifesto proposed a Future Partnership Agreement but accepted it was only worth signing if it was a good one. This remains the PM’s stated view.
It also said
“As we leave the EU we will no longer be members of the single market or customs union” This too remains her view, though there is now unwelcome discussion of staying in the Customs Union for longer.
The Manifesto also saw the need for linkage between the EU wish for us to sign a Withdrawal Agreement and the PM’s wish to have a Future Partnership Agreement. “We believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside the withdrawal, reaching agreement on both within the two years allowed by Article 50”. Here the PM has proceeded to negotiate mainly on the Withdrawal Agreement, making it impossible to agree a Future Partnership Agreement before we leave in March 2019. This surely means we cannot sign the Withdrawal Agreement they propose.
When will governments adhere to their own election propaganda aka promises? A very naive perception of democratic politics. Politicians compete for votes in the knowledge that once they are in power, they can do tow things: (1) exploit the space built into well designed propaganda: ambiguity and lack of clarity and (2) use their control of the agenda to divert attention from their lack of loyalty to their promises, ideals or whatever rubbish commentators may dream up.
But, Mr Redwood, looking at your own career, you have been consistenlly clear about your ideals and objectives, possibly resulting in missing out on the top honors. Chapeau.
But you shoul;d not expect your colleagues who have this impossible task of governing, to be 100% honest all of the time, especially wrt important things.
Rien Huizer:
The quality standards JR maintains, have not missed out, but endure above those of your so-called top, whether in office or honour.
JR, May has till failed to justify the £100 billion she is willing to give the EU for nothing in return. She makes lying claims of legal obligations when the Lords statemthere is there is none, she claimed to make a line by line examination. Clearly untrue. Make the bill public so we can read line by line as our public services are in a dire mess, crime epidemic, NHS unable to cope with mass immigration the same for housing and all else. I want to the bill especially as she has countenanced the dishonest KitKat policy to hide costs and ties to EU. May is completwly untrustworthy and you would have to be an idiot to believe anything she said. Ditto for Euro Hammond. Remainers supporting her extension to the extension says it all, it is a sell out and betrayal of the nation.
The anarchy march yesterday should have been stopped. It is against our British values of Electoral democracy. Khan should have stopped it.
Rien Huizer
possibly resulting in missing out on the top honors.
So very very true.
Would you therefore accept that those politicians who say one thing to get elected, then say another to wriggle out of their commitments to the electorate, are unfit to hold office?
What about Theresa May and her Lancaster House speech, that turned out to be totally worthless, utterly vacuous, and specifically intended to deceive?
John Redwood has been consistent throughout, and given the way the playing field of advancement is tilted in favour of those who love the EU, he has maintained his position that he knows to be right, at great personal sacrifice. We therefore owe him a great debt and our respect.
Give me a politician who stands up for the United Kingdom, and will not compromise themselves by taking thirty pieces of silver to do the EU’s bidding, any day of the week!
Interesting to see Sir Nick Clegg has walked into a cushy lucrative number, as did George Osborne – both of whom are rabid remainers.
And I have been friends with MPs who in the past convinced me they were rigidly Eurosceptic, yet when the chips were down, they showed their true colours and voted remain. That makes me bitter. Where I once walked the streets for such people, now, I would cross the street to avoid them. They are not worthy of my support. Theresa May is solidly in that category.
Tad
Do you also think it’s “a very naive perception of democratic politics” that having held a referendum and expressly said beforehand in an official leaflet delivered to every household that it was the voters’ decision, and the government would implement whatever decision they made, the government should damn well get on and properly implement that decision as promised, not look for ways to frustrate it?
Sorry John, all She wanted to do was destroy UKIP, its quite clear Her intentions have been about keeping the UK together and in the EU and to hell with England and the English, We need an English Parliament now.
Yossarion
“We need an English Parliament now”
Scotland is allowed to have their own, but we can’t because that would be racist.
The Manifesto also says ‘lowering taxes’, ‘low taxes’, ‘taxes as low as possible’, ‘reducing taxes’, ‘simplifying taxes’ about 20 odd times. But May & Hammond clearly dropped this promise immediately (just as IHT ratter Osborne and (low tax at heart but never in action) Cameron did, just as soon as he become PM.
Lies, lies and more lies from this essentially socialist, green crap, pro EU ‘Conservative’ party.
Lifelogic
Why did you not leave “essentially” out? Under May and Hammond we have got the worse combination possible.
As bystanders we have watched the unedifying performance of our PM in Brussels, seeing her paint herself into a corner and then getting trounced.
We saw a peculiar strategy where we heaped gifts on the EU table, only to see them tucked away and then have them demanding more – this requires an explanation.
Mrs May should never have been appointed PM, she had not the credentials and being a remainer advocate should have ruled her out . Indeed there were more remainers in the Cabinet than others, hardly the recipe for a determined team effort. The chancellor Hammond is lacklustre and his preferences are plain to see.
One can’t help but think there is connivance going on to continually undermine the leave process and somehow bring about it’s failure from within. We urgently require a new team and direction to get back on track.
Paul Cohen
Mrs May should never have been appointed PM, she had not the credentials.
We all have got degrees in hindsight Paul and what makes it worse it was always bleeding obvious to the village idiot what the end result would be.
Although I read your comments every day, I don’t usually say much on this forum. I have to say, however, that Mr. Cohen sums up my feelings very well in his last paragraph. It does feel as if there is a determination to keep us in the EU at all costs and to hell with democracy!
I agree Paul, except I would replace the word ‘explanation’ with ‘resignation’, or perhaps even ‘resignations’ (plural) as it is difficult to imagine a more useless government than the one we presently have. It’s full of weakling liberals in May’s own image and clearly not fit for purpose. They even struggle to fill the conference halls, with Tory delegates seeking out the largely anti-EU fringe meetings.
That tells us all we need to know. May and her cabinet haven’t just lost a massive amount of support from the voting public, they’ve also lost a great big chunk of support from their own dwindling membership. The present government is but a ship of fools. Everyone can see they are headed for disaster but themselves.
Tad
Here we have Raab again talking about future relationships with them. It should be spelled out to him that we did not vote for future relationships- we voted to leave- that’s all
Your average (previously loyal) Tory voter out here…just looks on in horror…as the Brexit car crash happens.
Saboteur Theresa May has played a ‘blinder’ for her EU Masters.
I shall write once again today, to my MP (Jeremy Hunt!), confirming I have ‘No Confidence’ in Theresa May, or her Cabinet, and obviously my own MP.
A March in London, by 700,000 (Organisers’ Own Estimate!) of May’s ‘Remainer’ brethren must have been a joy to watch for her yesterday.
May paid lip service to ‘No Deal is better than a bad deal’. We know she is secretive and deceitful.
The fighting has started in earnest. May under attack from all sides. One of her few supporters claiming Brexiteers have left it too late and should have moved against her earlier. We will see in due course.
May has said a lot of things.
Unfortunately, she has proven that her word cannot be trusted.
Leave MPs from all sides must work together to bring down the mendacious May. She’s not a Tory PM but a EU technocrat whose only aim is the circumvention of British democracy. We’ve seen this autocratic dynamic at work in Italy a few months ago and now we’re seeing it in the UK.
May and her team are working closely together with the EU to destroy Redwood and people like him.
Eurosceptics have waited since 1973 for this opportunity to return the UK to its original sovereign state. Don’t waste it.
The whole thing has a Tony Blair stink about it.
It is scandalous that any sort of reminder should be needed.
The betrayed and spurned electorate will not need reminding when next solicited for votes.
That was never the intention, she lied.
As I have explained to you many times, her mission is to obfuscate and delay Brexit while Brussels works overtime with their agents in the UK to undermine it. We get the Project Fear style chicanery every day as soon as the radio go on in the morning, drip, drip, drip.
Why do you think the govt never debunks any of the scare stories? In fact they’ve even been proved to be behind some of them.
I remember seeing Mrs Thatcher leaving No.10 in tears after Europhile fanatics in her own party stabbed her in the back. The Tory EU-skeptics don’t seem to have sufficient support in the party to replace Mrs May with someone prepared to deliver on their manifesto. That’s why I no longer vote for Tories, they trade under a false prospectus.
John
I think there needs to be a sustained Leave campaign to explain the consequences of trading under on WTO terms. We are constantly being bombarded with phrases which include “chaos”, “crashing out”, …. blah blah. I’ve heard them repeated several times this morning on the local politics programme. Even some leave supporters seem to be falling for it and it’s clearly seeping through.
As you have made clear, there is no good reason why there shoud be delays at ports once we leave the EU but this argument is not being heard.
I think you should copy and paste this article then send it to the sourbry & Wollaston women in your party just to remind them what they got voted in for, Muppets
Theresa May’s decision to seek increased support by activating the last General Election made sense, but her crazy elements within the Conservative manifesto didn’t.
A sensible manifesto would have prevented the present chaos, & delivered her as a strong Conservative PM. She misjudged the situation then, & has continued to avoid the straight path to better since. She had several opportunities to match the high qualities of Margaret Thatcher but repeatedly failed.
We have waited patiently for a higher performer to replace her. The solution is overdue. Please act now.
After more than 2 years there is still disagreement on whether the UK has legal commitments to pay the £39 bn as said by T. May and others who say there is no legal commitment to pay anything!
If this simple question cannot be answered in 2 years what hope for any other answers about anything?
GET HER OUT. With all due respect for the sake of the country, democracy and the party she has to be removed and someone like DD installed.
I would love Boris in, or JRM, or your good self but the likes of Soubry, not a Conservative, wouldn’t accept that and would make trouble.
DD has already worked up a deal and is abreast of everything.
Please, get your letter in today.
I agree JR. But of course we’ve come to expect lies, capitulations and u-turns from this government.
I suspect they’ll sign at the eleventh hour while feeding us much bull’s poop, then make a run for it.
Since the vote to Leave, the UK has seen just how nasty the EU Leaders really are.
The EU is a dreadfully outdated, 1950’s Style, Cabal…a Phoenix that rose up from the Ashes of the Eastern European Bloc…an anachronistic relic of an Organisation…run by Unelected, and bullying Dinosaurs.
In the 2016 Referendum…Remainers didn’t realise what they were voting for!
“This surely means we cannot sign the Withdrawal Agreement they propose.”
It seems to me John, that the Establishment can do much as it likes.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1034425/brexit-news-second-referendum-eu-peoples-march-whitehall-plans-theresa-may-latest
Are they mad or what, this would be the total end of democracy in this country and would surely cause civil unrest, then there’s the other issue of Scotland do they think for one minute that the SNP would not be shouting from the highest rampart of Edinburgh castle for another independence referendum , you can bet your bottom dollar they would , the only way out of this is to ditch Mrs May and replace her with a true Brexiteer like Mr Johnson or Mr Davis
We know what she said John. We also know that you can’t believe a single word she says.
During the euro crisis in the early 2010s a respected columnist in a national newspaper wrote that you should never underestimate the misery the EU Commission would inflict on millions of their citizens in order to ensure their project advanced the way they wanted.
This has been proved in various ways and means that they will be completely intransigent in their negotiations with us. Given the chance, they will trample all over us if only ‘pour encourager les autres’ to not even consider going down the same route.
The EU pretends that until the UK has actually left legally it cannot negotiate a trade deal to apply after the UK has left, and rather than saying “What nonsense!” and making sure the rest of the world also saw that it was complete nonsense our Prime Minister supinely agreed with the EU’s pseudo-legalistic argument. Which is what she always does, her primary loyalty is still to the EU and so if she can get away with it she submits to whatever it says.
Does it make much difference for me whether the UK signs the withdrawal agreement?
Of course I believe that the UK would best be a content part of the EU.
For that ever to happen however, it may be better to first spend time outside the EU.
See if the nostalgic aching for the re-emergence of greatness will happen or not.
* If it does – congratulations – and live your dream of global greatness.
* If it doesn’t, there is a chance that the UK will have its humble pie and eat it, realising that it is a European country just like all the others, no more need for specialness. In that case the UK may enter into associated membership or full membership.
In all scenarios “trade there will always be”, no blockades punishments, or favoritism.
Yes, well good luck with that one, John. I quite agree with you, but you can be sure the PM, most of the Government and the entire Civil Service won’t. Failure to come to an agreement is a shocking failure of diplomacy as far as the mandarins are concerned. They would rather keep talking into the early hours in order that a joint text can be agreed and the negotiations can be declared a success … however bad the agreement is for us. Likewise, the media seems to consider failing to agree a deal tantamount to precipitating WW3.
Somewhat off topic, I’ve just witnessed an abundance of meaningless verbiage from both Keir Starmer and Dominic Raab on the Andrew Marr programme, and in fact the most interesting part was Tony Connelly, Europe Editor for the Irish RTE, saying at 6 minutes in:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0bpz6bp/the-andrew-marr-show-21102018#
“Northern Ireland would stay in the customs union and single market for goods if nothing better came along to remove any need for checks on the Irish border”.
So who would now need, or just want, to restore any checks on goods crossing the Irish border, when routine checks on goods crossing the Irish border were abandoned at the start of 1993 with the inception of the EU single market?
The UK government has already said that it does not intend to reinstate any checks on goods crossing the border into Northern Ireland; and why after a quarter of a century of trusting that on the whole goods coming from the Irish Republic will sufficiently conform to EU standards to make it unnecessary to intercept and inspect them at the border why should the UK government change its policy and start checking them?
Perhaps some way in the future the UK might become concerned that EU standards on some goods are not high enough, but we can cross that bridge when we come to it.
So it comes down to the question:
“Why should the EU and the Irish authorities feel that they should reinstate border checks on goods coming in from Northern Ireland, unless Northern Ireland remained under the rules of the EU customs union and single market for goods?”
The answer is that a new UK law to prohibit the export to the Republic of any goods which the EU would regard as illicit could do the job just as well as an existing UK law to prohibit the importation, production and circulation of those goods within Northern Ireland.