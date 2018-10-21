There will be no economic blockade of the UK when we leave the EU

Those who most want us to stay in the EU think the EU is a dreadful organisation. They wrongly say the continent will mount an economic blockade of the UK, stopping us importing medicines and food, to starve us back into membership.
There are many reasons why they cannot do this. It would mean breaking international contracts to supply. It would mean overturning World Trade rules. It would mean contradicting the EU Treaties which require the EU to have friendly relations with neighbouring states and to promote free trade with them. It would mean the EU acquiring new powers to prevent private companies and individuals doing business with UK customers and suppliers.
Let’s take the case of food imports. Food coming through a UK port will be checked and charged customs by UK authorities. They can do so away from the border, and can ensure smooth passage through our ports. Why would they want to suddenly hold up goods that we are importing just fine today through those same ports the day after we leave? Why wouldn’t they levy customs as they levy VAT and Excise today, electronically.
Or let’s take the case of medicines. A continental drug supplier will have the same contract to supply the same drugs on March 30 2019 as on March 29th 2019. The NHS has tested and approved the drugs for us. The company has factory based test facilities with inspection systems that satisfy the NHS today. They will still satisfy the NHS on March 30th 2019.
So why would the supplying company wish to withhold supplies and face a legal challenge from the NHS? Why would a continental port wish to hold up the export of goods for further checks, when these goods have all been produced to EU standards and checked in situ?
Some say the port of Calais will delay our exports going to the continent, demanding more checks at the frontier. If they do then the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp, Zeebrugge, Ostend and Amsterdam would love to take the business and will not wish to hold them up. Many of the lorries going back to Calais are continental lorries running empty and wanting to pick up a new revenue earning load as soon as possible. Why would the continental port wish to get in their way?
The EU has many powers, but it does not have the power to impose an economic blockade on a friendly European state that happens not to be a member of the EU. The private companies involved all want to keep the business.
10 Comments
Good Morning,
It was interesting to hear yesterday a new argument from the Remainers for a second Leave/Stay vote; being essentially that the government had failed to deliver on its promise of achieving a ‘good deal’. Perhaps you could counter this argument by explaining that the PM and most of her cabinet voted to Remain, and had, and still have, no plan to leave the EU and therefore are working on staying in. It is the Remainers in power that are failing to achieve a ‘good deal’, not the Leavers.
Very sensible John and clearly stated. Hysteria seems tone the order of the day with those that think otherwise. The EU would look very bad to the outside world if they tried a blockade of any sort.
Exactly.
If they did this then why would anyone want to be a member of an organisation that was so determined to damage the UK in this way. They can after all damage the UK far more if we are under the control of the anti-democratic EU and the EU courts.
Simon Heffer today suggest we need to replace May with David Davis now and that MPs should get writing their letters. The patience of the party is exhausted. He is surely right but will the Tory MPs be as daft again as they were with John Major (with his back me or sack me ‘resignation’). They might actually retain the broken compass on every issue MayBot and bury the party for many terms yet again. Tory MPs are after all a fairly dim collection of pro EU, climate alarmist pushing, high taxing and over regulating Libdim types in the main with perhaps just 100 sensible ones.
Mrs Thatcher won 3 (really four elections with Major (as her chosen man) until the people sussed him out). Heath, Major, Cameron and May with left wing, tax increasing policies were disasters at the ballot box. Even coming second to UKIP in the EU elections at one point.
The people want a clear Brexit, competent but smaller government, better living standards, a bonfire of red tape, quality immigration only and far lower and simpler taxes. Please get someone in charge who actually starts to deliver this.
This post is completely bewildering. I really fear you are losing your grip, Mr Redwood. No one has suggested that the EU will block exports of goods and services to the UK. It is entirely up to the UK what it chooses to import. The issue is that after Brexit the UK will be a third country, and therefore the UK’s exports to the EU will face the exact same barriers that all third countries face – tariffs, border checks, health and safety inspections, and so on, all of which do not exist now because we are in the EU but all of which will cost UK exporters a fortune once we leave, making UK exports uncompetitive. This will hapen at Calais, and it will happen in the exact same way at Rotterdam, Antwerp etc, because they are all EU ports and they all apply excatly the same rules and procedures. As ever, your version of Brexit is going to damage free trade and damage it hugely
I use Calais right now, every day. For a very good reason – straight through the tunnel. Cheap, quick. Works well. So if they get stroppy, you tell me I should use Antwerp or Rotterdam instead. Really? I didn’t realise Antwerp and Rotterdam were building a tunnel under the North Sea. Could you point me to some information about these plans?
In eight days we have another budget from Hammond. There are been all sorts of threats of yet more tax increases (even though we already have the highest taxes for nearly 50 years and this is combined with fairly dire & declining public services too). Tax cuts and cuts in the endless government waste are what is needed. Little chance of this from IHT ratter, landlord and tenant mugger and private pension robber Hammond.
Undoubtedly we hear assertions of food and medicine shortages from senior business sources now, almost continually. It’s very odd. as you set out here, there is no logical reason as to why or how this could possibly happen. I would prefer a good deal with the EU, maybe one that moves us to a Swiss type arrangement with a few tweaks. But it’s getting to the point where it might be worth having no deal just to see what happens. If the sky doesn’t fall in in the way almost the entire political and business establishment is predicting, it could be hugely beneficial both as a confidence boost and for the long term health of democracy in the UK. We would also then be able to negotiate a sensible FTA with the EU just as any other independent country does. Mrs May’s begging is a national humiliation.
This is a Brexiteer speciality – fake news.
Nobody who backed Remain thinks there will be a blockade. Indeed the suggestion of a ‘blockade’ came from Marcus Fysh – a Brexit backing Tory MP. He made his claim on Newsnight when he twisted comments a fellow guest made. I watched it happened.
What Remainers, rightly, claim is that Brexit will cause disruption to trade. This does not mean we think there will be a blockade. We don’t think that at all. We just understand that your Brexit necessitates extra bureaucracy to deliver what you voted for. Disruption is inevitable – and that means extra expense and inconvenience for businesses and consumers. The question is not whether this will happen – it is to what extent it will happen. And that is down to people like you Mr Redwood.
Two years on you have still not been able to square the circle that the EU rules you hate facilitate the frictionless cross border trade you claim to love.
Reply Tell us then how and why the UK will impede food imports
Cutting taxes is vital for the economy. But what is really needed is to cut out all the government’s hugely wasteful and often positively damaging spending and the endless red tape. So very much fat that could usefully be cut and very easily. So why does no one in this appalling government even recognise, let alone espouse or action it?
It’s interesting that remainers are now using the less desirable traits of the EU to keep us tied to the EU………. But having recognized the failings, bad attitude, and dishonest tactics the EU uses, why on Earth would they want to be associated with such an establishment?