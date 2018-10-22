Trafalgar evening

I would like to thank all involved in the local branch event held in the Victory Hall, Farley Hill on Saturday evening. We enjoyed a good meal, and the surroundings of the recently renovated venue. The Hall was originally constructed to commemorate the end of the First World War.
One Comment
Politicians have condemned “vile” and “violent” language used against Theresa May over her Brexit negotiations.
In an article in the Sunday Times, a Tory backbencher was quoted as saying: “The moment is coming when the knife gets heated, stuck in her front and twisted. She’ll be dead soon.”
The PM was also told to “bring her own noose” to a meeting later this week.
Who actually said these words John????? Could it be fake news?????
Reply These are unpleasant words which should not have been used. I have no idea who if anyone said them