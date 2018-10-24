Whiteknights Primary School and reading for young children

Congratulations to Whiteknights Primary on becoming a literacy teaching hub. Whiteknights has done well in teaching reading to young children and is now one of a few schools selected to provide help to other primary schools to raise their standards of literacy. More money will be paid to the hub schools to carry out these duties. Pupils at the hub schools should also benefit from the work the teachers put in to improve teaching techniques and to spread their local successes more widely.

One of the crucial elements is using synthetic phonics to assist early reading, as evidence shows this is the best method to encourage young children to read. This is a crucial task, as people’s life chances and job prospects are much improved if they achieve good standards of literacy.