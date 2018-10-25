Global Britain’s new independent poll

By johnredwood | Published: October 25, 2018

The IQR poll for Global Britain asked people for their preferences on leaving the EU. 43% want to leave with no deal, or leave to trade on WTO terms, 31% would like  a Canada plus trade deal, 11% want to stay in the EEA, 10% want a second referendum and just 4% support the Chequers proposals.   It just goes to show the people remain more sensible than many of the MPs. It has usually been the case in the UK that only  a small proportion  of the public are keen supporters of the complete EU project, and this is borne out by these figures. The 10% for a second referendum is similar to the Lib Dem vote in the last General Election when they were the only UK wide  party offering this choice.

The only poll that matters remains the referendum, when the public were invited to make the decision knowing that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page