Meeting with Local government Minister

I met the Local Government Minister again today with some other MPs.

I urged him to make an early decision on the issue of negative support grant for Councils. Wokingham and West Berkshire would be badly affected were there to be any such charge against them, and it is important to future budgets that no such levy is made.

I also asked for more money for social care, following the increase announced recently to deal with immediate pressures. These budgets need to meet rising demand, and can help reduce pressures on the NHS budget when people are provided with the right support and care at home.

I lobbied for Councils to have access to their business rates in future years, as this too can help a fast growing place like Wokingham with new business rate revenue coming form new shops and other commercial premises.