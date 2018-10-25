The expansion of China

Western policy towards China in recent years has been to welcome her economic progress, to assist her with technology and markets for exports, and to include her more in world bodies and world discussions. China was admitted to the World Trade Organisation on favourable terms as a developing country. She has a seat on the Security Council of the UN as a major power.
More recently President Trump has asked questions about China’s approach to trade, investment and technology. He has argued that China has taken advantage of western good will and friendship to cheat on the acquisition of intellectual property. He objects to the asymmetric tariff regime China has been allowed, and has felt their currency has been too cheap to assist their exports. He has become increasingly suspicious of the Made in China 2025 policy which seeks to maximise self sufficiency and to gain access to more crucial technology. He is concerned about China’s Belt and Road initiative, designed to increase Chinese political influence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East through strategic investments and partnerships.
China has mainly used calm and reassuring words to avoid these disputes becoming too heated. China has positioned herself as an upholder of world institutions and world rules, confirming that she is happy with the current trade deal she enjoys from the WTO. At the same time China has become much more aggressive throughout the South China Sea area. She has created artificial islands, extended islands and rocks, built runways for military aircraft on them and installed missile facilities. The USA and her allies are seeking to keep open the international shipping lanes whilst being challenged every time they seek to traverse the seas well off China’s coast.
The UK is supporting her US ally in seeking open navigation of the South China Sea beyond Chinese mainland coastal territorial waters and shares some of the US concerns. The UK is also keen to develop its trading and wider economic relationship with China. China respects UK services and seeks know how and investment from the UK in those areas, whilst enjoying good access to our goods market. The issue is how should the UK proceed from here?
Is Mr Trump right to confront China over trade matters? What is the solution to the verbal battle of the South China Seas, as US and allied naval vessels are challenged every time they seek to travel in what we regard as international waters?
The behaviour of China particularly in the south China seas is indeed very worrying. Yes we and the USA are right to challenge it but are we really in a position to do this effectively?
“Theresa May’s Alice in Wonderland Brexit will satisfy absolutely no one
The deal that the Government is edging towards would be a constitutional, practical and electoral calamity” says Allister Heath today and he is surely exactly right.
So T May has appointed a new cabinet secretary without proper due process. Let us hope he is not as appalling as one would expect of someone chosen by broken compass Theresa. The retiring Jeremy Haywood described his job at the cabinet office was as ‘chief policy advisory to the PM’. Clearly policy from abandon ship Cameron and the daft disingenuous, socialist May for the last 5+ years has been a total disaster. So was this his advice or was he ignored by these two dire PMs? Did he, for example, advise Cameron to instruct the civil service not to prepare at all for a leave vote outcome or was he overruled in this by cast iron Cameron? Did he object if he was overruled or did he just go along with this total negligence and outrage?
Sir Jeremy Heywood (sorry the stupid auto ‘correction’ again).
Did Heywood also think that sending out the governments, blatantly one sided, leaflet of lies to every home at taxpayer expense, the project fear agenda from Carney and many government departments and the blatant sloping of the pitch to remain by the civil service throughout the referendum was all just dandy? Or was he again overruled by the dire, abandon ship, low tax at heart, cast iron, Cameron?
I am staggered that you have not mentioned the obvious – the 1922 committee.
I was expecting so much. What went wrong ? I gather that it was managed, at least to some extent. I feel so strongly that the country is being betrayed and now yet another opportunity has passed by. Does T.M. Know the strong feeling in the country? I most certainly feel that it wasn’t represented at last nights fiasco.
I have voted conservative all my life, as my parents did but now wonder if I will ever be able to again. I despair !
Reply The meeting was not as described in the press, and nothing changed as a result of the meeting. I did not bill it as a significant meeting, and did not see it as a significant meeting.
I can well believe that media coverage was not accurate and that it was another meeting hyped up in advance. The thing that matters is rejecting the Withdrawal Bill.
Remainers on TV anticipate the Withdrawal Bill by adopting a position that there is nothing acceptable to replace Chequers and its offspring and we will be better off with whatever May has managed to agree.
Reply It sounds as if the journalists just got the official view of the meeting last night. It was a private meeting with a very range of questions from differing viewpoints. I and others like me saw no need to make it a big occasion or to brief about it.
Meanwhile Evan Davis on Newsnight was ranting about talk of denying Europe flights airspace.
No criticism at all of assorted EU threats about delays at Dover and so on. The chancellors footdragging on funding No Deal preparation was weaponised into a claim we will not be ready for No Deal.
The underlying message was that everything is the fault of the UK.
Yes ,I know I should not bother with Newsnight – but sometimes you happen to switch channel and watch a segment from it.
Reply The planes will fly on 30 March!
Peter. Well, I’m still booking my holiday for next year!! The boss of Ryanair has already conceded that a deal will be done over flights etc. Any steps to stop flights would not only affect us but users from all over the world. It would just not be viable.
Dyson choosing to make electric cars in Singapore is a morale sinker.
Brexit. Not going well, is it.
Reply Mr Dyson decided to make things in Malaysia and Singapore years ago when we were fully committed to the EU. Since Brexit vote he has announced a major R and D facility in the UK – a big vote on confidence in Brexit!
I share your sense of despair. May’s agreement with the EU (if achieved) has the potential to replace Michael Foot’s Party Manifesto as “the longest suicide note in history”.
They are just a bunch of paper tigers, for all their huffing and puffing they don’t have the nerve to remove May, even though her negotiations are proving to be disastrous. Tony Abbott ex OZ PM has penned an article in the Spectator, which is pretty damming of our establishment, to pick out a couple a passages….
“It’s pretty hard for Britain’s friends, here in Australia, to make sense of the mess that’s being made of Brexit. The referendum result was perhaps the biggest-ever vote of confidence in the United Kingdom, its past and its future. But the British establishment doesn’t seem to share that confidence and instead looks desperate to cut a deal, even if that means staying under the rule of Brussels.”
“After the courage shown by its citizens in the referendum, it would be a tragedy if political leaders go wobbly now. ”
If our politicians won’t take note of the electorate’s disgust at what is going on, perhaps they might take note of how our friends abroad are seeing it.
History tells us that proud, arrogant, powerful men, un-restrained by democratic institutions, start wars.
Have we learnt the important lessons of the last 100 years?
Ask theTibetans and I suspect the Taiwanese in the next 10/15 years or companies that have had their IP rights ignored.
Not a word abut last night’s supposed ‘High Noon’ of the 1922 Committee?
The latest YouGov poll gives the Conservatives a 6 point lead over Labour.
As long as Brexit is delivered, the Conservatives go into the next election with a better leader and a campaign designed and run by Lynton Crosby, they should win by a bigger margin than 6%, especially if the boundary changes are introduced first.
Fascinating, isn’t it, that both Labour and Conservatives think the other’s leader is so useless they’re happy to see them stay, as they think it gives them an advantage? What they don’t realise is that most people agree they are both useless and would like to see both replaced.
If the wooden lady is in charge the campaign will implode again.
And polling companies have lost so much trust and respect, they have been so wrong so often I just don’t look at them as authoritative anymore. They told May & Co that she would win massively in 2017 when everyone outside of Westminster knew she was blowing it and lost many good MPs, some who should have been safe because they were doing a good job like Edward Timpson in Crewe.
Then we got someone in our County who ran on a Conservative Manifesto then reneges on it at every opportunity, if she runs again she could lose another safe seat.
and the polls were so good at predicting recent elections and referendums were they not?
dont make me laugh
if they cannot get me to vote conservative they are in serious trouble
and my predictions have a lot better track record than the pollsters, as anyone who has been reading my comments on this blog for a number of years will know…
Events in the South China Sea are deeply worrying. China is acting as a bully, claiming large areas of International Waters as its own by expanding new and existing islands that are claimed by other countries and building naval and air bases on them.
The aggressive challenges to shipping of all types is in direct contravention of International law and the United Nations. Other nations such as the US and the UK have no choice but to challenge this hegemony by preserving rights of navigation.
It is up to China to decide whether it escalates the problem by taking actual military action. The rest of the world cannot back down over this.
Why shouldn’t they be bullies, Chris ? Their soldiers and sailors are legions of hard-as-nails young men. Our military has gone bonkers with PC, cuts, legal actions and silly procurements.
You ask what we should do about trade policy with China. There’s nothing we CAN do because the EU sets our trade policy with them and it looks like they will continue to do so for many years to come.
Trump’s desire to rebalance the playing field so that is not so tilted in China’s favour is understandable. China has benefited from favourable trading terms as it has developed its economy just as Germany and Japan did post WW2 in reconstructing their economies. Exchange rate adjustments played a role in that process – notably when the gold standard was abandoned and currencies were allowed to float. It seems to me that FX rate realignment will again play a part. Once again it will be through a weakening of the US dollar as China, Russia and others seek to escape US hegemony over the bulk of the world’s financial transactions. Empires decline through financial overreach. That will happen to the USA. At some point in the future it will also crimp China’s ambitions.
Off topic, nevertheless puts into context another reason for France and Germany to play hardball. New data shows that we had a surplus of 68 billion pounds on our financial services exports, larger than the next three, put together.
I guess Macron and Merkel are looking for a share of this as a trade off. Will Ollie Robbins also known as Theresa May give this away as well?
China has been enjoying it’s cake and eating it for far too long. Dreadful on human rights, blatant ignoring of intellectual property, illegal territorial acquisition, manipulation of exchange rates to business advantage, dumping of surplus production to destroy competitors. Yes Donald Trump is quite correct in pointing out all these abuses and being prepared to do something about it. I ask the question, if our government are serious in supporting the USA in trying to get this rogue nation back in it’s box, why have they been so keen to borrow money from them to buy ourselves a French nuclear power plant.
We must have a degree of self sufficiency in strategic capabilities regardless of who the big bullies might be – Russia, China, EU or even the USA. For me this means food, water, energy, defence, key technologies and manufacturing.
Being able to earn a micro percentage on every financial transaction will not put food on the table or heat homes if we are reliant on importing everything tangible and so susceptible to coercion.
So no, we should not give away technologies or processes that have been developed off the back of education, effort and enterprise in this country. Inward investment is worthless if it strips our intellectual property, ability to sustain our selves and economy or takes over key industries.
It would appear however that many of our civil servants, establishment and politicians have been fully bought and paid for since our industries and government are clearly owned by others for their benefit.
Also in the Telegraph we have Nick (let’s throw the election) Timothy who is, as usual, totally wrong.
“An excessive focus on austerity is damaging society. The Budget is a chance to put matters right” he says.
Osborne and Hammond and May have given us the highest taxes for nearly 50 years yet the state delivers so little of any real value at all. A dire NHS, police who have given up, endless worthless degrees, idiotic refuse collections, pointless grand projects (HS2 Hinckley C), loads of totally worthless degrees in fairly joke subject (for people who will never repay the soft loans) and ministers that go on about diversity in the fire service, plastics, biofuels and gender pay gaps.
A state sector that pays wrongheaded people like Carney circa £800k and countless other people well over 200k plus gold plated pensions can hardly suggest there is much austerity in the state sector. What is desperately needed is to lift the austerity on the far more productive private sector for a change. This by cutting taxes, simplifying taxes, going for cheap reliable energy and having a bonfire of all the bonkers red tape.
Do the Chinese impose environmental taxes on their energy? Do they require companies to pay a National Minimum Wage like the UK?
Can we have a level playing field please? We import large quantities of materials and products from China, many of which are in competition to industry here, yet our industries are stifled by taxes.
So, either scrap the taxes in the UK the Chinese companies don’t have, require China to match our standards, or compensate with import duties.
The same applies to certain countries in the EU. If companies pay their staff on the cheap, I hope that a future trade deal with the EU will distinguish between the individual countries when it comes to import duties to the UK.
China, having become the World’s Factory, has provided good value & borne the brunt of much of the resulting pollution. Its scale & rapid development enable it to increase the power it exerts worldwide toward highest. The UK should cooperate with China to assist its people on their path to goodness, but be cautious about what effect so large a population would cause to the planet with so many more becoming high-level consumers.
Most importantly, we should be far-sighted in preventing the risk of China’s excessive power & possible malevolent leadership, to protect the security & freedom of ourselves & other nations. Making the right decisions early might be as complicated as forecasting a game of 3-dimensional chess, but early response helps avoid unfortunate outcomes before they begin, with minimum effort & maximum effect.
We should be friendly but maintain extreme awareness. Beware now that China might become as heavy, hard & hot to handle as Le Creuset ironware at a picnic.
China, somewhat like the EU, knows how to play to win. When I buy a light bulb at a stupid price or scissors or a pullover – inevitably they are made in China. Not now with cheap labour but high tech equipment , which we surely could do here and remove the transport costs – global warmers speak up. This trade has enabled her to build up vast resources to be a massive player in world politics and power. I always had severe reservations about outsourcing 8000 miles away but with our destructive trade union power it was inevitable. Pity we don’t let the Chinese run our railways.
Well, it looks like we are really going down the road to hell. Too late now to stop Mrs May and her band of merry men from trashing democracy and taking us into a deal which will be worse than we had already. Well done her!! I won’t be voting Conservative at the next election.
Trump is right to be concerned about China. There were some very worrying scenes on the news last night about internment camps etc. Shades of Germany during the second world war. Nearly everything we buy has Made in China stamped on it. I am sure they will garner most of the market for electric cars and the raw materials needed to make the batteries. They look to the future rather than being stuck in the past under the thumb over another nation.
We should separate out trade and military issues. Each are complex enough on their own. And in any case sanctions are no more effective than gunboat diplomat to force trade, and both have unforeseen consequences.
On trade we should recognise that China is both a developed country in some respects and a developing country in others. The most obvious distinction is between the coastal provinces (that have advanced though trade) and the inland provinces. But we would hardly want to have separate trade policies with each province with implications for hard borders and howls of interference in national sovereignty! Sounds familiar.
Better to distinguish the differences by industry. In the past, terms of trade have rarely been revised. It is hardly surprising that tariffs agreed in the 1980s are no longer appropriate, particularly in fast-moving high tech sectors. If trade agreements had sunset clauses requiring annual renewals, they could be adjusted to reflect current realities rather than historical compromises.
On the South China Sea we should use treat it as international waters and encourage other nations to do the same. But we certainly shouldn’t get into any military obligation to protect ships of other nations.
Six months ago I bought a bigger handwash soap in a bottle with a silver top and the English names of the brand shown and a made in England sign on it. Recent, I grabbed what I thought was the same brand in an identical bottle and with a very English name and England marked below. Checking the manufacture small print, it was marked made in PRC. I suppose we can’t complain after the history of Scottish spivs and the opium sales drive.
Off topic, it is a dangerous step for May to appoint the head of the civil service without due process or any recruitment procedure as any future Labour government can now do exactly the same.