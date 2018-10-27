The Budget judgement

The UK economy grew well until the spring of 2017. Policy was then changed to slow the economy by a combined fiscal and monetary squeeze. In the year that followed money growth halved. The combined effects of the 2016 property tax rises and the 2017 car tax rises damaged activity levels in the two largest purchases people make, homes and cars. The tax effects were reinforced by the reduction of credit availability. Money growth slowed thanks to higher interest rates, the removal of special Bank of England facilities to the commercial banks, and the Bank guidance to lend less on car loans , mortgages and consumer credit.
It is time to lift the squeeze. There is no great inflationary danger lurking in the UK economy. There is only a modest increase in wages. The world background is not inflationary, with some monetary tightening in the USA and the Euro area. This budget should not strive to get the UK deficit down further, and should seek to repair the damage done to individual sectors by past tax rises. The forecasts should be more realistic, after a run of forecasts which exaggerated the deficit.
The Prime Minister has said she will end austerity. This then is the budget to do so. Austerity is not just something in the public sector. It was what Labour delivered with the falls in output, jobs and real incomes at the end of the last decade. It has dragged on for some thanks to the slow recovery and the poor growth rates in earnings since the banking crash. To lift austerity we need to spend a bit more on some public services, and take less tax off people in work so they have more of their own money to spend. The good news is we can afford to do both. The Treasury regularly under estimates incoming revenue, and ends up cutting the deficit more than planned.
The UK has a modest state deficit these days, but a rather bigger balance of payments deficit. I have been more worried about the balance of payments deficit than the state deficit for some time. That deficit needs financing by either selling assets to foreigners, or borrowing from overseas. It has resulted from the very large trade deficit we run with the EU, dominated by large imports of food and cars and by the huge payments we make in EU contributions and Overseas aid. We could grow more of our own food and buy more of our own cars. This will depend in part on what tariffs we put in place for next March – or for any later exit date from the EU.
Ending the EU contributions will make an important contribution to cutting the balance of payments deficit. Today we have to sell a lot of assets to meet those contributions, as it is all money we need to send across the exchanges into Euros. Spending more of the overseas aid on the set up costs of the asylum seekers and economic migrants at home would also be a helpful option. Ending EU contributions also frees up that part of the budget for domestic spending or tax cut priorities.
As you say “austerity is not just something in the public sector”. But there has actually been very few real cuts in the hugely bloated and largely inept state sector at all. State sector workers with pensions included are still remunerated at nearly 50% more than the private sector ones and many there produce little of any value at all. Plus they work fewer hours, take more sick leave, retire earlier and do less dangerous jobs. Quite a high proportion of them actually destroy value. Furthermore the state sector though daft red tape, employment laws, planning restrictions, the litigation culture, the endless green crap subsidies, expensive energy and OTT health and safety make the private sector far less efficient too. At least 50% of university degrees being financed by tax payers are largely pointless and just lumber people with debt they will often fail to repay. There are many pointless jobs in the private sector too due to idiot red tape, planning, tax and employment laws.
The spectator leader has it exactly right. Just what is the point of the (tax to death remainiac and economic illiterate) Philip Hammond. What is needed given the current position (with the highest and most complex taxes for for nearly 50 years) is large tax cuts, tax simplification, a bonfire of red tape, massive cuts in the bloated state sector, reversal of the green crap agenda and to replace Hammond with someone who had a sensible small state vision. Plus more freedom & private competition in education and health care with a level fiscal playing field rather than dire virtual state monopolies.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/10/what-is-the-point-of-philip-hammond/
Hysteria, with a capital aitch, from the Parliamentary militia persons (MPs) Remainers, as self-titled in their own introverted lament would have been, literally a pain in the necks, limbs, physical and mental immune systems of our people. But for the fact, no-one of account pays them much attention, do not worry their spoofing worries.
With media so technologically advanced they could have wounded us all. Instead they just wasted the shoe leather of Labour’s socialist middle class. Hopefully, they needed corn plasters. Something real for them to worry their Local Authority fixed-for-them job-heads.
So our people are still waiting for Brexit. Where’s our own beef?
In the last ten years U.K. plc has spent £100 billion on foreign aid. When will it’s Chief Executive tell it’s shareholders what we got for our money?
Funny how the budget narrative seems to be changing, suddenly he got money to give away. Surely the Treasury is not bribing it’s MPs to accept its Brexit narrative?
As for public spending, yes the politics requires it. Canute trying to support a High Street that is unsupportable, poor service, poor choice, poor prices. Planning consent changes would be welcome.
As for the NHS and the rest, no doubt we will get the usual BS about efficiency savings. In the last 2/3 weeks Lloyds Bank has said it has saved 660,000 hours through digitisation and Vodafone how it’s Chatbots are developing and now adding real value and both, and all other major plcs, are looking to maximise benefits from this approach.
This is a subject close to your heart. There has to be billions that could be saved in thvPublic Sector. Why not in the budget, with the announcement of giving away more money, include the formation of a Department for Government Efficiency with the specific role of dealing with computer legacy issues., digitisation and the use of AI, and saving money!
As an aside, it has been announced that the head of the Electoral Commission is to move on. It’s one eyed anti Brexit stance was transparently obvious and, frankly, disgraceful. Another discredited source of information that the Remain campaign leaned on, closed.
The balance of payments deficit is a direct result of increased consumption and this, in part, is due to an increase in population. So, by reducing consumption you will end up by reducing the deficit, but also the economy.