We will be full members of WTO on 30 March and trading under their rules

There is some nonsense about the WTO going around. Its a rehashed Project Fear story which makes no sense.The UK is a member of the WTO and will be a full member trading under the WTO rules when we leave the EU.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
4 Comments
Doubtless it will get lots of coverage on the BBC like all the rest of project fear. But this May/Hammond government is surely orchestrating it. They even retained the project fear Carney costing circa £880K PA it seems. Not much sign of state sector ‘austerity’ there. Many could do the job far better for 1/10 of that sum.
Dominique Grieve is surely right over Lord Hain, ‘We can’t operate a democratic free society when peers or MPs decide to take the law into their own hands’. Rather a shame this generally sound person is so deluded over the virtues of EU. But then most lawyers do seem to be. It is a massive parasitic job creation scheme for so many of them I suppose as is the ECHR.
What about this, as reported in the Telegraph?
Dan Hannan MEP, a leading Brexiteer, claimed he had seen “an extract” of closely guarded draft Brexit withdrawal agreement, which is under negotiation by London and Brussels.
“Britain has decided to enfranchise all EU nationals (at least in England and Northern Ireland – it is devolved in Scotland and Wales). What an odd decision,” he wrote in leaked messages to a Conservative MEP
The nonsense is to say that leaving the EU would be easy and painless because the U.K. holds all the cards.
You oversold Brexit to the public and you conveniently sidestep that what is under question is not the UK’s membership of WTO but the terms and conditions under which it will trade as a member. Most of the UK’s peers trade on better terms than WTO.
A while back when 6 developing countries agreed to roll their trade terms with the U.K. because the latter are mostly beneficial to them, you asked for an apology.
Will you now offer one after 20 countries including Russia have rejected the UK’s terms and stand at the ready to extract their pound of flesh ?
So much for global Britain (minus Northern Ireland)…
Reply Sorting out tariff quotas affects the EU as well as us and will doubtless be done
There’s a lot of nonsense going around about a range of things John mostly put about by the BBC and civil service and not rebutted enough by ministers. It all reads like a tale from the Brothers Grimm. Stuff and nonsense.