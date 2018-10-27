Well done Chris Grayling. Calais trade will be fine after Brexit

The Transport Secretary went to Calais this week and nailed the Project Fear lie that Calais would mount an economic blockade or go slow on UK traded goods if we just leave on 29 March next year. The Mayor of Calais made clear they value the UK business, and will ensure the port runs smoothly after Brexit.They realise the Dutch and Belgian ports would love to lift the trade off them. It was good to see a Minister rebutting a Project Fear nonsense.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
5 Comments
“It was good to see a Minister rebutting a Project Fear nonsense.”
Indeed but a rather rare event indeed with remainers May and Hammond in charge and nearly the whole of the senior civil service and the appalling BBC suffering from pro EU group think.
Mayor Khan is said to have gone or going to Brussels, officially. Does he need authorisation…permission from the British Brexit negotiators? If not why not?
There are MEPs, MPs and, Mayor Khan one assumes has spoken with them. Did they not spell it out for him this side of the Channel?Why do they attend Brussels meetings? What was and is their role? Who is paying for Mayor Khan’s trip? Which EU officials are going to speak out of turn with him? Should I go too? By myself uninvited?Anything for a day off work. Let’s hope he does not get delayed in London traffic.A strike perhaps.
Calais Trade will be fine after brexit, it will be still there, the only thing is the JIT conveyor system as we know it will be disrupted because of the customs checks that will inevitably need to to be made. And despite what Chris Grayling says, neither he, nor the mayor of Calais, will have any say over how these French customs officials work.. nor about their work timetables, shift rota experience, numbers on duty or their day to day humour? get it?
So trade for SME’s will gradually shift to cargo travel by container that will mean a shift in tonnage to Felixstowe, which is at capacity at the moment, to Antwerp Rotterdam..JIT as we know it will not be there anymore..despite what Chris Grayling says
Reply JIT will be fine. It currently copes with traffic jams, French strikes etc
My ‘favourite’ Project Fear lie is: longer customs checks will result in queues of traffic 27 miles long.
If checks are going to take longer, you just open up more customs posts!
Good morning.
So the media is spreading fake news then ? Shame on them.