What a Brexit budget would look like

This will be the last budget before the UK is an independent country again, if we end up with no deal. It is the time to set a new course. We need to be optimistic. We need to promote more growth and more enterprise. We need to grasp the ability of lower taxes to power prosperity. This should be the budget for prosperity, not austerity.
We need to cut Stamp duties, Capital Gains Tax, and Vehicle Excise duties as described before. Current rates reduce the tax take by deterring transactions.
We need to cut the rates of Income Tax from 20% to 18 % and from 45% to 40%.
We need to abolish VAT on Feminine hygiene products, green products and domestic fuel.
We need to boost spending on schools 10 % or more below the current national average per pupil amount.
We need to spend more on improving the road network.
We need to meet the costs of the planned increase in NHS spending, only releasing the money if there are good plans to spend it to raise the quality and quantity of care. We should remove car parking charges at hospitals from patients and visitors.
I read the Chancellor is going to cut business rates for smaller shops in High Streets, which is helpful.
All this can come from the £ 39 bn over the next three years we will save by not signing the penal Withdrawal Agreement.
What about jacking HS2 also which will save £100bn over 10-15(?) years?
We definitely need a budget for business confidence and investment. Let’s also remember that cutting tariffs will be the equivalent of a tax cut, especially for low income households where food clothing and footwear make up a significant component of expenditure – and attract some of the highest tariffs.
“We need to meet the costs of the planned increase in NHS spending, only releasing the money if there are good plans to spend it to raise the quality and quantity of care.”
Indeed. It would happen almost automatically if funding were channelled through patients using either an insurance backed or voucher scheme.
We can’t, not while we are still part of the EU. And thanks to your stupid leader and her Civil Serpents we shall be shackled to the EU for evermore.
We need a budget that is more friendly to SME’s. For too long past governments have treated them poorly. Piling regulation upon regulation.
And let us not forget, that budget is now held in the autumn and not the spring to comply with EU wishes. A little known fact.
JR,
Interesting perspective with lots of potential, but this of course assumes that everything else is equal. which according to Nomura is no longer the case. According to Nomuara we have already lost £60 billion in lost growth over the past two years due to primarily Brexit.
So the £39 billion and more you state should be available for as you t2% extra growth is not available.
Reply We have lost nothing from Brexit. Growth has been slowed by domestic policy
Does the Chancellor understand all these ”needs”, I wonder. Many of us are sceptical, if not already totally disillusioned.
(Perhaps the words ”no deal” should always be followed by ”with the EU”, otherwise they are seized upon by those who like the expressions ”crashing out”, ”cliff edge”, etc.)
Oh to hear such a speech from the Chancellor on Monday!
We could add more “we need to’s”. Such as we need to cut politicians and the public sector generally down to size, including closing several entire government departments and quangos, and turning the people loose to do something productive.
Those who think remaining in the EU is a good idea should look at Italy. After a democratically elected govt presents its’ budget the EU has told them they don’t accept it. If somehow we remain in the EU and Corbyn is elected the EU will veto his budget. Those who want socialism must firstly get out of EU control.