What a Brexit budget would look like

This will be the last budget before the UK is an independent country again, if we end up with no deal. It is the time to set a new course. We need to be optimistic. We need to promote more growth and more enterprise. We need to grasp the ability of lower taxes to power prosperity. This should be the budget for prosperity, not austerity.

We need to cut Stamp duties, Capital Gains Tax, and Vehicle Excise duties as described before. Current rates reduce the tax take by deterring transactions.

We need to cut the rates of Income Tax from 20% to 18 % and from 45% to 40%.

We need to abolish VAT on Feminine hygiene products, green products and domestic fuel.

We need to boost spending on schools 10 % or more below the current national average per pupil amount.

We need to spend more on improving the road network.

We need to meet the costs of the planned increase in NHS spending, only releasing the money if there are good plans to spend it to raise the quality and quantity of care. We should remove car parking charges at hospitals from patients and visitors.

I read the Chancellor is going to cut business rates for smaller shops in High Streets, which is helpful.

All this can come from the £ 39 bn over the next three years we will save by not signing the penal Withdrawal Agreement.

