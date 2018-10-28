Yes Chancellor, we could afford a better budget if we leave without a Withdrawal Agreement

Mr Hammond says he will need a second budget if we leave the EU on 29 March. That much I agree. But far from needing a version of Mr Osborne’s ridiculous Punishment budget we could afford a budget for higher growth and higher net incomes.
Freed of the need to pay £ 39 bn for no good reason to the EU we could have a great budget for prosperity. Lets do just that. No deal is a lot better than Mr Hammond’s idea of a deal. He wants to delay our exit and sandbag us with a huge EU bill.
Well sack him then!
If the government is committed to Brexit as it claims, doesn’t Mr Hammond have his priorities in the wrong order? Should he not be expecting us to leave, and be delivering a budget accordingly? Still he had to rethink his last two budgets without Brexit as an excuse, so this year it simply sounds as though he’s laying the groundwork early.
A competant Chancellor could surely deliver a budget that plans for the worst case, whatever they consider that to be, and then use any additional funds to reduce deficit and bolster services where required without having to rethink their entire financial plan.
As usual, this budget will be about politics, the EU and winning the next election, even the large sums of money going to health service won’t do much with them popping up before the next election saying, the money wasn’t enough, it disappeared into a black hole of debts of 26 billion, pay rises and pension rises with little left for improvements.
Tell me the old old story how people ended up with nothing, spending their way to victory on the backs of the people.
Philip Hammond is still pretending that it would hurt the UK economy by about 8% of GDP if we left the EU without any special trade deal, just defaulting to the WTO treaties which already exist and which already bind the EU and each of its member states without any need for the UK government to go grovelling for a new trade treaty.
And rather than question the reliability of the government’s dismal forecasts this morning Andrew Marr really wanted to know whether updated but similarly bleak forecasts would be made available before MPs were told to vote through whatever rubbish withdrawal deal Theresa May is going to agree.
There was no reference to that letter you signed, JR, demanding to see the details of the model which the government is using:
and there was no reference to the recent alternative forecast from Open Europe:
according to which the deficiency might be only about 2% spread over 13 years, or with correct responses it could be only a quarter of that:
“In a new report, Open Europe argues that a No Deal exit from the European Union would be sub-optimal and would entail some material costs. However, we find that the medium-term impact on UK economic growth would be relatively small, both in absolute terms and relative to other factors that are likely to affect the UK economy.”
Here I would point out yet again that in 2012 when he was an EU Commissioner Michel Barnier issued a report claiming that the creation of the Single Market had added about 2% to the collective GDP of the member states, while another report estimated that the gross benefit to the UK has been less than that average at about 1% of GDP:
So I find Open Europe’s forecast far more credible than the government’s.
However I emphasise that this is only without any special trade deal, not without any deal on anything at all; and there would be no hope of avoiding some payments connected with future commitments we have already accepted as a member – not a cost of leaving, mind, but just part of the cost of having foolishly joined in the first place.
Off-topic, a lady has a letter printed in the Maidenhead Advertiser dismissing the Irish border problem as a “red herring”, so I have sent in this letter to support her:
“Dear Sir
Mrs K L Holliday is not alone in spotting that the Irish border question is a red herring.
Among others, the Northern Irish MP Sammy Wilson said as much in the House of Commons on July 16 2018, at Column 119 in the Hansard record.
However his explanation was not that the EU wished to punish the UK, as suggested by Mrs Holliday in her letter, but that the government of the Irish Republic is striving to keep at least Northern Ireland, and preferably the whole of the UK, under EU economic rule.
As he put it: “this red herring has been thrown into the debate to try to persuade people like me and members on the government benches to stay within the customs union and the single market”.
Unfortunately too many of those members, including the Prime Minister herself, have needed little persuasion to go along with the wishes of the Irish government, notwithstanding earlier pledges.
In fact it might be convenient if representatives of the Irish government were given a permanent office in Number 10 Downing Street, then they could issue their orders directly.
Yours etc”
I agree with you JR but you had better be able to convince a lot more of your fellow and opposition Mp’s that a WTO deal is better than what May is trying to get through.
I get the feeling that many MP’s are actually quite dim with regards to finance, trade and commercial matters, but are too embarrassed to poke their heads above the parapet and admit such, as all we ever get to hear from them is the Party line clap trap jargon, proving they have no mind of their own.
No surprise that Years after they cease to be MP’s, we then find out they did not believe themselves in the rubbish they were talking at the time.
Too much posh talk, generally, in Hammond. He can’t hear the hand in front of his face
Good afternoon
Steady on. This is a supposedly Conservative Chancellor you are talking about. I mean, he’s not Gordon Brown.
We are not leaving the EU. We will get Chequers and pay the 39bn.
End of.
We won the referendum but lost the war.
Exactly right.
Hammond is going to present another appalling budget tomorrow. Then he and May are clearly going to present the country with an appalling deal and then try to ram it down the throats of the sensible wing of the Tory party. Using dishonesty, threats and yet more idiotic scare tactics. May needs to be stopped she will destroy the party, damage the economy and give us Labour/SNP. The Tories will never be forgiven.
What on earth is this “fiscal firepower” buffer of £15.4bn (built up in case there is a disorderly Brexit that Hammond and indeed the BBC’s economic editor Kamal Armad go on about.
Chancellors can increase or decrease taxes, borrow or repay debt and spend (usually waste) more or less money. So what on earth is “fiscal firepower”? Hammond is still spending/ largely wasting far more than the government raises in tax and most taxes are way beyond the optimum point for the economy or even for tax take. Perhaps Hammond and the Treasury can explain this fiscal firepower? How did he come up with the precise £15.4 Bn figure. Drawn from a hat perhaps?
We are governed by complete and utter buffoons.
I commend your website to Mr Hammond. Here he will learn about the positive up sides of Brexit if he were to look for them. He should keep your company – or swap roles.
Not the £39 bn AGAIN!
Just how much have we lost since the disastrous Brexit vote by 17m old age pensioners and ambitious, discontented politicians and their hangers on?
Stupid talk..the 39B is part of the withdrawal already accepted but not signed off yet..as with the Irish border and the movement of people..these things will have to be agreed and settled before we move any further with them. If as JR seems to be saying we don’t pay or we don’t agree the Irish Backstop then we had better put whatever money we can aside because we’re only going to have to pay at some time in the future and very probably with interest and damages added..JR says 39B is for no good reason..well I am clear if there was no reason to pay this amount then we would not be obliged to pay..and please don’t quote us for legal reasons..none of this is to do with legal reasons or what’s morally right or wrong..it’s all about politics..and just like the talks of one hundred years ago leading to the treaty of Versailles..except this time we are on the losing side..Savvy…deal or no deal we are on the losing side
REPLY There is no need to pay unless we want an agreement with them!