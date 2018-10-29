Better transport

It is great news that the Budget will include a major programme to improve our roads. The government briefing says they will spend more on motorway improvements.They will offer a substantial sum to improve strategic local highways. There will be more money for potholes, and more to improve dangerous and congested junctions. There will be more cash to improve access to town centres.
I have been pressing for this for some time. It is welcome when ideas you work on come to fruition. I am asking Wokingham and West Berkshire Councillors to have schemes ready that are likly to qualify for money under these headings. We need better and safer junctions, we need more capacity and better flows at junctions, and we need more capacity on our strategic local highways. On my list is the northern and southern peripherals around Wokingham, the new bridge over the railway, and the rest of the Winnersh by pass.There are various junctions that can be made safer with better flows by putting in roundabouts or rephasing lights with traffic sensors. Splitting turning traffic from straight on traffic would also help.Another Thames crossing would be good but getting agreement from surrounding Councils remains problematic.
Nationally England needs to complete the network of trunk roads and motorways to at least dual carriageway standard and with grade seperated junctions. We need a network of relief A roads for local journeys to relieve the trunk routes. One of the ironies of all the Remain commentary about possible delays at the ports after Brexit is port delay pales into insignificance besides the delays transport companies have to deal with everytime there is a crash or roadworks on one of our limited number of main motorways and trunk roads. Just in Time manufacturers have to build in these delays which are all too regular. One of the ways of raising productivity in the UK is to improve the road network. People running plumbing, electrical, cleaning and other businesses offering a service in people’s homes schedule fewer appointments to allow for the extra time it usually takes to get to the places of work. Delivery companies for on line shopping also have to confront inadequate roads for their vans.
Some green critics complain about any increase in road spending. They should recognise that cutting down on traffic jams and improving flows of vehicles through junctions and over rivers and railway lines cuts down on the amount of fuel burnt by slow moving vehicles, and cuts the amount of emissions hitting people living and working close to busy roads. On line retailers cannot deliver to your door by train or bike, and businesses that need to take tools and materials to a job also need vans. It is time to give them a helping hand. It will require Councils to come up with good schemes to spend the money well. Traffic management needs to help in the task of improving junction safety and vehicle flows.
The moment a particular route becomes less congested the more people will want to use it. Basic common sense.
And which sector of the productive economy will have to pay for all this ?
We would not be in this mess if we had not joined the EU. Other EU countries, such as Spain, have used the money, or more like wasted it, that net contributors like the UK send. We talk about the so called 39bn but what of all those other billions that have been wasted ?
Look closer to home. 100 billion on foreign aid over the last ten years? I am still waiting for a cost/benefit statement. Fat chance!
The investment is to be welcomed, nonetheless your government’s desperation to get more houses built resulting in many schemes being built where the infrastructure is already creaking is a prime cause. In my area no amount of clever re-engineering can overcome the fact that the main roads have no more capacity at peak times because of the bottlenecks, junctions, roundabouts etc. All,that happens is the jam moves further down the road.
Rushmore BC and others need to think bigger picture with larger one way schemes. Yes it might mean larger local journies but a shorter time and less pollution. It could also free up more space for safer bicycle lanes. Many European towns and cities have dedicated lanes on the pavements.
The greens will indeed object to all road investment but they are just deluded on almost everything, rather like T May. Most greens just subscribe to a religious belief system or “gut feelings” (as they drive a few bottles to the recycling centre). Thy do not rely on science, reason or logic. I try not to think with my gut preferring my brain. The more people claim to be greens politically they less understanding of energy and science they seem to have. The one green MP for Brighton is a good example of this (an English graduate).
Trains, when you consider the whole door to door journey, track, ticketing, stations, energy losses at the power station and in transmission are actually far less energy efficient than a small car and hugely worse than a full small car. Even bikes are not really very green as they a fuelled very inefficiently by human food. A journey by bus can take over two hours when by car it would take 15 minutes due to the winding routes they often take, plus the walk at each end and stops (usually blocking the road for others) every few hundred yards. Bus occupancy is often fewer than 7 from depot to depot too.
Especially with self driving cars coming fairly soon roads are the way to do. Congestion is a very bad way to restrict traffic growth. If traffic growth needs to be restricted it should be by charging drivers not blocking and delaying them with congestion, that is hugely inefficient and damaging to the economy. Roads do not even need to take up much land they can be double decker and under ground where needed.
Cars are more flexible, cheaper, quicker can be greener too. That is why most people choose to use them despite the huge fiscal and policy & subsidy bias to trains and public transport.