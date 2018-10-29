Greens and AFD slash support for Mrs Merkel’s CDU party and for her the SPD, her coalition partner.

Exit polls confirm the polls prior to the Hesse state elections. This is another serious drop in support for the two main parties in Germany’s grand coalition government. Once again the parties becoming much more popular are the Greens and the AFD, parties attacking the EU establishment view.
Alice Weidel, the leader of the AFD in the German Parliament and effectively the Leader of the Opposition, recently made a speech supporting the right of every EU member state to decide to leave the EU if they wished. She was highly critical of Mrs Merkel’s model of the EU, attacking the idea of further integration, disagreeing with common budgets and freedom of movement, and worrying whether Germany was being led into providing too much financial support for the rest of the EU. She wishes to see the Commission’s right to propose new laws removed. She recommended that the EU treat the UK better, respecting the democratic judgement of UK voters.
The forces ranged against the increasing power of the EU federal state are growing. The next question is will the SPD, reluctant members of Mrs Merkel’s coalition government, carry on given the big damage it is doing to their voter base.
5 Comments
Although the greens are fanatically pro EU everywhere. One of the alarming features of EU membership is the extent to which it attracts support from the leftist lunatic fringe – it must mean leftist environmental fanatics see the EU as a good way of floisting their silly policies on us all without the need to argue their case and win elections.
Which is of course a major change from 20-30 years ago when the left was broadly opposed to EC membership because of its restrictions on statism and protectionism within the EC.
Question: If Germany left the EU, could the remaining nations maintain an EU system similar to the one we know now?
My answer is no, with the obvious deduction that the EU as we know it, is effectively a German controlled trans-national bureaucracy.
Yes, if only our leaders and especially the Remainers would recognise the decay of creeping federalism and the growing acknowledgment elsewhere that it needs to stop.
The EU in pushing out the repayment date on Greek paper to almost infinity showed it’s desperation to avoid a formal default leading to the German Treasury facing a massive write down and that spectre is looming large again with Italy.
The Germans have always been the most avid supporters of the EU much to do with their history so it comes to something when we read such comments from a leading politician.
An Italian bond default or a greater realisation by the German people how much they truly have at risk will hasten the demise of the EU as we currently know it. We are contributing to that hence hence their leaders and ours consorting to prevent our fall out.
After seeing Merkel and Macron holding hands with Erdogan and Putin yesterday at a meeting to discuss Syria was all the evidence I need to conclude that the west and its democratic values are dangerously compromised
I have always felt that Merkel was far more than she seems and she’s now showing her true colours and is indeed is the utterly preposterous Macron.
It is my belief that we are on the verge of a new dark age with respect to our freedoms. The recent ECHR ruling on free speech should surely send a shiver down the spines of all freedom loving peoples.
We must not pivot away from our US allies towards the increasingly authoritarian EU and its flirtation with Putin and the utterly terrifying Erdogan.