Easing the squeeze?

The UK economy has been through a monetary squeeze and an unplanned fiscal squeeze over the last year and a half. The Chancellor reported that this year they are collecting £7.4bn more in tax than planned, and spending £4.5bn less than planned in March. Added to the halving of money growth thanks to Bank of England policy, it is no wonder growth has slowed down.
The Chancellor has decided to put back the money that has been removed by higher tax revenues and lower spending in his figures for next year. There will be an £11bn fiscal boost from lower taxes and higher spending. Is this truly a boost as the OBR say, when it is merely trying to get back to their forecast figures from last March which turned out once again to be too pessimistic? It is not easy for a Chancellor to chart a course for spending and taxing, when the numbers he relies on for the year in question, let alone future years, are so wrong. At least recent forecasts have not been as wildly and wilfully wrong as the prediction of a recession in the winter after the Brexit vote made prior to the referendum by the Treasury and Bank.
There was much discussion of what constitutes an end to austerity. As argued here, to many people austerity is high taxes on their incomes and spending, or an absence of real growth in their pay or living standards. The Chancellor raised Income Tax allowances to help boost the net pay packet. He has also proposed above inflation increases in the Living wage and some improvements in benefit payments. He argued that austerity is a private sector as well as a public sector matter, and rightly argued that higher taxes do not solve the problem of austerity for individuals and the private sector. Indeed, they are an important cause of the problem.
The spending increases were largely as briefed out over the week end and already discussed here.The task still remains to see how value and improvement can be bought with the large headline figures pencilled in for the NHS, and to find sufficient for social care and schools. £400 million for schools capital for small projects as a one off is not quite what the schools had in mind when lobbying for more money for their revenue budgets to meet mainstream costs. The government will continue to spend more on Universal Credit as roll out continues and issues arise that need more generous treatment.
It is important to remember where this word, austerity, came from – Labour.
What they meant by, ‘austerity’ was a cut to state spending and a reduction in personel / union members and monies.
For the likes of the SNP it meant no reduction in the bungs to keep them quiet.
Of course someone had to pay for their lack of austerity and in that they found a willing and gutless Chancellor and First Lord of the Treasury who, where only too willing to fleece not just the productive part of the economy but the English past of the economy.
But like all Socialists they have to learn that when the state starts to consume more of what the private and productive economy have, it will end up with less in the end. Sadly it is a lesson that has to be learnt repeatedly.
Oh. And I believe it is only 150 days until we leave the EU. Albeit in name only.
So Hammond ratted on your central economic plank to balance the structural deficit and decided the opposite was to tax and spend! Next year the deficit increases and the burden of debt will increase as well. Was this a Labour budget? Your party got elected in 2010 for promising t balance the structural deficit by 80 cuts ad 20 tax increases. Tell us the truth JR has Hammond achieved this or Osborne before? Was this achieved in 2015 or 2017?
Hammond skipped over VAT that wa static for two years because the EU controls it. Neil points out the OBR forecast with based on a two year punishment extension not the twenty one period! So the EU gets to oversee the UK budget for another two years allowing Hammond limits to operate in.
What happened to responsibility and thrift and putting money back in the pockets of individuals, strivers and grafters? Insurance premium tax, National Insurance hikes were all there.
Funny how Hammond keeps finding extra billions to give away to the devolved nations. This on top of their over generous block grant which already gives them much more of English taxes per head than the English themselves and the fact they get a disproportionate amount for every penny spent on England via the skewed Barnett Formula. This Government is taking the English voters for mugs and sees us as nothing more than voting fodder and a cash cow for the benefit of the rest of the dis=UK. Everywhere except England it seems.
John, why did Hammond refer to ‘the proud nations and the English regions’? Obviously England is not a nation in the eyes of your anti-English Government.
You are spot on, over 950 million for Scotland! Despite poor outcomes from SNP spending on public services. Where are our English representatives?
A £20 billion deficit until future notice and more gaff about reduction to GDP. The debt is a ball and chain around the UK neck which will be pulled very tightly when another recessesion bites. £51 billion in interest payments, more than some public services receive!
Yet May and Hammond happy to give the EU £100 billion of our taxes to talk about a trade deficit. Only talk, as the political declaration can be changed!
If you were a young English person at uni with a life time of debt while May and Hammond pisses taxes down the drain would you vote Tory? No.
‘the proud nations and the English regions’
That enraged me too.
So did his insistence, twice, this morning that a government must keep its manifesto promises. He was talking about raising the tax thresholds, which is all well and good, but he obviously excluded delivering Brexit.
He is an enigma. He sounds so like a conservative at times and yet he doesn’t want our independence back so that we can launch out and improve our prospects.
The Chancellor was thankfully very clear on how disastrous a no-deal Brexit would be. We are very fortunate to have him and Mrs May steering us to sensible future pattern of close collaboration and binding agreements with the EU, our largest trading partner
Alec
Well they say there’s always a note of truth in sarcasm.
It would be nice to have “agreement” or even “collaboration” with the European nations we trade with, providing we also return to being an independent nation once more.
Other non EU countries have that relationship why not the UK?
The EU – ‘ our largest trading partner’ – well, yes, if you like trading deficits.
Sigh…the monetary y stance is highly stimulative and the fiscal splurge necessitated by Brexit has not been undone. This way of describing things is bizarre but otherwise I agree with most of this.
Welfare reform we must regard as a work in progress at best .The problem is with so much political capital lost to Brexit nothing much can be done about anything .
Years of drift lie ahead but Mr Hammond gives me hope that there is one sensible man left in the country
Good to see the higher rate threshold go up to 50K.
I did not hear if he raised the NI secondary earnings limit to take it back again, he did last time so it would not surprise me to hear he did the same again
I have now checked an yes he has increased the NI secondary earnings limit to 50K.
I wonder if I will get guaranteed social care in my dotage as a quid pro quo for this additional tax
NS, Unlikely 🙁
Don’t you know that those that pay in get nothing in return!!!… (sarcasm)
I see he is planning to punish us for using Amazon by taxing them more and increasing their prices. He is also pushing up house prices for first-time buyers by removing stamp duty.
It was a socialist budget, more power and money to the state, and less to the individual.
Throwing money at the failing Stalinist NHS with zero reform, or patient empowering, or learning from the best of the rest of the world.
Punitive tax on freelancers and more encouragement for out of control immigration.
Very poor quality politicians and treasury.
The inheritance tax racket continues unchanged.
So does stamp duty.
Firefighter Phil.
No large strategic change in the tax system, a nod by picking on the tech companies.
When I see 55 year old retired teachers on BBC’s Pointless then I realise there’s no austerity in the State sector. Austerity’s just another wheeze invented by Labour’s client state as they feed off the taxpayer
My father retired at 66 with a pension of 10k pa. He worked in the private sector. There’s no magic money tree in the private sector
The UK would die without the productivity, energy and vibrancy of the private sector
It is the increase in pension contributions and NI (state pension contributions) that is directly attributable to the so called funding short fall in school.
Lots of pupils who were not born here do not help either.
The Hammond budget shows this government does not mean business, is not ready to seize the day, and does not understand the needs and aspirations of the people.
The budget we wanted and needed, that would inspire confidence, was that set out in your 28, October post here. Time to table a rather large amendment to the Finance Bill?
State spending (largely state wasting) is the main problem for the UK’s economy and UK productivity and Hammond has just foolishly increased it. More hidden tax increases, he still ratting on IHT thresholds, still mugging landlords/tenants, pension pots, and still stopping child benefit and personal allowance for many. The increase in personal allowance are welcome but trivial (about the same sum as you will pay back on the 12% insurance tax that Hammond increases.
Who will rid us of this dreadful socialist dope? His tax complexity is yet another tax on top of his absurdly high tax levels.
JR writes: “The UK economy has been through a monetary squeeze”.
This is why I agree with you on Brexit: because I need the democratic freedom to disagree with you at the ballot box.
Call me a cynic but I suspect a motive is to soften up some of the weaker Brexit MPs especially those who would prefer No Deal. After all he has said that if he and Mrs May get the deal they want with the EU there could be another budget in the Spring on the same lines, more tax cuts, more spending etc..
No, handling Brexiteer opposition has definitely shaped Hammond’s approach to this budget.
Surely the response to a so-called ‘no deal’ Brexit (It’s a WTO deal actually) should be a sharp reduction in Corporation Tax to encourage foreign investment and certainly not a return to higher taxation anywhere.
Mayor khan was quick off the mark to criticise the budget – No extra money for his London policemen, he said angrily, but that’s not quite what the chancellor said, although I recall no extra payments being announced.
If khan was to put all of his police back on the beat to control the streets of London, and reduce real crime, rather than using them for his own pet project to stigmatise free speech as a hate ctime, which amounts to them being thought police – we would have less real crime.
I’ve heard estimates of upwards of 1,000 London police officers engaged as thought police?
Off Topic. Listening to BBC Breakfast right now and they are going on about how Trump used scare tactics during the election. What a joke!! What do the BBC think they are doing here in the UK with Brexit? Talk about pot calling kettle black.
Refuse to fund them, I stopped buying BBC Licences many years ago. I listen to Radio 4 just to keep an eye on them, it’s like a barometer for the latest subversion projects like the promotion of gender dysphoria and demonisation of the elderly.
Order-Order.com this morning exposed the BBC’s “framing” technique when introducing contributors:
Apart from anything else, we need a revolution in our tax system – We’ve all heard how large and confusing the tax bible is, and the problems this causes due to confusion generated, and each budget adds to the complexity.
When are we going to see this revolution – When are we going to get a fair tax syetm rewrite that is fit for purpose?
The income and expenditure structure is never addressed – basically it remains the lipstick on a pig approach.
Osborne in opposition flirted with two changes: £1m IHT relief and combining income tax/NatIns. Neither happened, he increased the tax code pages by 50% and made an even worse mess of stamp duty.
Our whole tax system is a complete pig’s ear and Hammond certainly has made no effort to start any change, nor will he.
Completely off topic, I notice that you stick to GMT. BST for England and Wales should be scrapped.
Mr Chore, head of OBR, appeared on the BBCs programme chaired by Andrew Neill. He admitted they remain clueless about the reasons their forecast for the deficit was so wide of the mark. I concluded that Mr Hammond hopes that the error continues to work in his favour in the coming years and that the forecast annual deficit of c£20bn will actually equate to a rough balance. The government’s finances will be in big trouble if the error swings against it instead of in its favour. In my view May and Hammond have made a reckless assumption given the enormity of the debt pile and the prospect of higher interest rates.
For Chore read Chote! Auto correction strikes again.
A “give away” budget with the threat that it will all be taken away from us if we do not accept the Chequers proposal for re-joining the EU’s SM/CU/ECJ without representation and thus totally exposing us to disadvantageous future EU trade deals.
The IR35 changes are as clear as mud. Who are the 1.5m small companies and how do the self employed know who they will work for will qualify?
And what if they work for more than one company? If they get nothing in return for working as self employed, what’s the point. The State does not like Independence. Big business wins again.
Well, a lot of what I was hoping for was delivered in Hammond’s budget. He’s eased the UC roll-out burden by replacing the £2b Osbourne clawed back (over which IDS resigned) and another billion on top. He’s given £1b of new money for defence (targeted at anti-submarine warfare & offensive cyberdefence) in addition to the £800m announced earlier this year. He’s found £400m for education – but £480m for last winter’s potholes – and reduced the income tax burden. He’s kept the pensioners onside by making no changes to the triple lock or contributions tax relief. I’ll raise a glass to Hammond on friday night at my local:)