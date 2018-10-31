Leaving with no Withdrawal Agreement will be better for the economy than signing it

I have been puzzling over why so many commentators think a so called No Deal departure would be a heavy negative for the UK economy.
There seem to be a series of specific fears that are unlikely to be realised e.g.
1 “Planes will not fly on 30 March. “
The overfly rights are under the Chicago Convention which will be unaffected by the UK ‘s departure from the EU. Landing rights are in the gift of member states and will presumably be mutually reaffirmed in time for exit. Airlines continue to sell tickets for post 29 March and do not expect to be grounded.
2. “Just in time supply items will be held up at UK ports, wrecking the factory plans.”
UK ports will be entirely under UK control. There are no plans being made that I have read about to hold goods up for longer. The addition of a customs payment to current VAT and Excise payments and currency changes can be done away from the border from existing compliance filings electronically, with or without a tweak to the computer data. Intrastat declarations are already very comprehensive and mandatory for EU trade. Products meeting specifications under contract will not need new inspection systems on 30 March.
3. “Food imports will be detained by the need for longer and more complex inspections at borders.”
Again there is no need for the UK to impose damaging delays and extra checks, and on imports it is a matter for the UK authorities. Current contracts contain inspection regimes, usually at the farm or processing plants, and product will also continue to be inspected carefully by the purchaser.
4.” Medicine imports will be delayed.”
As with food, things that have gained regulatory UK approval and are on the NHS approved list can be imported as before with similar inspection regimes and verification.
5” Calais will operate a go slow or blockade of UK exports to the continent”
The Calais port authorities have categorically denied this and say they wish to keep the business. Belgian and Dutch ports would like to take market share from Calais and see the need to offer a smooth service.
Making all these things work are in the mutual interest of the EU and the UK and are not controlled in the main by the EU authorities. There is every reason to suppose where they need agreements these can be reached, with a general wish to carry on as before.
There are then the economic arguments.
1” Imposition of customs dues will restrict and damage trade”
If nothing changes but the UK and EU impose EU level tariffs on each other then the EU will collect £5bn of extra customs, and the UK £13bn, given the large imbalance in trade in items that attract tariffs. The UK government could give the £13bn as tax cuts so people on average are not worse off from the higher prices. The high tariffs are almost entirely on food products, where the UK has a balance of trade deficit of £20bn with the rest of the EU. Imposing full EU tariffs is likely to lead to a lot of import substitution from cheaper non EU produce, and to a substantial market share gain by UK farmers. The UK gain in domestic market share should more than make up for losses of exports. There will be a crop cycle of adjustment to new demands. The UK can publish its own tariff schedule once it has left, and has the option of lowering tariffs compared to EU levels, which would mitigate the impact tariffs have on trade. It is difficult to see more than a marginal impact on the UK economy of high tariffs on food. Trade with the rest of the world which has been growing faster than EU trade for the UK would benefit from removing tariffs on products we cannot grow or produce for ourselves, removing small tariffs where the bureaucracy is not worth the trouble, and cutting very high food tariffs somewhat. The UK government has yet to publish a tariff schedule for March 30 for No Deal.
2.” There will be a confidence effect”
Presumably most businesses now understand that No Deal is an option, and see that its probability has risen as a result of the poor progress in talks so far and the EU rejection of the Chequers half in approach to the single market and customs union. There was a confidence impact on big business investment plans after the vote, but this did not prevent continued growth at a good rate for the first nine months after June 2016. Brexit voters expressed more consumer confidence after the vote. There were also some large inward investors who went ahead with big commitments, including the purchase of two £1bn plus London office blocks and major commitments to jobs and space in London by the leading US tec companies. If I am right in thinking we will avoid any big problem in the weeks after leaving, confidence should come back quite quickly to those large businesses that are preoccupied by this issue. There has not been the predicted exodus of businesses out of London despite more delay and difficulty in the negotiations than advertised.
3. “The UK authorities will raise taxes and tighten money to deal with the shock”
That would be entirely the wrong reaction and looks unlikely. On exit with no Withdrawal Agreement the UK state has £39bn more to play with over the next three years, and the balance of payments is immediately enhanced by the same amount. The Bank of England actually eased money after the vote, and could do so again were there to be any problems after exit. The Treasury has fire power to spend more and tax less were the economy to slow further.
The economy will get a bigger boost by leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement and spending the £39bn at home. Prolonging exit for 21 months or more prolongs uncertainty, commits us to large extra payments and does not even guarantee a better trade deal.
Staying in for another 21 months of protracted negotiation prolongs uncertainty and clearly will give a worse outcome than just leaving next March and spending the money saved.
16 Comments
Much of this answers a question about imports which no-one has asked and ignores vast questions entirely . If , for example you take the use of capital, as of 30.3 , security that is not regulated in the UK will not be on shore. That will make it worthless .
In fact the FCA have vaguely said that they will unilaterally extend passporting for an unknown period provided the company is moving under UK regs and this would fit fit the Redwood narrative if you ignore the following
1 UK Companies cannot “export” capital at all full stop.
2 EU Companies have no idea how long they can trade on the temporary permit into the UK
3 While this may spread the import effect out, eventually you have the same problem you started with – a closed border for money
That is a disaster for this country and as I am the only one who comments here who either has a job or knows anything about it how about you just take my word for it …or ring the FCA , they are a bit thick but even they can read ..little words
If you ask anyone who is involved in any of the areas Mr Redwood has claimed expertise in you will find they will laugh ..bitterly
Reply The main scare stories have been about imports. The UK government is not planning to stop EU companies trading!
You’re STILL banging on about tariffs? When everyone with an ounce of understanding of international trade over the last 50 years knows it is non tariff barriers that matter? Ye gods, thank the Lord you are not in a position of power in the government
Reply I talked about non tariff barriers as well. Which ones do you think will b e imposed? Have you read the WTO rules on facilitation of trade?
There all just project fear which seems to be increasing greatly the nearer March 29th 2019 comes especially with some of your fellow colleagues and main steam media , you should ask the PM today at PMQ’s that under no condition or circumstances would she call for a second referendum/people’s vote or extend article 50,
Exactly right on all of the above.
Yet another absurdly biased discussion on Newsnight with Osborne, Toynbe, Evan Davis another lefty loon Ash Sarker and the one sane voice Susanne Evans. Osborne was trying to rewrite history absurdly. He did however say one sensible thing:- “we will not win the next election by trying to out Corbne Corbyn”. This is clearly what May and Hammond are trying to do. It just damages the economy and jobs hugely. It they deliver their Vassal State non Brexit and continue to increase taxes, regulations, endless government waste and expensive green crap they are surely done for. Get rid of Appeaser May and the economic illiterate Hammond please before we get Corbyn.
This is some kind of parody account, right? British business is starting to panic about loss of export trade and you think the issue is with imports?
All sensible points. The advantage continuity remain have is they do not seem to come under specific pressure to say why these various threats may materialise, they just assert that they will & that’s good enough for many commentators. It is routine on the BBC and in opinion forming media such as the FT for language like crash out and cliff edge and the disaster of no deal etc to be employed, with no challenge or coherent explanation as to why. It is greatly in the interest of the EU commission to encourage this as it makes an already timid Mrs May even less likely to walk away with no deal. And as we know & as Mr Cameron demonstrated so clearly, in any negotiation if you aren’t prepared to walk away you get hosed.
According to a recent DerSpiegel article the EU Commission was the source of the scare stories about planes being grounded and the rest. Perhaps the Commission is trying to soften up the member states to accept whatever agreement is presented to them having forced concessions from the UK government on just about every issue. Project Fear is now being used both sides of the Channel to get the agreement through. All the signs are that May has capitulated on issue after issue. I expect a lousy deal for the UK and share your view that No Deal will be the better option.
I would love to know why Mrs May appears so determined to follow her foolish Chequers? In the light of this article which should be published daily in every possible paper- we have nothing to fear from No Deal and so much to gain.
Thank you John for your voice of calm reason
Good morning
The reason, I argue, as to why BREXIT is not going to plan and why the so called, Withdrawal Agreement is being hyped, is because big business has taken over and turned what was a political decision by the British people into a pigs breakfast for them. And I am glad to say more and more people are coming to see it that way.
The Withdrawal Agreement is now nothing but a trap. A trap to keep the UK as closely aligned to the EU so that a small but very powerful set of interests can be served. It is also do so that parliament can, at a much later date, either rejoin in part or whole the EU project.
This is not over.
What will it take to convince the PM of the above points – Has she become deaf?
Someone please tell the BBC that there will still be horse racing after Brexit.
Its feature on this morning’s daily Brexit gloomcast was that workers and horses wouldn’t be able to come here.
The Blairist Broadcasting Corporation. I am sick of it. Even Doctor Who has become a right-on lecture in political correctness. Even non political people are calling it a joke now.
Agreed. The one thing sensible politicians must do is ensure the Withdrawal Bill gets voted down in parliament.
The more the BBC and EU collaborators broadcasts how a “no deal” (WTO deal) will bring economic and social collapse to the UK the more the EU will be intransigent in the “negotiations.”
As a result we will be left with Parliament to decide as to whether we accept a “no deal” (WTO deal) or vassalage/colony status under a Chequers+ plan, where we remain in the EU’s SM/CU/ECJ but without representation, as these will be the only options offered by the EU.
If Parliament chooses the latter, then such a denial of democracy (and remember that in constituency terms the leave/remain result was 64/36) that this would lead to political instability in the UK and would certainly not produce a long-term stable relationship with the EU.
“If nothing changes but the UK and EU impose EU level tariffs on each other”. I think you mean WTO level tariffs.
Reply No, there is no such thing as WTO level tariffs. I mean if the UK accepts EU tariff schedule as our tariff schedule when we leave the EU. We choose a schedule and file it at WTO
Perhaps now and in light of your persuasive words one amongst the c.4 per cent. of the population that backs the Chequers proposal will explain what tangible net benefits flow to the UK from giving away £39 billion.
Yes….and excellent summary of the position.