More bad news from a car industry damaged by higher taxes, and lower Stamp Duty receipts from higher rates

I do wish the government would reverse the damage it has done to the UK car industry through its higher VED, its attack on diesels and the credit squeeze. Last month car sales were very weak in what should be a good month, with the biggest hit predictably taken by diesels. The latest credit and money growth figures from the Bank of England show that last month there was no money growth at all, with a big fall in car loans. This left the yearly rate of money growth at a new low level below the current rate of inflation. Domestic policy continues to slow the UK economy, with the car sector and dearer properties bearing the brunt of the tax attack.
It is especially strange that the Business department, ever vigilant of alleged and often implausible problems for the car industry from Brexit, says nothing about the obvious damage to car output and car sales by the tax and credit policies currently being pursued. Indeed, with diesel car sales down more than 4o % now, it is difficult to understand how they have not observed this and not done something about it.
Returning VED to the levels prior to the 2017 budget would be a good start. Allowing more car loans, one per person in employment at sensible levels would also be a good idea.
Cutting Stamp Duty to 2016 levels where it is currently higher would help unblock the homes market. The Treasury had to admit in the budget that Stamp duty receipts will be £1bn lower this year than forecast owing to the decline in transactions and their model forecasting errors from the higher rates, with a loss of nearly £4bn over the five year forecast period.
You do not stop driving because you don`t want a Diesel.The motor industry blames Brexit.
Monetary and Fiscal Policy cannot be used as an anti Brexit bazooka forever. Carney was cut off the normalisation when the country showed signs of going into recession. Mr Redwood, argued this was an insult to Brexit……
The OBR have calculated the loss of growth due to Brexit as significant and the National debt is far from where it would have been if it had topped out at 80% . This goal also had to be dropped due to the post referendum recession
We are now headed full speed for a brick wall, Debt is still 84% of GDP and interest rates cannot go more than fraction lower. Investment is dropping fast and the engineered consumer boom has run its course. The guilty men will be nailed for every cut to services every lost job and every diminution of the country. I would emigrate John , when Das Mail runs for cover you know the rats know something
Reply The Bank has lurched from too easy to too tight on its money policy.
The Business Secretary has proved to be neither knowledgable nor competent which is good for the Treasury because he depends on them for his job so is malleable and compliant parroting whatever message or policy they give to him.
There’s only piece of bad news I can see and that’s May as Tory leader and PM for the foreseeable future and no doubt for many years to come. This guarantees the UK’s vassal status and condemns the British population to a form of politics that I have not seen in all my time watching British politics.
I couldn’t care less about car production. I only care for direct democracy, individual freedoms and holding to account a political class that’s become unaccountable, detached and fascistic
Osborne’s stamp duty policy – which, let us remember, was a virtue signalling ‘look how we are taxing the rich’ policy – has been a terrrible failure, leading to lower receipts and gumming up the housing market. It is not only yet another illustration of the Laffer Curve effect, but an example of the pernicious effects of too high taxes on economic activity. It’s extraordinary that Hammond hasn’t reversed it.
So, not for the first time government policy damages the private and productive sector in favour of the unproductive public sector which, taking into consideration the losses in revenue, has once again got away with it.
There was a time when governments and Chancellors would see a loss in revenue from the private sectors and make up or balance the shortfall but cutting spending to the public sector. But the Whitehall mandarins and their unionised foot soldiers anger must be quelled.
HSBCs navigation report states of its U.K. businesses, 40% are positive of the future and 22% think nothing will change post Brexit.
Anna Soubry s constituency must be an unfortunate concentration of those that are negative. But then as a lawyer she is practised in the art of carefully choosing and advocating those ‘facts’ that suit her clients, in this case herself and the EU.
Normally one would expect such advocacy to counter the specifics put by the other side, as set out in your regular postings.
Her failure to do so speaks volumes about the paucity of her case or her political amnesia.
We used to run old cars (fix them every weekend) and put our money into pensions and mortgages. The PCP schemes are a way of making people pay the drive-off-forecourt depreciation every three years.
I own two cars for £1000 a year buying second hand and running them a long time.
In itself, making borrowing more difficult is no bad thing but blaming it on ‘Brexit uncertainty’ as the BBC does most definitely is. People who use PCP don’t tend to think that deeply or long term about things.
Is some sense finally breaking out in the Police Service at long last? In my experience of reporting several crimes the police have almost totally given up on doing anything at all beyond issuing a crime no. They do not even like recording it where they can avoid doing so.
“Police must focus on burglaries and violence instead of ‘hate crimes like misogyny’, says one of Britain’s most senior officers.” Reported in the Mail today.
Theresa May’s personally and her government is, once again, largely responsible for the shift to “hurt feelings crimes” rather than violence, burglary, fraud & thefts.
Opportunity now gone John, at least for another year as the Budget has already be set !
So many opportunities, but as usual the Government is clueless as to what is really needed and how human nature works with regards to purchasing decisions.
The attack on BTL, the only way left to provide a private pension sufficient to live on, is resulting in a lot of landlords selling and more houses for sale than buyers. Allowing councils to licence rentals in so called problem areas is resulting in councils like Brighton declaring most of the city a problem area. 17000 small houses will have to pay £700 and be subject to onerous standards and bureaucracy. A glance at Zoopla shows the areas stone cold with prices falling. The Tories are as unfriendly to investment by individuals as Labour.
The house price fall will of course be blamed on Brexit in time for the second people’s or Remoaners vote.
Perhaps the Chancellor is maintaining Stamp Duty at its high level as his means of being able to boost home purchase in the event of needing more force later. He seems to be acting similarly frightfully with other levers. It may be his preference for maintaining personal control as a reputation protector instead of doing what is best for the nation.
The more effective way of changing the economy for the better would be to change the Chancellor for a higher quality stimulating operator.
Strangling the Golden Goose that lays the eggs seem to have been the aim of treasury for years under Major, Brown, Darling, Osborne and now Hammond. We have the highest and most complex taxes for nearly 50 years and generally abysmal and declining public services too.
Some see private enterprise as a predatory animal to be shot, others look on it as a cow to be
milked but a few see it as a sturdy horse pulling a wagon. – Winston Churchill
Please can we have a proper Tory leader.
Cutting Stamp Duty will simply increase house prices.
This is not the first time the Treasury has done serious damage to the industry through tax policies intentionally targetted at it. It has a history of doing so going back decades. It is still at it. Having offered incentives for hybrid vehicles it has now pulled the plug on these. Doubtless we shall, in due course, hear fanfares and more subsidies for all electric vehicles only for the plug to be pulled on these when the cost to the public finances gets too high. They will never learn.
Jlr was a successful company until diesel was branded toxic and the luxury car market was unfairly taxed. Driving a cleaner diesel shouldn’t mean being penalised. This chancellor is no friend to business. As LL says, its all about green crap and raising money from the car owner as usual. If JLR now have to shed staff that won’t help the balance of payments and the economy. Does he care? Obviously not.
I welcome the reduction in new cars. The vast majority of pollution from a vehicle is created in the manufacture not the running. This means old cars are far more eco friendly than new ones (particularly ones with batteries made of extremely toxic materials). More effort should be put into an industry to upgrade old vehicles and keep them running. Of course this would hit tax income and that, in the end, is all government actually cares about.
Why is it up to the government to “allow” car or any other loans? It is a commercial transaction between two parties. The government should simply make it clear that no bailouts whatsoever will be given to banks and that any bank that indulges in risky practices will be subject to market forces. This is a good policy and should be policed by independent audits so that the public can see which banks might go under and place their money accordingly. No government interference is required and banks would have to severely curtail their criminal activities.