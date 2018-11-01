We don’t believe you – BBC Today’s business howler

This morning in the business section of the Today programme after 6 am the BBC’s own expert and his chosen interviewee expert both told us that today the Bank of England will announce its decision on interest rates. They will, we were told, keep them unchanged at 0.5%.
Both seemed unaware that the Bank of England raised rates to 0.75% on the 2nd August 2018, the second rise from the lows. The BBC man was in a rush to get on to his main theme, that the Bank of England was forecasting a recession should the UK just leave the EU on 29 March 2019 without a Withdrawal Agreement to hand over £39bn to the EU. This was a bit much for his interviewee who said she did not think the Bank had forecast that, but probably others had! She was then asked to explain why without naming any specific forecast which either could quote.
No wonder voters increasingly say to so called experts “We do not believe you”. The BBC Business correspondent for Today regularly leads his witnesses to his agenda for the day. He also seems to regard it as primarily a slot to pursue anti Brexit questions, when there are so many more accurate and interesting stories he could pursue. Normal business life carries on regardless of Brexit, and so far we are still completely locked into the EU. He usually fails to question the EU critically or to comment on the perverse consequences of many of its decisions that still affect us.
26 Comments
That is why I don’t and haven’t for some time, listen to it. It is not about the news, it is about the broadcasters own bias. No surprise that the Guardian is the most(only?) read newspaper there.
JR, why listen or watch the BBC? Your govt had the chance to reform or scrap it. Under plurality rules it should be downsized to give fair competition to other broadcasters who have to pay their own way. BBC does not need to provide value for money or justify how much it spends or its complete bias policy decisions like climate change. It no longer requires anyone to rebut man and climate change rot.
Like your govt the BBC is unfit for purpose. Its extreme left wing bias is beyond belief for a broadcaster that has a charter requiring it to be impartial. Therefore I always avoid it. Why is there a minister in charge if no action is ever taken?
Come on, you can name names. Don’t make us go back to iplayer. I had ‘Today’ on but I cannot recall which you interviewer you were referring too.
My main impression was how animated John Humphries was. I thought he probably does that deliberately to try to inject some excitement into the programme.
Dominic someone or other with an Antipodean voice?
@Peter
I’m impressd with John Humpheries. He puts his money where is mouth is in regard to salary equality.
Did you know that the BBC use the phrase ” Trade tariffs” because otherwise people, think they are talking about their Sky deal . Hilarious sin`t it , and these are the people who decided that we should leave the single market….
On which subject is this announcement on equivalence just dressing up the old guff as something new or has some breakthrough actually been achieved
PS – WTO facilitation is not compulsory and it would make no difference if it was
Mr.Redwood MP sir, it is all about framing the narative.
Big business, or at least those that rely on protected markets and cheap labour, need the EU. Without this their business model is ruined. Simple as.
The Withdrawal Agreement is about protecting their interests at the expense of the rest of the economy and people. Parliament and the government has sold us out.
Scandalous but not surprising.
We hear that Mr Liddington has advanced the following argument in the cabinet: there needs to a deal with the EU otherwise there will be a black wednesday type day / period following 29 March & he is the only one in the cabinet who was an MP on black wednesday. If there is such an event then the Conservatives will be stuffed as they were after black wednesday despite the good growth & a number of sound policies pursued by the Conservative Govt in subsequent years.
Let’s hope the EU haven’t heard of Mr Liddingtons argument or else that the cabinet rejected it. because such a perspective just confirms that the govt will under no circumstances walk away, and so obviously will be offered a bad deal. Odd that someone of this level of intelligence and experience can’t see this.
Dominic? No surname offered. Antipodean. Talking to Sarah Hewitt of Standard Chartered?
More of a no mark than an expert in my opinion. I have never even noticed him before.
BBC have certain experts that they usually turn to. Paul Johnson of the institute of Fiscal Studies comes to mind. He is on air so often I recognise his voice.
There’s a good article by Douglas Murray in The Spectator:”Angela Merkel is on her way out-and so is her vision for the EU.”Dated 3/11/18 but it is accessible on their website now.
BBC = Brussels Broadcasting Company.
Avoid, Avoid, Avoid.
Yes John I heard it too. I don’t even believe the BBC’s time checks any more.
Mr Trump was right about them, just fake news.
This is the problem when “so called experts” treat themselves and their fellow “so called experts” with some sort of celebrity type know it all basis.
This is compounded now with celebrity Presenters with an opinion, facts always get in the way of a good headline and story so why bother with such trivia.
Sadly gone are the day’s of actual reporters and forensic interviewers drilling down for the facts, the news programmes now promote THEIR NEWS as opposed to what is actually happening.
Certainly as far as the BBC is concerned its all done with taxpayers money, under legal demand no matter if you choose to view it or not.
Time for the BBC to enter the real World and generate its own funds, as its long since lost its so called unbiased tag.
I wondered when Osborne would finally get around to telling the UK voters that they made a really big mistake because he made a really big mistake?? I had a regard for him as chancellor until the threats he made against anti-EU voters. I was also reminded by Evan Davis on NN that he would like to chop up the PM and put the bits in his freezer…Is this a hate I wonder crime?
Comm for ETEU – I have to say, I was somewhat disturbed by the apparent lack of understanding how parliamentary procedure actual works. I thought these were the people that preside over our key decisions that effectively become law!!! I had to chuckle when Sir David’s parting comment was “I hope I wasn’t too helpful” – Absolutely Brill!
“Experts” are not actually expert when they keep making errors in their chosen field. Respect is earned. Being merely a self-styled “expert” earns nothing.
A brilliant post, Mr Redwood. You capture the very essence of Brexit. You won the referendum, we are leaving the EU next March, and yet you remain bitter and twisted, desperately searching for traitors and people to blame for the unfolding calamity. Always someone else’s fault, eh
Reply Brexit is not a calamity and I am not blaming people for it!
The BBC is no longer fit for purpose . They have completely wrecked Radio 2 and Radio 4 with their political agendas. BBC local radio is total and utter pants
The local licences at least she be re offered to community radio as BBC local radio is no longer remotely local either
The BBC has traveled a long way from the Reith standard so expecting its business correspondent to base his point on knowledge of the current Bank rate is perhaps best left in the past.
This so called self identified expert thing is laughable
The ONLY experts I trust are those with skin in the game and sometimes they get it wrong too. Its NOT expertise its opinion.
The quality of BBC Economics and Business Reporting is horrifying.
Hardly a day goes by without me blogging a full scale rebuttal of some Fake News or other which has appears on the BBC Website.
And we’re not talking about ‘opinions’ and ‘misinterpretations’. We’re talking about wholly false ‘facts’ or misleading misuse of language.
Why they pay Kamal Ahmed a salary is mystery to us all.
The false information which appears in his reports and the misleading headlines, which accompany the ones which are accurate, suggests to me that he’s public a liability.
I’ve argued for some time that the BBC should be stopped from broadcasting ‘News and Comment’ programs until it sorts itself out.
Channel 4, ITN and Sky are nowhere near as bad as this, and neither are the BBC’s Regional News programs
The Bank of England is NOT forecasting a recession in the event of ‘No Deal’.
No one can tell what the consequences of ‘No Deal’ would be. It depends what happens in the event of ‘No Deal’.
And conversely what would happen if there is a ‘Deal’ depends on what the ‘Deal’ is.
On top of that the outcome depends on what the Government’s fiscal response and the Bank’s Monetary response would be.
On March 31st 2019, Mrs May should announce she is making every citizen of the United Kingdom a LORD, so we can ALL, each one of us, altogether have free-speech without Interference nor Buts. That would be Brexit in deed! Worth more than a 50p coin. Our Pound and Bond.
Corbyn would immediately renouce his peerage and McDonnell too. Oh well.
And, come to think of it…what a wonderful idea. What greater honour could a PM post-Brexit bestow on her People??????? We are all Lords and Ladies. I deserve a merit badge for this!
It’s also an election winner though the media will laugh
Incidentally. I heard Damian Green telling a Newsnight interviewer recently that we’re leaving the EU on March 31st 2019.
The interviewer didn’t question the date.
I hope he’s not correct, otherwise I’ll be the only person standing at my Town Clock at 11pm on March 29th singing God Save the Queen.
We should respect the opinion of experts, but of course the people involved here weren’t.
Now Lords could still keep their garters and such to show they were a step above.
“No wonder voters increasingly say to so called experts “We do not believe you”.
I think you mean Brexit voters.
However you no doubt will listen to a medical expert when he diagnoses your, say, appendicitis rather than the chap down the pub/club.