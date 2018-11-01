We don’t believe you – BBC Today’s business howler

This morning in the business section of the Today programme after 6 am the BBC’s own expert and his chosen interviewee expert both told us that today the Bank of England will announce its decision on interest rates. They will, we were told, keep them unchanged at 0.5%.

Both seemed unaware that the Bank of England raised rates to 0.75% on the 2nd August 2018, the second rise from the lows. The BBC man was in a rush to get on to his main theme, that the Bank of England was forecasting a recession should the UK just leave the EU on 29 March 2019 without a Withdrawal Agreement to hand over £39bn to the EU. This was a bit much for his interviewee who said she did not think the Bank had forecast that, but probably others had! She was then asked to explain why without naming any specific forecast which either could quote.

No wonder voters increasingly say to so called experts “We do not believe you”. The BBC Business correspondent for Today regularly leads his witnesses to his agenda for the day. He also seems to regard it as primarily a slot to pursue anti Brexit questions, when there are so many more accurate and interesting stories he could pursue. Normal business life carries on regardless of Brexit, and so far we are still completely locked into the EU. He usually fails to question the EU critically or to comment on the perverse consequences of many of its decisions that still affect us.