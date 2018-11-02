Leaving the EU next March would provide a big boost to our fishing industry

Over our years in the EU some of the worst damage the EU has done is that to our fishing grounds and fishing industry. Environmentalists are rightly upset by the industrial trawler techniques ripping out so much fish, only to see a lot of it thrown back into the sea dead under the infamous discards policy. Our fishermen and women have seen more and more quota allocated to foreign vessels. There has been a big decline in our fishing fleets, and a big decline in the proportion of the catch landed in the UK.
As soon as we leave the EU the UK becomes an independent coastal state with full control over our own waters. We will decide how much fish it is safe to take out of our seas, and how much of that should be fished by UK vessels. The opportunities are great. People in the fishing industry think we could catch and land twice as much as we do today by taking back control of our own fish stocks, whilst removing fewer fish from the sea overall with no discards. They also think there is considerable spare capacity in the present UK fleet, given the controls on fishing.
Work is well advanced with systems to regulate the amount of fish taken without having to throw dead fish back into the sea with all the extra damage that creates. That means we can land more in UK vessels whilst still taking fewer fish overall. If we landed in the UK twice the amount currently landed, that would add £900 m of raw fish value. This becomes £3.5bn of total value for the UK once the fish have been processed and sold on to final customers. We would develop more fish processing industries, often in coastal communities that need more jobs and more value added processing.
These policies would boost employment, cut our balance of payments deficit on food, provide more wholesome local food, and reduce environmental damage. The seas would be plundered less, and there would be fewer food miles travelled from trawler to plate. It’s another compelling argument against delay in exiting the EU.
15 Comments
Dr. Redwood,
You are, sadly, one of very few voices from the Conservative Party telling a positive Brexit native; why is that so? The May government appears to be negligent, at best, in not stating all the benefits we could have if we become completely disentangled from the EU. Please encourage your colleagues to organise and promote for the widest audience what are our opportunities in all the key economic sectors.
I speak Redwoodese pretty well these days I`m going to go for a rough an dirty translation:
“The catch landed in the UK has not decreased other than by some makey uppy interns calculation of “proportion”
The fleet has therefore , not changed in terms of ability to catch fish , only in terms of tonnage but mostly “number of little boats “.
The main problem is large efficient trawlers owned by large companies
We will land no more fish
If we did, which we will not , who will we sell them to when they are the subject of tariffs to their largest market
The fish processing industry …ha ha …how is that going to work when you cannot take anyone`s fish in and out of the UK without them learning to speak English and living here or 3 years ( or something)..
Who’s talking about delay? It’s written in indelible ink in my diary.
Indeed under T May, Ollie Robbins and P Hammond we will surely not even get this. It seems it is being given away as another bartering chip.
A lot of our orchards were also grubbed up after joining the EU. We saw more tasteless French produce in our shops. The EU has been bad all round for this country. Why do so many politicians want it to carry on?
Good morning
I wish I could believe you, but I don’t. And he live me, for many, this is the acid test.
I read recently that British fishing quotas had largely been sold abroad, following government policy to sell anything of value for a quick buck.
Won’t these foreign concerns continue to own UK fishing quotas after we leave the EU?
Or is it proposed to steal their property back from them?
Under the EU rules, the UK already has and always has possessed the power to alter the way quota is allocated, and if it wished could make more of the quota available to smaller vessels. Successive governments have declined to do so, partly because of the complexity of changing the allocations, which might face legal challenges from the owners of big vessels, but also out of free-market ideology.
The government’s admission on page 12 of the white paper, that it will not seek to make radical changes to this arrangement even when the UK leaves the EU, shows the limitations in “taking back control” over fisheries policy. (Gaurdian)
Freedom from the EU is superior to being stitched up like a frozen kipper under their control.
John you are preaching to the converted out here, its those who are running our negotiations you need to convince.
The last remark I heard from Mrs May on fishing was, we will make sure we get our “fair share” !!
“Fair share” when it should be OUR waters and we should have complete control !
Perfectly understand if as a last resort some foreign vessels are still allowed into our waters for a so called SHORT transition period, but they should be under our rules, our controls, and fish should be landed in our ports.
I have seen no evidence that the traitorous May is going to do anything of the kind. She deflects questions on the subject. Just where are the signs there will be increased controls over foreign vessels in our waters, and why do you assume there is plenty of capacity in our existing fleet? That smacks of complacency and a wish to avoid difficulties.
Where is the programme for additional Navy boats to protect against and deter the inevitable foreign incursions? If the recent capitulation to the French is anything to go by there’s not much chance May intends to protect our interests and do anything along such lines. She’s more intent I believe in protecting the EU’s interests than ours. She cannot imagine the UK as existing outside the EU and thus has no comprehension of our sovereign status, and remains unfit to take us out.
I was talking to a travelling fishmonger from the east coast of England recently who said the fish she sells is always landed by foreign vessels, and in my view it wasn’t very good quality. I got the impression they keep the best and we get the second best.
Yes more climate alarmist tosh on the BBC today “consistent with warming driven by human activities” is the meaning less but alarmist phrase the Met Office use. The Met office whose predictions have been wrong as consistently as the Bank of England & the Treasury. Did they not tell us global warming would make the gulf steam change and the UK would get colder and we would have water shortages. The weather & climate changes always has always will just get over it and adapt as needed.
Winter excess deaths are the far bigger problem in the UK and not summer ones anyway. Often caused by excessive fuel costs due to an idiotic government energy policy.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46064266
Plenty of snow in the alps already it seems this year. Did they not tell us the European ski resorts would all be closing due to lack of snow?
Why does the tax payers have to finance this endless, alarmist and totally wrong propaganda from the BBC and Met office?
It is a sad commentary on the state of the UK political debate that you find it necessary to post these remarks, with which I agree. For Mrs May must bear a heavy responsibility. She used to get my benefit of the doubt about her intentions. That changed with the extraordinary Chequers episode. I now hear that Tracey Crouch has resigned because she has been misled over betting terminals. Clearly Mrs May cannot be trusted. I hope that reports that the Cabinet no longer trusts her over her interpretation of the legal implications of the proposed EU withdrawal agreement are true.
Nothing to disagree with today John, but only if we leave the EU at the end of March. Whips are working overtime on Leave MP’s to get them to support Chequers and if it goes through we will not be leaving except in name only. There are bound to be yet more compromises and fishing is likely to be high on the list so I find little to be optimistic about and expect sell out.
Reply The EU does not accept Chequers