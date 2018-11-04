Versions of a possible deal for the UK with the EU have today been denied by the government. That’s sensible of them. All the versions I have seen are not Brexit. Let’s just leave, spend our own money, and negotiate a free trade deal once the EU has realised we are out. There’s nothing on offer worth £39bn.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
107 Comments
It is simply astonishing that the parliamentary party allows this complete incompetent to remain in Downing Street. What have you got to lose by trying to remove her.
It isn’t that she is incompetent (although she is). It is that she is trying to keep us in the EU in everything but name, because she is a Remainer and thinks that Brexit would be a disaster.
When David Cameron resigned, the Conservative Party decided that we should have a Remainer Prime Minister and a largely Remainer Cabinet. It is as if the country voted for Corbyn’s Labour, and the Conservative government was then tasked with implementing his policies. Everything that has happened stems from this fundamental mistake by the Conservatives. When the country voted Leave, Leave should then have become the official position of the Conservative Party, and we should have had a Leave Prime Minister and a Leave Cabinet (including Dr Redwood and Mr Rees-Mogg in prominent positions).
What is astonishing is that JR seems to believe May AKA govt! She has proven to be completely untrustworthy, incapable of keeping her word and a liar.
Today May writes NHS natural home of Tories, is this to convince people to trust her before she betrays the nation over Brexit? May has no morals or values worth listening to, her behaviour is nothing short of disgusting as we saw last December and with her parallel Brexit plan ambushed on the Brexit team/secretary and the cabinet in July. Only last week conhome point out how she proposed to give away £40 billion for nothing, political declaration for trade is no guarantee, territorial waters and fishing stocks given away, N.Ireland given away again, keep UK in customs union etc.
A very bad deal to date and in stark contrast to what May stated in her twelve points from her Lancaster speech. She stated quite clearly half in and half our ormremaining in part is not leaving. May is now proposing far worse than this and to the bewilderment of the public remains in office! Conhome poll want her gone, the nation wants her gone. It is only a small amount of Tory MPs who want her.
How many times do Tory MPs have to be hoodwinked before they get rid of this odious woman? No one in their right mind would believe her, even the cabinet want legal advice on any deal she proposes! There is no trust in May.
Nothing stops a trade deal being agreed but not coming into force until 30/03/2019. This is a sham and another lie.
Hope, Well said. It is sad but true that Theresa May is deliberately implementing Remain.
The Tories are the party of big business, but especially the parts of big business which are among the 6% of UK companies which export 12% of GDP to the rest of the EU. The other 94% of companies responsible for 88% of GDP rank lower than the EU exporters and must do the best they can under the plethora of EU laws imposed to suit the interests of that small minority of businesses. I don’t exactly how or why the Tory party got itself into the rather peculiar position of being captured by that narrow sectional interest, but clearly Theresa May does not intend that it shall break free. It would be more understandable if we ran a trade surplus with the rest of the EU but of course that is never the case, our trade with the EU is a constant drain on the economy rather than a supporting pillar.
The Tories under Mrs Appeaser May are the party of big, increasing (and largely incompetent) government, very high, complex and increasing taxation, a Brexit in name only con trick, the dire NHS, endless green crap and top down over regulation of almost everything. With Corbyn/SNP to follow for pudding.
I think the reason is that the biggest companies are organised.
They have lobbyists.
They employ PR companies.
They have powerful organisations.
Whereas the small companies whilst bigger in number do not.
So the only voices government hears is the plc’s and multi nationals.
Yes, yes, yes
I still blame Michael Gove for stabbing Boris in the back.
Appeaser May is just appalling in every single way. All her policies are wrong and not just her Brexit in name only. She is duplicitous, disingenuous, full of PC drivel and green crap, robotic, lacking any positive vision, bossy, has increases tax and daft regulations hugely, she is robot, threw an election and is a huge electoral liability.
Today in the Mail she writes that Her appalling “Tories are now the natural party of the NHS”. I assume that under her everything will become a dire, death causing, state run monopoly if she is allowed to continue then. The NHS will soon take 40% of state expenditure and yet it is appalling in general at delivering value. It has rationing, delays, incompetence and exhibits breathtaking incompetence and indifference.
“Customer” are treated with compete contempt as they have your money already. This despite that fact that many working in the NHS are dedicated, diligent and hard working. The system and funding just does not work as currently structured and never will. Free at the point of use (rationing) is the main problem.
£2.2 billion PA just on dealing with NHS negligence claims I read.
Theresa May say she “relies on the NHS every day to manage her diabetes”. Does she to have to wait well over a week to get an appointment a GP I wonder? Or wait a typical couple of hours in a casualty waiting room before even being assessed. Does she have to ring back tomorrow between 9.00 and 10.00 (usually to listen to an engaged tone) to see if they can fit her the next day (as they have no appointments today)?
I note that unlike most diabetics she has been given an expensive continuous monitoring blood glucose system rather than the finger prick system that nearly all NHS diabetic patients have to manage with. Is she aware of the typical treatment that most people receive (if they are lucky enough to get any treatment) from the NHS? One suspects May’s NHS treatment is hardly typical.
Very well put, Treacle. Absolutely right – ”Leave should then have become the official position of the Conservative Party” ie, the Government. That it didn’t is unforgivable. And I don’t think the Conservative party WILL be forgiven, if it doesn’t get it right from now on by engineering a clean break.
Exactly and not a dim, remainer, robotic liar.
Now she is intending to shore up her position by getting rid of some Brexiter MPs in her Cabinet, if the Mail is to be believed (Grayling, Leadsom, McVey in line for the chop?).
Quite right.
Whitehall wants the UK to pay whatever Brussels calculates. And strong hints already exist that the final cost could well greatly exceed £39Bn.
For example:
a) “eurocrats briefed German media that the tab will actually reach £90 billion. Senior EU officials boasted that they managed to pull the wool over British taxpayers’ eyes with “mathematical acrobatics”. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5581747/theresa-may-barnier-hide-90billion-brexit-bill/ (written by two knowledgable journalists, one based in Brussels)
b) The reste à liquider (RAL) wish-list:
– has ‘unexpectedly’ now increased to €267.3 billion http://facts4eu.org/news_octc_2018.shtml#eca ; and
– page 14 of CBP 7886 of 4Jan 2018 says: “It appears that the UK’s figure assumes a greater proportion of decommitments than the EU usually assumes.”
c) If HM Treasury are wrong to assume that the UK’s new guarantee of EU ‘contingent liabilities’ will never fall due.
The £39Bn estimate also excludes continuing payments to areas defined as outside the EU Budget eg
– EU’s €30bn “European Development Fund”
– EU’s “European Peace Fund” http://facts4eu.org/news_jun2_2018.shtml#epf
– EU’s €6bn ‘off-the-books’ Turkey fund
– EU’s €3bn ‘off-the-books’ Africa fund
https://facts4eu.org/news_oct_2018.shtml#bill2
– Continuing payments to various EU programmes: “The civil service is already preparing to roll over on [more money for Brussels]: I understand that the Foreign Office has estimated that Britain will end up paying about half of the current membership fee in perpetuity.” https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/07/19/number-10s-secret-brexit-back-up-plan-could-rescue-conservatives/
Businesses are now saying any deal is better than no deal. You couldn’t make it up. They are playing straight into the EU’s hands. Talk about easy pickings.
Fedupsoutherner
In other words to hell with democratic vote and our sovereignty, their big fat profits and access to cheap labour are far more important.
They needn’t worry though, they’ve got May on their side.
I’ve been a conservative voter all my life, but you know I think I will vote labour at the next election, just for revenge.
Vote UKIP Steve. The only party that’s not “connected”.
The £39 bn is not payment for a future deal. It pays for existing liabilities. The government has agreed to this and explained it clearly. Why do you continue to misrepresent the status of the £39 bn?
No it isn’t not. First temso called liabilities have never been itemised. May offered £20 billion in the first instance, was she trying to short change the EU? Lords make it clear there is no legal liability to pay anything. May promised a line by linemexamination. Let us see for ourselves. You could not believe her or take her at her word!
Finally, how about UK assets in addition to the £39 billion making £100 billion. FFS just to talk about a trade deficit! No country in the world has promised so much for so little in return. May has lost her sesnses putting political agenda over and above any financial, social, cultural, independent, sovereign, national, patriotic or any other reason.
what liabilities are they?
Helena
If the £39 billion was really owed, then why is it not agreed in its own right, why is it only payable if everything else is agreed.
Face facts, its a bribe to try and get a good trade deal.
First we should never condone bribery.
Second we will not get a good trade deal !
Third it is not owed under any agreement, we are simply calling a bribe by another name, by making up the reason that we will will fund a period when we will not be a member out of the kindness of our hearts.
Has the EU been kind to us over the years ?
Alan
“First we should never condone bribery.”
Any comments on the £1b plus bribe the Prime Minister paid the DUP for the 10 votes necessary to keep her party and herself in power?
The HoL was quite clear no money is owed, and they are hardly pro Leave. All the years we have been members we have been a net contributer bar one, funnily enough 1975, we owe nothing, if we were a net beneficiary country do you think we would be paid to leave?
Helena
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.
Our Remainer haven – aka the HoL has confirmed – we owe nothing.
How many times does this have to be repeated ?
Because a cross-party House of Lords committee has confirmed there is no legal basis whatsoever for the 39bn payment ? Seems likely they know more about it than you Helena.
What about the assets?
Exactly so Helena. The WTO does not allow members to pay for a trade deal. It is classed as an illegal state subsidy for its exporters. As you say, the £39 billion is a settlement for commitments the UK has entered into, as a member of the EU, over one or more MFF 7 year EU budgets. The £39 billion is a UK estimate, I am not aware of the EU ever putting a figure on the divorce bill, which will be invoiced in Euro.
Have a read of what has been agreed in Chapter 4 at https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/728757/6.4737_Cm9674_Legislating_for_the_withdrawl_agreement_FINAL_230718_v3a_WEB_PM.pdf
Acorn, The UK’s commitments cannot be greater than we pay net into the EU (about £10bn/yr to the end of the current MFF), because our payments have been agreed for much longer than the most recent MFF. Moreover we do not legally owe for budgets (the MFF is a budget) we only owe for incurred and agreed to be undertaken expenditure. The UK does owe the EU some money upon leaving (assuming we leave, which currently won’t happen), but the EU owes us as well. The balance is about £0bn depending on assumptions. The £39bn is a bribe.
It seems you are reading different sources from most of us here, Helena.
Facebook, perhaps?
The UK has no legal or moral obligation to pay the EU anything.
Our host on the HoL report & noblesse oblige in Hansard: http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/30/my-speech-during-the-debate-on-the-budget-29-october-2018/#comment-970004
Page 15 of a well known report says the EU’s legal “argument on the general EU budget is vanishingly weak to non-existent”; and Page 25 makes clear that the UK has absolutely no moral obligation to pay the divorce bill:
“Mr Cameron’s Bloomberg speech in which he announced an In-Out referendum on membership was given in January 2013, whereas the current MFF and ORD run from the beginning of 2014 and were negotiated and agreed during 2014. So all the Member States knew when the ORD and MFF were agreed that it was all dependent on the UK voting to stay in the EU in the referendum.”
http://www.lawyersforbritain.org/files/the-withdrawal-of-the-uk-from-the-eu–analysis-of-potential-financial-liabilities.pdf
There is also no moral reason why the UK is not receiving:
a) its share of EU assets (Galilleo, EU buildings etc),
b) the UK rebate for the final year, or
c) retained prior year profits at the EDB.
Legally, the EU owes the UK: https://brexitcentral.com/dont-owe-eu-money-fact-well-owed-e10-billion/ and the EU know this: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/08/30/brexit-showdown-eu-left-flabbergasted-british-negotiators-dismantle/
Tosh what as these existing liabilities can we have the computation? Anyway what about a share of all the assets we have paid for (the building and the likes).
Nope. We have been in EU around 40 years. It might take few years and include CU for few years but if it softens the eventual nose dive it is worth it – rushing things just makes it worse. Those 39 billions we don’t have anyway anywhere (unless we take a loan) so we cant just go and “spend our own money”. We won’t be paying our obligations on a spot – it will take nearly 59 years. But yes we might have some few hundred millions extra if we just leave – technically. But then the economical nose dive might be so rough that it does not really help.
So dear Brexiteers chill out and try to live with the thought that process Brexit might take bit more than two years.
Ask May how many nurses get sacked to pay off the EU for nowt
Well £39 Bn divided by say £30,000 gives you 1,300,000 nurses for one year or 130,000 nurses for ten years. Actually rather more than that as about 30% of the nurses pay comes directly back to government in income Tax and NI!
So long as you are sure, Dr Redwood. Promise us Leavers that if you have any doubts about walking away that you’ll let us know them.
We are being hammered ceaselessly with anti Brexit news out here.
May, Hammond, Soubry, and any other non democrat. Should be chucked out of having any say in Brexit. My own MP is also a traitor (Damian Collins) He won’t be getting my vote in future.
Unfortunately Brigham, the majority of them are remainers and will do anything to keep us in the EU and stuff what we the people voted for. Democracy in this country sucks.
Same with mine, Brigham. I’ve written to him; sometimes he’s answered. But he sounds exactly like Mrs May – insincere waffle and weasel words. I don’t trust him any more, and I won’t vote for him.
I wonder what we would find if there was an investigation into the backgrounds of those who wish us to remain under the control of a foreign cabal based in a foreign country. Battles were fought worldwide to free Independence-seeking Nations from such an Oligarchy.
I can see no other reason than that of being given “30 pieces of silver” to surrender your country to an anti-democracy that is not even based in the homeland.
Where else in the world does an EU-type organisation occur? NOWHERE. And ‘Nowhere’ is Utopia whereas the EU is Dystopia and just who really wants that? Only those with their vested interests.
It has already been said that the closest comparison to the EU is the old Soviet Russia, hence EUSSR – an unaccountable unelected, undemocratic elite live the high life on the taxes us ‘little people’ pay. They very cleverly use our own money to promote themselves by bribery. As Gorbachev said – I have lived your life (in EU) and it doesn’t work.
Den
“I wonder what we would find if there was an investigation into the backgrounds of those who wish us to remain under the control of a foreign cabal”
Presumably you are referring to those in our quisling government.
Indeed it’d be a right Pandora’s box I’m sure. Though certainly after brexit / BRINO whatever, these people need arresting on charges of sedition and treason.
Personally I think the punishment should be comparable to that which was carried out around the time of the gunpowder plot.
Start perhaps with those who are entitled to EU pensions (often with special tax arrangements) such as Baron Mandelson, Lord Kinnock and the likes or the funding of the BBC, CBI …. or look at the gravy train it has created for the largely parasitic legal “industry”.
I would like some clarification of what is being negotiated at present. I get the impression that it is only about the structure of the relationship between the UK/EU when we leave end March 2019. I sense that it is not about a future trade treaty on goods and services. This I suspect comes later and will be subject to further months of negotiation. This I could live with provided that it is crystal clear that not one penny of the talked of £39 Billion will be paid until a satisfactory trade treaty on goods and services is agreed
I honestly would not wish failure on Mrs May . For myself and others normal, failure is expected. We have our excuses and exits. One gets used to it.
I imagine for a PM to fail, as he is too intelligent to kid himself, it must catastrophe.
In the-that Blair Major and Brown but an easy excuse intelligence-wise.
# “the-that” , MUST exist, I feel
They say all politicians lives end in failure – they get voted out.
Totally agree, Mr Redwood.
Meanwhile:-
……………………………………..
LOST AND FOUND ADVERT
LOST – One Tory Party ‘MORAL COMPASS’
Last seen at Lancaster House…but known to have disappeared in the area of Chequers…in July 2018…while in the care of Theresa May.
Large reward for return.
If found…please contact Conservative Party HQ.
John,
I completely agree with you, but I’m struggling to see how we make it happen.
I have a growing concern that the PM will gain enough support across the house to get her version of “Brexit” passed.
She appears to be looking for a “Brexit” which will appease both the 52% leavers and the 48% remainers. It’s all guess work on her part as to how the electorate will react. Polls suggest nothing she has proposed so far gets much public support.
Eloquently put Mr Redwood, so refreshing to hear a politician say what they mean and mean what they say.
The question now is when are you going to bring down this EU Quisling government and make way for a proper British government.
The denial can only be good news if the rumours of the nature of the rumoured deal are true.
No deal is the only attractive thing on the table at the moment.
Just watched Aaron Banks being interviewed by Andrew Marr. I don’t find Mr Banks’s approach to politics appealing but no-one could watch that interview and doubt that Mr Marr and presumably his employer are rabidly biased on Brexit. If Mr Banks is cleared in the coming court case he should be knighted for the public service to democracy of even-ing up the money in the referendum following the Govts gift of £9m to remain.
As well as the £9m used for leafleting the many millions for security of the PotUS who threatened us in terms obviously coached by English people during his visit, “…back of the queue.”
Then the priceless extension of the voting registration clearly advantageous to Remain. 48 hours granted for a one hour blip in the matrix.
Anon, Remains set up “daughter” campaigns to Britain Stronger In when it became apparent that the money flooding into BSI would top the limit it was allowed.
They have not even made Nigel Farage a Duke yet! Indeed they have given him nothing so far!
I agree. Simple and straightforward.
Why has our government been spending the last two years pandering to the EU, making artificial difficulties, and creating a complicated and disadvantageous non-solution.
How have we got such incompetents in government.
What you suggest John is what we voted for in 2016 – to LEAVE – and was made quite clear by the Government leaflet we all got, Cameron, the EU and even Cleggy that leaving the EU meant leaving the Customs Union and Single market.
We all believed and were promised by Government that the result would be implemented, but the behaviour of most of the politicians of all parties since the referendum (excepting yourself and some others) has been quite simply disgraceful, trying at every twist and turn to weasel out of it and to overturn the result by any means possible, including insulting us, changing the goalposts and now even preposterously saying the Russians did it.
The biggest insult is TM trying to pull the wool over our eyes via her ‘Chequers deal’ which wouldn’t be a bad deal it would be a terrible deal.
They all know who they are and should be completely ashamed of themselves, these people call themselves democrats – what a bloody joke.
Standup4Brexit
Not to mention virtually every politician in both the remain and leave camp told us it would mean leaving the customs union and single market and 80% went on to vote for parties that said in their manifestos this is what would happen. I’m sick of the majority of self serving MPs declaring we didn’t know what we voted for but they want to respect the outcome of the referendum – like hell they do. May is a traitor and unfortunately for democracy, so are the majority of 650 MPs at Westminster,
Sir Winston Churchill’s 1941 speech “Do your worst and we will do our best” springs to mind over the last 40 years and 2 years of extricating ourselves from the EU clutches and tentacles. The British people (and their Allies from all over the world) helped save Europe many many times over the last 100+ years and sacrificed millions of lives in the process. Even UK war damage costing trillions was secretly written off by Douglas Hurd to aid the EU with no thanks nor acknowledgement just collective EU amnesia even the EU taking credit for UK’s Cold War contributions to Peace!
Mr Redwood’s a modest and cool headed MP who I have the utmost respect for blowing away the woolly headed and frothy emotions that prevail in the permanent fog of media and celebrity hysteria. ‘Empty vessels make the most sound’ applies here.
Sky News is saying government is saying the story in the Sunday Times about May’s deal to keep us in a customs union is ‘speculation’. Only speculation. That is not a denial.
Can we believe anything May, or anyone speaking for her says? Can we hellaslike. She is not to be trusted.
Brexit IS NOT going to happen while the Conservative Party keep May, Hammond and Robbins in office its a simple as that
Grow some and get rid. NOW
Libertarian,
As far as I know they are still negotiating but you already have all the answers to what will be happening, we seem to have been here before. (Merkle)
Any other questions?
Hans, We have read the Chequers plan that Theresa May still maintains is the basis of the “leave” (ha ha) agreement. Are you saying you know better than Mrs May the terms which she is herself negotiating, and which she says are 95% complete? Extraordinary!
With the vacancy now needing to be filled after the resignation of the Sports Minister an opportunity has arisen to start redressing the breathtaking imbalance between Remainers and Leavers in Theresa May’s Cabinet.
What odds would you give on that happening?
A reshuffle is going to happen, if the Mail is to be believed, but not in the way you would hope. Instead, 3 of the last Brexiter MPs in Cabinet are to be removed (Grayling, McVey, and Leadsom) apparently, supposedly because they are being a nuisance to the PM and her plans.
The PM just gets away with one appalling action after another, and still no one challenges her. It is, however in keeping with the EU modus operandi/method of doing things: little by little strengthen your grip so that the people can be duped and not realise what is happening. When they do realise it is too late.
However, none of the voters are being duped. Apparently it only the Tory MPs who are being duped. They still fail to act to ensure that Brexit is effected and democracy is upheld.
According to a woman commenting on TV it is now universally acknowledged that to leave the EU without a deal would be a catastrophe. She admitted that she supported Labour and was and still is strongly on favour of Remain, but to the extent that her claim is true I’m afraid that the blame rests about as much with prominent Leave supporters as with those on the Remain side including the government.
For months I’ve been urging that there should be a clear distinction made between:
A. Leaving the EU without any agreement at all on anything, therefore with a lot of legal and practical loose threads left hanging; and
B. Leaving the EU with those threads tied up to secure a smooth and orderly withdrawal, but a withdrawal without any new special or preferential trade deal, just defaulting to the WTO trade treaties which do not need to be negotiated with the EU because they already exist and are already in force for the EU and all its member states as well as the UK.
I come back to my comment of November 26 2017:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/26/the-irish-border-with-northern-ireland/#comment-903216
“So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.”
But nobody has listened, we still have this nonsense about leaving without any agreement at all on anything at all and so saving many billions of pounds, etc etc, but somehow trade will still continue uninterrupted and planes still will fly etc etc, and that is so implausible that of course it will make people more inclined to believe that it would necessarily be a catastrophe even before the Treasury chips in again with new editions of its previous lies about how terribly bad it would be to revert to WTO terms of trade.
Dennis, it is amusing how the govt tries to I still fear of a catastrophe it fails to explain this what the UK does with the rest of the world which has a larger share of our trade!
No govt in history throughout the world has used every dept, trick scare, media brief to misinform, mislead and lie to thwart the central govt policy that it stood to be elected on and promised to deliver. This is treachery in the extreme. The govt has no public mandate and as such ought to be ousted by any and every means if it defies the electoral democracy of the country. Otherwise we are expected to live in a May tyranny.
And when we are trading with the rest of the world we do not agree to all of their different laws being imposed in our territory, and simultaneously even if some of them will then be in conflict.
So Theresa May does not say:
“As we want to trade goods with Australia we must agree to incorporate all relevant Australian rules into our domestic law”,
and
“As we want to trade goods with Canada we must agree to incorporate all relevant Canadian rules into our domestic law”,
and so on until she has worked her way through all the non-EU countries around the world one by one.
It is only when it comes to trading goods with the EU countries that she is straight away down on her knees doing homage and freely volunteering to obey all relevant EU law even after we have left the EU.
If she said that only goods destined for export to Australia must conform to Australian standards, and similarly only goods destined for export to the EU must conform to EU standards, then that would make sense.
Here is a little snippet from February, Mike Stallard should welcome it:
http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86777
“From an historical perspective, the news of meat suppliers Russell Hume going into liquidation is of some interest, not least because one of the more prominent reports of the event is carried by the Guardian.
It was this newspaper which, back in the late 1980s, led the campaign for the uniform application of the supposedly more rigorous “European” meat hygiene standards. This was at a time when, before the advent of the Single Market, only operations which exported to EC countries were required to meet European standards.
Eventually, the Guardian was to get its way, following the promulgation of Council Directive 91/497/EEC. The effect on the meat industry was devastating, with the loss of over 1,400 small/medium slaughterhouses and cutting premises.”
This distinction was never made by government as they had no intention of promoting anything to do with leaving. Heaven forfend that a member of May’s government actually tries to do anything constructive and positive towards actually leaving the EU.
Considering what’s at stake, having a PM / capitulator doing things behind our backs is not good. Dangerous in fact.
I have no reason to doubt the latest reports that Theresa May has done a secret deal to keep the UK in the customs union, just to avoid a hard border with Ireland.
Personally I don’t see a problem with NI. Why do we need a hard border ? If there is to be one let Varadkar build it. Up to him and his Brussels role models surely. If the EU thinks the border needs policing let them do it, and pay for it.
This all proves in my mind that the border issue was all about keeping us in the customs union and therefore in the EU.
Sorry, but no; this has done it for me. The cat is out of the bag and those in the conservative party should be hanging their heads in shame.
It also proves that besides being not to be trusted, and having done more slithering about than a wet eel, anything Mrs May says must be taken as a lie.
Voter’s trust in the tories has gone, it’s game over. They should not have ignored what we were telling them.
I honestly don’t think that anything the tories do from now on will save them, it’s too late. We did not vote for ‘negotiations’ with the EU, we voted for a government to defend our sovereignty, if necessary by having the balls to go to Brussels and show we are not to be disrespected.
Come next general election the tories will find out what vengeance is, even if they deliver the brexit we voted for. They’re toast.
Should have got rid when we told you !
Well said Steve.
Yes, it is my life’s work now to see May’s Tories destroyed, I’d vote for a party led by our host however.
Helen Smith
Yes I’d agree with that, but John Redwood is one of his kind. There are no others of his calibre and talents, or indeed dignity.
Given the disturbing revelations during the last couple of years concerning those we elect in good faith, Mr Redwood could be forgiven for not wanting to touch the leadership with a bargepole.
If he was leader, he’d have to sack most of the conservative party.
Mr Redwood, could you advise whether this is true? It is a comment from the Conshome website:
“….And suitably emboldened by the collapse of the ERG and the admission of
defeat by Davis and Johnson, Sunday newspapers are reporting that Mrs
May intends to stay on until 2022 to fight the next election….”
Other reports suggest that Tuesday is the crunch (where have we heard that before) and May will give her Cabinet an ultimatum to back her otherwise she will call an election. What a way to run a country. Utterly incompetent, but, far worse, utterly treacherous.
Reply The ERG has never defined its mission as getting rid of Mrs May and it has not collapsed. The PM has to get Parliaments approval for an early election. I dont know Conservative MPs wanting that.
Thank you, Mr Redwood.
I should make it absolutely clear that the comment I quoted above was from the Comments section of an article on Conshome, and not written by one of the authors of articles there.
Reply to Reply:
Is this not something of a diversionary answer? I take it she can still an election without prior consent. Labour will of course vote for one, how many Tories will vote against? Will you Mr Redwood?
Whatever the polls say, she would be toast in any election. Just the fact of being stupid enough to call an election again a year after tossing the last one away condemns her.
Nothing to lose by voting UKIP or Labour.
Mr Redwood
As a rider to my previous comments, it’s ok for you to voice opinion that we should just leave, but to be fair it’s just words and the biggest threat of all time to this country’s sovereignty is still in office enjoying licence to do as she pleases and with no accountability to the voting majority whatsoever.
Also; I disagree with your idea that it was sensible of the government to deny the latest revelations, actually I think it was typical.
For heaven’s sake stop playing to your regular audience.
There is a swathe of opinion that is willing to accept the result of the referendum but wants an orderly exit and needs to be convinced that the terms of our future trading relationship will not tank the economy. However, much you say it, we simply do not buy your no deal will be fine line. You are convincing no one who doesn’t already share your views.
Charles v
“There is a swathe of opinion that is willing to accept the result of the referendum but wants an orderly exit and needs to be convinced that the terms of our future trading relationship will not tank the economy.”
where is this opinion ? not with those who want out of the EU, it is with big business and those who wish to see the UK subservient.
What now seems a long time ago some MP thought it clever to press Theresa May to agree that no deal would be better than a bad deal, without stopping to define what he meant by “deal” and “no deal”, let alone “bad deal”.
I can’t remember who it was, and it doesn’t really matter, but the problem now is that there is no distinction made between walking away from negotiations with no agreement on anything at all, on the one hand, and completing the negotiations for an orderly withdrawal but with no new special or preferential trade deal to replace the current EU arrangements, just with defaulting to well-organised trade on the basis of the existing general WTO treaties, on the other hand.
As far as the latter is concerned, I mentioned the other day that a study made for the German government forecast much smaller GDP losses for the UK than the studies made by and for the UK government and its various allies:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/30/easing-the-squeeze/#comment-969860
“In the scenario where the U.K. and the EU fail to strike a trade deal and fall back on World Trade Organization rules, the study predicts the U.K. economy would lose 1.7 percent of economic output over the long-term, while German and EU GDP would be 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent below their previous pre-Brexit trajectories, respectively.”
Not Philip Hammond’s “disastrous” 8% of GDP, but a very manageable 1.7% over the long term – similar to the recent forecasts from Open Europe:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/28/yes-chancellor-we-coukd-afford-a-better-budget-if-we-leave-without-a-withdrawal-agreement/#comment-969556
according to which the deficiency might be only about 2% spread over 13 years, or with the correct government responses possibly only a quarter of that.
And that is before taking into account the potential long term economic benefits to the UK from regulations which are better designed than the EU laws.
No, Charles v. In your narrow little Facebook world there may be that ”swathe of opinion”. However, out here in the wide world there are many people who realise that trade is only a small part of leaving the EU’s control. We wish to be rid of EU shackles – let’s say ”sovereignty” and ”immigration” are just two examples.
Many of us realise that trade will carry on regardless, and find its own levels – but freedom from EU controls is all in all.
So who denied it then??
Agreed. We should settle our affairs and only sign a withdrawal agreement if it honours the Referendum vote.
Sadly I do not see it happening.
This can only go two ways:
A . . . . . We walk and refuse to pay the ransom money where there’s a chance the Conservative party will survive despite them loosing the confidence of many of their voters.
B . . . . . We have some sort of fudge where we pay the 39 billion, destroying democracy along with the Conservative party for many years to come.
And yes TM should have been removed some time ago.
Gary C
Your option A is obviously the better. However I don’t see the conservatives surviving anyway.
Even if they get rid of May immediately, the public is so justifiably enraged that come next election there will be a big fat FU.
A party of MP’s i.e. public servants, who don’t do as the public says is a bad situation, and as events have shown, confirms most of them have as much dependability as a cardboard bath seat when it comes to standing up for this country.
If they cannot announce a full deal Brexit before Christmas recess in accordance with the Tory party manifesto, then they must announce they are leaving with no deal, If they let it run on into next year, the companies and the people will only see a failed government a failed cabinet and failed party, nobody wants any last minute deals that are no better than what is on the table now or an extension of article 50, parliament would just have to lump it, as for a meaningful vote, nobody in or out of parliament knows what that means, they have already had meaningful votes and on each vote have voted to leave the EU under article 50 on 29th March 2019.
If 650 MPs in parliament think they did not get a meaningful vote, then let them take it court but in the meantime get on with an announcement before Christmas for companies and the people of a clear direction.
ian
“If they cannot announce a full deal Brexit before Christmas recess”
What ?
You’re telling me these jokers think they’re entitled to a Christmas break ?
They should be locked in and given their liberty when, only when, they demonstrate some collective patriotism.
Sunday Times ‘spin’ says May has obtained ‘concessions’ from the EU to keep the whole of the UK in a customs union to solve the so called Irish border problem. That is not a concession in my book, that is more treachery and capitulation from May. A gross distortion of language, treating people with contempt. There’s almost no point in hoping Tory MPs will find some courage to act to get rid of May. And fine words of criticism are just swatted aside; she knows her opponents will do absolutely nothing while her betrayal moves on apace.
Bravo!
What versions May I ask please. Can you be more specific John?
Theresa May & others should have known that from the outset, & could have avoided wasting so much time.
Adam
They should have known we meant it when we said out.
I see it reported in the Mail that some Brexiters will be removed from Cabinet in order to strengthen May’s position till at least 2021. Apparently Leadsom and McVey were proving troublesome with threats to resign:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6350279/The-Prime-Minister-lining-sweeping-pre-Christmas-Cabinet-shuffle.html
“Those who would be in line for the chop include Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom, Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling; those tipped for promotion include Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. Well-placed sources also tip Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab to replace Philip Hammond as Chancellor”.
Quite right.
At the end of March we will have fulfilled the obligations in Article-50. Neither side is supposed to do anything to damage the other which is why I think the PM should be given ‘some’ latitude.
To walk away at the start may have caused issues. To do so now makes so much more sense.
Its down to our MP’s to deliver what was promised when they are to vote on all this. Should be simple…
John,
As long as negotiations are still going on, we have to reserve the right to wait and see.
With the sort of prediction you have just made, you are no better than the experts you criticised earlier today, that makes you look rather funny to say the least.
Reply This piece doesn’t make a prediction!
All they had to do was get rid of one person.
Now they’re toast and it serves ’em bloody well right !
But we know why the government have denied it, it is because they want the sell out delayed till the last possible minute so enough MPs are too scared to vote against it.
There has to be a leadership contest, this situation has gone beyond farce.
JR- you argue like a child who’s about to have his lollipop taken away…There will be no Brexit as you have in your mind- get it? What you are dreaming about is not achievable..it’s just not there anymore..there is no merchant navy left worth talking about..the Empire has gone..and the Commonwealth there only in name..so where are we going to find these new free trade you talk about..it won’t be with EU countries unless we conclude our divorce agreement in an orderly manner.. something you are still calling out against in your childish manner..it’s no wonder you are on the back benches still along with the other mutton heads JRM minister for the 18th century and fly boy, anything goes so long as it gets me there, Boris and of course the deluded Bill Cash and IDS. Losers all
Reply Why do you bother to make these abusive remarks about us if we are of so little consequence?
is that you andy?
It will always be a bad deal because you are not getting your cherry picking way..and never will..the days of British gunboat diplomacy are well and truely over..welcome to the 21st century..there you see and I havn’t even mentioned the 39Bl word
Reply I have always said just leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement is fine
On a strict reading of Article 50 there should only be one withdrawal agreement:
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-European-union-and-comments/title-6-final-provisions/137-article-50.html
“In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union.”
It says “an agreement”, singular, “setting out the arrangements”, plural, “for its withdrawal”; no doubt if it suited the EU better its lawyers could invent arguments that such wording was never intended to exclude multiple separate agreements on a wide range of issues and did not do so, however it would more likely suit the EU to say that under the treaty there must be a single portmanteau agreement for all aspects of the withdrawal, and hence ” no withdrawal agreement” must mean no agreement at all on anything at all – so a disorderly withdrawal, legal chaos.
It’s Remainers who are trying to cherry pick. Leavers just want to leave.
This ‘nothappy’ is a remainer. You can tell by the thinly-veiled insults (they seem to be), no constructive argument, no valid and clear points to make.
Perhaps he/she/it might like to tell us what, exactly, it’s on about, and perhaps try a little harder with the punctuation.
Nothappy.
“British gunboat diplomacy”
So what do you call the EU’s way of doing things then ? The Greeks and Italians would rightly call it fascist.
I call it an example of ungrateful Belgian walloons and their French sidekicks setting themselves up as some kind of benelux version of the East India Trading Company.
We are not cherry picking either, in case you haven’t understood; we voted to leave, walk away, get out…..we don’t want anything to do with the EU and we’re quite prepared to roll our sleeves up and graft our way to rebuilding the country.
Much more of this and I’ll be going up the wall … two MPs who should know better write to the Sunday Telegraph as follows:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2018/11/04/lettersa-canada-style-deal-eu-should-britains-goal-one-way/
“We come from different sides of the political spectrum, but both believe our country’s long-term interests are best served by leaving the EU. We also agree that a Canada-style deal should be our goal. We want a mutually beneficial relationship with the EU, with a free trade arrangement that delivers prosperity and lets us make our own laws, control our borders and strike deals around the world.”
I wonder when people are going to grasp that if the geography was different and instead of the province of Northern Ireland it was one of the provinces of Canada which abutted the Irish Republic, and if the Irish government was adamantly refusing to tolerate:
“anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”,
as it is now then there would be the same kind of problem as now, because its current free trade agreement with the EU does not put Canada in either a customs union, or a single market, with the Irish Republic and the rest of the EU.