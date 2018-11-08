Public sector incentives

I gave another version of my Trafalgar talk this year, close to the anniversary of the battle. One of the reasons I am interested in it is that it was a moment when the UK public sector in the form of the English Navy excelled itself. It did so to such an extent that Nelson’s flagship is still a commissioned vessel of the modern navy sitting in dry dock at Portsmouth. 200 years on from the battle its strategy and tactics are still analysed by modern naval experts and officers.
The task before Nelson, the other officers and men was formidable. They had to engage a large enemy fleet with little wind to drive them to battle. The enemy allies had 25% more fire power and 22% more battleships than the English force. Confidence, skilled seamanship, faster gunnery and better tactics helped secure them a remarkable victory, with 17 battleships captured, one blown up and four more captured a little later after they fled the battle. It was an important victory at a time when the UK was under severe threat of invasion. All Napoleon wanted his Admirals to do was to hold the English Channel for long enough to get the troop barges across, but they failed to get anywhere near to do the job. Trafalgar set them back again and turned out to be the end of serious invasion threat, though Napoleon did rebuild his navy and did threaten in other ways as the war wore on.
Accounts of how and why they succeeded include mention of several advantages which I will not dwell on here. One feature which gets less mention is that the public sector Navy encouraged a very entrepreneurial and individual approach to leadership. Whilst Captains were paid state employees on a reasonable salary, and whilst their ships were supplied and victualed by the Navy, the Navy also agreed to pay Captains and crews prize money for any captured ship. This included the money realised from the sale of any cargo or effects on the ship as well as the value of any warship to the Navy. Captains could plan to get rich if they gained a command that allowed substantial raiding of enemy commerce, and would do well out of a successful battle if they captured and returned enemy ships for use in the Royal Navy. Captains could use some of their own money to enhance the ship and its cargo if they wished. They had flexibility over who joined the crew and how they carried out their orders for a voyage or mission. Crews liked working for Captains who had the Midas touch.
Captains could often be relieved of command and put on half pay, waiting for some suitable new opportunity. It meant there was a keen determination to excel, both to be offered the better and more profitable commands, and to ensure success when opportunity came to take a prize. Some experienced and distinguished Captains wanted to stay as Frigate Captains as these ships were more regularly used as state privateers against enemy commerce. The victors of Trafalgar were given additional prize style money by Parliamentary grant, as a grateful nation was aware that all too many of their captured prizes were lost in the storm which followed the battle.
It would not be right to re enact the same incentives naval public sector personnel enjoyed in the 1800s to the modern public sector, but it does remind us that personal incentive can lead to innovation, daring and success. There are acceptable ways of reward which can stimulate innovation and sensible risk taking. In this respect the navy of Nelson had much more in common with the first Elizabethans who plundered Spanish commerce from the New World, than with our own second Elizabethan Age.
Indeed competition and innovation are vital everywhere especially in the state sector. So why are May and Hammond so keen on taxing and regulating everything to death?
Defence procurement recently has been appalling, wasting billions and costing many lives in recent years. Aircraft carriers without aircraft or rather “sitting ducks” that cost billions.
The only innovation we seem to get from the state sector nowadays is thinking of new ways to over tax, fine, inconvenience or over regulate people or people in businesses to death. Or to start to charge for services that used to be free. State employees still get about 50% more remuneration than the private sector (once pensions are included), take more sick days, work fewer hours and retire earlier. They also produce very little of any real value in return for the nearly 50% of GDP they largely waste.
We have a massive apartheid in pensions between state and private sector with tax laws that favour the state ones too. May and Hammond seem to want everything to be a dire state monopoly like the death causing NHS.
May has a vindictive streak that is not befitting of public office. May’s policies are the cause of the crime epidemic at the moment, she was responsible for Windrush scandal. May blocked the police having a pay rise when it was announced everyone else should. I suggest all firearm officers put down their guns to protect politicians as a protest, it is a voluntary role.
Nor should her corrupt selection of employing people, once again it demonstrates you cannot believe a word she says. We read Bercow preventing information being released for Vaz to be investigated, the latest Bercow investigation not allowed to find any MP guilty of bullying. What did May say about bullying at Westminster two weeks ago!
When will you oust this horrible underhand odeous woman from office. She is a traitor to electoral democracy and is definitely acting against our democratic national interest. May has destroyed your party, your only hope of salvation to rebuild for the future is to get rid of her and her likes. Each day you fail to so the longer you will be in the worldiness.
Cabinet being bumped to accept her national betrayal without being allowed to read and consider it properly! You have to wonder at their cowardice not to oust her.
“State employees still get about 50% more remuneration than the private sector ” unless you work for a housebuilder, who is getting subsidies from taxpayers to build half a million pound box flats to sell youngsters a 25% stake in whilst holding all the cards on that overpriced property, and you take a multi-million pound bonus for this great feat, makes you wonder if he paid his 42% tax on this bonus for the fabulous brainpower to do what John, take advantage of your government?
“sitting ducks” or floating pork barrels?!
JR, explain to us why Robbins got paid a huge bonus? The deal is very bad by any objective assessment, although May must bear the responsibility for her treacherous behaviour towards her colleagues and being a traitor to the nation and electoral democracy it is a wonder why you and colleagues have not had the moral fortitude to throw her out on her ear. Condoning her appalling behaviour is unforgivable. Your party deserves to be toast.
Hammond’s taxation is the highest in decades higher than making your pips squeak. Every day we become aware of another tax rise or raid on personal wealth from his last budget while he is content to give away £100 billion to the EU for nothing in Return. You voted for it.
We learn today May’s latest agreement before cabinet is to have the single market by other names! Whatever she calls it it is still the single market and still the customs union.
Irrespective of any deal she promotes it is incredulous why your party has not ousted her for her totally unacceptable behaviour.
Lifelogic
Interesting statement made by our new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab today on TV.
Apparently he had not realised how close France was physically to the UK before, or how important the Dover Calais route was for traffic.
Good grief where has this man been for the last 40 years, did he never look at a Map, has he never been to France.
It beggars belief that these people hold so called positions of power, and are so unaware of things around them.
The fact that he actually admitted on screen that he was so unaware, also shows he has no sense of shame.
Are theses people really going to lead us into a glorious future ?
My wife who tends not to let herself get involved in politics also found it an absolutely staggering admission.
We also seem to have blatant discrimination in the criminal law (and by some police forces) between negligent state sector workers and negligent private sector ones.
The police seem more concerned with a pathetic sick video about the Grenville tragedy than they are about all the people (mainly in the state sector) who were responsible for cladding the building in flammable material, the regulation around this and the appalling way the senior fire officers dealt with the incident after it was clearly totally out of control (sending people back and telling them to stay in their flats).
Or in sending people who ran an Indian Restaurant (and had no intention to injure anyone) to jail for 3 and 2 years for minor negligence that unfortunately resulted in a tragic death. Meanwhile in the NHS they kill thousands through negligence, incompetence and rationing and yet nothing is done (other than to try to cover it all up). If the health ministers and senior NHS management were in the private sector they would surely all be jailed for life.
Or in covering up the Hillsborough disaster for so many years.
You can bet that the bosses of(big businesses will not be prosecuted for possible offences ed).
It’s always easier to target the owners of small businesses in the same way that otherwise law-abiding drivers who pay for maintenance, road tax and insurance are disproportionately targeted for speeding tickets because they are an easy target.
At the same time the scum that drive around without insurance, tax or an MOT go largely unhindered.
The problem with the public sector is that the govt has allowed the ones at the top to be very overpaid as well as having good pensions. This who have proven to have failed in their roles allowed to be employed again by another council etc.
It was the case the public sector were lower paid but had good pensions. Now it has become grotesque for those in charge. They are overpaid and under talented. Council CEO epitomise overpaid incompetence. MPs another example. The corrupt and double standards of MPs is simply disgusting as law makers and meant to be examples for society. Not fit for purpose. The vast majority are not paid very well, nurses, teachers- only heads.
Both the cases of the unpleasant Grenfell tower effigy and the Indian restaurant seem respectively a waste of time and very unjust. Young people are being murdered on the streets of London almost daily. It is clear the police have lost control at least as regards the drugs laws. The courts for some reason are not gaoling people convicted of carrying knives and even carrying out violent crime. I suggest an emergency suspension of all PC crimes such as being rude to someone on twitter, ‘’homophobia’ or ‘islamophobia’. Just as people can come onto this site and insult people who voted for Brexit with impunity.
Let the police focus on proper, real crime, and when that’s solved they can go back to investigating PC crimes and chasing dead people for sex offences. It also looks like we needParliament to set minimum punishments so the courts don’t have discretion to let violent criminals off their just punishments.
@Richard1
I agree.
While the Grenfell tower effigy incident was indeed in bad taste and I feel the idiots involved should be publicly shamed I am astonished they have been arrested.
Have there been any arrests of those who sanctioned cladding a building in flammable materials against the advice of the manufacturers so they could cut a miniscule amount off the build cost?
We can now wait for the knock on the door by armed police with Sadiq Khan alongside (wanting a photo opportunity!) for expressing our views.
Indeed long past time for senior police chiefs and the Home Office need to get their priorities right for a change.
One of my sons has “ Horatio” as a second name . I lumbered him with it because he was born during the anniversary of Trafalgar and because it appears in the most misquoted line of Shakespeare “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, -Horatio-: a fellow. of infinite jest,…”. The real words bring the carpe diem sentiment to life don`t you think.
We visited Portsmouth recently and were able to see the Victory in the foreground with the vast Queen Elizabeth glittering behind it. Quite a sight and I must say the heart did swell with pride.
The proto Fascist Napoleon was made First Consul for life by a referendum in which 99.76% of voters ratified the new dictatorship.
Just saying
Incentives can take forms other than cash. What incentivised the wounded sailor at Trafalgar who tossed his amputated leg in the air and cried “God save King George!”? Whatever it was, it worked.
Yes much better to be able to elect the people who make the laws under which you live – and remove them in subsequent elections.
The Victory is well worth a visit, a real eye opener to the real nature of sea battles then.
Newmania
Good post, thanks
Your last line about Napoleon is so true, of course Europe has learned its lesson and now doesn’t even bother to ask the people what they want they just appoint “first consul dictatorships” in the EU empire
Seriously though i think you need to think about the two examples of dictators being elected by overwhelming demand that you’ve given. In both examples and the Soviet experience ( others around the world too) It happens because the Old Establishment refuse to listen to the people and what they want, its because the old establishment become lazy and corrupt , its because the old establishment control the means of government. Eventually the people get so angry they elect an extreme figure head. Maybe its time to break that cycle and get the establishment to actually listen to the people and to stop trying to override the majority wishes. If they dont of course then the extremists Corbyn and McDonnell will be running the country voted in on a landslide
Just think how much better off this country would have been had your degree been in something useful like marine engineering.
Too much maths, I suppose.
How I LOVE being lectured by middle class boys.
(Clearly the ‘blue wave’ hit the same problem over the water.)
What you describe is a halfway house between private and public sector business models.
Might this suggest a different way to run the railways?
In BR days, individual employees had no motivation because their good work meant no benefit to themselves; it was for the benefit of the state. Today, individual employees have no motivation because their good work means no benefit to themselves; it goes to the railway company shareholders.
No change there.
I suggest a cooperative business model where the employees effectively become the shareholders – a bit like John Lewis Partnership. Their good work can then be rewarded and they have no cause to go on strike against the executive they have voted for.
Having served in the Royal Navy (my first ship was HMS Victory), it’s come as a bit of a shock to realise that I was in the English Navy! Not once was this mentioned in the Inverness recruitment centre!!
Reply In nelson’s time it was known as both the Royal Navy and the English navy – hence Nelson’s signal “England expects…”
I suppose a modern take on “England expects…” might read “The UK would prefer that every authorised employee will follow their job description whilst keeping within the recommendations of the relevant Risk Assessment.”
A good question and a good answer … as I recall the Union flag was first devised by James I and VI for use on the ships of his, royal, navy …
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_Jack
“On 12 April 1606, a new flag to represent this regal union between England and Scotland was specified in a royal decree … for maritime purposes.”
The Union flag we now know was introduced after 1800 and appeared on our ships at Trafalgar
Reply to reply. According to yet another TV history program I was watching yesterday the English are a figment of our imagination. We are a nation of immigrants.
I turned off when the historian said this, “Britain has a history of hostility and violence to newcomers. Clearly *we* have learned nothing.”
40 stabbings a day in London.
Clearly *we* have learned nothing.
I think the Aubrey/Maturin novels by Patrick O’Brian capture the flavour of the life of an adventurous naval officer very well. Not least because they appear to be extremely well researched both about naval actions but also life ashore and natural history as it was understood at the time.
One huge difference between then and now was in the speed and methods of communication. This required that captains and commanders took on responsibilities and initiatives that I imagine are not possible, nor permitted, in today’s world of micro management from some secure bunker.
Good morning
It is important to remember that Admiral Lord Nelson had many other famous battles, such as Suez.
Necessity is the mother of invention. If you can either create or identify a need, you will always find someone somewhere with, or ready to find, a solution. Especially if there is a profit to be made for your efforts.
The State Sector, especially the higher echelons, have grown fat and lazy on highly unionised, over paid safe jobs. They are the creeping vile on the economic tree. Rather reform is it not better to introduce competition and allow us to opt-out ?
Love the Freudian slip 😉
State-subsidised pirates persist in some places. One-or-two in the Commons for example.
‘You can’t touch me I’m part of the union’ should be the motto of the public sector even under the spineless modern day Tory party
Meanwhile, in the real world, private sector employee are exposed to the full force of the law should they ever stray in whatever way
Welcome the apartheid in C21st UK
The unions are back in control as they dictate to the Tories how much money they would like spending on financing their members pay, FS-pensions, early retirement etc etc etc…and all the while, that delicious threat of strike action
Save the Nelsonesque metaphors for some other times John. Nelson I suspect would have joined UKIP not an empty, vacuous political party like ours
The police are focusing on what govt demands of it through HMIC. May has destroyed the police service, no stations, all in offices working on alleged specialist offences like hate crime 8-4 with weekends off. 900 in the met. That is more constables than the number of officers in each of these forces: Dorset, Newport, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, West Mercia etc. Look it up.
May and Rudd gave up n crime and our safety falling for liberal civil service jumbo jumbo about causes crap. Lord Howard had none of it when he was HS, and he reduced crime by 23 percent.
All in offices above shops.
Not so for new entrants. Have you seen police pay lately ? Particularly compared to the cost of housing (which officers used to get free.)
The problem today John is one I heard a couple of weeks ago and it is serious. He pays me so I will do it and what he says.
I was not brought up in the real world like this.I was employed by the state . It was objective, relied on personal integrity, and was for the people.It was hard work , however we employed our own excellence to achieve the goals mainly set out by our profession.
Be careful who you give the power to as manipulative people and figures and data which are not truly correlated to reality abound. I gave this example before but I will use it again as I think it exemplifies the attitudes of some employers. When I was sister of a unit in Manchester, as things were changing over to private initiatives, they wanted to get rid of me. A complaint about me was that I was causing upset as 25% of my staff had gone off sick. I had 4 staff and one had gone off with an exacerbation of Rheumatoid Arthritis. One member of staff equated to 25 %. Other staff were bank staff.
The power should be held by those not interested in taking over control of our country. We desperately need democracy.
Whilst the history of the Royal Navyis of interest, it is a bit of a stretch to use elements of that history on improving the current civil service.
The UK never had a standing army for much of its history . Aristocrats used to provide their own tenants to fight battles. Often such groups bore the name of the aristocrat leading them. I am sure you would not suggest scrapping the army and getting the landed gentry involved in recruiting again. Nor would press ganging the unemployed be seriously considered.
Naval commanders and pirates at one time had similar backgrounds.
Too much is made of how private enterprise will improve the civil service. I see little sign of it. Big IT and outsourcing companies got themselves into favoured supplier status with the likes of Francis Maude and it was a licence to print money. Failed IT systems in the NHS and problems with prison outsourcing suggest this was not always of benefit to the nation.
In Samuel Pepys time there also seemed to be tighter control on the spending for the Navy. Less opportunity for chancers to overcharge.
‘Press-ganging the unemployed might not be seriously considered’ but the idea of giving some the option of joining some kind of military training establishment in order to ‘earn’ their dole may work. Then some aimless and rudderless young folk might see the attractions of the military life and might join properly, and some could learn the meaning and satisfaction of team work – life skills in other words, that seem to be lacking in their education these days.
But then that would mean investing something in our own country – and it seems we’re too concerned with investing our hard-earned money in other people’s.
From the Maritime Museum in Greenwich
“Pepys discovered that cheating and theft had ruined standards of supplies and shipbuilding.”
Plus ca change…..
“After the Third Anglo-Dutch War (1672–74), sailors complained their food was so bad that it included mouldy bread and diseased meat. Pepys met with suppliers and agreed rules about the standard of food to make up crews’ rations.”
I suggest control and monitoring is better exercised by expert people, who are in post for the duration, rather than blow ins looking for big bonuses and then moving on.
Roger Scruton is an excellent choice to lead the new body ensuring beauty in new buildings. A highly articulate and cerebral conservative who will bring much common sense to the role. No wonder the PC left are up in arms! Under no circs should the govt cave into the twitter mob trying to block him. We need far more Roger Scrutons in these roles to balance the armies of leftists bureaucrats and agitators who have been shoehorned into these quango roles ever since Blair (a process never reversed under Cameron).
Leadership combines a strategy of intelligence, organisation & incentives enabling the most effective performers to achieve the finest results.
And of course they could be shot for treachery or cowardice. What a delicious thought!
It was a time when ships were made of wood and men were made of steel-
It was a time when most crew were press ganged or otherwise because of terrible poverty had no choice but to join. It was an awful time- peoples lives counted for nothing.
What you’re advocating here is the return of ‘prize money’ ie outrageous banker’s bonuses as a reward for taking risks with other peoples money. Could it be that politicians born with the silver spoon might be rewarded now for bringing the whole country down on the rest of us- yes send them to the Lords? or I wonder is it something to do with a Persimmion boss getting 78Million as a pay off?
No No, I don’t think we really want any of this for our country again..not any more
So here’s to the return of the ownership of the water utilities and the railways to public ownership. No bonuses for anyone for doing a hard days work- only public service as it should be- decently paid and decently rewarded
Corbynistas rubbish our history. Oddments rubbish having our Head of State.
Pragmatically, the engineering infratructure our steel rails and whatnot we sent, even
balanced the books in cheap tea exploitation.
Our Head of State according to Labour was not voted into power by a Trades Union Head who got more than 16% of his members votes.They still don’t know who he is and who he thinks he is. Who is he anyway? Can he survive on an “as-and-when-required basis? Not likely! Only enough money to have a seaside paddle at Blackpool Conferences and half a bag of chips to follow.
Private sector incentives are a much better exemplar. Persimmon plc for instance. The Board gives the boss an open-ended incentive that nets him £75 million. The media goes ape over greedy boss, who becomes an overnight corporate embarrassment for Persimmon plc. The Board that gave the incentive now has to get rid of the boss to quell the embarrassment.
Excellent, JR – and perfectly illustrative of why the country should be run by someone with a History degree, rather than, say, Geography (advanced colouring in).
I would refer you to the title of Admiral Sir Henry Leach’s memoirs – “Endure no makeshifts” – a Buchan quote that perfectly describes why the present apparent Brexit proposals are a complete, to quote the US military, cluster****.
My Royal Navy hero is Captain Cook.
‘Everyday was Sunday’ under Cook’s flag.’ He was a Christian man. A family man. And benevolent, ‘He was a modest man, and rather bashful; of an agreeable lively conversation, sensible and intelligent. In temper he was somewhat hasty, but of a disposition the most friendly, benevolent and humane.’
Christianity, family values, patriotism to his country, and work ethic were key to his success. This is what we need to emulate in our country today I believe.
Thanks to this article, now going to get biography on Cook by Richard Hough.
(Nelson and others also heroes but something special about Captain Cook, i think)
There is one area of the Civil Service which does not need any incentives.
That is the implementation of EU directives, rules and regulations.
Unlike Germany which I read is now the biggest breaker of EU rules, according to new statistics on enforcement actions started by Brussels against member states.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/angela-merkel-germany-breaks-more-eu-rules-worst-bottom-class-a8198271.html
The UK comes 14th.
Giving choice to the end consumer, and ability to move their business elsewhere is also a massive force for the good.
Lots of the state privatisations produce poor results because the end consumers are still given little or no choice. It is only when end consumers can move their business, and countless such small decisions force the money to follow the consumers, that organisations are forced to be responsive and innovative towards end consumers.
It also takes a willingness to allow failing organisation units fail and shut, and to allow organisation units which attract more end consumers to use the extra money to provision more capacity.
These are the things needed to allow the virtuous circle of end consumers forcing provider improvements to improve the world around us.
And such a dynamic could be used much more.
Since our trade policy has been controlled by the EU we have no longer had the same need for our own navy to protect our trade, and when President Macron says that the EU needs a true European army of course that includes naval and air forces.
And it is now clear that Theresa May is dead set upon giving in to the wishes of the Irish government and relinquishing any ambition to regain control of our trade policy, despite anything she said in her Lancaster House and other speeches as well as the Tory party manifesto for the last general election.
Page 15 here:
https://www.conservatives.com/manifesto
“… we will be free to strike our own trade agreements with countries outside the EU.”
At the top of page 7 of today’s edition of the CityAM newspaper:
http://dev2.cityam.com/assets/uploads/content/2018/11/cityam-2018-11-08-5be3889dabd18.pdf
you can see Theresa May being friendly with the Irish premier Leo Varadkar.
And rightly so, because by adopting such an absurd extreme and intransigent attitude over the border he has helpfully provided her with a pretext for doing what she really wanted to do anyway, namely to keep us under the rules of the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market as far as she could possibly manage.
And then below that picture there is the headline:
“Ministers catch glimpse of draft deal with the EU”
but not including the protocol on Northern Ireland.
So ministers and their departmental staffs can spend their time and energy bogged down with intricate but on the whole fairly anodyne details of the 95% which has already been provisionally agreed, rather than worrying about the poisonous 5% kernel of national betrayal that Theresa May and Olly Robbins intend to commit.
A compilation of 21 occasions when Theresa May said that we will be leaving the EU Customs Union:
https://twitter.com/Change_Britain/status/1059740906377695232
Are parts of our navy still operating as a ferry service across the Med? Very sensible to use our taxes to pay for our Navy to help them across to Europe where they aim to get to the UK, where they will cost yet more of our taxes.
These days top public servants get huge bonuses without achieving anything worthwhile. There is plenty of scope for genuine bonuses based on real results, not just ticking boxes. Perhaps the police should get a bonus for each knife crime where someone is caught and sent to prison. It’d soon clear up London’s knife crime problem in spite of the mayor’s generation time scale.
Personal incentive is a key motivator for many of us. People do jobs for many reasons and reward is one of them.
I have no qualms at all in paying public sector workers significant sums where appropriate and where their performance justifies it.
A good headteacher, for example, can transform a school and massively improve the life chances of its pupils.
The long term costs benefit to the state of those children being successful is huge. They are more likely to have jobs, pay taxes, look after their health, not cause trouble etc.
And yet teachers, like most public servants, usually find themselves held to the ‘mustn’t be paid more than the PM’ rubbish. Why? Pay someone what they are worth not what society demands – and that should mean that the best public servants are paid millions.
Listening to DD being interviewed today about the legal advice..wow! what a chancer..and this coming from the once chief negotiator who was going to play the devil with Barnier but when push came to shove he deserted the ship to save his own skin..please save us from all of this talk of the 19th century..we are living in the ‘now’ and looking to the future
Nelson fought Trafalgar with pressed men. These types had been seized from harbour taverns and were forcibly enlisted, at every opportunity they jumped ship and deserted. The navy was short of men because of the awful conditions under which they served, the poor food, harsh discipline, derisory rates of pay and lack of leave.
The only people who benefitted from prize money were the officers. The rates were paid a fraction of this and were frequently cheated out of their share by unscrupulous captains.
Your analogy is interesting, but one sided. Many enlisted men who lost limbs at Trafalgar died in penury. The officers ended up as landed gentry
Reply Press gangs were bad. Collingwood for example is said not to have used them. Sensible Captains preferred volunteers for obvious reasons. The men did share in the prize money.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46137597/liam-fox-uk-must-be-able-to-end-backstop
“Liam Fox: UK must be able to end backstop”
Not if the Irish government has anything to do with it; they will never voluntarily agree to any future EU-UK “partnership” treaty unless it replicates the legal effects of the proposed backstop to keep the UK under the economic thumb of the EU.
Traditionally we could be entering impeachment territory here, except of course that as presently composed the Commons would never send Theresa May for trial by the Lords over this and even if they did the Lords would take her side against the people.
The other point about this remarkable navy is that it was run without mass immigration and manned by a much smaller less long lived native population.