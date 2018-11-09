Agreement fever – time to cool down

The UK government is trying to get worked up about a possible EU agreement.
Just remember this is not a possible future trading or partnership agreement. It is not anything the UK actually wants. They are talking about the EU’s Withdrawal Agreement, which contains many things including £39bn that Leave voters do not agree with.
I just hope the Cabinet realises in time that trying to sign such a deal will go down badly with many voters, and would place the UK in a very weak position. There are plenty of Conservative MPs who have said they would not vote for it, and it will need primary legislation. The government cannot commit the UK to this. Only Parliament can.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
5 Comments
A timely reminder. I just wish we were at a stage where a Withdrawal Bill was out of the question – either because the Cabinet say so, or because parliament votes it down.
Latest paper talk is that she will cobble together a deal with Cabinet agreement and then try to rush it through Parliament before MPs have a chance to review it at length and see what an absolute stinker it is.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1042903/Brexit-news-update-Theresa-May-Brexit-deal-European-Union-UK-Parliament-vote
If MPs don’t spot that promptly they are either a bit slow or a bit gullible.
No-one wished to give away £39 billion , your political mistake has cost us all that money
It is necessary to conclude a Withdrawal Agreement to ensure no border in Ireland. The UK and the Irish government have committed to that. Your remarks above about the First World War ring hollow when you are obviously willing to put your fixation on a hard Brexit ahead of securing enduring peace on my island
The Eurosceptic wing’s a busted flush and May knows it. She’ll crush you and you’ll capitulate. It’s the contemporary nature of the Tory party.
It is my firm belief that this vile PM will betray British democracy and she’ll do it with a left wing smile on her face and with her boot on your throat
The Tories depose one of the greatest PM’s this nation’s ever seen in MT and yet they tolerate this Labour socialist as our leader
The Tory party and indeed the UK is dying