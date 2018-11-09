Groundhog day propaganda

By johnredwood | Published: November 9, 2018

The Remain spinners have long since run out of new or vaguely credible lines. Yesterday the BBC Radio 4 Today programme did its best to keep their flag flying. The Business editor led the questioning on food shortages, when there isn’t a scrap of evidence that any important continental exporter is about to cancel supplies or that the UK is about to place new barriers at our ports to keep the food out on March 30th. Instead of asking enough of his chosen expert and then of Sainsbury about the Argos acquisition, the possible tie up with Asda, the highly competitive state of the UK food market or about how they might source more UK produce to cut the food miles, we had to have the same old nonsense scares. There is a simple answer to all this. We don’t believe them!

  1. Nig l
    Posted November 9, 2018 at 6:23 am | Permalink

    On/off switch permanently at off.

  2. Peter VAN LEEUWEN
    Posted November 9, 2018 at 6:50 am | Permalink

    Of course we’ll still be rolling our full-fat Gouda chesses into Britain on 30th March so you won’t need to go hungry!
    But, more interestingly, the UK economic growth will be the weakest in the European Union over the next two years, predicted by the independent sources. 🙂 I’ll be looking at the tradingeconomics website from time to time . . .

  3. Duncan
    Posted November 9, 2018 at 7:17 am | Permalink

    You know what you need to do when this PM leaves the scene and we finally elect a proper, radical Tory leader.

    Revenge is a dish best served cold

